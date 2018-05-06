Sunday May 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Just sayin!
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers . . .
Thank you and wishing you a beautiful Sunday, as well.
God bless us, everyone 🙏
You’re welcome, Minnie!
“Blessed be the Lord
Who bears our burdens
and carries us day by day
even the God Who is our salvation.
Selah (pause, and calmly think of that!)”
– Psalm 68:19 (Amplified Bible, Classic Edition)
JUSTIFY won the Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths over Good Magic on an extremely sloppy track at Churchill Downs today. Bob Baffert’s 5th Derby win as a trainer – Mike Smith’s – age 52 – 2nd win at the Derby as a rider – first horse in 136 years to win the Derby while NOT running any races as a 2 year old. Justify has a perfect record with 4 for 4. The most wonderful thing other than seeing all 20 horses and their jockeys make it through a rain soaked race without any injuries was the IMMEDIATE reaction from Mike Smith – thanking God for his many blessings and for helping him win this race, as well as the very first words from the horse’s owner, also thanking God for all his many blessings. My little heart was pounding out of my chest!!!
I missed this. Ty!
Over at gatewayinstitute, there is a good article by Malcolm owe, entitled,
Trump’s Three Conditions For Fixing the Iran Deal Are Now Imperative.
Pretty goodstuff if you are so inclined.
oh, https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org
Amwick – my pleasure!
Wish I knew how to post an accompanying photo – there are lots of good ones on the official Kentucky Derby website if you want to look…
Excellent!!
SWEET!!!
Thanks, dbeth…We need to see these realityTV thingies more often.
Almost 50F here in Copenhagen with bright sunshine. It is about 7am here, we have to meet for our tour at 8. My fingers and toes are crossed hoping we find a porter to help with luggage.
Enjoy your Sunday.
Wishing you a lovely and memorable visit!
Living vicariously through your posts, which been thoroughly enjoyable 😁
God speed ❤️
Haha😂
I love Don Jr…He’s feisty, just like his old man!
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Isaiah 41:10
I love this scripture and the song that it inspired – “The Spirit of God”. One of my favorites!
Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war break out against me, even then I will be confident.
Psalm 27:3
Psalm 91
Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.”
Surely he will save you
from the fowler’s snare
and from the deadly pestilence.
He will cover you with his feathers,
and under his wings you will find refuge;
his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.
You will not fear the terror of night,
nor the arrow that flies by day,
nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness,
nor the plague that destroys at midday.
A thousand may fall at your side,
ten thousand at your right hand,
but it will not come near you.
You will only observe with your eyes
and see the punishment of the wicked.
If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,”
and you make the Most High your dwelling,
no harm will overtake you,
no disaster will come near your tent.
For he will command his angels concerning you
to guard you in all your ways;
they will lift you up in their hands,
so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.
You will tread on the lion and the cobra;
you will trample the great lion and the serpent.
“Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him;
I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.
He will call on me, and I will answer him;
I will be with him in trouble,
I will deliver him and honor him.
With long life I will satisfy him
and show him my salvation.”
Alleluia! Alleluia!
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.
I was taught to tell time before I ever went to school. https://www.lifezette.com/momzette/uh-oh-look-who-cant-tell-time/
“Five Ways Haters Will Try To Destroy Your Confidence”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lizryan/2015/09/05/five-ways-unhappy-people-will-try-to-dim-your-flame/#1d6fac31333f
Excellent share, thank you.
“Fearful people hate nothing so much as to have someone less fearful than themselves around.”
BINGO!
Have a question……..We are traveling in Italy and several times here and there had no internet (horrors!)
The thought occurred ……..What if the bad guys shut down the internet at some point in the future when the SH&$ gets heavy? How will we all communicate ?
I think it is mostly whacky lefties running tech……………..
Any thoughts ????
