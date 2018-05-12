Saturday May 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful, citizen, thank you.
To reclaim a phrase –
God built that!
LikeLike
Happy CATERDAY!!! Treepers. 🙂
LikeLike
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Potential Vegas-style incident at a Waikiki hotel nipped in the bud:
Police find large weapons cache in Waikiki raid prompted by disturbing online posts
http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/38173826/police-find-large-weapons-cache-in-waikiki-raid-prompted-by-disturbing-online-posts
LikeLiked by 1 person
video coverage at this page:
http://www.khon2.com/news/local-news/man-found-in-waikiki-hotel-room-with-fully-loaded-weapons-ammunition/1174630594
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better tie some of our Lady Treepers to their branches…right now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!
😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! True, true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch Diver Perform Expressive 6-Minute Dance Underwater in One Breath
Some people have trouble dancing on dry land, let alone underwater – but this free diver managed to perform a stunningly beautiful 6-minute dance at the bottom of the world’s deepest swimming pool.
Not only that, but she managed to do it in a single breath.
Free diver Julie Gautier, who is married to fellow diver Guillaume Néry, choreographed a gorgeous underwater dance routine at the bottom of Y40.
The routine was then made into a Vimeo short film called Ama.
Gautier describes the video by saying: “Ama is a silent film. It tells a story [that] everyone can interpret in their own way, based on their own experience. There is no imposition, only suggestions. I wanted to share my biggest pain in this life with this film. For this is not too crude, I covered it with grace. To make it not too heavy, I plunged it into the water. I dedicate this film to all the women of the world.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
awwwwww
LikeLiked by 1 person
So very precious and soft.
LikeLike
HAPPY AND BLESSED CATURDAY!
LikeLike
LikeLike