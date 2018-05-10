May 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #476

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
The really did Mr. President! Thank you 🙏
We’re going to CRUSH THEM in November people. I’m going to vote AT LEAST ONCE.
LOL.
Just saw this…so excited!!!!
Don’t you love the optics ! The huge flag brought a sting of tears to my eyes. I am so proud of my President and the hard work he has done. I am waiting up for their return ! President Trump is such a class act to meet with them at 2 AM. He shows he cares in so many meaningful ways for ALL of us as Americans !!!
My prayers of thanks for those coming home tonight …. I have been thinking out Otto’s parents tonight- that has been a sadness for me today….
Life is so often bitter sweet…..
Pres. Trump is a sharp contrast to BHO, who decided to go to bed while four people were killed in Benghazi.
Sayit!!! I am with you!!! There is no other understanding and love for the most unique angel sent from God for this time in history.
And we were all selected to vote for and support that angel. Wow!
Have never been more proud of a vote in my (long) life!!!
As I do!!! We were on this Earth for a reason…and now we know!!!
Amen to that.
Winning BIG. Turkey postpones trial of a Christian Pastor…
Back story, but now a new story.
Back story: https://www.christianheadlines.com/blog/turkey-date-set-for-trial-of-us-pastor-andrew-brunson.html
Magnificent Tillerson, who did his job and left on his own when his mission was accomplished, aka Saudi Arabia, met with….
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/tillerson-meets-wife-jailed-american-pastor-turkey-n740916
Link to old story.
Old story.
Are they gearing up for a water salute? One of the highest honors they pay is when the airplane passes by, the fire trucks shower the plane with water. They did it for President Trump after he won election somewhere.
They may be setting up to do that for the hostages (and Pompeo, and the President)
Love the US flag. I can only imagine what those former detainees will feel when they see it. So excited to see PDJT at 2 am. Does the man ever sleep? Love. This. President.
Fox just confirmed… Beautiful First Lady Melania will also be there to greet the freed prisoners!
11pm PDT correct? 2am EDT.
Yes, that’s the time we’ve heard all day, and they were leaving Alaska at like 8p.m. EDT so I think that sounds about right…
Yes, please, Mr. President. And take their coats.
Ha! One presstitute asked Sarah why the White House would consider revoking WH press passes, which would negate freedom of the press????
The WH would just be revoking the passes of the propagandists.
So, the WH would just be giving new passes to new journalists, no?
Someone needs to inform that airhead there is no free press in America anymore and they cannot hide under that moral umbrella anymore….they have absolutely no respect for all things American.
Indeed!
Sarah needs freedom FROM the press.
So well said!!!!!!
Mr. President, absolutely take away their privilege of occupying the Daily Briefing Room. Do it for ❤️Sarah❤️ do it for us, do it for America. Thank you in advance Sir.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Issue Statements. Accept written Questions. No more Bullies asking questions! 8 different ways!
LikeLike
Did y’all know POTUS is dragging the WH Press Corps to the tarmac…
Doncha know April and Jim just love working this time of the morning!!!!!
Drag ’em out there and then don’t talk to them, lol
Redirect those fire hoses toward the press corp after the “salute” to the returning hostages.
George Wallace their ass!
Maybe Sarah baked a chocolate pecan pie to ease the lateness of the hour for April and Jim?
They don’t deserve it! Especially from Sarah!
I won’t be surprised if no press shows up at all.
I do like this young woman. Wish the very best for her. So glad POTUS affirmed her.
She’s said often that her whole family was on welfare growing up. She went from a welfare baby, to getting praised by the President of the United States as being a great citizen of the United States.
In AMERICA, Anything is possible! She’s proof! Go Candace!
Star Parker has a similar story.
It’s what turned her Repub., cuz she became empowered by getting it OFF it as a Single Mother!
My mom and dad seperated when I was young, I watched my mom get food stamps and things her whole life, it RUINED her ambition, I saw many times her complain or decide not to get a job or not to work more because it would cut into her paltry $300 a month check the government was giving her. I can’t even imagine how bad it is in some of the black community where they’ve grown up generation after generation under that crap.
Candace is helping them break free from it, and the Lord is behind her. GO CANDACE!
What a YUGE honor to get a personal tweet from PDJT. Lucky girl.
People were saying he should have ‘tagged’ her twitter handle in the tweet. I disagree, I think by him just mentioning her by full name like that it’s much, much, much more special. She’s probably dreaming good dreams right now, lol. What a day for Candace!
