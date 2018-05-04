Why Did DOJ Deputy Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein Reauthorize FISA Warrant on July 18th, 2017? – Mueller and Rosenstein Timeline…

One of the most frequent questions about Deputy Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein circles around his decision to reauthorize the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant used against Carter Page and by extension the Trump campaign. In this outline we take the timeline and overlay new information that helps to understand what was going on:
- Why did Rosenstein renew that sketchy FISA warrant July 18th, 2017?
- Why did Mueller request clarity two weeks later on August 2nd, 2017?
To understand the dynamic we must remind ourselves what was known at key dates in the investigative decision-making. None of this is intended to exhibit an opinion toward the motives of those making decisions; however, in hindsight we can clearly outline what was known and what was not known at the time these decisions were made.
Recently we have gained clarity toward the scope of investigative evidence held by Robert Mueller. Thanks to some debriefing interviews by ‘witness’ Michael Caputo we more thoroughly understand what evidence is held by Robert Mueller; and, more importantly the scale of that evidence leads to a reasonable conclusion about how it was obtained.
It appears Special Counsel Robert Mueller began his investigation of Russian interference and the possibility of Trump campaign collusion, right where the FBI counterintelligence operation left-off. This is additionally supported by reviewing the original investigative instructions as outlined by Rod Rosenstein the day Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel:
The key phrase here is: “to serve as Special Counsel to oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election”… Here, Rosenstein is clearly instructing Robert Mueller to pick-up the former Counterintelligence Investigation previously headed by FBI Asst. Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, and his #2 FBI Agent Peter Strzok.
The date of this appointment is May 17th, 2017. Approximately a week after President Trump fired James Comey on May 9th.
So there we have the three areas of direct authority: ¹Links or coordination between the Russian Government and the campaign of Donald Trump. ²Matters that may arise from the investigation of the Russian government and the campaign of Donald Trump. And ³other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a). [<- ie. ‘Jurisdiction‘]
So there’s the instructions to Robert Mueller and his team on May 17th, 2017.
As an outcome of this May 2017 reassignment of investigative authority, Mueller now takes over from Bill Priestap. The Special Counsel takes over the investigation from the FBI.
The lead FBI investigator, Peter Strzok, is in immediate communication with Robert Mueller’s point person Aaron Zelby via email; and FBI agent Peter Strzok eventually finds himself part of the Special Counsel investigative team.
It is important to remember, at the time all of this is taking place, no-one inside the DOJ Inspector General’s office (DOJ-OIG) or the Internal Investigation Division (INSD) of the FBI is aware of the evidence that FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ assigned Special Counsel Lisa Page have been part of a group shaping a months long “insurance policy” against the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump. Nor is anyone aware that Andrew McCabe, Michael Kortan, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok are leaking frequently to their media allies. Those discoveries come later.
In May 2017 Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein would not know the history of what activity was happening inside the FBI “small group” scheme.
It was ten months before the Special Counsel was assigned when Page and Strzok were messaging each-other about the “insurance policy” discussed in Andrew McCabe’s office. The Page/Strzok messages were on August 18th, 2016.
That “insurance policy” is widely believed to have been short-hand to describe an effort to conduct surveillance on candidate Trump, which could later ensure a strategic plan to disrupt and possibly eliminate Trump if elected, via the Russia collusion narrative.
That plan needed legal FBI authority to conduct surveillance – which could be used to weaponize intelligence. That plan culminated in the Carter Page Title-1 FISA warrant as the deployment mechanism, on October 21st, 2016.
Apparently, without knowledge of the underlying sketchy context inside the application (Steele Dossier) of the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant, on July 18th, 2017, Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein renews the FISA warrant as the 3rd continuance of an investigative tool. This time to be used by Robert Mueller. And with this intensely broad and intrusive surveillance authority Mueller’s investigative unit now has the legal authority to capture the records of everyone within two-hops of Carter Page. That includes the entire Trump campaign and likely almost all of the Trump administration.
This explains why Michael Caputo said: “Mueller has everything, on every person related to the campaign.” Including calls, emails, text messages, the works.
However, between the start of the Mueller special counsel (May) and the date of the FISA renewal (July 18), OIG and INSD investigators began to discover issues as a result of an internal leak investigation. [OIG Report on McCabe] Questions to FBI Communication Director Mike Kortan, Andrew McCabe, and his lawyer Lisa Page resulted in contradictions within their statements.
