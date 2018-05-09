May 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #475

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
John Fitzgerald Kerry is a Traitor. A traitor in the manner of Jehnjiss Kahn. A man who connected America’s testicles to Islamic power generators. Kerry raped the American people and cut off the ears, limbs, and blew-up the bodies of American servicemen. And then he stole $15 Billion from the villagers of America.
Him and McCain. Total Traitors and partners in crime from long ago.
“The McCain bill became law in 1991 and remains so today. So crushing to transparency are its provisions that it actually spells out for the Pentagon and other agencies several rationales, scenarios, and justifications for not releasing any information at all—even about prisoners discovered alive in captivity.
Later that year, the Senate Select Committee was created, where Kerry and McCain ultimately worked together to bury evidence.
Both of them should be shot or hung.
This was 1991.
Spoken like a BOSS! It is no surprise that the resistance fears him as much as they hate him. May angels always be at his side.
Yeah, PDJT ‘ain’t Presidential ” ! How many said that ? I suspect the mullahs are adding something to their chai to make this announcement from Our President go down easier !
Trump Retweets:
THE. single. most. HONEST. Candidate. in. the. HISTORY. of. America.
The ONLY vote I have ever cast … and not felt one twinge of buyers remorse. Quite the opposite I feel like I got FAR MORE than I bargained-for … I almost feel guilty for receiving SO MUCH for my vote … because I have been conditioned, like Pavlov’s dog, to expect a uniparty slug to settle into the same old status quo.
The glass ceiling has been busted alright. MY President has busted out of the snowjob-globe containing every administration since Ronald Reagan. He’s shattered the glass enclosure of the presidency
CK, need s to be a better student of history !
Obama’s Citizenship – nope
Done!
Spit!
John O. Brennan, you are a danger to our national security.
Oh John… do shut up. You could not tell a lie from the truth if it crawled up on your head and did the dance of the seven veils. Your messed up policies were DOOMED to fail. It sucks having to come to terms and admit you are a failure, but you are, and President Trump just ate your lunch.
Follow up question— John….pay attention. If as you say ” Trump “undermined global confidence in US commitments, alienated our closest allies, strengthened Iranian hawks, & gave North Korea more reason to keep its nukes. This madness is a danger to our national security.” Why are Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Gulf States, Israel, Russia, China supporting this decision ?
PS. NOKO is not keeping their nukes. stupid. It is a crazy day in this world when Kim Jong -Un sounds reasonable and John Brennan sounds like a raving loon.
We DO live in interesting times…. ; )
Why hasn’t he been indicted and tried for perjury????
Oh and another thing John… did you miss Bibi’s powerful power point presentation that clearly shows what you have said about Iran is a barefaced lie ? Have your people call Bibi’s people, I am sure he will send you the information to prove to you that you are the douchiest of douche bags.
The ONLY danger to our National Security … is Iran Building NUkES and missiles with impunity (and $15 Billion CASH seed money). Brennan ALMOST sold out our nation … all of US! … to radical Islam. Brennan should be in a Federal Pen … for the rest of his natural life.
Judge Ellis
… and schmuck Mueller said … NO. You may NOT see it. It’s “top secret” …
More good news on the way. SESSIONS has been hard at work. PROJECT CASSANDRA, another Obama/Holder failure.
”In early January, Jeff Sessions appointed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to open an investigation into the Obama Hezbollah coverup scandal, and The Goldwater reported the story as soon as the initial announcement from the Department of Justice was made about the case.
”From the ICE Website about Sessions’ Hezbollah Investigation team:
”Led by Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan, HSI will partner with investigators from the DEA, including its Special Operations Division, FBI, Assistant United States Attorneys and attorneys from the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and National Security Division to support the new team’s efforts to identify and combat networks providing support to Hezbollah, pursue prosecution in appropriate cases and assessing the evidence in existing investigations, including cases stemming from Project Cassandra, a law enforcement initiative targeting Hezbollah’s drug trafficking and related operations.”
”The investigation is ongoing, and not even members of Congress are being informed as to the details of what the OIG and the AG are doing to take down the international criminal organization of Hezbollah, for the reasons of safety and security of those patriots working in the case who are seeking justice.”
https://thegoldwater.com/news/25475-President-Trump-Strikes-a-Death-Blow-to-Obama-and-Kerry-s-Iran-Nuclear-Deal
Don’t bother looking there. Everybody knows there were no scandals during the O’Bummer presidency. Benghazi–No scandal found. IRS/Lois Lerner–No scandal found, Fast and Furious–No scandal found
Not a smidgeon, IIRC.