Agreed. It is much more special. She is a rising star.
Rynn, and Trump’s (and so are we
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes!
Could you imagine if everybody, no matter their color, thought like this amazing young woman? What a wonderful world it would be.
Most of the people of substance already do 🙂
“…How long do we have to suffer his gigantic ego and narcissistic behavior?”
Silly woman… tweeting ’bout herself like that.
Wow! Somebody’s staff is learning multi-syllabic words and using them in a sentence. Clearly it is staff with access privileges to the twitter account of Very Low IQ Maxine Waters making these coherent posts, since Maxine is only capable of uttering sounds commonly heard from extras in a Tarzan movie.
Bwana peach fo t fye!
Cry me a river.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA !
Sorry lol I was laughing so hard I hit enter by mistake.
I swear Maxine is just a talking prune. Her statements hit a whole different level of ridiculousity. Removal from office is the only cure for this nutcase.
I pray to God that Omar Navarro, punches her ticket. Enough of this insanity !!
I never thought I would say this, but our President just knows how to manipulate THE ENTIRE WORLD!!!!!!!!!
🕶
His dad once said that everything his boy touches turns to gold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the one lesson I learned fom PT’s early years, is that his father used to take a gun to tenants’ apartments to ask for overdue rent in case things went badly.
Mr. Trump taught his son to be armed with a gun, and stand off to the side when knocking, in case the tenant would come out with a gun!
A teaching moment!
Everything Obama touched turned to MOLD.
Mold as green as the leaves in the official portrait?
Fox News is covering the situation where the American hostiges are arriving back around 2a.m. and greeted by the President live for whoever’s still up with us!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The replies on Pompeo’s tweet are so MAGA. Everyone is thanking him & in a joyful mood.
I am angry that John McCain said she was not fit to serve as CIA head. WTH ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I voted for this POS.. If he had won….I would have to answer to God for this.. still do.. McNasty might have been worse than O! did i just say this?
At least we knew Obama was a jerk. McCain lied to all of us and was a war monger. We’d probably have half our country lying in nuclear ruin if he would have made it in.
Obama was an ideologue, he thought he was saving the planet. He liked money but ultimately he actually believed his own idiocy.
McCain was much worse, McCain doesn’t care about the planet, he’s a sellout.
To put it bluntly McCain’s war mongering is his trying to wash the memory of his treason in Vietnam with other people’s blood. Despicable POS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
——-
I knew a guy one time who went to Vietnam, he served two tours, and on the second tour they ambushed his little company and killed almost everybody he knew. He signed up a third time, because he wanted to go back to the same spot in the jungle and had thoughts in his head of finding the villages where the Vietnamese lived locally that probably did the attack, so he could kill all of them. Some army doctor figured out what he was doing and they put him on a desk job the third tour.
My point? Complicated psychological issues like you bring up are common, that absolutely could be the reason he’s such a neo con.
I vted for Sarah. Unfortunately he was on the ticket.
He was old then. I think a great many people voted for Sarah, hoping that Mr. McCain would pass and leave her the office.
I personally don’t agree with this, but here goes (beware that the author will occasionally drop an “F” bomb in her essays)::
Why You Should Celebrate Loudly And Unapologetically When John McCain Dies
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49384.htm
“… To truly see John McCain for what he is and what he has done is to see the face of the oppression machine that rank-and-file Americans have been manipulated into supporting. The empire which spends medicine money on bombs overseas and insists on an economic system that is propped up with the barrel of a gun depends on keeping its most hands-on servants normalized and celebrated. Mainstream Americans seeing McCain clearly will also be seeing themselves and what they’ve been duped into consenting to. Rejecting this illusion and pissing on McCain’s grave is a direct act of rebellion against the oppressive, war profiteering oligarchs and their allied defense and intelligence agencies.
The reason the US-centralized war machine is able to get away with unleashing unspeakable horror after unspeakable horror upon our world is because that war machine has become normalized and celebrated….”
———————–
Here is an older, more factual (and less emotional -from the writer’s POV) piece:
McCain’s Women Problems
https://www.counterpunch.org/2008/10/30/mccain-s-women-problems/
“….Meanwhile Carol, a former fashion model, was bringing up their three children. During Christmas 1969, while visiting her parents’ house, Carol took her car to deliver presents, slid off the icy road, hit a tree, and was hurled through the windshield. Very badly hurt, she lay in the snow for several hours before being discovered.
