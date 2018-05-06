Sunday May 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

29 Responses to Sunday May 6th – Open Thread

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers . . .

    • Minnie says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Thank you and wishing you a beautiful Sunday, as well.

      God bless us, everyone 🙏

      • Lucille says:
        May 6, 2018 at 1:42 am

        You’re welcome, Minnie!

        “Blessed be the Lord
        Who bears our burdens
        and carries us day by day
        even the God Who is our salvation.
        Selah (pause, and calmly think of that!)”
        – Psalm 68:19 (Amplified Bible, Classic Edition)

  4. olderwiser21 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:53 am

    JUSTIFY won the Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths over Good Magic on an extremely sloppy track at Churchill Downs today. Bob Baffert’s 5th Derby win as a trainer – Mike Smith’s – age 52 – 2nd win at the Derby as a rider – first horse in 136 years to win the Derby while NOT running any races as a 2 year old. Justify has a perfect record with 4 for 4. The most wonderful thing other than seeing all 20 horses and their jockeys make it through a rain soaked race without any injuries was the IMMEDIATE reaction from Mike Smith – thanking God for his many blessings and for helping him win this race, as well as the very first words from the horse’s owner, also thanking God for all his many blessings. My little heart was pounding out of my chest!!!

  6. amwick says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Almost 50F here in Copenhagen with bright sunshine. It is about 7am here, we have to meet for our tour at 8. My fingers and toes are crossed hoping we find a porter to help with luggage. :/
    Enjoy your Sunday.

    • Minnie says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:17 am

      Wishing you a lovely and memorable visit!

      Living vicariously through your posts, which been thoroughly enjoyable 😁

      God speed ❤️

  9. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:27 am

    So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

    Isaiah 41:10

    • olderwiser21 says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:34 am

      I love this scripture and the song that it inspired – “The Spirit of God”. One of my favorites!

  10. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war break out against me, even then I will be confident.

    Psalm 27:3

  11. dbethd says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Perfect Saturday 👶🏼🐶 ➡️🧢➕👚: @trumpstore

    A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on

  12. thinkthinkthink says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Psalm 91

    Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
    will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.

    I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
    my God, in whom I trust.”

    Surely he will save you
    from the fowler’s snare
    and from the deadly pestilence.

    He will cover you with his feathers,
    and under his wings you will find refuge;
    his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.

    You will not fear the terror of night,
    nor the arrow that flies by day,

    nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness,
    nor the plague that destroys at midday.

    A thousand may fall at your side,
    ten thousand at your right hand,
    but it will not come near you.

    You will only observe with your eyes
    and see the punishment of the wicked.

    If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,”
    and you make the Most High your dwelling,

    no harm will overtake you,
    no disaster will come near your tent.

    For he will command his angels concerning you
    to guard you in all your ways;

    they will lift you up in their hands,
    so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.

    You will tread on the lion and the cobra;
    you will trample the great lion and the serpent.

    “Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him;
    I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.

    He will call on me, and I will answer him;
    I will be with him in trouble,
    I will deliver him and honor him.

    With long life I will satisfy him
    and show him my salvation.”

    Alleluia! Alleluia!

  13. cheryl says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:37 am

    I was taught to tell time before I ever went to school. https://www.lifezette.com/momzette/uh-oh-look-who-cant-tell-time/

    • Minnie says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:50 am

      Excellent share, thank you.

      “Fearful people hate nothing so much as to have someone less fearful than themselves around.”

      BINGO!

  15. coveyouthband says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:50 am

    Have a question……..We are traveling in Italy and several times here and there had no internet (horrors!)
    The thought occurred ……..What if the bad guys shut down the internet at some point in the future when the SH&$ gets heavy? How will we all communicate ?
    I think it is mostly whacky lefties running tech……………..
    Any thoughts ????