- •May 2017 McCabe denies leaking for WSJ story (to FBI).
- •July 2017 McCabe denies again (to IG Horowitz).
- •July 20th, 2017 Horowitz gets Strzok/Page text messages. Proving McCabe constructed the WSJ story and lied to FBI investigators and Inspector General.
Immediately after Rosenstein reauthorizes the FISA warrant (7/18/17), Lisa Page turns over text messages to support her version of events. OIG and INSD investigators get the Page/Strzok messages on July 20th, 2017:
[Congressional Report – Page 18, Item #3, second paragraph] “The DOJ OIG obtained the initial batch of text messages on July 20, 2017.”
Now things get interesting.
As a result of those messages delivered July 20, soon thereafter the IG informs Robert Mueller there are big issues with Lisa Page and Peter Strzok who were/are both on the special counsel team. Obviously INSD and OIG investigators are pouring through the messages.
As a result of that IG notification Robert Mueller removes Peter Strzok. It is reported that Lisa Page left a few weeks before. In “Appendix C” we discover the final text from Lisa Page to Strzok took place on June 25th, 2017: “Don’t ever text me again“. This final message follows Strzok’s heavily redacted text message June 22nd about not being able to reach out. So we can assume, with reasonable accuracy, Lisa Page was a non-factor in the Robert Mueller investigation around late June and Peter Strzok is removed sometime shortly after Mueller gets the details about their compromise late July/beginning August.
It is likely Rod Rosenstein is informed of the same issue(s) soon after he reauthorized the FISA warrant, July 18th. Prior to that initial IG notification; and prior to OIG and FBI Inspection Division review of the scale of the issue; no-one outside the “small group” new about the scheme, or the “insurance policy”.
However, at the beginning of August 2017 both Rosenstein and Mueller now have some idea something is seriously wrong within the prior corrupt FBI investigation that was using the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant Rosenstein just renewed two weeks earlier.
So what happened next?
Well look at the date of this “newest special counsel instruction“:
In hindsight it is now clear why Robert Mueller would be reaching out to Rod Rosenstein and telling the Asst. Attorney General that, against the revelations of what the prior FBI investigative unit was doing, Rosenstein better provide Mueller increased clarity as to the specifics of what he is authorized to review.
At the very end of July, 2017, the released investigative evidence is clear – both Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller become aware of the initial issues with Page and Strzok, and likely how those issues were quickly escalating as the IG and INSD discover through reviews of evidence and in-person interviews the outline of a broad conspiracy.
It’s no surprise that Mueller takes pause and requests clear instructions in writing; but we still don’t know what’s behind that massive redaction.
SUMMARY: An honest review of the timeline shows the third FISA renewal happened right before Rosenstein and Mueller became aware of the first signs of the corruption. Additionally, a clear hindsight review of the content within the application, vis-a-vis the fraudulent use of the Clinton-Steele dossier, shows a clear reason why it was never reauthorized again; and easily why Carter Page was never charged with anything.
Once the IG and INSD investigators had the time to go deeper into the internal investigation, this is around the point when Utah federal prosecutor John Huber is brought into the findings surfacing within the IG and INSD investigation. Huber’s task likely to review all of the discoveries for potentially criminal conduct, grand jury evidence and possible criminal indictments if warranted.
However, all of that said, none of this explains why Asst. AG Rosenstein did not shut down the special counsel investigation in/around Sept. or October 2017 as soon as the scale of internal corruption was known. Unless the extraneous Flynn, Papadopolous and Manafort findings, some of which likely stemmed from the use of the FISA extensions in the period from May through October, became the agenda for continuance.
Here’s where everyone wants to know motive(s) behind Mueller, Rosenstein and the corresponding investigators. Truthfully, this is also where an argument can be made in both directions.
So, you decide for yourself.
Sundance…
Can never thank you enough for your thorough research and exhaustive efforts to make all of this comprehensible.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“So, you decide for yourself.”
What a conundrum! Not enough information -only the Lord knows what these men are thinking and what is in their hearts. however, time will tell.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not enough information? You must be kidding. Sundance has provided us with more news and analysis than every show on Fox News put together!
LikeLike
But what does it all mean?
LikeLike
That Rosenstein is a catspaw of the deep state and a willing enabler in the takedown of Trump.
I think we tend sometimes to over-complicate all of this.
LikeLike
Easy decision:
An honest AG wouldve shut the whole thing down in Sept / Oct.
