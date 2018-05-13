May 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #479

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 12 people
Didn’t the underground Nuclear Test Site dismantle itself by underground catastrophic nuclear detonation within the last three months? Many casualties. followed by off the map radiation levels in the region. Something to the effect, that we had the technology to detonate an adversary’s nukes while still deep in the ground.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
WSB; Now that’s turning the Progressives’ SOP against them ! One of the books PDJT is very familiar with is the “Art of War ” – and it shows in how he handles international conflict !
LikeLiked by 2 people
In answer to Toot upthread…that is the story, and we are sticking to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RODS from God…Google it..Flep has lots of posts on this..Our Warthog is a tank destroyer–Same.
LikeLiked by 4 people
10/20/17, #RODSFROMGOD,
then again, Maybe???, in Iran..
Not so tiinfoily anymore….
Perhaps
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lurker here. Important point I haven’t seen raised lately. The McCabe et al “small group” operation was positioned where they were, because they could spy on Trump, or anyone else that won the Republican primary. They were in this for the kill. The Democrats weren’t desperately trying to steer the Republican primary one way or another, because they had this wiretapping scheme in place.
I watched “All The President’s Men” probably 50 times under Obama, looking at it from the perspective that the Dems aren’t the least bit interested in chasing the obvious crimes of Obama et al. The WAPO that left no stone unturned busting Nixon, is now suppressing evidence of the exact same crimes committed by Democrats.
One of the scenes from that movie that struck me: Deep Throat and Woodward are in the garage, discussing one of Nixon’s advisors. Deep Throat says something like, “That puts you inside the White House. That should tell you something…” about how high up it went.
How many can we name under the current scandal that were “inside the White House?” A lot. Rice, Power, Lynch, Clapper, Brennan, plus McCabe and other underlings hiding in plain sight. This is no longer conjecture. Hiding behind weasel words and plausible deniability will not save them.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Welcome to the Tree House Gen Y! 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thank you for letting me in!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Another question that will eventually be answered is how many in the early administration were moles. President Trump didn’t go to Washington with a lot of allies, he had to take some people the republican party recommended, like Priebus. Since the republican party was almost as hostile to him as the democrats, some might have been moles for the republican party, along with the FBI/democrat moles.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was really concerned about all the hold overs, the “Harkonens in the walls” from Frank Herbert’s Dune. We dodged a bullet with some of this mess.
I had high expectations for Reince Priebus, since he was coming out of the Scott Walker Act 10/John Doe wars. I am also anxious to read the expose books when they come out, for specifics on this stuff. But what it looks like is that Priebus wasn’t prepared to go up against the FBI/DOJ operation, which was an order of magnitude more nasty than Wisconsin.
There was an article on American Thinker or Power Line a few months ago, about how McCabe went into the White House and played Priebus like a fiddle, something to do with leaking fabricated stories. Now it turns out McCabe is on the “mugshot board,” and they didn’t pick up on it at the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think they were moles. There were there to plant false evidence.
LikeLike
All a matter of time, Gen Y. Welcome!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Deepthroat no longer advises that you “follow the money”. Instead: Follow the weasal droppings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because the amount of money is too great to count?
LikeLike
QUOTE::
“The Democrats weren’t desperately trying to steer the Republican primary one way or another”
—————-
Absolutely false.
1. We know beyond reasonable doubt that the MSM has been coordinating & engineering socio-political “narratives” for years with the DNC. See: Journolist, etc.
2. The Clinton campaign literally owned the DNC in 2016, and was proven to have rigged (“fixed”, “manipulated”, etc) the democrat primary against Bernie Sanders. Former DNC Chairman Donna Brazille herself publicly admitted to this fact in 2017.
3. The Clinton campaign absolutely wanted Donald Trump as the GOP nominee. Why? Because he was seen as the easiest for Hillary to beat among all potential GOP candidates, esp. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz (both hispanics). How do we know this? Simple.
