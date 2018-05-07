May 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #473

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

  3. The Boss says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Another official winning workweek begins.
    Have to rest up so I’m not tired when the winning starts.

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. margarite1 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Did anyone hear that Obama is paying for Stormy Daniels lawyer? Someone just told me this.

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Dan and Joe diGenova will join Mark Levin’s new show, Life, Liberty & Levin tonight on Fox News at 10pm Eastern.

    DO NOT MISS the show where they dismantle this
    Russian collusion fairytale.

    You can still catch the repeat later tonight

    • Garrison Hall says:
      May 7, 2018 at 12:33 am

      The discussion was splendid. It’s such a treat to see a real discussion that isn’t constrained by sound-bite production limitations and talking points. One thing that stands out clear as day: Sessions has to go. And the sooner, the better.

      • brh82 says:
        May 7, 2018 at 1:23 am

        Sessions is about to get some bad news: .@DevinNunes: We have to move quickly to hold AG Jeff Sessions in contempt, and that’s what I’m going to press for this week pic.twitter.com/QsPdcrVSwq

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • billrla says:
      May 7, 2018 at 1:22 am

      Two things we do not need:
      1. First Lady initiatives–any first lady, any party, any administration.
      2. Fox News

      We have a constitutional crisis on our hands, for crying out loud.

      • Lady in Red says:
        May 7, 2018 at 1:45 am

        If she didn’t have initiatives the Left would be screaming she is a “do nothing” First Lady. Plus, she is increasingly well-liked by voters so doesn’t hurt to have her out there.

  9. Harry Lime says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:28 am

    One of the best interviews I’ve seen of Joe DiGenova (and he’s given some great interviews) spelling out the whole dossier/Russian collusion plot. This is an excellent breakdown of the facts:

    • NJ Transplant says:
      May 7, 2018 at 2:02 am

      This interview was really good. One of the things DeGenova said was that Crowdstrike had access to the NSA records, along with Fusion GPS. This really makes the Crowdstrike investigation of the DNC server suspect.

  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:28 am

    President Trump: We will not surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism.

    The Federalist Papers: The purpose of the United States Constitution is to Limit the Power of the Federal Government, Not The American People.

    Psalm 7:10: My shield is with God, who saves the upright in heart.

    May the Lord Bless you all Today.
    May the Lord Protect and Bless President Trump, always.

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:29 am

  12. Donzo says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Horowitz and Huber have gone completely off the media radar. There are no leaks and its only Stormy outside. The effort to keep the investigations of the Deep State under wraps is going along swimmingly and it speaks volumes about the integrity of those investigations. The Big Ugly is coming.

  13. citizen817 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:33 am

  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:36 am

    To Andrew; New Documentary: Hating Breitbart in 90 Minutes

    https://ellacruz.org/2018/05/03/to-andrew-new-documentary-hating-breitbart-in-90-minutes/

    This powerful documentary produced by Andrew Marcus is the most inspiring video that I have seen in a while.
    Andrew Breitbart taught us to “Walk into The Fire”
    No fear, just go forward.
    The movement he has created went just forward. Look where we are right now. Look where we have come from.
    He gave his life on the road he chose. The road with the vile and bloodthirsty enemy. An enemy on top of its power machine at the time.
    How could he do it?
    The answer is with LOVE.
    Love for what he believed. A fire in his heart. A fire that burnt just his material existence within us

    But his forever existence is here. Always with us.
    We keep your fire alive Andrew.
    We walk into your fire.
    There is no going back.
    Love.

    Watch the stunning documentary here. The link will take you to http://www.conservativetreehouse.com
    Wait shortly till the page scrolls down by itself and the link shows up in comments then click again.

    Thursday May 3rd – Open Thread

  15. jackphatz says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:38 am

    What’s the deal with Jerome Corsi and this Q person? How is it these two could know what’s occurring behind the scenes? Are we being taken by these two?

    • thinkthinkthink says:
      May 7, 2018 at 12:55 am

      I liked what Praying Medic said in his May 5th video. He talked about different personality types and how that affects our methods of information gathering. Those who reply on intuitive discernment often choose sources that don’t “add up” to logical thinkers.

      I know nothing about Jerome Corsi and can’t make sense of The_Donald or the autists boards. Which is why I’m thankful to find someone even tempered to keep me up to date on the latest Q posts. I’m don’t feel like I’ve been “taken” by this information stream,

      I just like to find new ways to look at the world events happening around us in this stunning period of history.

  16. citizen817 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:38 am

  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:03 am

  18. Agnes Goh says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:04 am

    I’m so jealous of you all in the USA; you get to vote for such a great leader. He’s on my daily prayer list since the Election. He truly is a genius and extremely competent and honourable. After such long and intense scrutiny, he’s come up clean. Amazing for a wealthy property developer and businessman! And thank you, Sundance, and all you Treepers for such great information and analysis. I’m addicted to CTH; couldn’t even give it up for Lent! LOL. God bless you all!

  19. Chris Four says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:06 am

    The FBI is refusing to pursue work-related text messages and emails sent on the personal devices of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – Senator Grassley responds ZeroHedge.

    https://www.scribd.com/document/378350508/2018-05-04-CEG-to-FBI-Strzok-Page-Records#from_embed

  20. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Rosie O’Donnell’s Campaign Donations to Dems Over Legal Limit

    May 5, 2018

    Rosie O’Donnell made illegally over-sized campaign donations to at least five Democratic federal candidates, according to a Post analysis of campaign filings.

    The liberal comedian has regularly broken Federal Election Commission rules limiting the total any one person can give to an individual candidate at $2,700 per election. The limit applies separately to primaries, runoffs and general elections.

    “Nothing nefarious,” the outspoken star and Donald Trump arch-nemesis wrote in an email to the Post

    However, filings show O’Donnell gave a combined $5,400 in contributions over the limit to the five candidates and used five different New York addresses and four variations of her name.

    “I loathe Jeannine Pirro,” O’Donnell told the Post.

    https://nypost.com/2018/05/05/rosie-odonnells-campaign-donations-to-dems-went-over-legal-limit/

  21. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Yes we …

    Liked by 3 people

  22. Chris Four says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Chairman Nunes wants to hold the AG in contempt.
    “The only thing left to do is we have to move quickly to hold the attorney general of the United States in contempt and that is what I will press for this week.”

    AG’s letter

  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:38 am

  25. joeknuckles says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:41 am

    The Rosie O’Donnell campaign finance violations issue could be a ploy to get Trump people to go after her so the DS can then go hard after Trump for bogus campaign finance violations.

  26. Matrony says:
    May 7, 2018 at 1:50 am

    Memo to Trump: Defy Mueller

    By Patrick J. Buchanan

    If Donald Trump does not wish to collaborate in the destruction of his presidency, he will refuse to be questioned by the FBI, or by a grand jury, or by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his malevolent minions.

    Should Mueller subpoena him, as he has threatened to do, Trump should ignore the subpoena, and frame it for viewing in Trump Tower.

    If Mueller goes to the Supreme Court and wins an order for Trump to comply and testify to a grand jury, Trump should defy the court.

    The only institution that is empowered to prosecute a president is Congress. If charges against Trump are to be brought, this is the arena, this is the forum, where the battle should be fought and the fate and future of the Trump presidency decided.

    http://buchanan.org/blog/memo-to-trump-defy-mueller-129254

  27. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Please let it be so…

  28. phoenixRising says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Mueller Investigation In Jeopardy As “Witch Hunt” Accusations Play Out In Court

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-06/mueller-investigation-jeopardy-witch-hunt-accusations-play-out-court

