May 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #482

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

38 Responses to May 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #482

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Trump’s winning streak rivals one of the greatest streaks in sports
    by Steve Cortes
    May 15, 2018 1 PM

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/trumps-winning-streak-rivals-one-of-the-greatest-streaks-in-sports

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Secretary Neilsen ona
    Immigration & relationship with
    POTUS

    • JMP says:
      May 16, 2018 at 1:13 am

      At first border crossings were down.
      Why?
      The illegals were afraid of Trump.
      Is anyone going to be afraid of this lady?
      And the excuses,
      Not enough beds. That can’t be dealt with somehow?
      Wait for Congress for a wall?
      There has to be a way.
      Something’s wrong.

  7. mazziflol says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Laura talk about a new ‘splitter’ strategy coming…as the GOP launches a Discharge Petition.

    • WSB says:
      May 16, 2018 at 1:03 am

      We must start tomorrow morning to call every Rep you can think of.

      Call, complain and make every assistant and subordinate sweat tomorrow. Demand a response from each Congress member. Let them know there will be no amnesty or no reelection.

      Also let every house member know there needs to be a “Vacate the Chair”…demand immediately!!!!!

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:31 am

    What’s to be said about Rand Paul?
    Does he ever accomplish anything?
    Is he an obstructionist or a grandstander?

  9. Leon0112 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Questions: 1) Does it seem like the number and type of deep state defensive leaks are on the upswing? 2) Is the deep state trying to get their case out before the IG report? 3) If the leaks are defensive, does this mean a change in their mindset from when they were trying to destroy Trump? 4) Is each player now trying to save themself?

  10. The Boss says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Wow. 482 days since crooked Hillary was NOT inaugurated. Counting days is like counting blessings.

  11. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Saw something about Rudy and legal strategy, from yesterday’s thread.

    It might sound like Rudy has no gameplan, or a poor gameplan, but he’s stuck. Rudy knows that the coup is going to go all the way on their attempt to take down Trump through lawfare. That means they will attempt to subpoena Trump if he does not willingly do an interview with Mueller.

    Will Rudy win a court fight to challenge the subpoena? Maybe, maybe not. But as soon as that subpoena is proffered then the story shifts against Trump (as unfair as that is) because the media will drive into the ground themes such as “What does Trump have to hide?” and “Nixon fought a subpoena too!” (think he did) and so forth.

    So, Rudy is stalling. Stalling to try to get Trump into a better position. Let things fade a bit more, let Trump hopefully have some more successes (potentially North Korea). That is what I think is going on here.

    Since there is no crime in the Russia investigation regarding Trump, the coup has to create a crime of perjury or obstruction. That can’t be done, fully, without a Mueller interview. Both sides know this.

    What’s happening, then, is political maneuvering to try to stall the interview or even attempt to shut down Mueller before doing such an interview. That’s where I think Rudy is coming from, but he’s in a bad spot because of the subpoena threat.

    Mueller has little right now except a pending biased report (with or without the interview) and the subpoena power. But those things are real, especially the subpoena, and that is what has Team Trump on defense. Politically, as well as legally.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      May 16, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Also, because of this attempt to get the interview done and turn the tables on Trump, that’s why I think the coup people are holding out hope that they can stall the release of Stefan Halper’s name. Because once that name comes out, and people start connecting the dots, then things shift back in Trump’s favor.

      This is a chess match. A PR/legal game of chicken. And that is why Brennan screams so much constantly, to distract from his own crimes and try to keep the focus on the “evil” Trump.

      It’s all about who can make the audience focus on “the bad guy” who is not them.

      Sadly, Mueller has that subpoena. If he did not, then all of this is likely about over at this time.

      • upper379 says:
        May 16, 2018 at 12:52 am

        In a pr. battle Trump is tops. Bring it on Mueller.

        Liked by 1 person

        • MakeAmericaGreat says:
          May 16, 2018 at 12:54 am

          Yes he is. Unfortunately, because of the left’s media dominance, figures such as Mueller and Comey have much higher poll numbers than they should have. So there is still work to be done.

          The longer this all drags out, the more people get tired of Mueller and want him to go away. And that’s why you put off the interview as long as you can, but try to do so without activating the subpoena scam.