Rosenstein/Mueller work for Team Clinton, same as they ever did.
LikeLiked by 10 people
i.e. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein testified on Dec 13th that Muller was investigation the dossier and the dems’ involvement with it.
LikeLike
Lrts not forget Comey and Mueller meetings after firing, etc. Mueller knew the game plan. Page and Strzok text revelations needed to be dealt with “officially”, but Mueller knew then his cover was blown. As for Rosenstein…….pretty clear now he is not a white hat as was proffered before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can investigators of an investigation into Carter Page and the Russian attorney, vis-a-vis “collusion”, never deem it necessary to interview Page or the Russian? What gives here?
It was NEVER about collusion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
However, all of that said, none of this explains why Asst. AG Rosenstein did not shut down the special counsel investigation in/around Sept. or October 2017 as soon as the scale of internal corruption was known.
Because the Mueller investigation is the fulcrum of the whole Megillah. The perpetrators cannot allow anything to disrupt their carefully laid plans. Hence, Mueller’s request for the “clarification” of his ambit from Rosenstein when the fraudulent nature of the investigation became more apparent.
The perps’ last chance to get rid of our president resides in the Special Counsel investigation. They know it, the MSM know it. A lot is riding on it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sundance why did Trump meet with Muller and Rosenstein for 4 hours under the guise of an interview for the director of the FBI POSITION the DAY BEFORE muller is appointed special council? Muller was not eligible for the position due to term limits from his previous service? Something bigger is going on here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read a theory yesterday that made sense to me for the first time.
Mueller, Comey and Rosenstein wanted Mueller to take over the reins at the FBI, even if it was as interim director. The reason for that is unclear exactly, although we can all surmise why they would want him there.
Trump said no so they concocted a plan for Mueller to be named special counsel which happened the very next day. It’s also possible they already had Plan B in place if Trump said no. And here we are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My gut says it is your latter theory: “they already had Plan B in place if Trump said no…..” They knew he would say no, they were ready to go with an in-your-face decision to remove P Trump at all costs–They did it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the evidence of this plan is the sheer hubris of Comey’s testimony that he gave his memos to his “friend” to leak to the media so it would lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor.
I’ll never forget my utter shock that he stated it with such audacity. Comey really believes that it was proper – to be applauded – like he should be given an award for it. It was amazing to witness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps they were just trying to cut a deal to keep themselves and their swamper friends like HRC/BO/most of Congress out of prison. And Trump went through all the details and said “no deal”. Not an interview at all, but a failed negotiation. SC was formed to gum up the works at FBI/DOJ in response.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions fault in 3.2.1…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was already here, just couldn’t see it until I commented.
More to come in3.2.1…
LikeLike
It was already here, just couldn’t see it until I commented.
More to come in3.2.1…
LikeLike
explain it to me then, cause I don’t see it.
LikeLike
explain it to me then, cause I don’t see it.
LikeLike
explain it to me then, cause I don’t see it.
LikeLike
explain it to me then, cause I don’t see it.
LikeLike
Well… Someone ought to do something to end this insanity. Or, at least this part of the insanity.
LikeLike
What about the Presidential Transition documents? Flynn Plea? FISA Judge recusal? McCabe Firing? Attorney Client Privilege destruction? Surveillance of Oval Office? People forget we have a former President and his 68 advisors holding court three blocks away for the White House! The simplest answer may be correct…UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops is running the show. Constitutional Powers will be deployed. Congress should’ve done it months ago! Judiciary might because the Flynn Court Judge May intervene! We know the President will!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“…simplest answer…”
Yep, I’m with you.
With all this conflict and corruption factoring in and complicating potential rational explanations, I’m back to Occam’s Razor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Occam’s lil shave is right 80% of the time…..I went there too.
LikeLike
In for a penny, in for a pound.
It would seem they all want to get credit for taking Trump down, that is everyone at the top of FBI and DOJ. They’re all dirty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you sign you should question, Rosie signed a warrant based on a fantasy. He is guilty as sin. SD I think you are giving him a pass on that signing because he found out about Pete and Page a few days later but he should not have signed that based on the contents. Its Trump, its a big deal, anyone with half a brain would question the validity of the warrant unless you were a POS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What is readily apparent, honestyoz, is readily apparent. You know it, we know it, but the zombies out there are watching “The View” and anything Kardashian!
