Saturday May 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
WOW!!
My Dad once had a 1973 Ford LTD that had a turning radius a bit bigger than that baby.
Wow…Impressive!
Thanks, Trumpster…what a ride those men on the bow had!!
Handles like a jet ski! Nuclear powered?
I believe John F. Kerry said he was captain of one of those … and he took selfies of himself driving it, and barking out orders like a real Commander … like a real man …
*snort*
Them black things in the middle ar stacks kenji ! She’s gas turbine ( aka ‘light oil’ ) powered ! Means she’s got ‘short legs’ when maneuvering or running at high power. Another daughter tied to the fleet train . Years’ back I argued in ” Proceedings ” ( the naval professional magazine ) for a class of nuke destroyers ( or, perhaps ‘semi-cruisers’ ) with the looming light weight reactors then coming on line . So we need huge fleet fuel train to support the defensive vessels of a billion-dollar nuclear-powered asset thats still tied to a gas pump !
John Kerry reportedly coaches Palestinians not to ‘yield’ to Trump in peace talks, spurring backlash
“But in the conversation, Kerry reportedly told Agha to share a message with Abbas – urging him to “hold on and be strong” during talks with the Trump administration and “play for time … [and] not yield to President Trump’s demands.”
Kerry, who served as former President Barack Obama’s secretary of state during his second term, also reportedly told Agha that Trump would not be in office for long, suggesting he could be out in a year. ”
According to the report, Kerry used derogatory terms when referring to Trump, and offered to help the Palestinians create an alternative peace initiative. He reportedly asked Abbas not to attack the U.S. or the Trump administration, but rather focus attacks on the president himself.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/25/john-kerry-reportedly-coaches-palestinians-not-to-yield-to-trump-in-peace-talks-spurring-backlash.html
Kerry is interfering in US foreign policy:
FAMILY BUSINESS: John Kerry Tries To Save Iran Deal After Daughter Married Iranian National; Best Man Was Son Of Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs
https://truepundit.com/family-business-john-kerry-tries-to-save-iran-deal-after-daughter-married-iranian-national-best-man-was-son-of-irans-minister-of-foreign-affairs/
Kerry making quiet play to save Iran deal with foreign leaders: report:
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/386310-kerry-quietly-discusses-efforts-to-save-iran-deal-with-foreign
There just seem to be no end to this subversion! Which makes me believe there are even worse consequences than we know.
Isn’t there a Federal Law prohibiting US citizens from negotiating with foreign governments?
If Kerry is doing this, shouldn’t he be charged?
Better yet, smother him with Heinz 57 and tie him down next to a hill of fire ants.
Yes, the Logan Act.
Lock his ass up!
I sure hope JFK is under FISA surveillance… every word the man utters … everywhere.
5 eyes.
What’s good for the goose …
The term ” wet work” comes to mind ! If the above report has any semblance of truth then John Kerry is both traitor and spy ! One that can’t ride a bike !
The best chart of this I’ver ever heard is done by Willie Nelson !
Happy Carturday!
I don’t believe it. I miss reading my email from “Tabletmag” on Thursday, then when Friday rolls around I hear about a dynamite new article when I am listening to Dan Bongino. Here it is:
Are NBC and CNN Paying Off Top Spies Who Leaked Info With On-Air Jobs?
(News of the News: How the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ sausage gets made)
by Lee Smith
http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/261158/trump-russia-collusion
“…Lies, innuendo, wild conspiracy theorizing, and the insistent assumption of guilt have replaced old-fashioned rules of sourcing, objectivity, and basic plausibility….”
Best wishes for a wonderful Caturday, Treepers! It has been a busy week! SD and the rest of the Treehouse need a good swing and a warm kitty!!!!
That is like the sweetest pic ever, ty WSB!
Yes, thank you Lucille..
Peace.
You’re welcome, itsarickthing!
A coffee cup for CATURDAY…
Happy Caterday, Treepers . . .
What’s wrong with its ears?
The Most Exciting 2 minutes!
Promises Fulfilled!
If I was a betting person I would lay my money down in honor of OUR VSSGPOTUS!!
Promises made – promises kept 👍
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Even at fifty to one, I have to go with #8, Lone Sailor, in honor of Adm. Mike Rogers.
What a great service he has done for our country. Thank you Admiral, for your patriotism.
