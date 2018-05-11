Friday May 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:16 am

    As long as we’re praying, I’M PRAYING FOR THE IG REPORTS

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:16 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:18 am

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Sitting on a cornflake . . .

  5. nwtex says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:36 am

    http://tiny.cc/db0ity

    Don’t believe the L.A. Times’ lies about cop killer Michael Mejia
    8 hours ago

    AB109 and Prop 47 are responsible for the death of Whittier police officer Keith Boyer, it’s as simple as tha.

    https://kfiam640.iheart.com/featured/john-and-ken/content/2018-05-10-dont-believe-the-la-times-lies-about-cop-killer-michael-mejia/

    http://tiny.cc/h9zity

