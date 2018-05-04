May 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #470

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
First
LikeLiked by 1 person
“1374 Comments By Noon Tomorrow or Bust”
LikeLiked by 7 people
1337
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that the Vegas over-under?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Challenge accepted!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll low ball it and say 1250😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Earthquakes and lava spewing from cracks in the ground – nature is phenomenal.
Multiple earthquakes occurred throughout Thursday, now mandatory evacuations.
One commenter posted: “Will Hogg be riding his bike there to protest?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not to be cruel, but they do live on a volcano….😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
global warming…? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Naw, I’m going with God punishing all the shit bum obama judges.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL I’ll admit I was thinking it just not posting it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍
LikeLike
Some of the richest most fertile soil around…until lava crusts it all over again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m hoping for a late Friday info dump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here you go!
For all those consumed in Stormy, Mueller, Muh Russia etc. here is some things you might have missed from an incredible day of WINNING! Lets start with the most important thing and that is the Economy.
From the article linked above:
Jobless claims ran at historic lows to end April, a great sign for the economy.
After hitting the lowest level since 1969 the week before, new claims for unemployment benefits rose just 2,000 to 211,000 in the last week of the month, the Department of Labor reported Thursday morning. That number was well below the 224,000 that forecasters had expected.
The past two weeks’ very low readings drove the monthly average for claims down to 5) 221,500. That’s the lowest since early 1973.
From the article linked above:
As of April 8, nearly 500 American employers have announced bonuses or pay increases, affecting more than 5.5 million American workers, as a result of the TCJA. Walmart, the 6) largest private employer in the country, has announced a $2-an-hour increase in the starting wage of new workers and $1-an-hour rise in its base wage for employees of more than six months. For someone working 40 hours a week, that is up to $3,040 per year in additional pay.
Other employers have done the same, including BB&T Bank, where full-time workers earning the bank’s minimum wage will see a $6,000 increase in their annual income. Companies that have announced new bonus plans have lifted compensation by an average of $1,150. Ten firms have also announced minimum-wage hikes that imply annual income gains of at least $4,000 for full-time workers.
This absolutely means the 1st Quarter real GDP will be revised to 2.8% or 2.9% after the final revision in June. This didn’t factor in the initial release last week (real GDP 2.3%)
What is absolutely amazing is the fact over the last 9 years, the 1st Quarter real GDP was on average 1.2%.
Our President will have an annual real GDP rate of 3%+ in his 2nd year as President!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Now we move onto the fact that our President with the help of Pastor Scott, Candace Owens and Kanye West is about to guarantee that another Democrat is not elected President for the next 50 years!
PDJT is about to secure TRUMPISM for the next 100+ years! This is beyond HUGE!
From the article linked above:
A famous Trump-friendly pastor says Colin Kaepernick and others with a voice on the subject of race are cordially invited to a proposed White House summit, with the centerpiece being Kanye West.
We got Darrell Scott Wednesday at Reagan National Airport and asked if he was, in fact, talking to the President about hosting a summit on race relations at the White House, which has apparently gotten fast-tracked thanks to Kanye’s professed love for 45.
Scott says it’s all true. But it’s not just Ye he wants at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — he says his camp has reached out to Kaep as well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Meanwhile, there are Democrats that pray to the Devil at night hoping that Stormy, Mueller, Muh Russia etc would just go away! They understand the devastation the 3 I mentioned above are having on them. Their own BS polls can no longer save them.
We are talking about a bloodbath that will wash them away!
From the article linked above:
The head of one of the top left-wing super PACs conceded on Wednesday that Stormy Daniels is unlikely to deliver Democrats a single vote in the 2018 midterm elections.
Though media outlets like CNN and MSNBC have often given wall-to-wall coverage to all things Stormy with hopes of damaging Trump, Guy Cecil, the head of the Priorities USA super PAC who is also reportedly “overseeing the digital spending for the outside House and Senate Democratic groups this year,” told the Washington Post that Democrats “need to put a whole new set of issues in front of people.”
“I don’t think Stormy Daniels is going to produce one additional vote in almost any race that we run in 2018,” Cecil reportedly said.
The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein, the left-wing pundit who is essentially a Democratic strategist on demographics, also recently warned Democrats that focusing on Daniels will prevent the party’s economic message from breaking through to crucial swing voters.
