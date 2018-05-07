May 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #473

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
So much easier to stand still and read the truth on a Trump Tweet, than walk a mile to hear a lie on Major Media broadcast.
Everytime he doesn’t tweet for a day, he’s up to some really serious stuff. So he’s been having meetings, or planning things, or whatever but apparently some big stuff is about to go down.
Only specific thing I’ve heard of , is that tomorrow Melania announces her platform as First Lady.
The quiet before the storm.
Yaaaaaaaaaay!!!!!!
Sarah Sanders: Best PressSec Ever!
Class, Integrity, Intelligence, Beautiful Inside and Out.
Heard Mark Levin a couple of days ago, and he, too, said she was hands down the best Press Secretary ever.
Another official winning workweek begins.
Have to rest up so I’m not tired when the winning starts.
🙂 I’m ready.
Did anyone hear that Obama is paying for Stormy Daniels lawyer? Someone just told me this.
Stormy Daniels attorney is affiliated with Rahm Emmanuel is what I heard. There is no way Stormy is paying for her own lawyer.
Is she being charged for making false statements.. or for frivolous lawsuits?
This “resistance” lawlessness is leading to a full blown constitutional crisis. The Logan Act violations, DOJ, FBI, CIA answering to no one. Someone needs to go to jail for treason or this will never stop.
I’ve read but not confirmed Perkins Cole (sp?) is paying.
Perkins Coie
Me too. That creature Avenatti is one of the sleaziest I have ever seen and that’s saying a lot.
Doesn’t seem likely to me. Obama is the type of guy who gets people to pay for HIM, not the other way around. I figure Avenatti is getting paid by the same crazies who are still shoveling $50M into ConFusionGPS, trying to make the Clinton-Steele dossier magically turn from fiction into fact.
Wrote on another thread that Avenatti has financial problems to the tune of millions of dollars (tax liens among other things) and his wife is suing him for divorce.
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/before-stormy-daniels-her-attorney-faced-allegations-of-dubious-business-dealings/
Good for her….the wife who is suing Avenatti, I mean.
Dan and Joe diGenova will join Mark Levin’s new show, Life, Liberty & Levin tonight on Fox News at 10pm Eastern.
DO NOT MISS the show where they dismantle this
Russian collusion fairytale.
You can still catch the repeat later tonight
The discussion was splendid. It’s such a treat to see a real discussion that isn’t constrained by sound-bite production limitations and talking points. One thing that stands out clear as day: Sessions has to go. And the sooner, the better.
Sessions is about to get some bad news: .@DevinNunes: We have to move quickly to hold AG Jeff Sessions in contempt, and that’s what I’m going to press for this week pic.twitter.com/QsPdcrVSwq
Two things we do not need:
1. First Lady initiatives–any first lady, any party, any administration.
2. Fox News
We have a constitutional crisis on our hands, for crying out loud.
If she didn’t have initiatives the Left would be screaming she is a “do nothing” First Lady. Plus, she is increasingly well-liked by voters so doesn’t hurt to have her out there.
One of the best interviews I’ve seen of Joe DiGenova (and he’s given some great interviews) spelling out the whole dossier/Russian collusion plot. This is an excellent breakdown of the facts:
This interview was really good. One of the things DeGenova said was that Crowdstrike had access to the NSA records, along with Fusion GPS. This really makes the Crowdstrike investigation of the DNC server suspect.
He’s just the Man.
President Trump: We will not surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism.
The Federalist Papers: The purpose of the United States Constitution is to Limit the Power of the Federal Government, Not The American People.
Psalm 7:10: My shield is with God, who saves the upright in heart.
May the Lord Bless you all Today.
May the Lord Protect and Bless President Trump, always.
Amen!
God Bless our Lion of a President and all who serve our country with him!
Grandma, that statement by Trump during the campaign meant so much to me that I wrote it down and pinned it on the board in my office. His greatest promise, imo. Everything else flows from that.
Ah, memories of Beria and Stalin – “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime”
Yes, we are there again.
“Show me the man and I will show you the crime.”
– Lavrentiy Beria to Stalin
Horowitz and Huber have gone completely off the media radar. There are no leaks and its only Stormy outside. The effort to keep the investigations of the Deep State under wraps is going along swimmingly and it speaks volumes about the integrity of those investigations. The Big Ugly is coming.
Oh, Lord, make it so!
Dan is catching up!
To Andrew; New Documentary: Hating Breitbart in 90 Minutes
https://ellacruz.org/2018/05/03/to-andrew-new-documentary-hating-breitbart-in-90-minutes/
This powerful documentary produced by Andrew Marcus is the most inspiring video that I have seen in a while.
Andrew Breitbart taught us to “Walk into The Fire”
No fear, just go forward.
The movement he has created went just forward. Look where we are right now. Look where we have come from.
