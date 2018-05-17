Thursday May 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
When I Say Goodbye
When to this world I say goodbye, Whether Christ shall come or I shall die;
I shall not fear my future state, Nor yet resign my soul to fate;
‘Tis neither boast no carnal pride, Nor natural worth I have inside;
My trust is not in human creeds, Nor in my good religious deeds.
If man, by works, could heaven gain, Then ‘tis true, Christ died in vain.
There was no power on earth could save, Nor offer hope beyond the grave.
Salvation is from heaven above; God’s book declares that God is love.
God loved the world and sent His Son To die for sinners, for every one.
Christ tasted death for every man: It was God’s own redemption plan.
On Calvary’s cross the debt was paid, For there on Christ our sins were laid.
In death the Saviour bowed His head, There His precious blood was shed.
God has for sin no other cure. By Christ’s shed blood the way is sure.
When Christ had put our sin away, In Joseph’s tomb His body lay.
But on the third day Christ arose To conquer thereby all His foes;
Then He ascended through the sky To take His Father’s throne on high.
Now in the Father’s presence there Unceasing is the Saviour’s prayer.
Still He prays, “All Thine are Mine,” Forever kept by power Divine.
Christ promised to prepare a place For all who will receive His grace.
Some day the age of grace will end; The Lord from heaven shall descend.
The dead in Christ will hear the shout, And from their graves they will come out.
The living saints shall with them rise, And meet the Saviour in the skies;
And we shall then His glory see, And like the Saviour we shall be.
When we reach our heavenly home, Throughout the ages yet to come,
God’s grace in Christ the saints shall know, For God has promised this to show.
Eternal life, God’s gift, is free ‘Tis all by grace for you and me.
So in God’s Word I rest my case, Trusting His unfailing grace.
God cannot lie, His Word is sure; And in His Son I am secure,
Because Christ’s work has satisfied, And by that work I’m justified.
God has pardoned every sin; My hope of glory, Christ within.
I am prepared my God to meet, For in His Son I am complete,
And sealed unto redemption day. So if by death, or I’m caught away.
I shall not fear my future state, But, loving Christ, I’ll serve and wait.
By Pastor J. C. O’Hair
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/when-i-say-goodbye/
In memory of Tom Wolfe—1930-2918. The “Electric Cool-Aide Acid Test” taught me that you didn’t need approval to write descriptively about interesting things. RIP
Dog Park Sculptures…by Dale Rogers….
https://www.hamiltonparks.net/single-post/2016/02/12/SCULPTURE-IN-THE-PARKS-SPOTLIGHT-Dogs-and-more-by-Dale-Rogers
“Big Dog With Cat” by Dale Rogers. Date unknown, CorTen steel sculpture. The dog is “Tigger” and the cat is “Ruby”. Seen at The Mennello Museum of American Art, Orlando, FL (2014).
Today I received a scam phone call from someone pretending to be one of my sons, in a holding cell on false charges from an accident and in need of money for bail. I told the guy to get lost.
I thought about it for a while later, and realized he probably doesn’t even realize what a horrible sin he’s committing against elderly and naive people. That made me sad. He is lost. Wonder if anyone ever taught these guys right from wrong.
About 2 hours later I received another scam call. This time it was about my computer being attacked by something. This time I told the guy that Jesus died to save us and forgives our sins. He is sinning against people by running this scam, and to God he’s sorry. I finished off by telling him to get a real and honest job, said thank you and I hung up. He heard everything I said because I was brief and I could hear all the talking in the background.
I’m thinking we should reach out with just a few words to the scammers to awaken their consciences. Maybe late at night as they go to sleep, God will say more to them.
Thank God you can’t be scammed.. People have lost thousands because they believe the caller.. The IRS scam still continues.. Yet we are told company’s do not sell your information.. My # is not in any phone book.. so I would say, yes they do..
I have heard of those scams. They are called the Granny scams. I don’t think these people give a darn. I never answer my land line. I use my machine to screen calls. If I don’t recognize the voice I do not pick up.
For cell phones, I text only. If I get a call from an unknown number it is rejected. And you can forward the text to: 7726 to get that number blocked.
When you answer or engage the miscreant you let them know that they have a live number. You’re just going to encourage them to continue bothering you.
I see that T-Rex gave the commencement address at Virginia Military Institute.
http://www.thenews-gazette.com/sites/default/files/styles/galleria_zoom/public/field/image/VMI%20graduation%2C%20tillerson.jpg?itok=J3k39TaS
“Do right every time, no matter who is watching,” former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson admonished cadets in a commencement address Wednesday morning at Virginia Military Institute in which he stressed the importance of personal integrity and truthfulness.
“A responsibility of every American citizen to each other is to preserve and protect our freedom by recognizing what truth is and is not, what a fact is and is not, and begin by holding ourselves accountable to truthfulness and demand our pursuit of America’s future be fact-based – not based on wishful thinking, not hoped-for outcomes made in shallow promises, but with a clear-eyed view of the facts as they are, and guided by the truth that will set us free to seek solutions to our most daunting challenges,” declared Tillerson.
“If our leaders seek to conceal the truth,” he told the gathering at Cameron Hall, “or we as people become accepting of alternative realities that are no long grounded in facts, then we as American citizens are on a pathway to relinquishing our freedom.”
The former CEO of ExxonMobile who was Secretary of State under President Donald Trump until being fired by tweet in March didn’t mention Trump or anyone else in the administration by name in his remarks.
In what was the largest graduating class in VMI’s history, 373 cadets were awarded bachelor’s degrees. VMI Superintendent Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III noted that 213 of the graduates, or 60 percent of class members, are being commissioned into the armed forces this week.
“Be civil and grow in wisdom,” said Peay to the institute’s latest graduates. “Hold onto the concept of honor – the very bedrock of VMI.”
http://www.thenews-gazette.com/content/truth-will-set-us-free-tillerson-tells-vmi-grads
Bulldog loves soccer, deeply involved in match on TV
Bob Dylan and his collie 1970
Billy Holliday and Mr. Downbeat
Elvis and his Standard Poodle
Wow, I spelled Billie Holiday’s name wrong. For shame! Chalk it up to a senior moment.
Joe Dan is reporting “Red Tsunami” BLOCKED : New IntellectualFroglegs has been BLOCKED.
Published on May 16, 2018
Visit the Intellectual Froglegs website here: http://intellectualfroglegs.com/
I wonder if Mike Adams of Natural News would put JoeDan on his channel?