LikeLike
The only way Rosenstein and Mueller are NOT the enemy is if they have turned and are running a counter-counter-investigation sting in order to save their own hides as they were implicated in earlier escapades.
What are the chances of this?
First, what are the chances there is actually a counter-counter investigation occurring as we watch?
Second, what are the chances that Rosenstein and Mueller have turned?
Long shots at best, Rosenstein and “Bob” (as Rudy G. refers to him) Mueller are the enemy.
LikeLike
Time to bring this up again.
Why does the Undercover FBI Agent in this Reuters article:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-usa-espionage/fbi-penetrated-new-york-based-russian-spy-ring-using-hidden-recorders-idUSKCN0WB2NM …
And the Carter Page in this NYTimes article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/04/us/politics/carter-page-trump-russia.html …
Appear to be the same person?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant. I could smell this when they released the get out of jail free card but couldnt pick it up. And I bet he had the pass before he was sent in.
LikeLike
Is Priestap the Trump card?
LikeLike
How much conversation is happening between Horowitz/Huber and Mueller’s team? Is it possible that some of the people still on Mueller’s team are being investigated by Horowitz/Huber? Is there antagonism between Mueller’s team and Horowitz/Huber? How much of the redactions are from Mueller? Rosenstein? Huber?
LikeLike
I also think we should stop referring to surveillance of the Trump Campaign. No one cared about the Campaign.
Hillary was going to win.
All these events and the insurance policy, and the Page warrants, every one of them was to set up surveillance and sabotage of the Trump Administration.
No one wanted to talk about Russia before the election, because it made Obama look ineffectual and weak. It made Hillary look sloppy and it made her email problem look even more irresponsible.
But, as soon as Trump won, RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.
What did Russia do without a doubt? What is there direct evidence of them doing?
They bought some ads on social media, supporting or criticizing all the candidates and various social movements. And they got John Podesta to give up his gmail password and then they gave his email to wikileaks.
That’s it. That’s all Russia did.
No one ever was able to inspect the DNC server. No one was able to verify the penetration attempts on various state election networks. No one was able to present direct evidence that they hacked the DNC. All of these things were alleged by a paid consulting firm of the DNC, whose report was swallowed whole by the DOJ and IC. CrowdStrike CrowdStrike CrowdStrike.
You know who did hack various state election networks? DHS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“What did Russia do without a doubt? What is there direct evidence of them doing?
They bought some ads on social media….”
Without a doubt? I’m doubtful.
“Then there’s the thirteen Facebook trolls who happen to be Russian nationals engaged in a strictly business venture with no evidence of a state actor role and no overt political leanings. None of this prevents Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from alluding by sly inference to the Russians during his press conference (here at 3:19) as though King Bee Putin himself was supplying the company with kitty and puppy clickbait pics from the depths of the Kremlin’s basement.
How does national origin warrant even a cursory mention unless a larger point is being made? The indicted will never see a court of law anyway. The slur was the thing. It was lodged. Mission accomplished.”
https://thesaker.is/pinning-the-trail-on-the-donkey/
LikeLike
No jury would convict Russia on the available evidence. It’s part and parcel of the whole never Trump operation.
The lies are so pervasive that you cannot assume that a single thing they say is true. There are no givens.
LikeLike
Is it fair to say that Trump would have seen an unredacted version of Rosenstein’s authority letter to Mueller?
Watching the long interview of Rosenstein yesterday, he seemed a very open person to me… relaxed, no weight on the shoulders; no sneaky evasive answers. I’m hopeful he’s non-partisan, straight up and down… so long as clean evidence is presented to him. That’s where OIG comes in. If OIG says Comey should be charged, any obstruction charge against Trump for firing Comey and McCabe collapses. Next up for a Trump smackdown – Stormy the opportunistic gold-digger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No…most likely, the President has not reviewed the Memo…since the Witchhunt began, he’s only commented on “news reports”…this is one of the reasons this whole operation is SICK!
LikeLike
I just don’t see Rosenstein as the last man standing for the conspiracy team. RR taking it for the team? I don’t think so. IMO if he was tied into this from the beginning or some how found himself involved because he failed to oversea the FISA properly, he would have bailed when the transition took place. The other option is our VSG made a HUGE mistake with Sessions.