4. The MSM spent an est. $2 BILLION in free, above-the-fold, daily headlines and positive mentions of Donald Trump vs. the entire, combined GOP nominee field of candidates. Their strategy was as simple as it was effective. They targeted each of the GOP candidates one by one, comparing them negatively vs. Trump, and undermining public support for each one. By comparison, the MSM coverage of Trump was not just positive….but VERY positive…right up until he won the GOP nomination. And then…
5. Literally the day after Trump won the GOP nomination, the MSM coverage turned incredibly negative and downright nasty against Trump. It was like a light-switch. Go back and look at Trump’s coverage in the weeks leading up to the GOP convention and immediately following it. Literally night and day.
The above all said, welcome to CTH.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think that’s quite accurate. Megyn Kelly tried to take him out in that first debate, and Chris Wallace wasn’t much nicer. From the moment he said Mexico is not sending us their best people, when did he ever get positive press?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
Nothing like a Big Cash Infusion.. Obama did all he could to destabilize the middle east. He called it Great Arab Spring. He Left Israel in an unbelievable and precarious position. Now they fight a war for survival on two fronts.. Soon to be three fronts. Iranian Regulars in Syria, Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has never been in the kind of enemies at their gates (MANY GATES) situation before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup.
All done under the mantra: “Never let a crisis go to waste.”
What they never admit is that this is the 2nd part of the whole mantra, the 1st part of which is: “Create the conditions for a crisis so that you can then claim to have the correct solution to the crisis you create.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then there is this with Kerry meeting Iranian officials in Paris.
LikeLike
Sorry, I tried to link the Twitter article, so this maybe a feeble attempt at doing so!
But more to the point this should be huge news, and Kerry committing sedition? Seems obvious to me that he is blatantly trying to undermine our presidents authority. Issue a warrant for this traitor!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Just a couple of notes on the apparent FBI “mole” Stefan Halper.
A. In 2011, Trump was asked a list of books he read about China. One of them was a book Halper wrote called “The Beijing Consensus”. This probably means little, but it’s there. So it seems like Trump was at least somewhat aware of who this guy was some time ago.
http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/washington/2011/05/donald-trump-i-understand-the-chinese-mind.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
B. It seems possible that Stefan Halper may have come across Michael Flynn at some point after Flynn was named an adviser to the Trump campaign in February 2016.
Flynn apparently attended one of the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar meetings that Halper may have been at himself. I don’t know the exact timeline but this article from December 2016 says that Flynn had recently been at such a gathering.
https://www.ft.com/content/d43cd586-c396-11e6-9bca-2b93a6856354
(article may be behind paywall)
“Recent attendees at its discussions, held every Friday at Corpus Christi college, have included Mike Flynn, president-elect Donald Trump’s choice as US national security adviser”
The point here being that it’s possible that one of the people Halper made contact with is Mike Flynn, in addition to others he apparently spoke with of Team Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If that link does not work, here is another article with similar information:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/12/16/intelligence-experts-cut-ties-cambridge-spy-seminars-amid-claims/
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a third person besides Page & Papadopoulos that hasn’t been named yet so it could be Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, deqwik. There may be even more, as Sundance has pointed out (Flynn? Gates? Manafort?).
That’s why I wanted to bring it up here.
Halper is at Cambridge University. It seems he attended those meetings, at least some of them.
Here is an example of one such seminar in the past. Both Halper and his wife (Lezlee Halper) were involved in it:
https://www.hist.cam.ac.uk/seminars/seminar-pdfs/2013-2014/intelligence-seminar-mt2013
Halper was involved (or at least was) in these seminars. There’s a very real chance he came across Flynn if Flynn was there recently (2016).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feb 28, 2014
https://www.hist.cam.ac.uk/seminars/seminar-pdfs/2013-2014/intelligence-seminar-lt-2014
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is it. Thanks JX. So Flynn (likely) knew Halper from at least that time. Great that you found that evidence.
I wonder if Flynn made another other, more recent trips to the seminar?
LikeLike
Jan 20, 2017 mentions “Three years ago General Michael Flynn, the new President’s National Security Adviser, gave a presentation to the Seminar.” https://www.hist.cam.ac.uk/seminars/seminar-pdfs/2016-2017/intelligence-lt-2017
I didn’t find any other mentions of Flynn, although it’s possible I may have missed
https://www.hist.cam.ac.uk/seminars/intelligence
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great work, JX. Thanks so much.
Sounds like that may have been it.
