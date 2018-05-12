Saturday May 12th – Open Thread

Posted on May 12, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Saturday May 12th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Happy CATERDAY!!! Treepers. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. nimrodman says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Happy Caturday!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. nimrodman says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Potential Vegas-style incident at a Waikiki hotel nipped in the bud:

    Police find large weapons cache in Waikiki raid prompted by disturbing online posts

    http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/38173826/police-find-large-weapons-cache-in-waikiki-raid-prompted-by-disturbing-online-posts

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Watch Diver Perform Expressive 6-Minute Dance Underwater in One Breath
    Some people have trouble dancing on dry land, let alone underwater – but this free diver managed to perform a stunningly beautiful 6-minute dance at the bottom of the world’s deepest swimming pool.

    Not only that, but she managed to do it in a single breath.

    Free diver Julie Gautier, who is married to fellow diver Guillaume Néry, choreographed a gorgeous underwater dance routine at the bottom of Y40.

    The routine was then made into a Vimeo short film called Ama. 

    Gautier describes the video by saying: “Ama is a silent film. It tells a story [that] everyone can interpret in their own way, based on their own experience. There is no imposition, only suggestions. I wanted to share my biggest pain in this life with this film. For this is not too crude, I covered it with grace. To make it not too heavy, I plunged it into the water. I dedicate this film to all the women of the world.”

    Like

    Reply
  8. Garrison Hall says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. wendy forward says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:58 am

    So very precious and soft.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Lucille says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:31 am

    HAPPY AND BLESSED CATURDAY!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s