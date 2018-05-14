May 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #480

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
I propose making ZTE the official phone provider for the border wall. Otherwise I don’t care about making ZTE great again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather make an American company great again
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is an important bargaining chip to ease negotiations with China and keep them in the game. They need us economically, but PDJT needs them for the short and long game. Prior administrations apparently felt no angst about decimating us and millions or billions of people around the world when making deals. I personally LOVE that PDJT does not practice scorched earth tactics until necessary. Genuinely successful agreements should be win/win in Trump world, as he has said, and helping Xi fix a big problem will go a long way. To win long term reciprocal trade and peace in the east, PDJT is laying the groundwork of trust with Xi, imho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
President Donald J. Trump: The greatest in the United States Constitution is its first three beautiful words. They are “We The People”.
George Washington: The Constitution is the guide which I never will abandon.
Psalm 143:10 : Teach me to do your will, for you are my God; May your good Spirit lead me on level ground.
LikeLiked by 14 people
17) I got this post earlier this evening from davidb:
@ Flep…state your proof Rudy knows everything that was on Weiner’s laptop. You are just spewing propaganda just like the MSM.
My response below:
Rudy came out on that Friday a week before the
election and said on Fox that something massive was going to break in a day or two based on his sources within the NYPD.
That caused Comey to react because they were petrified of the NYPD coming forward.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ezmRzHJqmPw
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Flep, you are too considerate. Everyone here knows how much you do to MAGA and how forthright you are. Next time, take a clue from the guys at 4 and 8 chan, and tell david to go take a hike and do some research himself.
PS Nonetheless, thanks for posting the clip! 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
Davidb–rock?
LikeLike
For Davidb…….Rudy was the mayor of New York and is totally connected. He knows EVERYTHING…..the laptop was investigated by NYPD….do you really believe Rudy did not know what was on that laptop?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lou Dobbs shares another article from CTH!
LikeLiked by 7 people
And since Lou gave credit where credit was due a few weeks back on his show, CTH twitter followers up abt
3500 to 93,800
LikeLiked by 2 people
davidb needs to show some respect to our Treepers. He may talk like this on other commenting sites as he hides behind his keyboard, but it will not tolerated here, especially to one of our greatest contributors.
I’m with EV22, you are far too classy and considerate, which really isn’t a bad thing, it’s who you are as a person. However, dwerps like this who show no respect, should not expect it either.
When I first read your post I was like, let me at him! Right now! I’ll take care of it. I know there are hundreds of other Treepers who felt exactly the same. Hundreds.
I’m sorry you had to experience this, so I will let you know for the dozenth and plus time, thank you for everything you do and all the time you give for all of us Treepers. You’re simply amazing.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 7 people
mai, i totally agree with you, but for the sake of felice’s credibility, i am glad he had the video at the ready.
nothing quite like shutting the nay-sayers down ASAP, and destroying Their credibility!
LikeLike
Also new people who haven’t seen the video will learn something.
LikeLike
Fle works the sunny side of the street. Don’t confuse that with someone who isn’t paying close attention. Looking into the future isn’t always an exact science, but that’s quite different than not having your facts straight. Nice work setting that to rest, Fle.
LikeLike
Yuge day in Jerusalem
LikeLiked by 6 people
A 26 year old promise…..FINALLY Kept. Thank you President Trump for keeping your word.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yeah, but now that promise has been kept, they are all up in arms. The ones who had grandstanded and hoorayed the previous runners for president are the ones yelling NO! right now, says a lot to me.
Every time I hear about this historic day tomorrow, I get all kinds of happy and lots of smiles. I just can’t wait! I love our President and how he keeps his promises. He’s a great model for our children and grandchildren if you ask me. Woo Hoo!
God Bless our President!
Be well, and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
Secretary Pompeo is incredible!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Pompeo has this interesting unisex ( calm down) In that he is respected by both men and women ) and has this pheramonic energy emanating from every pore. There is something really strong and powerful about him. He is direct, clear yet compassionate.
Another GREAT POTUS Pick !
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree, wholeheartedly.
May the Lord continue to Protect and Bless Sec. Mike Pompeo and President Trump and the MAGA Team..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ok good – you know what I was trying to say on that– my wording was a bit clumsy.
LikeLike
Yes, I got you….and I laughed at “calm down”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HA — you know it is ; )
LikeLike
UGH you know HOW it is lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. You and I know our Treepers very well.
😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looks really huggable too!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love it, Linda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
What movie are these people watching?
https://nationalsecurityaction.org/our-focus/
LikeLike
Jadon Bourne movies /s
LikeLike
Co-chair and failed novelist Ben Rhodes, and kid brother of CBS TV news head, has a master’s in Creative Writing, which Obama deemed qualified him to be assistant in National Security council, where he creatively wrote the Benghazi video talking points for Susan Rice and later orchestrated the echo chamber about Iran deal.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well, there are more of us than there are of them. We should just run the lawnmower over them and be done with them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
HA !!!!!!!! Now that’s funny !
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like this one too
LikeLike
Ok this is really r-e-a-l-l-y bugging me–
Over the last few days I learned that New Zealand is one of the countries that has no trace of accessing classified information granted the person has clearance. To my knowledge Hillary is in New Zealand and still has security clearance. The last time she was in NZ was in 2010.
She is supposed to be there for a one off book signing thing and to yammer on about why she lost the election apparently because husbands told their wives to vote for Trump and people resent a woman in power or some other happy horse chit. Why just ONE meet and greet ? This is a “cover” for why she is there in my opinion.
