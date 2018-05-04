May 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #470

1,146 Responses to May 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #470

  1. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      May 4, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      Best President ever!

    • Lucille says:
      May 4, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      Love watching AF1 and M1 depart, return. Did you see President Trump patted the first little girl on the cheek and then shook her hand. Mom and Dad will be pulling out the pictures to show family and friends for years. And she’ll be talking about that when she’s an adult.

      Our President just keeps on with America’s business no matter what and goodheartedly greeting the people he’s doing it all for. Fun to see.

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      May 4, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      OK, first: loved watching Marine One, despite BAD headwinds, landing absolutely SPOT PERFECT on the marked pads on the White House lawn.
      Second: loved watching the usual crisp SALUTE that President Trump always returns to the Marine at the foot of the Marine One steps.
      Third: So what looked like a group of people gathered outside for a tour of the White House. They started clapping and shouting “Yeah!” when the President began to cross the lawn. So, President Trump decided to walk over to the crowd to shake hands, sign red MAGA hats, exchange a word or two. LOVED it when he put his hand on the shoulder of the young man who was turned around taking selfies so he could shake the young man’s hand. Only AFTER going down the entire line of people did President Trump then walk into the White House.
      And if one looks closely at the video, one can see the Secret Service “immediate change of plan” go into action when President Trump made the instant decision to walk over to the crowd. Good stuff.
      God Bless and Keep President Trump. May the Almighty God continue to give him strength, courage, health, and safety. President Trump is carrying the CRUSHING burdens and responsibilities of the United States of America on his shoulders. He is carrying these well.

    • piper567 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      thanks Pam…great TV coverage…The President’s groupies!!!
      The SS must go bonkers…he has to shake hands to sorta reward his fans.
      beautiful.

  2. wyntre says:
    May 4, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    About that IG Report and Horowitz’s testimony before congress originally scheduled for May 8:

    “Gowdy did not set a new date for the testimony, but, considering the short congressional calendar in May, it’s possible Horowitz’s testimony could be put off until June.”

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/04/doj-inspector-generals-testimony-postponed-amid-new-leads-in-clinton-case-review.html

  3. Sneaky Pete says:
    May 4, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Sorry if already reported above.

    John Kerry guilty of Logan Act violation (un-authorized negotiating with an enemy of the US)–just what Flynn got in hot water about. Will SC go after Kerry???
    https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2018/05/04/lock-him-up-no-big-deal-just-john-kerry-violating-the-logan-act/

  4. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 6:53 pm

  5. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 6:55 pm

  6. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 6:56 pm

  7. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:00 pm

  8. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 4, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Wall?

    • treehouseron says:
      May 4, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      SHUT IT DOWN, President Trump! We’re behind you 100%

      Shut down the damn government, until they shut down the damn border.

      We love you.

      • dallasdan says:
        May 4, 2018 at 11:13 pm

        It will be a fierce and interesting battle with Congress. The Wall is the most visible element of the plan by the resistance to thwart Immigration reform, and Dems and RINOs in tough House re-election campaigns will think hard and long about voting down the necessary funding when a majority of the voters want the Wall.

        The tension will be thicker in the Senate, where 8- 9 Dems are fighting for their elected lives. The Dem leadership, all safe during this election go-round, will be exerting maximum pressure on their election-vulnerable colleagues who will first be looking out for themselves.

        The September, pre-mid-term election timing of the Wall budget showdown could not be better for the President. I anticipate that Schumer will go “all in” to force a shutdown and try to manipulate the narrative to embarrass the President. I seriously doubt that strategy will work. It is shaping-up as another humiliating loss for the Dems.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      May 4, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      I cringed a little when I heard him say that today. CR’s are now SOP. These Congressmen should be forced to suspend their campaigning for reelection and work through the summer to pass the authorizations and appropriations for FYs 2019-2020.

      • wheatietoo says:
        May 4, 2018 at 8:50 pm

        The last CR will expire before the deadline for a Budget.

        I think that is what PDJT was referring to.
        I’m sure he will be pushing for a real Budget…he’s been doing that for over a year.

        Pres Trump even sent a Budget to the House last year, for their review and debate.
        But Rat Ryan shelved it and didn’t even bring it up.

  9. sunnydaze says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Fascist Democrat Puppets protest Dave Rubin event in New Hampshire. The comments are pretty funny. People don’t seem to understand why Rubin is being protested “He’s a gay liberal, WTH?”, etc etc.