      • Ray Runge says:
        May 16, 2018 at 12:53 am

        OIG reports, Mueller slapped around in the current court cases, and the preponderance of evidence that is being expressed from every available source will render Mueller the neutered old guy he portrays.

        • MakeAmericaGreat says:
          May 16, 2018 at 12:55 am

          I hope so Ray. The longer this all goes on without Trump doing the interview or being subpoenda, the more Trump will win.

          And I think that is what Rudy is doing now. Basically stalling to let more damaging material come out against the coup and their prosecutor.

          • Ray Runge says:
            May 16, 2018 at 1:06 am

            Sooner than later the Genesis of the counter intelligence investigation begun during the 2016 election cycle will be exposed as entire Deep State Contrivance. No interview by a tin horn Special Investigator will ever happen. US citizen’s vested respect for our country will prevail. Marches on DC swamp will be the least of the problems faced by the stalwart bureaucrats.

      • WSB says:
        May 16, 2018 at 1:08 am

        I buy none of it. Sounds fake and thin.

        Liked by 1 person

        • MakeAmericaGreat says:
          May 16, 2018 at 1:14 am

          It definitely is fake and thin, WSB. But the coupists are hoping that, through their media mouthpieces and book tours, they can convince enough people to tell pollsters what they want to hear so as to force weak-kneed politicians to do the coup’s will.

          All of this is a farce. We just have to keep fighting until Mueller’s sham investigation is finished for good. And, we need to keep the House in November to nullify Mueller no matter what he does.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 16, 2018 at 1:17 am

      When I was a kid and my Dad was watching us out in the yard- Mom usually in the kitchen– If we were doing something wrong he would say “you kids are going to be in trouble, and one of you is going to get spanked. ” it was usually stupid kid stuff — so he would say this a few times to us.. kids tend to know it it is serious or not by the tone. My Mom was more the disciplinarian.. she said it ONCE. She meant it. We knew she meant it. ZERO distortion.

      Anyway, this particular day, we were rough housing doing pretend kung foo kicks, and it was kinda getting out of hand, so My Dad says again ( 3 rd of 4th time is memory serves me ) “you kids are going to be in trouble, and one of you is going to get spanked. ”

      Then my Mom yells out the kitchen window- -Dad ! if you don’t spank them I am going to come out there and SPANK YOU ! Now, we thought that was funny– until we looked up and Mom was coming out into the yard with the fly swatter. ( Hint – it was not for the flies ) – so we started running -With my Mom yelling “don’t you run from me.” Good times. lol

      Anyway, This reminds me of the threats from Mueller on the subpoena threat, interview threat, etc etc– we have heard this how many times ?? My thinking now is you know WHAT ? FLIPPING DO IT. DO IT. SUBPOENA the President. Be careful what you wish for.

      With all of the information we have on this shame investigation? Mueller thinks he is going to make a run at Trump and think he has Trump scared ? Seriously ?

      Mueller has had one too many BS investigations with made up evidence, hidden evidence- and ego driven CYA that has cost people their lives. Mueller may be the one who has to watch his step– just might find himself on the other end of a fly swatter.

  12. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:52 am

    I found Rocket 🚀 Man! He is “Little 🐼”

    Liked by 2 people

  13. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Hamas should have told the dead 💀 to not scratch their nose while the cameras were recording!

    Liked by 1 person

  14. theresanne says:
    May 16, 2018 at 1:05 am

    We are truly blessed…

    Liked by 2 people

  15. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2018 at 1:06 am

    I agree with Larry that we have to give the Turtle 🐢 credit where credit is due! This is absolutely staggering and will last for 40+ years!

    This tweet from Larry puts the WINNING into perspective! Absolutely amazing 😉

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    May 16, 2018 at 1:09 am

    The tougher President Trump was on China, the more willing the North Koreans were to hold talks. The minute the President starts to go wobbly on China, the North Koreans start saying that they don’t want to hold talks. I doubt this is just a coincidence.

  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Liked by 1 person

  18. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 16, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Here is Stefan Halper bad-mouthing Trump via supposed information he’s heard. Yeah, he sounds like someone who would have loved to take down Trump. From May 2017.