It my exhausted BS detector reading something that is not there ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Why aren’t I 50 miles away, you might ask…”
At this point I doubt she has any idea where the heck she is…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did anyone ever recall reading an article several years ago about elites buying property in NZ and building mansions and huge underground decorated bunkers under them? If so, then Hillary is ready to hide when the Big Ugly come thru. It is pathetic watching Hillary carrying on as a Class-A loser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes and NZ is cracking down on that. It is making it hard for NZ’er to buy a family home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hadn’t heard the latest, so thank you for that info. Too bad NZ didn’t have the foresight to see that take over by the elites.
I hope NZ will succeed as the elites have a “god complex”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been to Christchurch and it is beautiful– very similar to Ireland- green and gorgeous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems like I read somewhere that she was picking up donations from the NZ government to the Clinton Foundation. I find that difficult to grasp as what could NZ government POSSIBLY hope to be buying with that money??? That cannot be true, can it?
LikeLike
Sayit2016,
From my understanding, any of these people with security clearances and especially those retired from their service can easily go on any computer and use their clearance to gain any information and print them. There is nothing that we have that would be able to trace not only what they downloaded and/or printed, but the person who did it.
All these people have to do is leave our country. Now, if they did it in our country, we’d know who, where and what, but that’s it. I believe I heard this from Praying Medic on his last night’s video or the day before that. I know it’s one of those two for sure.
I believe this was deliberately done by the deep state, so they could sell our secrets to whoever they wanted.
In addition, I read on 8-Chan or heard from one of the Q decoders on You Tube that the hag is trying to blackmail NZ for some reason or another. I have no idea to the validity of that statement. So please don’t count it as a 100% truth. It just really makes me nervous that she can download what ever she wants. Plus, I have no idea if they can delete anything while out of country and that is what has me super worried. I would hope our white hats have copies of everything, but even then, the defense lawyer could claim it’s not the original and therefore all made up by our white hats.
All I know is this needs to be changed, and no one, especially the retired ones should have clearance access overseas without our people knowing what they are doing. If you ask me, once out of postition, all clearances should be revoked from their last day on. It would be far easier that way. Just my opinion from little ‘ole me.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
We pray for Peace of Jerusalem tomorrow (Monday, May 14, 2018)
LikeLiked by 5 people
And not one Demorat politician showed up. So like DACA, this is now exposed as only an issue when votes are needed. Kind of amazing to me, being Jewish, how so many Jews in America vote for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
the misled Jewish population in the US requires a dose of the free thinking encouragement making the rounds,.
just my $.02
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check the demos in this poll:
http://www.jmisys.com/immigrationmarches/zogby5.html
Jewish voters want amnesty for illegals more than Hispanics do!!!!
64% to 54% !!
LikeLike
OT. Ad Rem, if you have to remove this question I understand.
Has anyone here who is severly walking challenged visited Israel and the Holy Land. Is it possible to access sites walking slowly with cane or Nordic walking sticks. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jane, that’s a good Q…i have challenges with easy mobility, and i would like the answer also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too!
LikeLike
I don’t have a definitive answer to your question, but there’s a website which shows a continuous live-stream view of the Western Wall in Jerusalem. There you see all manner of visitors, some with canes, walking sticks, moms with baby carriages, people moving around at slow or fast pace. So it would seem you could access sites while you were using mobility aids. My best guess anyway.
Check it out for yourself: http://www.iltv.tv/livekotel/
LikeLike
Please excuse my digression, but some mystery surrounding the statement on Twitter
“This coming Thursday is May 18th.”
IMHO
Well the 18th being Friday is I believe the date for Muellers reckoning
Before Judge 👨⚖️ T. S. Ellis III.
WHERE JUSTIFICATION FOR PROSECUTING
Paul Manafort is on trial.
Just saying. Thank you
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Stock up on Popcorn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, Sarah was trained for this Press Sec job.
Sarah is the best. Go Sarah…we are with you all the way.
We need a BIGLY playpen for Jimmy Baby Acosta.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Headline: “FBI blames Russians for using an obsolete virus made in Ukraine called Grizzly Steppe for hacking Presidential election”
The FBI and DHS (Dept. of Homeland Security) failed to note that the software allegedly used to hack the DNC was obsolete or made in the Ukraine.
Nor was the source of the computer virus attack identified.
Regardless, the U.S. Intelligence services still blamed it on the Russians.
“If it looks like the Russians did it, then I can guarantee you it was not the Russians”, said John McAfee, founder of McAfee anti-virus software.
He also said, “There is no way to assign a source for any attack. Hackers can fake their location, their language, and any markers that could lead back to them.
“Any hacker who had the skills to hack into the DNC (Democratic National Committee) would also be able to hide their tracks.”
https://brassballs.blog/home/fbi-blames-russians-for-using-an-obsolete-virus-made-in-ukraine-called-grizzly-steppe-for-hacking-presidential-election
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has been planning this for 35 YEARS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald was not 32 in 1983. He was born in 1946.
LikeLike
LikeLike
2014 Tweet:
LikeLike
Report: Trump Allies Slam DHS Secretary Nielsen as ‘Never Trumper’
by JOHN BINDER1
3 May 2018Washington, D.C.4,364
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/13/report-trump-allies-slam-dhs-secretary-nielsen-as-never-trumper/
If there is truth to this article on Nielsen she
needs to be replaced if not 1000% Trump MAGA.
If we do not stem the flow of illegals/refugees/ WE ARE DOOMED/FINISHED.
LikeLike