As Breitbart News has noted, “though some Democrats still want to double down on Stormy Daniels, recent polling has found that only 23 percent of Americans believe Daniels is an important issue while Trump’s support among white evangelicals hit an all-time high.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m not worried about ‘Stormy’ —
I’m worried about Rosenstein, Mueller…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No need to be! They are both gifts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Phoenix– I am not worried about RR or Mulehead…
We all have GOT to keep remembering..President Trump has known about this cabal for years–He ALWAYS has back up plans, He always keeps his strategy quiet/silent, He ALWAYS WINS!!! God has his back! White Hats have his back!
Treepers–we all have a branch on this Tree for a reason..Flep is our consummate optimist who backs everything up with facts and graphs! (thank you flep!) Minnie is our prayer warrior (and others)–hugs Minnie! Gunny is our realist–Gets and LOVES our POTUS. (fist bump Gunny) Howie is our eeyore–but he’s funny and we love him (Hi Howie) Seneca, Albertus, Publius, Granny, some cofefes, etc–wise and measured counsel (usually 😉 Pam with her many great pics (thanks Pam) and our wonderful Ad Rems! (Hi guys! And many thanks for your service here–especially lately!)
God and Country, Phoenix (you) Tonawanda, Sylvia with her shovel!, Sayiit, and many others are the Loyalists! And I love you All! and then there’s Wolfmoon who is in a catagory all by himself! (hugs wolfie!) I know I am missing many great posters here…
There are a few shaky posters and even some trolls –well meaning trolls–but trolls nontheless–But this IS America! This treehouse is America! We Have God..We Have President Donald J Trump..We have SUNDANCE…and we have each other…TCTR..,and of course, our families..
I will NOT worry about the outcome of any of this mess because, well, see above…
God Bless you all!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen, Marica 👍👍😍😍🇺🇸🇺🇸
Deplorable Rock ‘n Roll 🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks Alison!! you would def be in the Loyalist column!! Deplorables definitely ROCK!!!
LikeLike
Marica – such a great post. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you OW!! I love our treehouse! for 8 years i had no place to go to express my frustration with what was going on in this country–found TCTH 2 years ago…So much better than facebook! lol!
LikeLike
>Guy Cecil, the head of the Priorities USA super PAC who is also reportedly “overseeing the digital spending for the outside House and Senate Democratic groups this year,” told the Washington Post that Democrats “need to put a whole new set of issues in front of people.”<
Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake – Napoleon Bonaparte.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great info, Felice. Focusing on factual, positive results is what leaders like President Trump do. You are a constant reminder that we have a choice in how we face each day’s events. Celebrate what’s working and continue to battle the stickier challenges.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Democrats have an economic plan?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Piper – my thoughts, exactly!! I never knew….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing Flep, thank you for that shot of encouragement.
Trumpian in nature 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Minnie! Flep is definitely “Trumpian in nature! ” True leader!!
LikeLike
Don’t forget Hispanics. Didn’t one of the immigration polls show Hispanics as one of the biggest supporters of strong immigration controls?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President has been polling in the mid 40s with them! Get the Blacks to 25% and you can turnout the lights because the Party is over!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well I can do without the kneeler Kaepernick being there, but holy crap, Darrell Scott is a formidable voice today and this could be potentially huge for black outreach. I love this guy. Him and Mark Burns run rings around Sharpton and Jackson.
Trump has a very deep bench of black support, possibly deeper than white support ( no joke ). Now we just got to get organized. How about a MagaSummit with Darrell Scott, Candace Owens, Mark Burns, Wayne Dupree, Larry Elder, Bo Snerdley ( James Golden ), Charles Payne, Alveda King, Katrina Pierson, Diamond and Silk, Stacey Dash, Sheriff David Clarke, Jordan Peterson, Don King, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Jr, George Foreman, Dennis Rodman, Shaquille O’Neal, Jim Brown, Herschel Walker, Burgess Owens, Darryl Strawberry, Mr. T, Allen West, Clarence Thomas, Armstrong Williams, Niger Innis ( son of late Roy Innis ), and Herman Cain.
Three of the most important American Constitutionalist philosophers who have been tepid to downright hostile to Trump are the great Alan Keyes, Walter Williams, and Thomas Sowell, though I admit I haven’t checked recently. They all got roped into the purist shtick from the Conservative Intelligentsia at Cato and National Review and other legacy institutions but hopefully will come around eventually ( fingers crossed ).