I wonder if Halper reached out to Flynn after he came on board the Trump campaign?
LikeLike
Excellent take by Rex on why Kerry is desperately negotiating with Iranian reps even though the Iran deal has been cancelled
LikeLiked by 13 people
Obama propped up the mullahs when the sanctions were about to bring them to their knees. So the question becomes what do the mullahs know about Obama? Perhaps this is why people think the Iran problem can be solved,
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree with you and Rex on this point. I also think Brennan may be on the hook with the Iran Deal as well.
If the deal completely collapses, then there is no reason for anyone to protect it or the people involved in it any longer. In fact, there may be a kind of “come to Jesus” moment where people instead examine why it was so bad and start to track down all of the offenses committed in getting it done. Like the Project Cassandra matter, for example.
So, as Rex says, the only way to protect themselves here is to keep the facade of the deal going with Europe. It’s analogous to using Mueller to hide and crimes of the coup against Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The EU companies will have to make choices between our economy and the Iranian one. I know what I would choose. The mullahs are going to get screwed. God bless Pres Trump for shining the light in the Middle East.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen, NY. Having the largest economy in the world on your side can be a beautiful thing with respect to leverage. lol
The mullahs are toast. It’s just a matter of how fast the walls collapse in on them and the corrupt group who made the deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Having the largest economy in the world on your side can be a beautiful thing with respect to leverage.”
Fingers crossed that’s what Kim Jong Un has concluded.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s hope, louche!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What deal? If it wasn’t signed by the Iranians and it wasn’t ratified by the US senate, then the “deal” was just a lie to justify the $150 billion (plus cash) pay out to a gulible (gruberized) American voting population. If there were bribes they were paid with the extorted money. And congress critters, who knew about it, said nothing to the public.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Boom. You nailed it Bert.
What deal, indeed.
LikeLike
It really was an incredible thread!
This tweet must really have Barry and his band of criminals scared out of their minds!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I saw that Felice and I wonder what is up. It’s got to be something very big.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, wonder if the UN IAEA inspector was bribed by Iran? Curious that he resigned a couple days after Trump pulled out of the deal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can’t wait til Mr. Ghavami spills the beans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey, Iran senior advisor. Yes you. You haven’t got the guts to name the guys who took baksheesh. Double dog dare you!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please do. Inquiring minds want to know.
LikeLike
And now we know why John Kerry was negotiating behind the scenes with the Iranians. A lot of people from the Swamp are going into CYA mode real soon!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If anything that kind of “threat” will only motivate PT all the more to clamp down on Iran, ramp up sanctions to the max. I’m guessing that will bring Iran and the EU to their knees all the more quickly. To say nothing of the effect on our own American miscreants in the Iran “deal”. We’re all eager to find out what payoffs were made to bring the “deal” to fruition.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my, I was going to post the link upthread when I saw iton iotwreport, but then, I thought it was a spoof because Big Fur Hat had a photoshop of a guy with soiled britches and called it shart week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama and Kerry should be afraid– Iran is not their friend now that this is cancelled—They cozied up the the ” SNAKE” Iran and guess what is going to happen next ? Iran is angry now and guess what angry people do ? They want to burn people that told them the deal was “solid”.
Under what Authority is Kerry even there ? He can not ” salvage” anything he has no POWER. So what is he doing there ? Other than trying to undermine President Trump.
I have been saying you KNOW cash exchanged hands in some way shape or form, from the billions in cash that Obama agave them.
Something more than the deal going south is happening…Iran can scream DEATH TO AMERICA all they want, ain’t gonna happen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s why I don’t think it’s a Logan Act violation. I think Kerry is trying to save his own butt. Maybe Obama’s too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am not sure that is it not a violation….hmmmmm
The Logan Act:
§ 953. Private correspondence with foreign governments.
Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.
This section shall not abridge the right of a citizen to apply himself, or his agent, to any foreign government, or the agents thereof, for redress of any injury which he may have sustained from such government or any of its agents or subjects.
1 Stat. 613, January 30, 1799, codified at 18 U.S.C. § 953 (2004).
Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the United States Constitution includes the ‘Treaty Clause,’ which empowers the President of the United States to propose and chiefly negotiate agreements, which must be confirmed by the Senate, between the United States and other countries, which become treaties between the United States and other countries after the advice and consent of a supermajority of the United States Senate.