I have never seen so much consistency on so many fronts at so many levels. VSGPDJT leaves tracks that paint a very clear picture of purpose, declaring the support for the divine principles this country was founded on to the rest of the world: The right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They can see it clearly.
The only cloudy and unclear pictures happening that involve PDJT are caused by the media or the deep state/uniparty rats trying to prevent light being shone on their dark deeds. Everything is making sense to those seeking reason.
So the Iran Deal is over, peace for the Korean Peninsula is closer than ever, the U.S. economy is booming, and 3 captured Americans are coming home… and I’m still not tired of winning! 😛
#MoreWinning 😀
Is this new crap being delivered by Avenati the latest work product from Fusion GPS, et al?
Probably. Oligarch in question linked to Clintons? http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/russian-oligarch-who-allegedly-paid-michael-cohen-is-linked-to-clinton-foundation-and-john-podesta/
It’s a Tweeted dossier with no corroborating documentation.
NBC went into the dossier and did enough “research” to twist a bunch of “news” out of it.
The story is literally nothing.
As sundance warned, the Cohen raid was simply an intelligence-gathering operation intended to provide leak material during the mid-term campaigning season. That is what we are seeing with this nonsense.
Thus he reason for wanting to shake down Trump. I dunno- I do not think this will end well with Avenatti.
Just a feeling… ; )
I have the same feeling Sayit2016………
He’s over playing his hand and has crossed a line………
It’s just the next item in the unending litany of false accusations authored by the resistance. They are not satisfied unless they peg the BS meter with every one of their lies
Right, but pulling out of Iraq prematurely; destabilizing Egypt; invading Libya; doing nothing in Syria leading to a massive “refugee” wave across Europe that has screwed those who you call our friends; calling ISIS the JV team that somehow you couldn’t defeat yet which burned people alive, sold women in sexual slavery and committed countless other depravities; and all this while sending $ billions to terrorists that killed hundreds of American service members – that brought us security? And while I am at it, great job in North Korea. Oh wait…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Those atrocities you just listed…Obama built that. And then he went golfing with a dopey smirk on his face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Flep!! I dont tweet..your tweet back to that creep makes me feel better!! Exactly my sentiments!! Evil and WORST! And Not Legitimate!!! Worst EVER!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice tweet Citizen817…….
Obama… put a lid on it. That is MY statement.
This guy Blankenship was a real Fruitloop. THANKYOU , W.V. voters for not falling for him. ” ‘If Trump gets in my way, I’ll just run against him,’ he said.” :
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/08/blankenship-will-run-trump-gets-way/
If Blankenship had won the GOP nomination then Joe Manchin would have breezed to re-election.
Yep. Just like Jones in AL.
It’s almost like these guys are RINO plants.
In a statement to Fox News, Haley said that, “When international bodies attempt to force America into vague environmental commitments, it’s a sure sign that American citizens and businesses will get stuck paying a large bill without getting large benefits. The proposed global compact is not in our interests, and we oppose it,”
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/05/08/haley-fights-frances-push-for-legally-binding-treaty-on-fundamental-principles-environmental-law
I see that our President has in office 475 days. Each day brimming over with hate from the media/left complex. Tiring.
VDH had a brutal column the other day. Nothing newsworthy, certainly for those of us who read Sundance. However, still, a review of what has happened, and what would have happened during the Hillary regime. A snippet:
A President Hillary Clinton would have appreciated Loretta Lynch’s quasi-legal efforts to ossify the email investigations of Clinton’s unlawful server. Indeed, in the swampiest sense, Lynch took a good gamble that the odds would pay off handsomely for her obeisance, with either a continuance of her tenure as attorney general, or perhaps soon a future Supreme Court nomination.
Why would CIA Director John Brennan leak information about the Steele dossier to the likes of old blabbermouth and conniver Senator Harry Reid, or be involved in unmasking surveilled Americans? Again, why not? He would still be CIA Director Brennan, or so he imagined, and rewarded for his yeoman work in eroding the chances, however small, of a Trump presidency. Both Brennan and James Clapper would have been seen as useful team-player holdovers, given their eagerness to lie under oath and to spread the dirt of the Steele dossier to the intelligence communities and media.
….
A good read. Hopefully a NeverTrumper will read it and feel shame.