“Even at fifty to one,”
I was never much of a gambler, but about 10 or 15 years ago I was going to put down 20 dollars on a horse running the derby. However, my neighbor had already left for OTB to place his bet.
My aunt raised birds for local pet shops. I know nothing about odds, etc.on those forms and had no interest in learning. On the list of horses running the Derby that year was a 50-1 long shot named “Mine That Bird” that I was going to bet on.
The horse won..
Yes he did, with Calvin Borel in the irons on a sloppy track… won going away by 6 lengths!
I’ll be betting Audible with
Good Magic in exacta box, and others.
But since you’re going by names alone, Audible is still the top pick, as President Trump calls many audibles per day by the use of Twatter!
Satan just opened a Branch Office in Hawaii…
http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/38087728/puna-warned-series-of-quakes-could-indicate-eruption-is-possible
Yes, looks that way, God help them.
LOL.
The Viking in me…
Felt like this man until trump arrived
now more like this,
Dudes playin the punji stake organ! Badass!
This is so great…D.E.X.T.E.R.I.T.Y! You CANNOT be unhappy listening to this incredible musician….
Animated Sheet Music: “Giant Steps” by John Coltrane
Someone in the comments section says the pianist is Tommy Flanagan. I don’t know if that’s correct.
Yes, I think it was Tommy Flanagan.
Coltrane…
“But Beautiful”
Tommy Flanagan Trio
Wonderful!
Analysis of current Pacific plate activity including earthquakes and volcanoes.
Praying for gentle releases of pressure build up now.
Note, above video is queued up for section talking about earthquake preparedness. Go to beginning for full report.
Dial T for Tyranny: While America Feuds, the Police State Shifts Into High Gear
By John W. Whitehead
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49367.htm
“….A is for the AMERICAN POLICE STATE. A police state “is characterized by bureaucracy, secrecy, perpetual wars, a nation of suspects, militarization, surveillance, widespread police presence, and a citizenry with little recourse against police actions.”
B is for our battered BILL OF RIGHTS.
C is for CIVIL ASSET FORFEITURE, which allows government agents to seize and keep private property whether or not any crime has actually taken place…..”
Scott Adams Twitter – People keep asking me what exactly @realDonaldTrump did to deserve a Nobel Prize. As a public service, I put together a quick list. I’ll clean it up and blog it later. #NobelPrizeforTrump
This is our last day on the ship, the atlantic crossing was surprisingly enjoyable. A few days to visit Copenhagen and we wing back. Husband and I are not jet setters, the thought of navigating a foreign airport, and catching the connecting flight, well am a bit worried. Doing this for the very first time as older people seems a giant undertaking.
Anyway, last night this ship went through a lock in between Amsterdam and the North Sea. I am still scratching my head, but I watched it, every minute. A giant gate closed behind us and the ship slowly rose a few feet. This requres a bit of research when I get home. Hmmmmm
Loved your reports, Amwick. We’ll be expecting photos, too. LOL! Safe and easy trip home!
A Meditation on the Dark Years 2008-2016
In the movie Ben-Hur, based on the book by Civil War General Lew Wallace, a book rarely if ever read in the schools these days, Balthasar (one of the Three Kings) witnesses the crucifixion of Jesus, and crushed by the madness he has seen in Jerusalem, he turns away and says: “I have lived too long.”
After reading many things at assorted Conservative sites during the dark years of MAObama, and talking with various Americans and people from Australia, Europe, Asia, and Africa in the past years, I have been aware of a growing unease, a tiredness, a depression even, mixed with at times great righteous anger about the direction of America and The West. A summary of the causes of these emotions runs as follows: the warning signs for the attacks on September 11, 2001 were obvious in the 1990’s, and perhaps even earlier, but the first “Baby-Boomer” president, a selfish, puer aeternus named Clinton ignored the signs, and America blissfully went about its business of hedonistic materialism.
After September 11th of 2001, there was a great moment of national unity, and another, better Baby-Boomer president had a chance to seize the nation, unify it, focus it, and perhaps change the country’s hedonistic materialism into something more substantial, more ascetic, more sacrificing, less selfish, less divided, and less ridiculous. In general, from what I saw, George W. Bush was more interested in preserving the status quo, in not upsetting Americans, and in continuing the “kulcher’s” daily and very pleasurable tread down roads of nowhere. To be sure, he upset the status quo in the Middle East, but so many mistakes were made that his leadership – as we know – even became unwilling to use the truth to defend itself against an onslaught of lies.