Any other black celebs outwardly supporting Trump I missed? Please add them below. I haven’t been able to find recent comments from Lynn Swan and J.C. Watts. Same with Charles Barkley. Last I heard Dr. J. ( Julius Erving ) wussed out. Shame, I loved him. I see that Ice Cube went darkside. No surprise, he’s a dumbass anyway. Flavor Flav also wussed out. The Wayans brothers are all over the map but no clear support I could see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great comment, Blade. There are a number of savvy black tweeters – male & female – who don’t have the following that the top tier does, but this ‘bench’ of current/future black influencers is impressive. I keep waiting for Jack/Twitter to ban some of them like Facebook did to Diamond & Silk.
LikeLike
I didn’t think Thomas Sowell was for Trump. Based on that I ignore anyone who disparages and does not support PDJT.
LikeLike
I think you do this better than the whitehouse does it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone who dumps in here, don’t forget the courtesy flush. Thanks.
LikeLike
“Hi, you’re through to the Incontinence Hotline…Can you hold, please?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
At this stage, I will NOT apologize if, by some miracle, Jeff Sessions and other people in the Trump administration will be shown as to actually DO their job.
That’s what they are supposed to do. By law. By moral principle. By right. By American customs.
No, we shouldn’t be swamped in guesswork, Hopefully White Hat conspiracy theories.
EVEN IF – and I mean ***IF*** – Jeff Sessions somehow IS doing a decent job (a great job he is NOT doing, even IF, by some miracle, we win due to some now unknown actions), HE and “they” owe[s] us an apology for keeping us guessing, for playing not only with our feelings, which we can forgive, but with the nerves and the families and the health and the sanity of innocent people, who do not deserve to suffer, be scared, be raided, be persecuted.
Mr. Attorney General, ***IF*** you are a White Hat we MAY forgive you, but not necessarily thank you profusely.
If you are not, may you and all those dear to you burn in Hell.
Do I sound radical? You bet.
The time for niceties is over.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the people defending Sessions were until a few months ago were calling Gestapo Chief Müller a white hat who was secretly in cahoots with DJT because they met the day before in Trump Tower.
LikeLiked by 6 people
….. while Kapo Rosenstein was the Second Coming, I know.
Honestly, I love all my fellow treepers, even when we may disagree, but sometimes wishful thinking is NOT optimism and positive energy, it only serves to protect one’s burying one’s head in quicksand.
I can’t help but think about how much better things would be if the President were helped to be more aware of the true treasonous dangerous pricks surrounding him much much earlier.
We tend to think of our dear President as a genius, which he is, but we forget the fact that he is also not a cynical Machiavelli, but an extremely trusting, good-natured, loving therefore vulnerable man, and father, and husband, and friend, and HUMAN BEING.
He is not our David Koresh or Muhammad, he is our hope and potential, the best hope in more than half a century, at least. Yet, as said, he is a human being.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rsmith: Wow, what a bunch of projection and gobbledygook. Please share more about your close friendship with our President that would give you license to psychoanalyze his inner thoughts and motives. Sounds an awful lot like the wild, unfounded accusations you’ve been making about Sessions supporters.
LikeLike
Thank you for asking.
“Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!”
President Donald J. Trump
Now, SkyPhoenix, please share YOUR Trump quote that contradicts THE PRESIDENT’s own words.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beautifully said, rsmith1776! Thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
??? Just how many people do you think believed that Mueller was a white hat – or even a compromised no hat?
LikeLike
Too many, Rhoda.
I know you didn’t ask me, just my 2
LikeLiked by 2 people
Avi, your comment is a gross generalization which is unfounded and argumentative. Don’t dump your distress about the current situation on fellow Treepers who don’t agree with you about Sessions. It’s unfair and counterproductive.
LikeLike
Yes, Avi – I thought that was a bit of a stretch. There are lots of conspiracy theories floating around at times – usually because nothing makes sense, so we try to fit the square peg in the round hole and crazy explanations start to get thrown out there.