[The President] shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur…
In United States v. Curtiss-Wright Export Corp., 299 U.S. 304 (1936), Justice Sutherland, writing for the Court, observed,
“[T]he President alone has the power to speak or listen as a representative of the nation. He makes treaties with the advice and consent of the Senate; but he alone negotiates. Into the field of negotiation the Senate cannot intrude; and Congress itself is powerless to invade it. As Marshall said in his great argument of March 7, 1800, in the House of Representatives, ‘The President is the sole organ of the nation in its external relations, and its sole representative with foreign nations.
Only two indictments have ever been handed down under the Logan Act.1803 when a grand jury indicted Francis Flournoy, a Kentucky farmer and in 1852, Jonas Phillips Levy became the second and, to date the last, person to be indicted under the Logan Act.
I say charge Kerry for the violation of the Logan Act and test the law ; )
LikeLiked by 6 people
that’s why I love it here…a smart poster shows me the Logan Act details…ok maybe it is…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The way I read it is IS a violation. That is why I said charge Kerry since the Libs like the Logan Act so much and see what the law says. Make him spend his blood money.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We shall see how this plays out. ; )
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s both. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But what if we found out that the Iranians got uranium from the United States under Kerry and Obama. Now that would be a problem. A huge problem.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Clinton was the final signature to sell Uranium to Russia— what IF Russia sold it to IRAN ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is where I this is going. These people are traitors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No question they are traitors thus the screaming, threatening, lying etc etc
As my Mom says ” The guilty kid always screams the loudest”.
My Mom was clearly referring to my brother and 2 sisters. Happy Mother’s Day MOM !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha ha, but not you! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
No– that would be impossible I was a perfect child in every way. ; )
LikeLike
Doesnt matter…proven time and again. Laws are for we, not thee.
LikeLike
I am almost sure of this. From Russia to Iran.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Rex is right that this may have something to do with Uranium 1, that somehow that uranium ended up in Iran. That would put a bunch of people in prison (or it should).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Special From Jerusalem
Full Show 1hr 20min
. https://youtu.be/FmpTDw82xCg
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wanted to make a comment regarding all the pushback from the Lawfare coup crowd against Nunes.
Being able to get out the name of Stefan Halper (or whoever the FBI plant was in Team Trump) to the public would be disastrous for the coup. Such information, along with the pending IG Report, helps to piece together exactly what happened to Trump. And the tide could turn dramatically away from the black hats.
Hence the sudden ultra-demonization of Nunes. Nunes has done as much as anyone to expose the coup, and he’s not stopping. As of now, the coup has solid poll numbers for Comey and Mueller. Not great, but not terrible. If people start talking about Stefan Halper, openly, and start tracking him down for interviews and exposing what he did, then things could get very bad, very fast for the coup group.
Thus, the over-the-top “people will die” hysteria that is now in full effect. But Nunes knows how it works, he’s been through this already.
My guess is the real audience for these rants is the DOJ/IC people, to try to prevent Nunes from getting the material he wants. So far, the tactics seem to be working.
One final thing. I found a very good piece on John Brennan from several years ago. He’s a career suck up and seem to be one of the core people involved in supporting the FISA program from way back. What a shock, right? Here’s the article, from BuzzFeed of all places.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/gregorydjohnsen/how-cia-director-john-brennan-became-americas-spy-and-obamas?utm_term=.jt7DbJKjrJ#.buA9OBWb4B
Everything Brennan is doing now he’s already done in the past. Messing with Congress, manipulating outcomes to cover his tracks, and so forth. None of this is new territory for him. He’s just more unhinged and blatant now than he used to be, as Obama’s administration seemed almost a proxy presidency for Brennan in some ways.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Rep. Devin Nunes is reaching levels of being so much more than just a White Hat! The man is an absolute beast. He has absolutely no fear about any of these POS! Just look at his tweets from today:
In reference to the following tweet:
He retweeted the following:
I truly believe that the Left, Democrats, IC, Deep State, MSM, Globalist etc. fear not only what Rep. Nunes is doing now but more importantly that he is showing the Deplorables that he is a disciple of TRUMPISM!