    Maybe at some point they will Wake Up to the fact that it’s not who you “are” that matters to their Lefty Masters, but what you SAY. If you are not sufficiently hateful to the Right, you are the ENEMY, a NAZI, a dangerous nutcase.

  10. Stormyeyes says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    OUTRAGEOUS! Tear the FBI/DOJ down

    Back to the Marshall

  12. treehouseron says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Am I the only one here that thinks like this?

    – I’m not surprised at anything we hear about corruption at the FBI or CIA or whatever, of course they’re all like that. I EXPECT it. These guys have a history of being above the law. Look @ Rosey. We’re all sitting around basically counting the ways he’s broken the law, or Comey, or McCabe……

    It’s a job position where one wrong move, one wrong look at things, one wrong signature, one wrong approval and you just commited a felony. Because of that, there’s a long history of these guys in the Deep State just doing whatever the hell they want and nobody does anything about it.

    Just like President Trump can be trapped in a perjury charge on about anything if he does that interview, all these deep state assholes can be trapped in a MYRIAD of ways by laws they’ve already broken.

    Any of them can be prosecuted. All we have to do is get somebody to do it.

  13. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    • treehouseron says:
      May 4, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      Yes, the courts are vital…. and President Trump is doing a damn fine job of stacking every court from the bottom to the top all over the country! We’re going to be winning for decades in the judicial system.

      • mariner says:
        May 4, 2018 at 8:43 pm

        President Trump is not stacking the courts.

        Leftists have done that for sixty years.

        President Trump is trying to restore the courts.

        • treehouseron says:
          May 4, 2018 at 8:45 pm

          He’s stacking the courts with competent judges, and it’s going to take a long damn time for them to unwind that.

  14. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:18 pm

  15. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    $145,713 and growing. Patriots take care of each other. MAGA!

    https://www.gofundme.com/michael-caputo-legal-fund

  16. Patriot1783 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Per Lou, John Kerry meeting with Iranians just two weeks ago in NY trying to salvage the Obama deal behind POTUS back.
    Arrest Kerry for conspiring against the US interests with another country.

  17. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:52 pm

  18. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    And to round out our evening on a classical note, so to speak note…if you have never seen or heard 2 cellos…you are in for a treat….they are simply amazing…the first is ‘Thunderstruck” dedicated to all the SJW snobs out there….look at the audience at about 1:38..classic liberals….

    And then dedicated to Mueller and his team….”Your on a Highway to Hell”….Thought these two belonged here…Take your shoes off…sit a spell….relax….enjoy the music..and get ready for

    Popcorn…popcorn here………

  19. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:11 pm

  20. Lucille says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    May 4, 2018
    HOW TRUMP INSPIRES
    By Chet Richards

    Donald Trump is a man of iron will.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/05/how_trump_inspires.html#ixzz5Ea4eYqat

  21. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:19 pm

  22. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:26 pm

  23. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Is McCabe singing?

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      May 5, 2018 at 12:05 am

      McCabe has been Hillary’s right
      hand hitman for the past 20 years.

      You bet McCabe IS unloading. His wife’s
      azz is on the chopping block too……

  24. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:32 pm

  26. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:36 pm

  27. Gil says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    New board for Q posts. New msg if you follow.

    https://8ch.net/patriotsfight/index.html

  28. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:58 pm

  29. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    James Baker and Lisa Page resigned from the FBI today, effective immediately.

    QUOTE:

    Mr. Baker said in a telephone interview that he would be joining the Brookings Institution to write for Lawfare, Ben Wittes’ blog focused on national security law.

  30. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:00 pm

  31. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:12 pm

  32. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:29 pm

  33. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:34 pm

  34. MaineCoon says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Wow. The rats are jumping ship. Guess they aren’t “needed” anymore. They have all the “evidence”?….

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      Mr. Baker said in a telephone interview that he would be joining the Brookings Institution to write for Lawfare, its blahg focused on subverting national security law, and maintaining a high level of corruption within the deep state swamp institutions.

  35. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 4, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      The company’s attorneys also asked for information about the past seven decades of US policy toward other countries’ elections, especially regarding ” ‘each and every instance’ from ‘1945 to present’ where the US government ‘engaged in operations to interfere with elections and political processes in any foreign country,’ ” according to the prosecutors’ court filing.

  37. jeans2nd says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Michael Caputo is talking more, about the Senate Committee, and Mueller. Thanking the MAGA people.