And so the stage was set for someone new, and America is always ready for “the new, easy, and improved” version of something, no matter how spurious the claims are. And now, as a result of the strange success of the previous resident of the White House, a man elected twice by America and supported by as many as 52% of the people in 2012, America and The West ended up in worse shape economically, socially, politically, and militarily than ever before.
And we who were constantly opposing him felt depressed and angry and tired and shaking our heads at fellow Americans who did not open their eyes at the wreckage around us.
Over 5 decades ago, I came across a supposedly “pessimistic” analysis of world history from the 1920’s by a German philosopher of History named Oswald Spengler. The book was The Decline of the West At that time it was fashionable to compare and contrast the work with an optimistic analysis by Arnold Toynbee called A Study of History. Both are large scale works, the former a reaction by a German nationalist to World War I, the latter a reaction and an answer to Spengler’s book. To summarize – and to do so is a huge injustice to both authors – Spengler saw nations and civilizations as “organic” and therefore as going through the stages of life, from birth and childhood and adolescence to adulthood, senescence, and death. Toynbee did not disagree, but found that civilizations more often commit “suicide” than are victims of “murder,” and can rise again in new forms, IF they respond successfully to challenges threatening their existence. Spengler would not have disagreed either, but saw that an unbridled optimism could lead a culture or a civilization astray, because the people are not open to the idea of their own tragedy, their own mortality, and therefore fail to realize what they are doing to themselves.
In the end, both authors would agree that there is no such thing as a “Force of History,” some inevitable, irresistible thing outside of humanity, a force causing nations or cultures or civilizations to take one path or the other. In truth, the paths to the future are chosen daily by the people inside those societies, and by their leaders.
(See e.g. http://www.vqronline.org/essay/decline-west-spengler-reconsidered )
In the later 1960’s or early 1970’s, William F. Buckley Jr. wrote a column (I cannot find it today, so trust me) which asked the following question: “If you lived in a declining civilization, would you know it?” I am not sure the column answered the question, and note again that he was asking this around 50 years ago or so. We have the historical records of cultures and civilizations that rose and fell, but of course the one that fascinates us the most is the story of the Roman Empire, and this fascination stems in part from one major thing: because when it fell, it was a Christian empire, Christian in the sense that its leaders and major cities were Christian.
“Barbarians” invading the Roman Empire in the later 300’s and 400’s were not stupid: there is evidence that they had in fact some better weaponry than the civilization they were invading, and this weaponry gave them an advantage. They also exploited political and religious divisions inside the Roman Empire to their own advantage. From our standpoint today, we are amazed that the Romans were amazed, when in 410 A.D. Goths invaded Italy and quickly headed for Rome, which they captured and looted and burned for three days, something that had not happened to Rome for 800 years. Not even Hannibal had managed that!
Five years after this calamity, Saint Augustine, Bishop of the city of Hippo (formerly Carthage) began writing a large book to answer certain charges from pagans, who were most probably still a majority of the population and who had suffered mightily under Christian rule for decades. Non-Christians were blaming Christians for both misrule and for abandoning the gods who had protected Rome in the past. *De Civitate Dei,* usually mistranslated as “The City of God” (“city-state” would be more accurate) attempted to answer those charges. Writing the book was also a way for Augustine to figure out for himself why his God had not protected Rome, now that it was indeed Christian! For Christians also believed in direct divine intervention in human history: one of the results of this is that the book can prove to be a maddening debate about – to us – things that seem obvious, as if we were asked to disprove the existence of garden gnomes and their effects on plants.
However, Augustine shows us some interesting scenes: one of them is his criticism of the Romans themselves, who are back at the shows and games and expecting their government hand-outs as if nothing much had happened 5 years earlier! More important than that, he develops the idea that human history must be focused on something greater than itself, namely the “city-state of God.” In this sense, the book is not something parallel with Toynbee or Spengler, but is a (very long) pastoral discussion of why humanity cannot be focused on this world.
