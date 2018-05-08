May 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #474

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
And please avoid the libertarian candidate if there is one because those are set up to divide the Republican vote. There is also no such thing as a Conservative Democrat candidate other than being used to ruin the Republican votes. Please share widely.
Inspiring!!!!!
Mueller should not allowed to interrogate the President knowing what we know now from the 3 judges – that these questions are a witch hunt to gather more questions. The taxpayer has spent enough on this illegitimate investigation. Mueller is a prosecutor not being held in check by a judge. He acts like he is his own court. He is not. No one is objecting to his questions because there is no court. For example, courts would demand the stringent reason for his line of questioning in those arbitrary 49 questions. Mueller is out of order! Illegitimate. Who will control him? If not Rosenstein, then who? Sessions? He’s recused.
Rosenstein can be replaced, right? By the President! RRhad conflicts of interest from the get-go! As did Mueller. Why are we pussy-footing around the Justice Department Corruption EVERYONE KNOWS exists? Why were Rosenstein and Mueller ever allowed to proceed in the first place, given their history? Ship them off to GTMO and let them swim back if they think that’s a wrong move! Use their own tactics on them. Be as corrupt as they are and see how they like it!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Precious babies.
Great picture!
Awesomenessism!! I guess the ‘dressing down’ of Mueller’s team by a few judges is a turning point for our country, no longer being held hostage!!!!!!!
Who would have thought!!! Whoot!!!!!
On behalf of those like myself that are twitterless, thanks for helping us keep abreast of the Big Guy’s tweets citizen817.
The record for the most Emails in the shortest period of time… 😂 too funny!
I am going to add a personal thought.
John Kerry would not be thwarting our President’s better judgement…unless there is a money laundering motive by John Kerry.
Why the heck else would a washed up loser want to keep a farce in play.p? If you are retired, what do you care?
No, John Kerry is fielding his cohorts to continue to recieve the crumbs of pallets…until we expose them all.
Can anybody explain to a country boy like me what in the world we actually GOT out of the Iran deal?
If I’m correct, I believe all we got from the deal was Iran agreed they wouldn’t nuke us for the next 8 years, and for that we agreed to give them billions of dollars, and then we’d help them nuke us in 8 years.
Who in the hell is so damn stupid they think that was a ‘deal’ ? It’s not a ‘deal’, it’s a damn joke.
I would hope there is a FISA warrant being put together on Kerry.
Well, who is going to charge John Kerry with violating the Logan Act, Mr. president? Who, if not YOU! He doesn’t get charged because why? Because he’s a Democrat? charge him and ship him off to GTMO, NOW!
thanks citizen!! love your tweet sharing!! (and phoenix too)! (and Pam)! Our treehouse is the BEST for getting all the info –One Stop Shop!!!
I hope President Trump’s next Attorney General pick is this guy. He’s a marine. He looks like Trey Gowdy if Trey Gowdy had testoterone.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdmo/meet-us-attorney
This is just PART of his resume, the guy is awesome!
Tim Garrison is the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.
“Garrison is an eighth generation Missourian, and grew up in Greene County. He graduated magna cum laude from Drury University with a degree in political science, and holds a Master of Public Administration degree and a law degree from the University of Missouri.
Garrison received his officer’s commission after graduating from Marine Corps Officer Candidates School in 2003, and served as a military prosecutor. His active duty military career took him to duty stations on the East Coast, West Coast, and Iraq.
In 2007, Garrison left active duty and returned with his family to Missouri, where he served as a federal prosecutor with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Garrison’s efforts focused on large-scale interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and violent criminals, but also included firearms offenses, tax evasion, sex crimes, and illegal immigration. He served in the district’s Springfield office until his appointment as United States Attorney……….”
And then it continues on with more great things.
Would love it if he took on the Swamp. Young, smart, warrior!
Here is my pick:
https://www.facebook.com/Joe-Treanor-for-District-Attorney-1024529167641050/
I am a Retired 28 year Air Force JAG Col. running to bring integrity back to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. I need some good volunteers to join our campaign and help us get our message out to the voters throughout Erie County. Please send us a message if we can count on you joining the team
Well………1st thing current AG must go away……….and Congress has a ‘stop-hold’ on that option.
So, file this away for another day.
IDK, President Trump is unpredictable and Tim Garrison is in the succession line-up to be Attorney General. POTUS had to change the order because Obama changed it 7 days before PDJT was sworn in to keep Dana Boente out of the loop.
Tim Garrison was just approved by Senate on April 2018.
3 Federal Judges Have Now Exposed Mueller Witch Hunt
Dismissals and withdrawn cases risk further delegitimizing Special Counsel probe
https://www.infowars.com/3-federal-judges-have-now-exposed-mueller-witch-hunt/
“A funny thing happened on the way to impeaching Donald Trump. After two-years of investigations by a highly politicized FBI and a Special Counsel stacked with Clinton supporters, Robert Mueller’s probe has resulted in the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, the arrests of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and the indictment of 13 Russian nationals on allegations of hacking the 2016 election – along with the raid of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
The nation has been on the edge of insanity waiting for that much-promised and long awaited link tying President Trump to Vladimir Putin we were all promised, only to find out that there is no link, the deck appears to have been heavily stacked against Donald Trump by bad actors operating at the highest levels of the FBI, DOJ, Obama admin and Clinton camp, and the real Russian conspiracy in the 2016 election was the participation of high level Kremlin sources used in the anti-Trump dossier that Hillary Clinton paid for.
Now, as the out-of-control investigation moves from the headlines and into court, the all-encompassing “witch hunt,” as Trump calls it, may be in serious jeopardy. …”
Wonder how this is going to play in the Black Community! You couldn’t write a script about these animals because they are beyond sick! At this point, have the trial and take them out back afterwards to be put down.
From the article linked above:
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman called his Sri Lankan girlfriend his “brown slave” and wanted her to refer to him as “Master,” the woman says.
“Sometimes, he’d tell me to call him Master, and he’d slap me until I did,” Selvaratnam said.
“He started calling me his ‘brown slave’ and demanding that I repeat that I was ‘his property.’”
Selvaratnam said, “The slaps started after we’d gotten to know each other.
The abuse increased until Schneiderman was not only slapping her but spitting on her and choking her, she said.
“He was cutting off my ability to breathe,” she said.
Soon, “we could rarely have sex without him beating me.”
Why in God’s name do these women stay with men like this? I just don’t get it. The whole thing’s so sick on BOTH parts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Schneiderman sounds completely
off the rails. Who knows what threats
he made to these women. But one
thing for sure he is one SICK DUDE.
Don’t be fooled; he was working for a much sicker dude….and that will come out too, cause Daddy is dead.
Yeah, sorry but I don’t feel all that sorry for her. One slap and she should have been gone – no marriage – no kids to worry about. She’s as sick as he is, IMO.
Linda–those nasty Women are just that–Nasty!!
Helluva summary! Whew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Wonder how this is going to play in the Black Community”
If we didn’t all know they are all hypocrites – right to the bone – they’d be “offended (which is a nuke-war level ‘offense’ to them).
Moonbat Blasted For Black Lives Matter Meme
https://www.weaselzippers.us/383893-bernie-backer-blasted-for-black-lives-matter-meme/
But then again – there’s that hypocrisy-to-the-bone thing.
They will only be ‘offended’ it they think it advances their agenda.
the gold collar on her neck–to hide the choke marks? My goodness! I feel great sorrow for her–but I truly cannot fathom how she and the others STAYED with him…
I understand wives–but dates? –He did threaten them–Evil everywhere…
Marica – are we sure she is telling the truth? I haven’t heard anything about what makes these women so believable. I don’t know myself, just asking. I guess the fact that he resigned so quickly says something.
She’s not very bright in the brain category and must have low self-esteem if that behavior would be tolerated beyond the first 10 seconds!
Where do these pigs finds these weeds to gnaw on?
Seriously! This is disgusting and more than despicable!
WOW, stomach churning……….
Why would a women allow someone to treat them this way……..
Men are like taxi cabs there’s another coming along every 10 minutes so why let a man do this to you? They can only do what you let them do……….
This will probably bring more votes to Trump from BlueBlue CT. Now if Congress would just get on board and fix our completely broken Immigration system:
” The Connecticut House of Representatives gave final passage Wednesday night to legislation that opens financial aid in the state to “dreamers,” the undocumented immigrants brought here as children, only to find themselves priced out of higher education as they come of age.
The legislation, passed on a 91-59 vote, makes undocumented immigrants eligible to apply for help from the $150 million pool of financial aid awarded annually to students at the state’s public colleges and universities.”
https://ctmirror.org/2018/04/25/financial-aid-dreamers-becomes-reality-connecticut/
The CT state budget must be in really great shape in order to afford $150 million for illegal aliens. I should be envious (since, as an actual citizen, no one ever gave me any moolah ‘help’ to go to college).
What’s really sad is that CT. has more than enough poor kids of it’s own who could use the help.
I get it that some of these “Dreamers ” are smart and could use the cash too, but something’s gotta give.
Our Immigration system is beyond broken. It’s an effing JOKE.
Still don’t understand why these Dreamer kids never apply for citizenship.
If someone knows, clue me in.
The 150 million is the total pot for all residents of CT., and now, the Dreamer peeps too, iswhat.
So the Dreamers cut into the pot available for CT. Residents.
Pretty despicable. Guess Connecticut doesn’t really believe in “America First”. But, of course, it’s not their money, so what do they care?
I’m seeing the words “sealed indictment” in my crystal ball.
Marygracy! Yay! I knew a Treeper would have one!! woohoo! 😉
whoooweee. This guy is PIVOTAL in *many* messes.
He’s probably the reason Ms. Hillary decided to move to NY to run for Senate.
LikeLike
Me thinks that Schneiderman has the goods on a LOT of people.
Maybe that’s why he resigned so quickly. (???!!)
Oh…..what? Good catch, Phoenix Rising! So does this mean the New York US Attorney’s office is going to look into this crooked accounting scheme for the Clinton Foundation? Oh, right so busy with Cohen, can’t look into the $122 million that Clinton got from some unknown foreigners…..while she was SOS. OMGosh, what a bunch of criminals!
It all works like this
1. Politics by nature is man made evil intended to necessarily control people, or else people would kill and rob each other
2. Because of it’s nature as man made and evil, it attracts all of the worst elements of humanity to actually work inside politics
3. New York City is the most perverted political climate on the entire planet
4. It’s no surprise that the guy in charge of the law, in New York City, is a complete reprobate
Nunes is threatening contempt of court. Sessions says, we’re not giving you the documents, bring it. Nice work as usual, Jeff. https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/858886/1
Re: this and Q
I wonder how and why Obama and Kerry, Bill and Hill, have been allowed to travel around the world trying to undo snd undermine the President’s foreign policy efforts and feeling free to tell world leaders that the President would not be in office long.
Is this not also what they have been telling officials in our government to keep the insurance policy going and to continue the resistance?
Why is this not a crime?
Why is it not confronted and shut down?
LM–these are my initials so I always read your posts!! I get your frustration…Going with Patience..but it is super hard…
😊❤️
According to Q they are “really stupid”. References made to them bringing their phones into these meetings.
twitter thread — click on the tweet
whoah.
Haven’t read that link yet but wow if that’s true, Schneiderman is a complete psycho/sicko on EVERY level and some we haven’t discovered yet.
All roads lead to Pizzagate.
Thank God the Albany Times Union’s been reporting this pretty well.
So weird that place was in Colonie, a kind of smallish “nice” area near Albany/Schenectady.
I mean really, EVERYONE in that area of NY must be very aware of this crap.
I gotta call some Libs I know up there and feel out what they’re thinking about this .
wow!! wow!! wow!!!
Creep of the tallest order…The swamp is draining! little by little..Once a Big Fish is sucked out–we will see the draining go faster–my Prayer…
Feels like when it finally unravels, it’s all gonna collapse at once!
Why The Justice Department Is Defiant
Authored by Kimberley Strassel, op-ed via The Wall Street Journal,
A House subpoena, another missed deadline. What is the department hiding?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-06/why-justice-department-defiant
“The feud that has simmered for months between Congress and the Justice Department erupted this week into a cage match. That’s because the House is homing in on the goods.
Until this week, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and fellow institutionalists at the department had fought Congress’s demands for information with the tools of banal bureaucracy – resist, delay, ignore, negotiate. But Mr. Rosenstein took things to a new level on Tuesday, accusing House Republicans of “threats,” extortion and wanting to “rummage” through department documents. A Wednesday New York Times story then dropped a new slur, claiming “Mr. Rosenstein and top FBI officials have come to suspect that some lawmakers were using their oversight authority to gain intelligence about [Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s ] investigation so that it could be shared with the White House.”…”
You Must Focus and Take Action Now.!…..
Get Out and Vote In Your States Primary Elections….
State and Local Elections Are Very Crucial To Conservative Republicans and
It’s Especially Important That You Vote For Your States Attorney General.!
They Are Gunning For President Trump…..
Here’s Why…..
State Attorneys General Lead the Charge Against President Donald Trump…….
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/articles/2017-10-27/state-attorneys-general-lead-the-charge-against-president-donald-trump
Your Vote Will Help Get and Keep Conservative Pro-Trump Republicans In The House and Senate.
Important 2018 State Primary Elections and When They Are Happening…..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_elections,_2018
http://www.politics1.com/calendar.htm
https://ballotpedia.org/State_legislative_elections,_2018
This Is How You Can Help President Trump And America………
Do Something – Get Out and Vote In Your States Primary Elections and Help President Trump MAGA Make America Great Again.! Vote In Your States Primary and General Elections.!
And Also, Maybe You Can Encourage and Help At Least One Other Person To Get Out and Vote To Help MAGA.!
Remember – There’s a Pure Evil Conspiracy Working Against America and Our Great President Trump……
2018 Election Calendar: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/us/elections/calendar-primary-results.html
Help Make A Difference – Every Hand Working Together Is Necessary To Win and MAGA.!
Please Share and Pass This Message On Wherever You Can.!
See Here – 2018 Election Calendar For House and Senate
Senate 2018 Election Calendar
2018 Senate Election Interactive Map
35 U.S. Senate seats to be contested in 2018
The U.S. Senate has 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats (including two independents).
The 2018 Senate election takes place on November 6, 2018.
There are 35 seats up in 2018*, of which 26 are held by Democrats. That party will need to gain 2 seats to take control.
This 3-part Senate map lets you view the current Senate, make a forecast for the 2018 Senate elections, and see the composition of the 2019 Senate based on those predictions. Use the buttons below the map to share it on social media or embed it into a web page.
See the Incumbent Senators By State and Party…..
https://www.270towin.com/2018-senate-election/
House 2018 Election Calendar
2018 House Election Interactive Map
All 435 House seats to be contested in 2018
This map has been upgraded. See what’s new, including how we’re treating PA redistricting.
The biennial election for representatives from all 435 Congressional Districts will take place on November 6, 2018.
Winners will be sworn in to serve in the 116th Congress in early January, 2019. The Republican Party currently controls the U.S. House, where 218 seats are needed for control (when there are no vacancies).
Use the interactive maps to create your own 2018 House election forecast. Pro ratings courtesy of Sabato’s Crystal Ball. Use Who Represents Me to look-up elected officials – including contact info – for any address in the country.
See the Incumbent Congress People By State and Party…..
https://www.270towin.com/2018-house-election/
Lots of good information Texas Ranger…
Thanks for putting it all together…
Big Voting Day, May 8th:
which is TODAY, BTW. hehe
A little taste of why Trump has asked people to NOT vote for Blankenship:
Wow! He’s a goner!!