  38. Carrie says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Wow- Michael Caputo’s defense fund just jumped up to over 200k! I think Hannity had him on his show and the reaction was incredible- it has gone up incredibly quickly now.

    • Michelle says:
      May 4, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      That’s great—I donated the other day and I was so happy to see all the supportive and encouraging comments from donors whose eyes are wide open as to what is going on. Thank goodness so many people see it.

    • phoenixRising says:
      May 4, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      So happy for him…

    • theresanne says:
      May 4, 2018 at 10:51 pm

      Have the tab open on my computer to check often on the total. When I saw it jump from $147,000 to over $200,000 in under an hour I knew something was up. Went to Youtube and saw the interview w/Hannity. Praise the Lord!

    • woohoowee says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      Now Mr. Caputo’s children are learning there are more good people than bad. May their young hearts be happy now 🙂

  39. A2 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Glad Pres Trump and SoS Pompeo have this: NK has made three explicit demands for the upcoming negotiations; lift sanctions, dismantle THAAD, and no Human Rights issues on the table.(This is China’s position now that Kim has rejoined Greater China as a Tributary state).
    Read more here (you will love NK rhetoric /s).

    http://english.chosun.com/m/svc/article.html?contid=2018050401384

    President Neville Chamberlain Moon will visit the WH on 22 May for talks. PM Abe has talked to Xi about cooperation and will host a meeting with China, SK and NK reps. He has also said the time is now to change the Japanese constitution on self-defense and implement by 2020 (the target date that Pompeo said was the goal for CVID of NK).

  40. A2 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    This made me laugh.

  41. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 10:57 pm

  42. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      I went to those parades so often when I was young, living in DC, and dating a marine at the time. Back then they were done every Friday night. It was a great experience. I never got tired of it.

  43. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as Diamond and Silk, traveled to Texas where Trump was addressing the annual convention of the National Rifle Association on Friday. The YouTubers, who are huge Trump fan, have amassed millions of followers with their videos commenting and praising the president’s every action. On Friday, the North Carolina sisters were spotted posing for a photo with a grinning Don Jr and President Trump. Don Jr. shared the photo on his Instagram, captioning it: ‘Always great hanging our with @RealDonaldTrump and these two lovely ladies @diamondandsilk.’

  44. A2 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Great news

    U.S. Navy
    @USNavy
    Follow
    .@CNORichardson announces establishment of U.S. 2nd Fleet – navy.mil/submit/display… (File photo) #NavyReadiness pic.twitter.com/6bTJvTLDVh

    MT @USFleetForces: @CNORichardson – Due to ADM Davidson’s analysis & response to changing security environment, we will stand up #US2ndFleet to train, certify, command US naval forces to respond at highest level of naval warfare to emerging global contingencies in Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/Rfx4PGfVTY

  45. MaineCoon says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    My hero Adm. Rogers. Short video.

  46. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    First Michelle Obama tells she is our “Forever First Lady”. And now John Kerry is trying to be our “Forever Secretary of State”.

    Stay away from Iran, Kerry. You already made a mess of it.

  47. A2 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Incoming on the US/China trade negotiations. Excerpts posted on Weibo (and Bloomberg and WSJ I think).
    Very tough negotiations Wolverine style.

    People’s Daily (CCP mouth piece) puts a diplomatic spin on the talks that obviously were difficult:

    “China and the United States have reached a number of trade agreements and agreed to set up a work mechanism to continue communicating with each other and to sort out unsolved problems and disputes, after high-level trade talks in Beijing this week.

    Senior commerce officials from both sides fully exchanged views and reached consensus on a number of issues, including the expansion of US exports to China, bilateral trade in services, two-way investment, the protection of intellectual property rights and the resolution of tariff and nontariff measures, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

    However, officials from both countries recognized that major differences still exist and they must step up efforts and make more progress. They agreed to maintain close contact with each other on relevant issues and set up a corresponding work mechanism, according to Xinhua.”

    http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/0505/c90000-9456684.html

    Need to wait and see the op-eds that will certainly follow in the Chinese press.

  48. linda4298 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Byron York

    Verified account

    @ByronYork
    Follow Follow @ByronYork
    More
    Have often argued that 1799 Logan Act, used as pretext to question Michael Flynn, is dead. So IMHO it’s dead for John Kerry, too. But if you believe Logan Act was used legitimately against Flynn, you’ve got to want a DOJ/FBI Kerry investigation…

    7:49 PM – 4 May 2018

