May 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #476

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • phoenixRising says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

      I do like this young woman. Wish the very best for her. So glad POTUS affirmed her.

      • treehouseron says:
        May 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

        She’s said often that her whole family was on welfare growing up. She went from a welfare baby, to getting praised by the President of the United States as being a great citizen of the United States.

        In AMERICA, Anything is possible! She’s proof! Go Candace!

        • sunnydaze says:
          May 10, 2018 at 1:04 am

          Star Parker has a similar story.

          It’s what turned her Repub., cuz she became empowered by getting it OFF it as a Single Mother!

          • treehouseron says:
            May 10, 2018 at 1:10 am

            My mom and dad seperated when I was young, I watched my mom get food stamps and things her whole life, it RUINED her ambition, I saw many times her complain or decide not to get a job or not to work more because it would cut into her paltry $300 a month check the government was giving her. I can’t even imagine how bad it is in some of the black community where they’ve grown up generation after generation under that crap.

            Candace is helping them break free from it, and the Lord is behind her. GO CANDACE!

    • Rynn69 says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

      What a YUGE honor to get a personal tweet from PDJT. Lucky girl.

    • Tony Bianco says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Could you imagine if everybody, no matter their color, thought like this amazing young woman? What a wonderful world it would be.

  6. fleporeblog says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • phoenixRising says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

      “…How long do we have to suffer his gigantic ego and narcissistic behavior?”
      Silly woman… tweeting ’bout herself like that.

    • The Boss says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Wow! Somebody’s staff is learning multi-syllabic words and using them in a sentence. Clearly it is staff with access privileges to the twitter account of Very Low IQ Maxine Waters making these coherent posts, since Maxine is only capable of uttering sounds commonly heard from extras in a Tarzan movie.
      Bwana peach fo t fye!

    • Rynn69 says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Cry me a river.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 10, 2018 at 1:01 am

      “thinks he knows better than our negotiators ”

      HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA !

      • Sayit2016 says:
        May 10, 2018 at 1:07 am

        Sorry lol I was laughing so hard I hit enter by mistake.

        I swear Maxine is just a talking prune. Her statements hit a whole different level of ridiculousity. Removal from office is the only cure for this nutcase.

        I pray to God that Omar Navarro, punches her ticket. Enough of this insanity !!

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

  8. treehouseron says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Fox News is covering the situation where the American hostiges are arriving back around 2a.m. and greeted by the President live for whoever’s still up with us!

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

  10. deqwik2 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

  12. fleporeblog says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • Marica says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

      I voted for this POS.. If he had won….I would have to answer to God for this.. still do.. McNasty might have been worse than O! did i just say this?

      • treehouseron says:
        May 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

        At least we knew Obama was a jerk. McCain lied to all of us and was a war monger. We’d probably have half our country lying in nuclear ruin if he would have made it in.

        Obama was an ideologue, he thought he was saving the planet. He liked money but ultimately he actually believed his own idiocy.

        McCain was much worse, McCain doesn’t care about the planet, he’s a sellout.

        • lumoc1 says:
          May 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

          To put it bluntly McCain’s war mongering is his trying to wash the memory of his treason in Vietnam with other people’s blood. Despicable POS!

          • treehouseron says:
            May 10, 2018 at 12:57 am

            Wow, Mind Blown. I never thought that out. I can see it. Makes complete sense.

            ——-

            I knew a guy one time who went to Vietnam, he served two tours, and on the second tour they ambushed his little company and killed almost everybody he knew. He signed up a third time, because he wanted to go back to the same spot in the jungle and had thoughts in his head of finding the villages where the Vietnamese lived locally that probably did the attack, so he could kill all of them. Some army doctor figured out what he was doing and they put him on a desk job the third tour.

            My point? Complicated psychological issues like you bring up are common, that absolutely could be the reason he’s such a neo con.

      • Plain Jane says:
        May 10, 2018 at 12:42 am

        I vted for Sarah. Unfortunately he was on the ticket.

        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          May 10, 2018 at 1:08 am

          He was old then. I think a great many people voted for Sarah, hoping that Mr. McCain would pass and leave her the office.