He fights the media the same way. He loves our country and everything it stands for. He is one of us. He is not corrupted by the Swamp. He wants what is best for everyday Americans.
I will go on record to say that if Devin Nunes runs in 2024, he will win and win BIGLY! That is their WORST NIGHTMARE! 16 consecutive years of TRUMPISM!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Flep, the guy is a badass. Just as Admiral Rodgers is.
And I love that not only does he not care, he actively messes with the minds of his tormentors. LOL!
Nunes’ attitude towards all this reinforces my belief that the true target of the “crazy Nunes” stuff is Rosenstein and others who can keep the material “officially” from Nunes.
As we know, though, Nunes won’t give up. Every little thing he does exposes the coup, like getting those redactions rolled back in a way that made people like Sally Yates look like the fools they are (story not straight on Flynn).
The coup desperately needs to slow down Nunes until after the midterms. They’re in panic, and I don’t blame them. They should be panicked. They are criminals and justice ought to be done, even after we secure the safety of Trump’s presidency.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lawfare executive director Susan Hennessey seems to have the IQ of a chinchilla. And she’s got those Farkas eyes. Here’s 16 seconds worth. https://youtu.be/CNu2i2qZdZU
LikeLike
All his peers now know he is a CIA Rat Fink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is, Konamon!
LikeLike
What an incredible piece by Judge Jeanine this evening from Jerusalem! Our President is ABSOLUTELY loved for his decision.
I was happy to hear that Rep. Ron DeSantis is joining the White House delegation in Israel 🇮🇱. He is running for Governor in Florida and the Jewish vote is big in Democrat areas in Florida.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Jerusalem is my favorite city in Israel. Great city. Many people there that remind me of Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Huge turning point IMO Flep!! YUGE! Thank you for this post–as always;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
This HAS to be grinding Obama’s ass BIG TIME. His disrespect for Bibi was shocking to me. The last word can often be so dang sweet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Again… I am wondering how the connection between Halper and Viktor Vekselberg will play out. I KNOW there is one. Halper all intertwined in the Clinton corruption… as was Vekselberg, he was the ” money”. Down the rabbit hole we go again !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Vekselberg with Halper- oh man! I’ve got to wrap my head around that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This has been tapping on my brain for a week now….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to run the CIA, seems right on the verge of assuring her confirmation. She now has the support of 2 Dems (Manchin, Donnelly). With Collins on board, the highest number of remaining Republicans who may oppose that I’ve heard is 4 (McCain, Paul, Flake, Lee).
If all 4 of them vote no, then Haspel is at 49 votes. Thus she would need either one more Dem vote or she’d need Flake or Lee to vote yes.
Hopefully we will get that last “yes” vote soon so we can move on from the latest circus McCain and the Dems have created.
If Haspel is confirmed, that would leave only the VA Secretary position remaining for Trump to fill on his Cabinent and major directorships ledger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lordy.
🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ve known Iranians, Saudis and a bunch of others and most are just regular people. Had an Iranian neighbour family. When I mentioned Persia (this was about 30 years ago) they were impressed that I knew. If I had a decent job back then I’d probably had married their daughter (she was a princess to me) back then. Bottom line, most people are good no matter the religions or the douchebag governments that represent them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha ! See- what did I say would happen lol RELEASE THE NAMES IRAN !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not every day you see a State Sponsor of Terror threatening to dob on corruption – Zero’s new legacy.
LikeLike
Do it! Release the Kraken! I can’t think of anything more satisfying than seeing these criminals’ names in print.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another negotiation point for Trump…no new deal w/o disclosure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
.
.
Excerpt:
According to BILD, German firms exported 2.97 billion Euros in good (or $3.6 billion U.S.) to the Iran, while exporting 111.5 billion Euro in goods, (or $133.18 billion U.S.) to the United States.
Some of the companies involved include:
Airbus: Will not deliver 97 planes that have been ordered. The company still has a total of 7,000 aircraft orders.
Henkel, BASF, Linde and Siemens each make less than one percent of their sales in Iran.
