Sunday May 13th – Open Thread

The 23rd Channel
The TV is my shepherd, I shall not want for entertainment.
It maketh me to lie down on the sofa.
It leadeth me away from the Scriptures.
It destroyeth my soul.
It leadeth me in the path of sex and violence for the sponsor’s sake.
Yea, though I walk in the shadow of my Christian responsibilities,
There will be no interruption,
For the TV is with me, its cable and remote, they control me.
It prepareth a commercial before me in the presence of worldliness;
It anointeth my head with humanism,
My coveting runneth over.
Surely laziness and ignorance shall follow me all the days of my life,
And I shall dwell in the house watching TV forever.
—Author Unknown
Psalm 23:1 ¶ <> The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
“According to Colonel Ted Guy, John McCain’s commander as a POW, McCain collaborated with the enemy.
McCain is accused of giving information that led to the downing of 60 US aircraft
McCain is accused of training North Vietnamese air defense personnel
McCain is accused of making over 30 propaganda broadcasts against
the US, broadcasts he moved to have classified when he was elected to
the senate
These 4 accusations are the only real and supportable accusations
against McCain. The evidence for these acts exists and is substantial.
What is stranger still is McCain’s longtime war against veterans, other
POWs and their families. When John was a bit younger and better
capable of looking after himself, he was often both verbally and
physically abusive to POW families, POW activists and veterans. We hear
nothing of these brutal outbursts of McCain’s though they continue to
this day, now taken as the ravings of a mental defective.”
Just when you thought that nothing but disease and pestulance comes out of Nigeria, an organic cure for codeine addiction!
http://www.pattydearie.com/2018/05/many-youths-now-sniff-pit-latrines-and.html
beautiful, thx
This iconic Lynyrd Skynyrd performance was filmed in the UK by a professional crew using multiple cameras. The interesting thing about the video is how it captures backup singer Jo Jo Billingsley’s musical moment, something that made her famous. Sadly many of the band members perished in a plane crash only months after this video was made. RIP..
I was always a Skynyrd fan.. The music of today can not compare to the classics..
I agree. The musicianship of many modern bands is pretty lame.
Their “music” is made their laptop with Pro Tools. All fake. All electronic synthesis. It’s far too much trouble to take the 10,000 hours necessary to master an instrument. The computer is a shortcut. And death to creativity.
Don’t get no shock from that
Elevator music in your computer program
How’d you like to rock with a Real Man?
ummm. yeah. ❤️
May 13, 2018, the 101st anniversary of the apparition of the Virgin Mary to the three visionaries of Fatima. Portugal. “Oh my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell, lead all souls to Heaven, especially those most in need of Thy mercy. Amen.”
Just spotted this vidio of a brave lady, doesn’t say where it took place.
This video is becoming a reality day by day…
A historic event as MASSIVE NASA SPACE SHUTTLE CARRIER aircraft makes FINAL FLIGHT and LANDING! (Los Angeles and environs leg)
Ultimate Military and Space Channel
Though this vid appeared on UMSC on May 12, 2018, the actual flight was in 2012. The coastal and city scenery is spectacular and it’s easy to recognize many locations if you’re familiar with that part of southern California. And the pilots are incredible!
The website quotes Wikipedia: This last ‘ferry flight’ took Endeavour from Kennedy Space Center to Los Angeles between 19 and 21 September 2012 via Ellington Field and Edwards Air Force Base. After leaving Edwards the SCA with Endeavour performed low-level flyovers above various landmarks across California, from Sacramento to the San Francisco Bay Area, and finally to Los Angeles. The endeavor was delivered to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). From there the orbiter was transported through the streets of Los Angeles and Inglewood to its final destination in the California Science Center in Exposition Park.
Hallelujah – Violin Looping cover – ONE TAKE
by Rob Landes and Aubry Pitcher
The Last Refuge is my shepherd, i shall not want false news.
it makes me lie down on conservative pastures, and leads me to the tree house.
it restores the truth, it leads me in paths of journalism for its news sake.
yea, tho i walk thru the valley of the shadow of fake news, i will fear no narratives, for thou art with me. thy headlines and coroboration they comfort me.
thou prepares a column and op-ed before me in the presence of main-stream media. thou anoints me with research and my mind runneth over.
surely verified and updated truth shall follow me all the days of my life. and i will dwell in the tree house of the Last Refuge for ever. Amen
Psalm 23 is the original text from the Holy Bible.