LikeLike
Trump goes to Sessions and demands that the clean house in both the DOJ and the FBI, ending the Muller “investigation” so that integrity can be restored to to these highly politicized government entities. Despite the threats from GOPe—UniParty members of congress, Sessions serves at the president’s pleasure and not their pleasure. Note that the president doesn’t “fire” Sessions, he simply demands that he clean up his mess, something that is entirely appropriate for a president to do. Sessions may quit rather than do what the president demands and, if so, then so be it. Just because Sessions has the backing of increasingly weak congress critters doesn’t mean he’s sacred. He needs to clean things up or step aside and let someone else do that work.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“HE and “they” owe[s] us an apology for keeping us guessing, for playing not only with our feelings, which we can forgive, but with the nerves and the families and the health and the sanity of innocent people, who do not deserve to suffer, be scared, be raided, be persecuted.”
With respect…. no owes you squat.
That is a lot of emoting going on there.
At some point in ones life- one learns to self sooth, and then life goes on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“no owes you squat” (sic)
Sure.
Tell the same thing with a straight face to Gen. Flynn, to the Caputo family, to Mr. Cohen and, yes, even to Paul Manafort.
It is easy for US *not* to “emote”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let me be clear. I am not saying that any of this is even close to right . It isn’t. It’s unfair. It’s wrong.
However, this is no different then the unfair prosecution of Scooter Libby and 10,000 other people you have never heard of. Life IS NOT FAIR. Don’t expect it to be.
The poster was demanding an apology from Sessions, ” for playing with his/her feelings” not knowing what is really happening behind the scenes. Does that person honestly believe that Sessions is purposely wrecking havoc in these people lives ? Really ?
Bad things can be righted and they often are. Sheriff Arpaio went threw his own private hell and was pardoned.
LikeLike
So would YOU volunteer being the next victim of the Mueller / Rosenstein / etc. cabal? Having your family raided in the deep of the night? Your bank account scorched? Your sleep destroyed? Your social honorability annihilated? You being put on a sure path towards a heart attack?
After all LIFE IS NOT FAIR, right? Think a little, with a tad more compassion, before you condemn others to being heroes, without being asked.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ok… first off -save the lecture. I HAVE been in that position and it sucked going through it. I survived it. For the record-No, LIFE is not fair.
Please stop projecting what I did not say. I never said anything of the kind. The poster was demanding a personal apology for the rough treatment of others. Do you not see the distinction?
Or perhaps you have a burr under your personal saddle and you just want to be contrary.
” Think a little, with a tad more compassion, before you condemn others to being heroes, without being asked.”
I am going to wish you a good night–and that is more than you deserve.
LikeLike
The (actual) fact that “life is not fair” does NOT justify US justifying “unfairness” when it comes to the actual victims of Rosenstein, Mueller and other members of the cabal.
While the President is an amazing human being and likely trying his amazing best to help and further the interests of the country, The “Trump Administration” (including Rosenstein, Sessions, Mueller and the like, not the President individually) is RESPONSIBLE – morally, legally – for any act of injustice perpetrated against US citizens. Do you not see the distinction?
“I am going to wish you a good night–and that is more than you deserve.”
Aw shucks. I am sure you are a nice person. You DO deserve a good night.
And all of us deserve good news, tomorrow and beyond.
LikeLiked by 4 people
RS – I like your posts…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
You would be wise to read more and post less. https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/
LikeLike
I am reading enough, thanks.
I read enough of “Q” predictions and smart 4-5-6-7-8-9-D chess pseudo-analyses.
Like I said, EVEN IF Sessions comes through, HE owes the people he actually, factually and literally wronged an apology, not otherwise.
When I notice any sense of wisdom in your posts, I will signal that revelation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Super arrogant, rsmith! Perhaps you have noticed all the pushback you are getting from many of us Treepers that you say you “love”. We are not feeling the love in your posts.
LikeLike
I apologize for hurting your feelings.
Now think for a moment about how Rosenstein and Mueller’s ACTUAL victims must feel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
R….it’s late, and you are running on fumes. Back away from the hookah pipe, take a deep breath, and get some rest. The pain is exceeding the pleasure.
LikeLike
Experience speaking?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SkyPhoenix, I’m feeling the love in rsmith’s comments, along with empathy and much needed compassion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sky, actually RS is getting quite a few “likes” on his comments. I have found your posts to be rather hostile and condescending, actually. We should be able to discuss things on CTH without being angry with one another. It is one of the best things about this site – most posters are very civil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a good article Nibbler Myers.