VW has sold a total of 1,600 of their vehicles in Iran since 2016, compared to 10 million worldwide
Industrial service provider Bilfinger says it wants to handle only smaller orders with Iran before a 90-day deadline hits.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Europe will take their medicine no matter how bad it tastes. Money talks and BS walks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bang! There it is. This thing is going to unwind faster than I thought, The biggest problem will be getting the Chinese and the Russians to uncouple their oil purchases.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very happy with Grenell so far. He’s off to a strong start.
He’s got flair, too. I like him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like him too– notice how the lefties HATE people that actually understand what their job is and are effective at it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So true, Say. So true.
They also hate people whom they think are “theirs” to work with Republicans. Like Ben Carson, or Grenell (he is gay).
I like the guy. He’s got a good way about him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree he seems to be a personable no BS kind of guy. Another great pick from POTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonder if some arms were twisted to get Grenell in the loop ASAP.
I know Frau Merkel was coming to town, but that was only a 2 1/2 hr appt., ha!
This Grenell guy appears to be aggressive, and very capable.
Such a plus when dealing with a weakened “Leader”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trending:
Please, pretty please! This would be so sweet!
Iran Threatens to name Westerners Who Accepted Bribes to Pass Nuke Deal..Kerry? Obama?
Iran is so mad about the Iran deal being cancelled by the United States that they are threatening to name the officials they bribed to get the deal through. Why is John Kerry willing to risk prison to keep the Iran deal alive? Could he be one of the payees? How about Obama. Is it …
http://www.trendolizer.com/2018/05/iran-threatens-to-name-westerners-who-accepted-bribes-to-pass-nuke-dealkerry-obama—david-harris-jr.html
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Iran Threatens to name Westerners Who Accepted Bribes to Pass Nuke Deal”
I bet a plug nickle that Kerry did not SEE THIS coming CAUSE TRUMP WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO WIN. So Kerry is over there begging that his name not be released ?
bwhahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!! Oh sweet Lord this is fun !
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wil-E-Kerry just realized he is holding an Iranian-built ACME explosive device that doesn’t work as advertised. Pretty soon he will be in mid-air with a large boulder queued up behind him, ready to smash him to bits after he faceplants onto the desert floor from a mile up.
The Iranian Regime realizes where the real power is: it is not PDJT, it is woke Americans like us who want Obama, Hillary, and the rest of the goons to go to prison. After all, we elected PDJT to office and as we all know, we aren’t backing down. They Iranians want to make a deal and they’ve just shown us through their offer that they know exactly who they are really negotiating with.
Now watch as our very well chosen humble representative PDJT works off of this offer and creates another shocking victory for us. He is the only American leader in my entire lifetime, perhaps excepting Ronald Reagan, who truly understands how powerful hundreds of millions of you and I are when we decide we really want something to get done.
LikeLike
Conrad Black: Why Donald J. Trump Is Truly A President Like No Other/
“The presidency is what its occupants make of it, and Trump is a man of his times, whose time has come, writes Black in an excerpt from his new book”
Conrad Black
May 11, 2018
4:23 PM EDT
“In an excerpt from his latest book, available May 14, Conrad Black says now that U.S. President Donald Trump has reduced most peoples’ tax burden, relieved the fear that recession and unemployment are just around the corner, and adopted a foreign policy of prudent and effective realism, Americans will likely and rightly judge him a success:
Those who oppose Trump generally do not understand how desperate and disgusted almost half of Americans are at the most inept twenty-year streak of presidential misgovernment in American history that preceded the 2016 election. These decades of fruitless war, bone-cracking recession, humanitarian disasters, collapsing alliances, oceanic deficits, and the erosion of economic growth and private sector industrial investment to a third or a quarter of levels under Ronald Reagan, could rattle any American’s patriotic self-confidence. Trump is a throwback to Reagan in that he rejects the chic defeatism of the establishment; and despite all the media and Democratic Party and Never-Trump calumny of him, his political program is essentially conventional, moderate, conservative wisdom lifted in large part from the policy recommendations of thoroughly respectable conservative think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation. Trump speaks to Americans fearful of decline. He wants, as his slogan says, to make America great again.