The accident crushed her hip and mangled her legs so badly that surgeons had to remove large sections of her leg bones, shortening her by 5 inches and leaving her with a limp and in more or less permanent pain. She refused to send word to McCain, saying “he’s got enough problems.” Ross Perot stepped in to pay her medical bills.
McCain came home in 1973 and, according to friends, was “appalled” at his wife’s changed appearance. It wasn’t long before he sought comfort with others. His friend Robert Timberg says, “John started carousing and running around with women.” Through Perot, he met Ronald Reagan when the latter was governor of California, and both Ron and Nancy became particularly fond of Carol and put her on their payroll….”
I won’t celebrate his death. I also won’t celebrate Hillary or Bill’s death, with McCain I’m at the point I just feel pity for him. He’s a miserable SOB and I hope I don’t end up like that. Very sad situation.
Marica, I truly believe many of us were selected divinely just for this moment, so no worries on previous evils!
👍🇺🇸
ohhh, WSB… I also believe that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I pray that was his brain cancer talking, not his soul.
Unlikely. He was a bitter man, bent on revenge before the tumor. He seems to have just become more that way. Despicable.
LMAO 😂! Yeah especially this crew:
Add Jeff Flake to that list.
ValJar must have sent them their script and time to tweet…
nicely coordinated and all…
The Wha whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa club.
Ouch!
It is really pitiful that instead of humbly seeking forgiveness and repenting to the God before whom he is about to stand, this man insists on carrying his hatred and bitterness to the grave. What a sad way to end a life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. Athiests
2. People who know they’re going to hell
No. People who act like he does are simply lousy human beings. Prejudice against people of different beliefs isn’t very rational. You can be an atheist and a good person. You can call yourself a Christian and be a pig. It’s all on the individual, not on a class of people.
Anybody who’s acting like an asshole until they die must either
A. Not believe in hell
B. Already know they’re going there
I don’t see why you said I’m prejudicing against people’s beliefs. It’s just a fact. Nobody who believes in heaven, or thinks they’re going there, would act like he’s acting.
Here, i’ll qualify it to make you happy.
Lots of Athiests are good people Lots of Christians are bad people.
I mean this in all the deepest sincerity: Mr. McCain, please forgive and cleanse your soul of all hatred and bitterness. Do it for your family.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am going to watch this historic event. Worth staying up. I also remember seeing the Iran hostages freed in 1979.
Ooops! 1981.
What a novel concept? Higher revenues through bigger GDP growth.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/09/highest-monthly-budget-surplus-in-history/
Been waiting years for this. Liberals and progressives eating crow.
MAGA
Someone should work up a little collection of recipes – so the Progs don’t have to eat the same crow dish day after day… they’re gonna be eating a lot in the days/weeks to come.
I was thinking today, one of the reasons Obama never would have been able to pull this off, is because he (and Liberals in general) are more concerned with the appearance of doing something, than actually doing it or the actual results.
So he never would have gotten peace with North Korea, because he would have insisted on virtue signaling as much as he could about what a horrible human rights violator Kim Jung Un is. He wouldn’t be able to make a deal to end the Nuclear threat, because he’d insist on muddying it with other crap.
contrast that to President Trump. He just makes a deal to end their nuclear program, and we move on from there. In essence he’s ensuring the freedom of the North Korean people down the road, by exposing them to democracy when they finally have South Korea, Japan, and America as allies… but not insisting on forcing it on them.
At this point, Obama would still be complaining about how women are treated in N. Korea and President Trump is already half way finished. Obama would appear to ‘care’, but Pres. Trump is actually making it happen, regardless of how it looks.
———————
right on cue, there’s a woman on Fox right now saying we should spend less trying to ensure denuclearization, and more trying to address North Korea’s human rights violations.
SMACK MY HEAD
And then Judy (resident Democrat) actually says Human Rights issues have to take a back seat, the girl from Heritage is the one wanting Human Rights discussed.
It’s like Bizarroland.
Actually, odumbo would have virtue signaled about how awful America is and that rocket man has every right to defend his regime from us.
He would have made those comments from his golf cart…while Michelle was away on an expensive vacation with her mother and three dozen assistants.
You are astute … a very insightful observation! Slightly humourous and well written. I like stumbling across little gems like this.
Very simply, it is called Process, not Results.