LikeLike
Real law enforcement and criminal investigations aren’t about soothing people’s feelings who are watching. Did you ever stop and think how carefully all this must be done to actually prosecute all the people you want prosecuted? Do you want things rushed and people getting off on technicalities? Do you want all the people being investigated to be tipped off? Real investigations should not have leaks all over the place like this Mueller fiasco. You’re angry because nothing is leaking, therefore you don’t know what’s going on? You shouldn’t know until it’s time to arrest these crooks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very arrogant, rsmith. You would not be apologizing to him, but to all of us for having to put up with your arrogant rants which later would be proven to be wrong. Hypothetically speaking, as you have been….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The arrogance is in believing that following the RULE OF LAW is something shameful, conspiratorial, adventurous, worthy of Tremendous Praise, no matter how shaky, tardy, incomplete, and ultimately impotent.
I do NOT expect you to apologize to me because I had to put up with your judgmental nonsense. Nor should you expect me to apologize because I expect better from our PAID officials.
The crux of the matter is not who “apologizes” to whom, who gets to “eat crow” and other obsessions of those who confuse NORMALITY and legality with a team game in which some win some lose.
We are all on the same side, overwhelmingly so.
The idea that somehow I have to be proud that the ATTORNEY GENERAL of the UNITED STATES ***may*** act somehow lawfully and responsibly at some undefined point in the future, and that that somehow may justify the persecution of innocent people, with his implicit blessing . . . well, there we disagree.
I find it amazing, though, how generous some of us are with OTHER people suffering for “the cause” . . . a bit like in a banana republic, which is where Obola brought us close to, AND RIGHT NOW I DON’T SEE MUCH OF A DIFFERENCE FROM, when it comes to the Department of “Justice” [NOT to the actions of the President himself]
All you who disagree with me, that’s fine, just preach a little less, I am not the enemy, neither are you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
👏👏👏👏👏👏
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be difficult for me to accept that much of the incontrovertible evidence proving guilt on the Clinton Campaign, Clinton Foundation, Deep State and the DNC in the 2016 election may never be brought to light. Equally troubling would be the reality that not all the guilty will ever be prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Who’s actually running this game?”
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/05/03/whos-actually-running-this-game/
LikeLike
Wow, Ian – that is a great article. I hope other Treepers will take time to read it. Thank you for the link!!!
LikeLike
Thanks for that article ! Perfect logic based on Trump’s history of deal making . Well at least he is not the type to allow himself to seem to be a helpless victim ….unless it suits him.
LikeLike
Excellent article. Thank you for posting it.
LikeLike
That was a FANTASTIC read!! even at 2;30 am… thanks Another Ian!! great post at the Tree house! Treepers–please read!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
I LOVE Branco !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Branco never misses.
Picking a best cartoon from him each year is hard.
LikeLike
Me, too, Sayit!
LikeLike
Chamber of Commerce (and Marco Rubio) working hard against pro-Trump candidate Christina Hagan in Ohio.
….. “Hagan — endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), “Women For Trump,” and the anti-establishment House Freedom Caucus — is facing a tight race against Anthony Gonzalez, a former San Francisco resident who is raking in the cash from the Republican establishment, as well as the pro-amnesty Chamber of Commerce.
Most recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reveal that the Chamber of Commerce is spending $300,000 in campaign ads in support of Gonzalez and against Hagan “….
Gonzalez is an Open Border guy supported by Marco Rubio.
…” Gonzalez has been endorsed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who famously authored the “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill that would have legalized the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.”…..
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/03/pro-amnesty-chamber-of-commerce-spending-300k-against-america-first-christina-hagan-in-ohio-race/
LikeLiked by 5 people
So so so so so sick of Rubio.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ol Marco sure is showing himself recently…musta got paid….
LikeLiked by 6 people
I want him gone. I observe that Marco wants to be liked MORE then he wants to do his damn job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So do I.
Next election in America.
LikeLike
Hard to believe I was an early Rubio financial supporter during his first Senate campaign when he was at 5% in the polls. I was so fooled by that silver tongued snake. Wish I could get that cash back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send Marco back to his bubble bath spa parties.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just made my donation. Sure feel better than so many dirty politicians I’ve contributed to in the past. (see Rubio)
LikeLiked by 2 people
$120,105 of $125,000 goal
Raised by 1,980 people in 11 days
This is the America I KNOW !!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just checked the gofundme page c$120k 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Important Sundance tweet tonight.