To those unaffected by the decline of America, that decline was invisible; to those who were affected by it, it is a challenge and a constant fear for their own welfare and national pride. The Democrats have had no policy for some years except to denigrate their opponents, and try to bribe and anesthetize a comatose lumpenproletariat addicted to state benefit. Their nomination of Hillary Clinton showed that they did not realize how many Americans rejected this vision of America.”
http://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-why-donald-j-trump-is-truly-a-president-like-no-other
Excerpt/book looks like a WINNER/ just like VSGPDJT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Conrad Black, bestselling author of Franklin Delano Roosevelt: Champion of Freedom and Richard M. Nixon: A Life in Full, turns his attention to his “friend” President Donald J. Trump and provides the most intriguing and significant analysis yet of Trump’s political rise. Ambitious in intellectual scope, contrarian in many of its opinions, and admirably concise, this is surely set to be one of the most provocative political books you are likely to read this year.”
Description of book at Barnes & Noble/
LikeLike
fyi Conrad Black is a Brit Conservative who publishes some outstanding editorials regularly, he’s nysun.com Very articulate guy and on our side!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the link.
LikeLike
FBI Form 1032 is about to enter the Nunes conversation (?again?) very soon!
LikeLike
1023 oops it’s late
LikeLiked by 2 people
A couple of people I know were whining to me about Trump yelling at Secretary Nielsen (supposedly).
I was like “Are you serious?”
Anyone who has ever served under an Alpha Shark boss has been through what comes with that. Trump did not become a billionaire by accident. He expects and demands results. And if you don’t get them, you’re going to hear about it. No matter who you are.
Trump has said in the past he’d fire members of his family from his company if they don’t get the job done. And he means it.
I like Nielsen a lot. But what she’s learning now is the difference between the private sector and the public sector. Private sector Alpha Sharks don’t baby people. You either get it done or you’re going to face consequences, the least of which may be getting chewed out by your boss.
The technocrat class is used to the “I’m ok, you’re ok” softy-soft inefficiency of the public sector.
The rest of the world doesn’t work like that. And no one becomes a billionaire off that method, at least not in the private sector.
I’m glad General Kelly told Nielsen to hang in. Kelly was also supposedly mad at Trump in the past for ripping him hard.
Trump is New York City Alpha Shark. Bing bing, bong bong. This is just how it is, and the Washington Wobblies need to get used to it and come into Trump World where results and accountability matter.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I always feel these Trump chaos stories are always overblown.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very much agree, Robert
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just read Q and do not need an interpreter.
I highly recommend!
🙂🙏❤️
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now who does this remind you of?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Aslan!
LikeLike
Did we re-visit this yet? Simpson testimony
“It’s a voluntary interview and in addition to that, he wants to be very careful to protect his sources. Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier and no harm should come to anybody related to this honest work,” Levy said.
Feinstein leaked the transcript…purpose was to make case for lives lost …to stop an eventual discovery of EC and subsequent ‘NEW’ 1032s considerations …the request from the Special Select specifically allowed DOJ to state legal reasons they would not comply with subpoena. Levy as an an atty can’t lie in his support of his client..so the case that someone died …was made and leaked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia,
this is for you in case you do not return to yesterday’s Presidential Thread:
Over at https://www.thepeoplescube.com
there is a smallish Feature from
The Direktor of People’s Shovel Repair School and Museum which you might like to look into, ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simpson’s atty made that claim in August. A few months later Simpson, himself, walked that back.
———
“I do believe there was a bit of an old-fashioned purge,” Simpson told the committee, before adding, ” to my knowledge, it wasn’t anyone that helped us. I think it was more likely people who were taking the opportunity to settle scores or were falsely accused … and/or were sources of the U.S. Intelligence Community, not us.”
https://www.google.com/amp/www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/18/house-panel-releases-glenn-simpson-testimony-transcript.amp.html#ampshare=http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/18/house-panel-releases-glenn-simpson-testimony-transcript.html
LikeLike
Just an update on the antics of the astroturfers I have seen around the internet recently.
– Their activity greatly increased since the Cohen raid. That moment seemed to spark a new wave of activity from these paid trolls. And they haven’t let up since. My guess is they will not be letting up much until after the midterms.