          I personally don’t agree with this, but here goes (beware that the author will occasionally drop an “F” bomb in her essays)::

          Why You Should Celebrate Loudly And Unapologetically When John McCain Dies

          http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49384.htm

          “… To truly see John McCain for what he is and what he has done is to see the face of the oppression machine that rank-and-file Americans have been manipulated into supporting. The empire which spends medicine money on bombs overseas and insists on an economic system that is propped up with the barrel of a gun depends on keeping its most hands-on servants normalized and celebrated. Mainstream Americans seeing McCain clearly will also be seeing themselves and what they’ve been duped into consenting to. Rejecting this illusion and pissing on McCain’s grave is a direct act of rebellion against the oppressive, war profiteering oligarchs and their allied defense and intelligence agencies.

          The reason the US-centralized war machine is able to get away with unleashing unspeakable horror after unspeakable horror upon our world is because that war machine has become normalized and celebrated….”
          ———————–
          Here is an older, more factual (and less emotional -from the writer’s POV) piece:

          McCain’s Women Problems

          https://www.counterpunch.org/2008/10/30/mccain-s-women-problems/

          “….Meanwhile Carol, a former fashion model, was bringing up their three children. During Christmas 1969, while visiting her parents’ house, Carol took her car to deliver presents, slid off the icy road, hit a tree, and was hurled through the windshield. Very badly hurt, she lay in the snow for several hours before being discovered.

          The accident crushed her hip and mangled her legs so badly that surgeons had to remove large sections of her leg bones, shortening her by 5 inches and leaving her with a limp and in more or less permanent pain. She refused to send word to McCain, saying “he’s got enough problems.” Ross Perot stepped in to pay her medical bills.

          McCain came home in 1973 and, according to friends, was “appalled” at his wife’s changed appearance. It wasn’t long before he sought comfort with others. His friend Robert Timberg says, “John started carousing and running around with women.” Through Perot, he met Ronald Reagan when the latter was governor of California, and both Ron and Nancy became particularly fond of Carol and put her on their payroll….”

          • treehouseron says:
            May 10, 2018 at 1:13 am

            I won’t celebrate his death. I also won’t celebrate Hillary or Bill’s death, with McCain I’m at the point I just feel pity for him. He’s a miserable SOB and I hope I don’t end up like that. Very sad situation.

      • WSB says:
        May 10, 2018 at 12:51 am

        Marica, I truly believe many of us were selected divinely just for this moment, so no worries on previous evils!

        👍🇺🇸

      • KittyKat says:
        May 10, 2018 at 12:54 am

        Don’t feel too bad about voting for him — President Trump worked on his campaign!

    • joeknuckles says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:38 am

      When McCain says people “can go to hell”, is he requesting that they come and visit him?

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:43 am

      It is really pitiful that instead of humbly seeking forgiveness and repenting to the God before whom he is about to stand, this man insists on carrying his hatred and bitterness to the grave. What a sad way to end a life.

      • treehouseron says:
        May 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

        Only two types of people would be doing what he’s doing.

        1. Athiests
        2. People who know they’re going to hell

        • Mary Van Deusen says:
          May 10, 2018 at 1:13 am

          No. People who act like he does are simply lousy human beings. Prejudice against people of different beliefs isn’t very rational. You can be an atheist and a good person. You can call yourself a Christian and be a pig. It’s all on the individual, not on a class of people.

          • treehouseron says:
            May 10, 2018 at 1:15 am

            Anybody who’s acting like an asshole until they die must either

            A. Not believe in hell
            B. Already know they’re going there

            I don’t see why you said I’m prejudicing against people’s beliefs. It’s just a fact. Nobody who believes in heaven, or thinks they’re going there, would act like he’s acting.

            Here, i’ll qualify it to make you happy.

            Lots of Athiests are good people Lots of Christians are bad people.

    • Rynn69 says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:53 am

      I mean this in all the deepest sincerity: Mr. McCain, please forgive and cleanse your soul of all hatred and bitterness. Do it for your family.

  13. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

  17. Dazza says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    What a novel concept? Higher revenues through bigger GDP growth.

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/09/highest-monthly-budget-surplus-in-history/

    Been waiting years for this. Liberals and progressives eating crow.

    MAGA

    • phoenixRising says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Someone should work up a little collection of recipes – so the Progs don’t have to eat the same crow dish day after day… they’re gonna be eating a lot in the days/weeks to come.

  18. treehouseron says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

    I was thinking today, one of the reasons Obama never would have been able to pull this off, is because he (and Liberals in general) are more concerned with the appearance of doing something, than actually doing it or the actual results.