LikeLike
Rob, if Rosenstein is straight up non partisan, why has he allowed this to go on. It has caused enormous damage to the president and people all around him. Lives are being destroyed. America is being torn apart. Trump supporters are suffering from anxiety attacks. Some of us are waking up in the middle of the night fearing that they will ultimately take down our president. This man is dirty. He is covering everyone’s tracks out of self preservation. Let’s see the unredacted scope memo.
LikeLike
By August of 2017 Mueller was aware of the political nature of the FBI investigation, and thus his investigation, so why did he continue? It appears there are [unseen] forces at work driving Mueller that have nothing to do with finding Russian influence on the election. I would speculate that Mueller himself is under orders to continue or bad thing will happen in his life.
LikeLike
Isn’t it safe to assume that none of this would be possible without the complicity of some in the Congressional leadership and the key committees overseeing intelligence and justice? Hell, even some of those hearings seemed like they were a means to distract us while Mueller and his team rolled merrily along.
When the rock is finally lifted and the bugs start to scurry, I hope those in Congress who were part of the conspiracy are not given a pass and actually face legal consequences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Here’s where everyone wants to know motive(s) behind Mueller, Rosenstein and the corresponding investigators. Truthfully, this is also where an argument can be made in both directions. So, you decide for yourself.”
There’s one good way for that to happen to satisfy this: a review of the unredacted narrowed scope clarification from RR by House and Senate entities authorized to conduct such oversight (checks and balances, don’t you know) with a memo on the findings coming out much as it did before. That process should begin immediately, as time is of the essence — something RR and RM have made the case by allowing the investigation to reach subpoena/question level in the public eye of the sitting President of the United States of America.
This is even more apt given the recent clarification from Ed Rollins on Lou Dobbs’ show that this is not the old Special Counsel rules that lapsed or an independent counsel that is being conducted outside of any review. Oversight and accountability now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A very short video of Jordan Peterson’s take on how to determine motive:
Look at the outcome and you can infer the motive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
11:20 mark:
Rollins says the current special counsel is from an act of the Justice Department.
LikeLike
Compared to Kallstrom’s calm, articulate and informed opinions, Comey’s thespian performances as Director and his book tour charade are a disgrace to the FBI.
When I heard Caputo mention the 2 FBI agents interrogating him, I realized Wray is fully on board the Witch Hunt Attack Wagon and is providing Mueller with every FBI resource he can muster against Trump. He operates in the shadows while Comey, Brennan, Clapper etc. perform for the cameras.
Kallstrom said he wouldn’t have allowed his FBI agents to participate in the door crashing 4:00 am home invasions or the raid on Cohen. He outlined another egregious double standard by comparing the Cohen raid to “no attorney raids” at all during the corrupt and scandalous SNL collapses. Guess whose side the Deep state was on then.
Wray looks very weak and compromised by the Resistance, the Deep State, the Rosenstein-Mueller-Weismann miscarriage of justice operation or whatever else it is that has driven him to willingly and eagerly order his people to participate in this ongoing abuse of power within the injustice system. He’s no Admiral Rogers. Wray seems to be an active participant in the coup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Del- you nailed it. Every time I see Kallstrom on Fox I can’t believe how far down into the Swamp the FBI has sunk thanks to Mueller, COMEY, etc al. What a disgrace.
LikeLike
Also, session cowardice is a big problem here.
LikeLike
“Unless the extraneous Flynn, Papadopolous and Manafort findings, some of which likely stemmed from the use of the FISA extensions in the period from May through October, became the agenda for continuance.”
Well Flynn became the victim of McCabe/Strzok’s 302 modification, which is a crime, and even Comey admitted Flynn didn’t lie. Mueller/Rosenstein surely know this happened. They still haven’t withdrawn his indictment and the judge hasn’t vacated his plea/sentence. So this failure to “make things right” is not a one-time occurrence.
The other stuff has nothing to do with Russia collusion and/or is a process crime that doesn’t require a Special Counsel.
I’m way beyond deciding if Rosenstein is actually a good guy and it’s all 153 D underwater chess. If Trump was running his own opposition a la Vladimir Lenin he wouldn’t allow it to ruin his friends and threaten his family, much less commit an affront on centuries old principles such as attorney-client privilege. Even to make it look good a controlled opposition gambit wouldn’t go to such lengths.