Live. Awaiting hostages return..
https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1vAGRVrmLyXGl
US AIR FORCE banner on the one ladder truck.
Beautiful!
Home of the brave….
land of the free.
I was typing my post below, and missed this. We must all be thinking along the same lines! Thank God for POTUS Trump trying to clean up the mess that traitor left.
Q post
[REFUSECON 1]
What is the meaning of covert.
MSM chum.
Noire DuMarais legacy?
“C’mon man!”
Secretary of State Pompeo knew all about this shoddy deal – when he was a Congressman
We all did. It was public information. I remember this being discussed at great length at the time.
yes, I recall the ‘deal’ being discussed, in general…
not in specifics.
Focus was on Kerry going back and forth, etc.
I actually thought something was SIGNED…
Guess Zero just sent billions on a handshake…
Now we know, among other things, it was a huge money laundering scam
Ring… Ring… Ring…
Yes, Hello…
Hey Donald.
Yes…
Time to make the doughnuts…
Dang! I love our President….
And just when you think you couldn’t enjoy this anymore…our beloved President TROLLS Hildabeast.
This has been an amazing week! (Actually, the accomplishments dating back to Jan. 2017 are astounding.)
Would love to see a meme of VSGPDJT looking at 0bamma saying, “All your legacy are belong to us.” That sums it up, and he’s not even done! 🙂
PJ! What an amazing week! “All your legacy are belong to us”. LOLOL!!– its only Wednesday!!! We might actually get tired of winning!…um.. NEVER!
I’m certainly not tired of winning. We will CRUSH them at the polls.
❤
So MAGA!!!!!!! Epic!!!!!
On another thread earlier today, somebody was looking for ideas for a massive monument for Trump. Well, I think I’ve got a great idea. Bear with me here, because it may sound a little crazy and grandiose, but how about we build magnificent skyscrapers in major cities all over the world and name them each “Trump Tower”? Oh., wait a minute….
Somebody mentioned that one of the reasons he had so much ‘gravitas’ was he was a builder, he had made things you can walk up to and touch and nobody could deny it.
And as a businessman, he was focused on getting things done. Community Organizers don’t know what that means. If they ever got something done, it would kill the job.
I was on my way home tonight from taking my dog to the park… and there was a work truck in front of me, and it was a pool service called ” Two Pool Guys” and I just starting laughing because I remembered the post ( that I will never forget, it was so dang funny) Sundance did during the Hurricane in Florida- where he and a friend decided they were going to help people with their pools (” How hard could it be” ?? ) I laughed the whole time I was reading it. It was the kind of thing that started out one way and then took on a life, all it’s own. The crazier it became, the funnier it was. I think everyone can relate to something like that.
But it got me thinking- I spent time here at this refuge because of the amazing education SD provides in the sometimes confusing world we are living in, the laugh out humor he posts, the people who join in and get it, the tears we all shed when something goes in a direction we wished it hadn’t, or tears of joy, because we are living in this time to witness the good that is happening in our country and the world under President Trump’s leadership. Like I said in a previous post it is only WEDNESDAY !! and this week has been amazing on so many fronts. !
So… just wanted to take the time to thank Sundance, Ad Rem and everyone that comes here for their intellect, humor, concerns, opinions, rants, and revelations that are revealed on these pages. It is a pleasure to spend time here.
Thanks everyone !
Couldn’t agree more sayit2016.
All three of these recent FBI chiefs despise Trump, and they’re all doing their best to see that he’s impeached.
The Deep State thinks they get to decide who becomes president—not We The People. They expected Hillary to take office, which would have ended all the scandals. They need to be rounded up and put in prison. We may still have the form of a Republic, but its substance (freedom) is rapidly going away.
A lot of swamp draining remains to be done.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/the-two-fbis/
Comey is too good-looking in the cartoon.
OH NO Beautiful Shannon Bream just passed off to that weirdo Ed Henry
Judicial Watch pushes DOJ for portions of ‘scope memo’
Fox Business
14 hostages and counting, thank you President Trump…http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/05/09/trump-so-far-wins-release-of-at-least-14-american-hostages/
How do Civil Wars Happen? An interesting perspective.
http://www.freedomsledder.com/index.php?/topic/12760-interesting-perspective-by-david-vincent-gilbert/
BREAKING NEWS –
Kerry in talks with North Korea to return US captives back to North Korean labor camps.
Meet the man who waterboarded Khalid Sheikh Mohammed after 9-11, James E Mitchell…