– They are currently trying to smear Trump as (among other things) a NeoCon. The reason for this is to try to denigrate what Trump is doing in support of Israel, and also to smear Netanyahu at the same time (kind of a two-for-one smear).
What the people paying these trolls know is that Trump and Bibi are totally committed to destroying the Obama World Order. That means helping each other out on intelligence sharing, killing the Iran Deal, getting victory in Syria, etc.
The forces trying to take down Netanyahu are very similar (and likely tied to) to the forces trying to take down Trump. Both men face “investigations” and are basically defending themselves from coups.
They both know the situation they are in and they know who is against them.
Thus, each man is an indispensable ally for the other. They need each other to survive, politically, and so far that team-up is working great.
But the people behind the paid trolls don’t want that pairing to work, and thus they are trying to convince the public that the Bibi/Trump partnership is bad for both nations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s my impression that Trump and Netanyahu are staunch individuals not easily dissuaded from their alliance by “paid trolls” whatever their caliber or nominal status. Nor will Trump and Netanyahu be deflected from their goals of making their respective countries great and accomplishing peace in the middle east and elsewhere.
Those who knock the merit of those goals truly are trolls, manifestations of evil striving to destroy what’s best for the entire world. They utterly fail to grasp how they’re biting the hands that feed them—if the efforts of Trump and Netanyahu are thwarted trolls will be among the first to pay the price.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, jr. Trump and Netanyahu will stay focused on their goals.
The aim of the trolls is to turn public opinion, in this case against Trump. Particularly among his base, by portraying him as “Israel first” and in the NeoCon mold.
Just sharing my observations of what I am seeing taking place. The tactics.
LikeLike
MAG, except its not having the desired effect.
There is no way these amateurish trolls are going to have a negative effect on Trump’s Base…not only are they an impotent factor, they are liars.
The very people they are trying to persuade are the most aware of reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s likely true, Piper. But they can have an effect at times. We saw it with the “OMG war!” hysteria around the Syria strikes, including from many on our side.
I doubt many true Trump supporters will be swayed, however. I agree with you about that.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Tonight Q posted the following link:
>https://nationalsecurityaction.org/who-we-are/📁
The Shadow Government
“Under President Trump’s reckless leadership, the United States is weaker in the world, less safe, and more isolated. He is retreating from the world stage, undercutting the intelligence and law enforcement agencies that keep us safe, undermining the diplomacy that prevents wars, insulting our allies, attacking democratic traditions, and cozying up to dictators while abandoning America’s commitment to universal rights and human dignity. His outbursts on Twitter are destabilizing abroad and beneath the dignity of the highest office in our land. Impulsive, erratic, and staggeringly ignorant of how the world works, Trump is unfit to lead our men and women in uniform, and he diminishes our country’s standing in the eyes of the world. ”
Look at the people who belong to this group. Terrifying to see, in black and white, how organized they are….and how much they despise our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Looks like mostly Obama people co-chaired by Ben Rhodes.
LikeLike
Looks like a cushy job where you get to do nothing and get paid handsomely. I assume it just operates like a speaker bureau. Like motivational neverTrump hate speech.
LikeLike
Delusional! Their assessment shows their own ineptitude and, frankly, stupidity.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Like what is it every American wouldn’t want to know? I’d pay a bribe just find out the briber’s.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Petunias 🙂
LikeLike
Can you imagine being one of these low-life corrupt, crooks right now?
LikeLike
Last post went the the bin I think. Sorry Ad Rem!
LikeLike
☝U.N. Ambassador John W. Ashe “passed away”, charges dropped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that it’s been clearly shown to anyone with an operating brain that Obama and his Administration WERE spying on Donald Trump, do you think corrections and apologies will be forthcoming? LOL!
See White House Visitors’ Reactions When President Trump Shows Up During Tour
Published over a year ago on Mar 7, 2017 by “Inside Edition”
President Trump made a surprise appearance on the very first day of public tours at the White House since his inauguration. The tourists who entered the East Room of the White House Tuesday couldn’t believe their eyes as the commander in chief suddenly emerged during their tour. Trump posed with some of the visitors, ironically right in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton. Social media went crazy after the footage of Trump in front of the Clinton portrait were posted online.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
How to identify a moonbat liberal …..”the quick and easy test”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike