Monday May 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

33 Responses to Monday May 7th – Open Thread

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:15 am

    But Now
    The words “but now” are found in many places in the Bible, but most often in the Epistles of Paul. These two words are deeply significant, for they indicate a change in program. If my secretary is transcribing some dictation and I say: “But now I would like you to take a letter,” this indicates a change in program.

    So it is with this phrase as we find it in Rom. 3:21: “But nowthe righteousness of God without the law is manifested.” Prior to this time God’s people were under the Law. There was no other way to approach Him. But though under the Law, they constantly broke the Law, so that those who sought salvation by the Law stood before God condemned rather than justified. Thus the Apostle says in Verse 20:

    “Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight for by the law is the knowledge of sin.”

    “But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested”(Ver. 21).

    How can this be? How can a man be declared righteous apart from the Law? The answer, the only answer is, by grace through faith in Christ. Though perfect and sinless, Christ died for sin. Whose sin? Yours and mine. Thus as Paul declares in Acts 13:38, 39:

    “Through this Man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins, and by Him all who believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.”

    “Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith, without the deeds of the law”
    (Rom. 3:28).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/but-now/

    “Do you walk with the Lord God who saved you by his Grace.. as ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye IN HIM: Rooted and built up IN HIM, and STABLISHED in THE FAITH, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving…. IN HIM !!! !!! THE FAITH – PAULS GOSPEL OF THE MYSTERY.. GOSPEL OF GRACE—-AS YE HAVE BEEN TAUGHT BY PAUL.”
    -Jim H. Erie, PA

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:15 am

  3. DanDeplorable says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:16 am

    DAILY DEVOTIONAL, May 7, 2018

    Complete Fellowship

    “. . . fellowship with Him” 1 John 1:6 

    When we were united by faith to Christ at salvation, we were brought into such complete fellowship with Him that we were made one with Him; His interests and ours became mutual and identical. To wit, 

    We have fellowship with Christ in His love. What He loves we love. He loves the brethren — so do we. He loves sinners — so do we. He loves the poor perishing race of man and longs to see earth’s deserts transformed into the garden of the Lord — so do we.

    We have fellowship with Christ in His desires. He desires the glory of God — we also desire and work for same. He desires that we believers may one day be with Him where He is (1), and we desire to be with Him there, too. He desires to drive out sin — behold, we fight under His banner (2). He desires that His Father’s Name be honored, loved and adored by all His creatures; we pray daily, “Our Father, Who art in Heaven, hallowed be Thy Name.”(3)

    We have fellowship with Christ in His sufferings. We are not nailed to a cross, nor can we die His once-for-all-time substitutionary, redemptive death. But when He is reproached, we feel His reproach. When we hear His Name profaned, it cuts to the heart. It is a very privileged thing to be blamed for His care, to be despised for following the Master, to have all the world hate us for His Name’s sake (4).

    A disciple is not above his Lord. So in our measure we fellowship with Him in His laboring, ministering to men by deeds of love and with the word of truth. Our food and our drink, like His, is to do the will of Him who has sent us, to witness the gospel of our Lord Jesus to a lost and dying world.

    We also have fellowship with Christ in His joy. We are joyous in His joy (5); we rejoice in anticipation of His coming exaltation (6). Have you ever tasted that joy, believer? There is no purer or more thrilling delight to be known this side of Heaven than that of having Christ’s joy fulfilled in us (7). O what a day it will be when He completes our fellowship in His Person, the blessed day His church is joined with Him in love, seated upon His throne with Him in glory as His beloved wife and beautiful bride (8)!

    (1) John 17:24 
    (2) 1 Timothy 6:12 
    (3) Matthew 6:9 
    (4) Luke 21:17 
    (5) Luke 10:21 
    (6) Matthew 25:31
     (7) 1 John 1:3-4 
    (8) Revelation 3:21; 21:9

    –Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Mystery man who gave Bible to famous atheist revealed

    Penn Jillette: ‘I don’t respect people who don’t proselytize’

    http://www.wnd.com/2018/05/mystery-man-who-gave-bible-to-famous-atheist-revealed/

    “In 2009, the outspoken atheist Penn Jillette effusively praised a Christian businessman for giving him a Bible and proclaiming that salvation comes only through faith in Jesus Christ.
    While Jillette, known for his magic act as half of the team Penn & Teller, didn’t accept the invitation to become a Christian, his assessment of religious believers who don’t “proselytize” caught the attention of Christian filmmaker Ray Comfort….”

    1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
    2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
    3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
    4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

    Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
    9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

  5. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Therefore we will not fear,
    though the earth give way
    and the mountains
    fall into the heart of the sea,

    Psalm 46:2

  6. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:23 am

    “Do not call conspiracy
    everything this people calls a conspiracy;
    do not fear what they fear,
    and do not dread it.

    Isaia h 8:12

  7. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:25 am

    … say to those with fearful hearts,
    “Be strong, do not fear;
    your God will come,
    he will come with vengeance;
    with divine retribution
    he will come to save you.”

    Isai ah 35:4

  8. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Let us position ourselves in Christ such that this promise is ours to hold…

    Isaiah 41:12-14

    Though you search for your enemies,
    you will not find them.

    Those who wage war against you
    will be as nothing at all.

    For I am the Lord your God
    who takes hold of your right hand
    and says to you, Do not fear;
    I will help you.

    Do not be afraid, you worm Jacob,
    little Israel, do not fear,
    for I myself will help you,” declares the Lord,
    your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel.

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:27 am

    More mid-60’s jazz. This time guitarist Jim Hall and Paul Desmon’s famous alto sex combine for the kind of lyrical minimalism that made them famous.

  10. Tiana says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Hillsong

  11. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:40 am

    A long and peaceful retreat into Gregorian chants.

  13. Agnes Goh says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:58 am

    If you wish to send names to be inscribed in the ex voto heart to be offered to Our Lady at this year’s MaryFest (May 13) organized by the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer (FSSR) in Christchurch, New Zealand, you can use this email:
    ourladyofchristchurch@gmail.com

    Their facebook page: facebook.com/ourladyofchristchurch

  14. Agnes Goh says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Video of PDT learning various jobs at his hotel:

    • dbethd says:
      May 7, 2018 at 1:41 am

      That’s MY president ❤️

    • dbethd says:
      May 7, 2018 at 1:57 am

      One thought. Does he actually need training? Or is he just a super humble, down-to-earth guy that can relate with all of us and blend in like he is one of us and wants us to feel that way so he humbly asks for help to make each person feel special and important?

  16. Lucille says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Gramvousa, Crete, Greece

    Balos Bay, Crete with Gramvousa Island in the background…

  17. amwick says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Right now i am sitting in our hotel lobby. We will be taking a little trip outside of Copenhagen to visit the Viking Museum. Husband insisted on doing this by ourselves, instead of purchasing an all day tour. :/ So we must amble a shortish walk to the main station, purchase an all day pass from a machine, find the train, do something to get on the train, and get off at Ridsilke (I think) THEN we fing a local bus for the last two km. * sighs We actually scouted out the train station yesterday, in preparation for this.
    Btw this is a beautiful place, the everyday folk seem young and very, very fit. They mostly get around on bikes. Entire families. Annnnnd we have been blessed by unbelievable weather. Stunning really.
    Stay safe peeps.

    • piper567 says:
      May 7, 2018 at 1:50 am

      dbeth, thanks for posting that picture of our First Couple.
      I think that’s one of the most handsome pictures of the President I’ve seen recently.

  20. Tiana says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Jon and Vangelis – I’LL FIND MY WAY HOME from the 1981 album “The Friends of Mr. Cairo”… I still have this LP on vinyl only…

  21. piper567 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Very thoughtful article regarding bioethics over at https://gatesofvienna.net, precipitated by the Alfie Evans saga.
    For those who may be interested.