No the elephant in the room is Congress. Every single RINO and Dem supports Mueller and Rosenstein. And Rosenstein is still running this SC investigation despite the wheels falling off, the frame coming apart and the engine stalling out. He’ll keep it going through October even if all that’s left is the steering wheel. Thats all you need to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If original investigation was about Russian influence of election it should have never been tied specifically to Trump as drafted. The only possible saving grace is if the redacted portion of the new instructions include Hilllary as ALL Russia influence evidence points there and Mueller would have known that when he asked for the second set of instructions.
LikeLike
It’s Hillary.
LikeLike
Have held my fire about the workings of Mueller and Rosenstein but given the known history of SC and his staff, this has never been about collusion, russian or otherwise. This is about process crimes. And how many people around the President can be charged with such. Of course, the big prize would be the President, himself.
They can’t stop this administration, but they can mortally cripple it. With, I might add, the GOPe in Congress trying to pass a law that would protect Mueller.
LikeLike
One thing missing from the timeline is that Mueller’s boys raided Manafort’s house, in connection with ancient history, shortly before 2 August 2017. Rosenstein’s 2 August 2017 memo purporting to explain that Mueller’s authority had always included Manafort’s ancient history is highly suspicious. The original May order’s very non specific wording is brushed off in the Aug memo as necessary to keep the specifics secret. But it’s doubtful that this will do legally (because the appointment is supposed to be specific about the matters to be investigated.) I expect Rosenstein and Mueller got worried, after the Manafort raid, and their realisation of the shady origins of the investigation, that the original May order wouldn’t pass legal muster as a justification for the Manafort colonoscopy. So the 2 August memo is a CYA for Mueller’s Manafort raid. But the problem is that it falls between two stools. If there had actually been secret supplemental specifics written down in May, outside the four corners of the published order, those specifics would negate the necessity for the 2 August memo. Mueller would already have his justification (though whether secret specifics passes muster is also debatable.) A 2 Aug 2017 memo expanding Mueller’ scope would have been fine – except for the fact that Mueller had already jumped the gun and raided Manafort. Hence the uncomfortable middle ground – a 2 Aug 2017 memo purporting to refer to specifics left out of the May order, but which were already within Mueller’s instructions. But they weren’t – otherwise there’d already be a secret additional memo dated May. Since the DoJ has produced the 2 Aug 2017 memo to a court in the Manafort case, I’d say there’s actual legal jeopardy for Rosenstein for giving false evidence. Unless he can produce the secret May supplemental memo. Which I doubt exists.
LikeLike
Until yesterday, I gave Rosenstein the benefit of the doubt. Mueller has always been a black hat in my mind but I was willing to wait and see with regard to Rosenstein,
What changed my mind? His statement about being “extorted” by Congress is so outside what is acceptable from a deputy attorney general. He was basically saying to everyone – because he knew it was being taped – that he is in charge, that he holds all the power, that Congress doesn’t have the right to challenge him, and everyone else be damned.
These statement by Rosenstein depict a self-righteous man who believes, just like Comey, that the ends justify the means. That is not a democracy. That is a dictatorship. Rosenstein is not the president. Hell, he isn’t even the attorney general, yet he believes he alone is in charge.
This is extremely troubling.
LikeLike
Michael Caputo is a long term associate of Roger Stone. Sam Nunberg as well. Anything involving them is most likely disinformation and mis direction.
LikeLike
Newest Mueller Prosecutor Donated To Hillary Clinton
As The Daily Caller News Foundation has reported, none of Mueller’s prosecutors, which number nearly 20 in all, are registered Republicans. As of February, 13 Mueller lawyers were registered Democrats. A public records search shows Asonye has registered to vote as a Democrat.
At least 12 Mueller attorneys have donated to Democratic political candidates.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/03/mueller-lawyer-hillary-clinton/
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance and CTH commentators for your excellent insight and analysis. Except for the President, I believe Rosenstein is today by far “the most powerful person” in the government. His actions or inaction will decide whether PDJT survives this cabal. I don’t believe AG Sessions will be a factor (hope I’m wrong). It appears Wray is either MIA or incompetent. The inaction of the GOP Congress is pathetic and I pray they will pay a price at the polls. It is truly amazing that of the thousands of employees in the DOJ and FBI none have come forward in support of justice. PDJT’s presidency is in jeopardy and except for us Tree Huggers, he is alone. SAD
LikeLike
Rosenstein doesn’t have that much power unless Sessions allows it. We shall see. If Sessions and Rosenstein are working with the deep state, then the genius level just got knock down, way down. I don’t buy it.
LikeLike
The farce goes on and on.What a spectacle!.
LikeLike