    So he never would have gotten peace with North Korea, because he would have insisted on virtue signaling as much as he could about what a horrible human rights violator Kim Jung Un is. He wouldn’t be able to make a deal to end the Nuclear threat, because he’d insist on muddying it with other crap.

    contrast that to President Trump. He just makes a deal to end their nuclear program, and we move on from there. In essence he’s ensuring the freedom of the North Korean people down the road, by exposing them to democracy when they finally have South Korea, Japan, and America as allies… but not insisting on forcing it on them.

    At this point, Obama would still be complaining about how women are treated in N. Korea and President Trump is already half way finished. Obama would appear to ‘care’, but Pres. Trump is actually making it happen, regardless of how it looks.

    ———————

    right on cue, there’s a woman on Fox right now saying we should spend less trying to ensure denuclearization, and more trying to address North Korea’s human rights violations.

    SMACK MY HEAD

  21. phoenixRising says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Secretary of State Pompeo knew all about this shoddy deal – when he was a Congressman

    • joeknuckles says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:50 am

      We all did. It was public information. I remember this being discussed at great length at the time.

      • phoenixRising says:
        May 10, 2018 at 1:00 am

        yes, I recall the ‘deal’ being discussed, in general…
        not in specifics.
        Focus was on Kerry going back and forth, etc.
        I actually thought something was SIGNED…

        Guess Zero just sent billions on a handshake…
        Now we know, among other things, it was a huge money laundering scam

  22. phoenixRising says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

  23. Peoria Jones says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:40 am

    This has been an amazing week! (Actually, the accomplishments dating back to Jan. 2017 are astounding.)

    Would love to see a meme of VSGPDJT looking at 0bamma saying, “All your legacy are belong to us.” That sums it up, and he’s not even done! 🙂

  24. nwtex says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:45 am

  25. joeknuckles says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

    On another thread earlier today, somebody was looking for ideas for a massive monument for Trump. Well, I think I’ve got a great idea. Bear with me here, because it may sound a little crazy and grandiose, but how about we build magnificent skyscrapers in major cities all over the world and name them each “Trump Tower”? Oh., wait a minute….

    • treehouseron says:
      May 10, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Somebody mentioned that one of the reasons he had so much ‘gravitas’ was he was a builder, he had made things you can walk up to and touch and nobody could deny it.

      • BetsBets says:
        May 10, 2018 at 1:14 am

        And as a businessman, he was focused on getting things done. Community Organizers don’t know what that means. If they ever got something done, it would kill the job.

  26. Sayit2016 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I was on my way home tonight  from taking my dog to the park… and there was a work  truck in front of me, and it was a pool service  called ” Two Pool Guys” and  I just starting laughing because I remembered the post ( that I will never forget, it was so dang funny) Sundance did during the Hurricane in Florida- where he and a friend decided they were going to help people with their pools  (” How hard could it be” ?? )  I laughed the whole time I was reading it. It was the kind of thing that started out one way and then took on a life, all it’s own. The crazier it became, the funnier it was.  I think everyone can relate to something like that. 

    But it got me thinking- I spent time here at this refuge because of the amazing education SD provides in the sometimes confusing  world we are living in, the laugh out  humor he posts, the people who join in and get it, the tears we all shed when something goes in a direction we wished it hadn’t, or tears of joy, because we are living in this time  to witness the good that is happening in our country and the world under President Trump’s leadership. Like I said  in a previous post it is only WEDNESDAY !! and this week has been amazing on so many fronts. ! 

    So… just wanted to take the time to  thank Sundance, Ad Rem and everyone that comes here for their intellect, humor, concerns,  opinions, rants, and revelations that are revealed  on these pages.  It is a pleasure to spend time here. 

    Thanks everyone !

  27. citizen817 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 12:52 am

    All three of these recent FBI chiefs despise Trump, and they’re all doing their best to see that he’s impeached. 

    The Deep State thinks they get to decide who becomes president—not We The People. They expected Hillary to take office, which would have ended all the scandals. They need to be rounded up and put in prison. We may still have the form of a Republic, but its substance (freedom) is rapidly going away.

    A lot of swamp draining remains to be done.

    —Ben Garrison

    https://grrrgraphics.com/the-two-fbis/

  28. treehouseron says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:04 am

    OH NO Beautiful Shannon Bream just passed off to that weirdo Ed Henry

  29. Lucille says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Judicial Watch pushes DOJ for portions of ‘scope memo’
    Fox Business

  32. phoenixRising says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:16 am

    BREAKING NEWS –
    Kerry in talks with North Korea to return US captives back to North Korean labor camps.

  33. jstanley01 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Meet the man who waterboarded Khalid Sheikh Mohammed after 9-11, James E Mitchell…