So bad it’s funny!
Is he really leading?
I was born in West Virginia.
Yes, believe me. He’s leading.
Another victim of the Trump curse!
!!!!
EC commissioner announces plans to step down
https://nypost.com/2018/05/07/sec-commissioner-announces-plans-to-step-down
SEC Commissioner
For Treepers on Twitter … interesting hashtag #CancelIranDeal loaded with Iranian tweeters asking us to ditch the deal.
I had one tweet me and say they love Americans & not to believe their press because no one is benefitting from the deal except the Mullahs.
Cannot wait for another #MAGA historic moment tomorrow when President Trump squelches another of Obama’s traitorous attempts to destroy our nation.
Me to Alison !! Me too!!
As the saying goes – “Too many coincidences to be a coincidence“.
Birds of a feather flock together………
Outrageous Redactions to the Russia Report
May 7, 2018
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/05/russia-report-redactions-cover-fbi-missteps/
McCain book blasts Benghazi response as bureaucratic ‘a– covering,’ hits Trump
Excerpt:
‘In the end, all it established is what could have been presumed at the beginning, bureaucratic incompetence and a—covering, two common conditions in Washington.”
Excerpt:
McCain also took a shot at Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
“I’ve been to crazy town before, and I’ve seen how impervious to reason, facts, and common sense these delusions can be,” McCain wrote. “Rand Paul believed the unsubstantiated charge that I had met with representatives of ISIS during my brief visit to Syria, and he said so publicly.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/07/mccain-book-blasts-benghazi-response-as-bureaucratic-covering-hits-trump
Sorry john, there are photos to prove you did…
Oh boy! Things are going to really blow sky high when Hillary’s ties to the sex cult are firmly confirmed!
The buying, raping, torture, and killing of innocent people is going to be revealed and the satanic elite are hopefully going to answer for their crimes against humanity!
Fingers firmly crossed and praying for revelation!
*snip*
Mays reportedly had “intensive classes with Raniere,” whose Nxivm cult was previously called Executive Success Programs.
Mays has long been linked to the Clintons, and Bill Clinton appointed him to the Arkansas Supreme Court. New York magazine once described him as “a Clinton friend and one of Hillary’s top fund-raisers.”
Kirsten Gillibrand has also taken money from the group’s high-profile socialite member, and her father actually worked for the cult.
PageSix reported: “Nxivm’s biggest financial supporter, Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman, contributed $2,400 to Gillibrand’s 2010 special-election campaign, records show.”
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/ap-tries-to-cover-up-clinton-links-to-sex-cult/
That’s an insult to trash
Add, Eric Schneiderman as one of their esteemed leaders who was protected by Democrats for political influence (corrupted power).
Question:
What caused the New Yorker to publish Farrow’s piece on Schneiderman on a Monday afternoon….where it would get copious amounts of attention and do the most damage….. vs. a Friday afternoon??
I’m not complaining, mind you, I’m just wondering WTH is going on here. There is gonna be a GREAT deal of leftist anger at the New Yorker for running Farrow’s piece and costing the NY AG his job.
I don’t think John McCain was so much against torture as he was concerned that enhanced interrogation techniques might cause his allies to rat him out.
Now that the Mueller witch hunt gang has officially denied Trump lawyers’ request for written questions it’s time to play hardball. Here’s a plan by a writer over at AmericanThinker on Monday.
“I think the evening before President Trump wants to talk to Mr. Mueller, he should direct the Secret Service to arrive at Mueller’s residence at 4 A.M. to get him to the White House in plenty of time to clear security screening, inform him that the president wants him at the White House right away, give him 15 minutes at most to dress, take his cell phone from him in order to keep the state secret of where the president is located, and bring Mueller to the White House or wherever President Trump is located that day. The president at the same time should direct that no one from the Department of Justice including the FBI will be allowed on White House grounds until further notice.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/05/meeting_with_robert_mueller.html