*From President to Prison* is a book by Ferdinand Ossendowski, a diplomat who worked for the Russian Czarist government in the early 1900’s. Under attack by Chinese bandits, Russian revolutionaries, and his own government (!) during the chaos of the Russo-Japanese War, he wrote the following comment after another incident of murder:
” …the tears of despair of a single individual or of many do not make a continuing discord or a lasting disturbance in the social life, which after a moment moves on…indifferent…to the sufferings or emotions of the few.” *
Please compare it to the following by Stefan Zweig, whose book *Die Welt von Gestern* (The World of Yesterday) was written during the first years of World War II, and compare it to your own feelings after nearly 8 years of the current resident of the White House and his constant attacks on our basic freedoms:
“The Russians, the Germans, the Spanish, none of them know how much freedom and joy that heartless ogre The State has sucked from the marrow of their souls. The people of all nations feel only that an alien shadow, broad and heavy, looms over their lives. But we who knew the world of individual liberties in our time can bear witness that a carefree Europe once rejoiced in a kaleidoscopic play of variegated colours. We tremble to see how clouded, darkened, enslaved, and imprisoned the world has now become in its suicidal rage.”
(My emphasis)**
Pessimistic indeed! And to return to my opening on Spengler, allow me to mention that the composer Arnold Schoenberg disliked any mention of Spengler and the idea of a “decline of the West.” His music was proof enough, he believed, that Western Civilization was still thriving! Keep that in mind, as I jump to America and a philosopher named Albert Jay Nock: he was born in 1870 and in 1936 wrote an essay called Isaiah’s Job. In it he called on certain people to become new Isaiah’s, whose job was to address the problems around them, a job thankless and even dangerous. Paraphrasing the Old Testament’s Isaiah and his discussion with God about warning people of the coming wrath, Nock writes:
“Why, if all that were so — if the enterprise were to be a failure from the start — was there any sense in starting it? “Ah,” the Lord said, “you do not get the point. There is a Remnant there that you know nothing about. They are obscure, unorganized, inarticulate, each one rubbing along as best he can. They need to be encouraged and braced up because when everything has gone completely to the dogs, they are the ones who will come back and build up a new society; and meanwhile, your preaching will reassure them and keep them hanging on. Your job is to take care of the Remnant, so be off now and set about it.”
(My emphasis)
“The Remnant are those people whose lives will form the foundation for the future society, a better society, which still may be far off, a society that the Remnant themselves will never live to see, much as the medieval alchemists never knew of Renaissance and Enlightenment scientists, or Machaut never imagined Monteverdi or Beethoven, or Giotto could never have dreamed of Duerer or DaVinci. Yet the later people all depended upon the earlier ones for their advances and their fame.”
Nock also writes:
“For these reasons it appears to me that Isaiah’s job is not only good but also extremely interesting; and especially so at the present time when nobody is doing it. …. Even admitting that in the teeth of history that hope of the human race may not be quite exclusively centred in the Remnant, one must perceive that they have social value enough to entitle them to some measure of prophetic encouragement and consolation, and that our civilization allows them none whatever. Every prophetic voice is addressed to the masses, and to them alone; the voice of the pulpit, the voice of education, the voice of politics, of literature, drama, journalism — all these are directed towards the masses exclusively, and they marshal the masses in the way that they are going… So long as the masses are taking up the tabernacle of Moloch and Chiun, their images, and following the star of their god Buncombe, they will have no lack of prophets to point the way that leadeth to the More Abundant Life; and hence a few of those who feel the prophetic afflatus might do better to apply themselves to serving the Remnant. It is a good job, an interesting job, much more interesting than serving the masses; and moreover it is the only job in our whole civilization, as far as I know, that offers a virgin field.”
See:
http://www.bigeye.com/isaiahs_job.htm
And so I offer you the challenge of becoming new Isaiah’s: turn your despair, anger, depression, and frustration about our current era into energy to support President Trump for laying the foundation for a Conservative Future, a Renaissance Republic of America. Like composer Arnold Schoenberg, we cannot believe in decline, because our lives, our talents, our beliefs refuse to admit decline. And if we fail in the short term, we have the joy of hoping that our efforts may lead to a better future at some point, and that our ultimate “city” is not of this world.
And do not ever forget: Balthasar had not lived too long! He only needed to wait three more days.
* From p. 166 of From President to Prison by Ferdiand Ossendowski, 1925 E.P. Dutton
** From p. 150 of The World of Yesterday by Stefan Zweig, translated by Althea Bell, 2009 University of Nebraska Press
I’m seriously exhausted from a wild week in the office and all the MAGA winning this week 🦁
Friday was the cherry on top of my beautiful slice of chocolate cake complete with 2 scoops of ice cream.
I need sleep, desperately but I cannot tear myself away from the perch on our tree.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Hard to believe this goes on.