He gave his life on the road he chose. The road with the vile and bloodthirsty enemy. An enemy on top of its power machine at the time.
How could he do it?
The answer is with LOVE.
Love for what he believed. A fire in his heart. A fire that burnt just his material existence within us
But his forever existence is here. Always with us.
We keep your fire alive Andrew.
We walk into your fire.
There is no going back.
Love.
Watch the stunning documentary here. The link will take you to http://www.conservativetreehouse.com
Wait shortly till the page scrolls down by itself and the link shows up in comments then click again.
Thursday May 3rd – Open Thread
The link from the ellacruz website did not go directly to the comment, only the thread. The URL is correct, it appears WordPress did not go straight to the comment, only page two of the general thread. The comment is posted near the beginning for the day.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/03/thursday-may-3rd-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-5326440
What’s the deal with Jerome Corsi and this Q person? How is it these two could know what’s occurring behind the scenes? Are we being taken by these two?
I liked what Praying Medic said in his May 5th video. He talked about different personality types and how that affects our methods of information gathering. Those who reply on intuitive discernment often choose sources that don’t “add up” to logical thinkers.
I know nothing about Jerome Corsi and can’t make sense of The_Donald or the autists boards. Which is why I’m thankful to find someone even tempered to keep me up to date on the latest Q posts. I’m don’t feel like I’ve been “taken” by this information stream,
I just like to find new ways to look at the world events happening around us in this stunning period of history.
Sorry, wrong video posted above. It was the May 3rd video here:
BTW
DNC = Hillary Campaign
…but at this point, if you don’t know that you haven’t been paying attention….in the least.
Law Firm = Perkins Coie
Perkins Coie = the same people who are paying Stormy Daniels’ attorney
Who’s paying Perkins Coie?
….specifically for Stormy Daniels lawyer?
I’m so jealous of you all in the USA; you get to vote for such a great leader. He’s on my daily prayer list since the Election. He truly is a genius and extremely competent and honourable. After such long and intense scrutiny, he’s come up clean. Amazing for a wealthy property developer and businessman! And thank you, Sundance, and all you Treepers for such great information and analysis. I’m addicted to CTH; couldn’t even give it up for Lent! LOL. God bless you all!
And thank you, Agnes, for your daily prayers!
The FBI is refusing to pursue work-related text messages and emails sent on the personal devices of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – Senator Grassley responds ZeroHedge.
https://www.scribd.com/document/378350508/2018-05-04-CEG-to-FBI-Strzok-Page-Records#from_embed
How about the IG? Does he have them?
Something is way wrong here.
Rosie O’Donnell’s Campaign Donations to Dems Over Legal Limit
May 5, 2018
Rosie O’Donnell made illegally over-sized campaign donations to at least five Democratic federal candidates, according to a Post analysis of campaign filings.
The liberal comedian has regularly broken Federal Election Commission rules limiting the total any one person can give to an individual candidate at $2,700 per election. The limit applies separately to primaries, runoffs and general elections.
“Nothing nefarious,” the outspoken star and Donald Trump arch-nemesis wrote in an email to the Post
However, filings show O’Donnell gave a combined $5,400 in contributions over the limit to the five candidates and used five different New York addresses and four variations of her name.
“I loathe Jeannine Pirro,” O’Donnell told the Post.
https://nypost.com/2018/05/05/rosie-odonnells-campaign-donations-to-dems-went-over-legal-limit/
Yes we …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, dear…that’s…pretty disturbing.
Chairman Nunes wants to hold the AG in contempt.
“The only thing left to do is we have to move quickly to hold the attorney general of the United States in contempt and that is what I will press for this week.”
AG’s letter
The Rosie O’Donnell campaign finance violations issue could be a ploy to get Trump people to go after her so the DS can then go hard after Trump for bogus campaign finance violations.
Or she could really be in trouble and this is evidence that we are winning the battle to take back the justice system and judiciary.
Memo to Trump: Defy Mueller
By Patrick J. Buchanan
If Donald Trump does not wish to collaborate in the destruction of his presidency, he will refuse to be questioned by the FBI, or by a grand jury, or by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his malevolent minions.
Should Mueller subpoena him, as he has threatened to do, Trump should ignore the subpoena, and frame it for viewing in Trump Tower.
If Mueller goes to the Supreme Court and wins an order for Trump to comply and testify to a grand jury, Trump should defy the court.
The only institution that is empowered to prosecute a president is Congress. If charges against Trump are to be brought, this is the arena, this is the forum, where the battle should be fought and the fate and future of the Trump presidency decided.
http://buchanan.org/blog/memo-to-trump-defy-mueller-129254
Please let it be so…
Mueller Investigation In Jeopardy As “Witch Hunt” Accusations Play Out In Court
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-06/mueller-investigation-jeopardy-witch-hunt-accusations-play-out-court