Also as I read the piece, the genius of Trump (ok, and maybe even Sessions) is that this had to all come out slowly. Trump is a builder…and that is what is needed. A complete story based on a sure foundation
Sorry…forgot to paste
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/05/hillary-clinton-presidency-leakers-lawbreakers-rewarded/
Schneiderman’s a Perfect.Trainwreck. Abused GF’s also accuse him of stealing their prescription drugs. hehe.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/08/disgraced-ny-attorney-general-schneiderman-accused-stealing-victims-prescription-drugs/
Didn’t I read an old Trump tweet last night that said he was a cokehead?
This may sound very trivial but, I wish our President would bring the call centers back to the USA. We have many people who could do these jobs and speak with accents we (for the most part) understand. Two times recently we had to call AT&T. One for a u-verse modem that quit working. Every other sentence, we had to ask the lady to repeat her comments. We could NOT understand her. Next day it was for a dispute about our cell phone bill, again AT&T. This time I asked for a person that was actually in the US and I was told that could not be guaranteed one. I then said I would like to speak to someone that English is their primary language. Again….couldn’t be done. I asked where she was from and she said Manilla. AT&T charges us bigly and they’re a huge company. Why aren’t they and many other companies in the US, employing America’s citizens? Mr. super fantastic President, that I love dearly, please look into this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. These would be good jobs for some disabled peeps who’d like to work but don’t have physical stamina, too.
Older teens for extra money to help out with college.
Yep. Even college students looking for a buck. The possibilties are endless.
So many people could use those jobs………..
I agree with you a thousand per cent!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
AG Sessions closes Catch and Release loophole.
” If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple…. If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law. ***If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.****…..” HELLO!
http://www.breitbart.com/2018-elections/2018/05/08/jeff-sessions-shuts-catch-and-release-loophole/
Does anyone know why this link has been scrubbed:
Tony Blair and Bill Clinton rekindle their special …
Bill and Tony rekindle their special relationship … but former leaders Tony Blair and Bill Clinton appeared good friends at the Clinton Global Initiative in New …
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1314472/Tony-Blair-Bill-Clin
When you click on the Daily Mail link it returns an empty Daily Mail page.
Links always help….
LikeLike
I tried it but it didn’t show up for me either.
Was reading about Kerry’s personal connections to Iran via his daughter from his first wife and found this quote from the daughter’s NYT wedding blurb. I think he and Comey should start an interior design company together or something.
“Senator Kerry, who has offered input on everything from choices of invitations and tablecloths to the style of his daughter’s wedding dress to the colors of the tents at their outdoor reception, was soon a member of the planning committee.”
The hate and vitriol I’ve witnessed just today…unfriended 7…so numb from all the winning and, still, not tired of #WINNING.
Witnessing history, and, it really helps having the #WOLVERINE advantage.
Much love ❤️ to #MYTREEHOME.
Can’t wipe the smiles off mine face.
P*ss on ’em carter! Real friends need never be “unfriended”. WINNING!!!
HUGE HUGE WINS tonite regarding getting out of IRAN deal and Mike Pompeo bringing back 3 Americans from NK…and Treehouse is a bit quiet tonite..
Is this the point where ” WE get tired of winning”? lol..
NAW…..we’re just loading the verbal artillery. 😀
LOL. Was watching background footage on FN during interview about Pompeo in NK. They had these soldiers skiing down a mountainside in a line with their assault weapons at the ready. Thinking to myself “now where have I seen that scene before?” AHA – from a fricking James Bond movie!
WTH? I have been wondering for some time if NK is doing this mainly with “smoke and mirrors”. What better way to frighten away your “enemies” and keep your people subjugated, while at the same time keeping most of the money for yourselves (not wasting it on expensive nukes etc.), than to do a Wizard of Oz?
So maybe they’ve been building crude nukes and every time they build one, they explode it. They have no nuclear stockpiles. Waste of money.
Maintenance of the nuclear testing facility? Nah, too expensive.
And maybe all these missiles they parade about are mostly fake (or old Russian/Chinese defunct items they bought on the cheap), with just enough real ones to rattle our cage. But not waste TOO much money.
And perhaps that vaunted artillery line, just over the border, dug in to the hills, and aimed at Seoul, has been dug in (and buried) since 1953 – tired, worn out, rusting, and 90% non-operational. Why waste money?
No one called their bluff. Until our VSG PDJT.
I think Sean Davis is onto something here. It fits into the category that Nunes has been pursuing & may help connect dots on why a meeting with G. Papadopoulos turned into a FISA warrant on Carter Page.