TheLastRefuge@TheLastRefuge2
17. “That FISA Title-1 surveillance authority is FAR more intrusive than any other type of warrant granted to an investigative authority. It is designed to capture terrorists; and allows *active* and *passive* surveillance, and can be applied retroactively in perpetuity.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
And it is supposed to only be given under the highest threshold of evidence, plus the need for more evidence for each renewal, if I recall correctly.
LikeLike
What the hell is wrong with Drudge recently? It’s like he’s gone #nevertrump. Headlining the NYT that Giuliani got the President in more trouble. Such garbage – there’s no campaign finance violation and no ethics violation by Trump if Cohen never told Trump what he did. It was just billed on his monthly retainer, Trump never saw the liability and never saw where the money went. And now Giuliani says even the retainer was not out of campaign funds. So how can he be in violation of any of these reporting rules?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recently?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice. Got something useful to say? TIA
LikeLike
I had to quit reading Drudge. He has been leaning left. Somebody on here suggested CFP, (Citizen Free Press).
LikeLike
In addition Drudge misquoted Giuliani’s statement about Kushner.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
It took me a long time to ‘get’ that picture. I thought, “Oh, how sweet, President Trump is touching some guy’s face, that’s kind of cool”. I also noticed that he had bionic arms. So, originally, I thought “Oh, he touched the guy’s face because he loves the vets so much!”
It took me awhile to realize that the reason President Trump touched his face was because it was the only skin he could touch, to give the guy a human experience.
BOOM
MIND BLOWN
LikeLiked by 5 people
It happened after one of Candidate’s Trump rallies. It was a very touching and beautiful moment. That day made us love Donald Trump more because he had and still has, a BIGLY heart.
Hey, I haven”t the word “BIGLY” for a long long time….and “YUGE”, too. Those were fun rally words.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ooops-
Hey, I haven’t heard the word………is what I meant. It’s past my beddie time.
LikeLike
WOW Ron! Mind Blown for real!!! thank you!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My reactions went through the same progression.
LikeLike
Honestly? I am burned out. I dont know who to believe anymore. Even Sundance has backed off his “We will win” mantra. Its hard to stay positive with all the conflicting opinions here and other places.
From “25,000+ indictments” ready to be served to…….well….EVERYONE is a “black-hat” and we are all screwed. As a 59 year old white male who died a little every day of the Obama admin…..the best i can hope for anymore is to die in my sleep.
If it comes to CW2……i am locked and loaded and ready to roll. But i feel its all futile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truthfully, when I’m a little burned out I go over to The Donald on reddit. Those guys are funny as hell sometimes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Robert, me 2.
That’s the only other political/Trump space i inhabit.
Great mood, funny , very loyal, fast with the latest actual news, and a source of videos, gifs and wonderful personal interactions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bin…. 😦
LikeLike
Yeah it has been crazy. I have resorted to taking it all in and believing and praying for our President. The man has not been beat and is always ahead of them… my odds on favorite. What I will say about our President is he knows how to put on a show. Suddenly we have EVERYONE paying very close attention… that is when you make your move.
IMHO Sundance’s batting order lineup thing has gone in disarray due to key underlying assumptions that we actually have real justice officials working on the side of justice.
As for me I trust what Sundance has laid out, believe Q is legit, and will go to bed praying to our Lord to help guide the White Hats in this battle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ken, you’re burned out partially because they WANT you to feel that way. Sometimes you have to unplug a little bit. If you watch the news, it’s all spinned negatively, it will WEAR YOU DOWN.
Think about what matters to you in your life and count your blessings, we need to ignore all this politics sometimes especially when it starts influencing our outlook on life.
The best you can hope for is not to die in your sleep, we’re fighting this step by step, a litlte by a little, and things from my vantage point are trending positive.
Hang in there, and look for the silver lining. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you “treehouseron”. But the fact is…..i do NOT watch any cable news of any sort. I get my info from Drudge…..Brietbart….and Whatfinger. And of course here.
I am stunned and mortified by the corruption in our govt. Not to be dramatic…..but it truly takes my breath away at what is going on.
Its so easy to give up and realize that honesty and integrity are just words that have no meaning anymore. Everyone is on the take…..everyone is corrupt. If you are a “white-hat”….you are outnumbered 10 or 20 to 1.
I am a student of history….i know that corruption was rampant even in the beginning of our great country. I never thought it would reach the depths it has.
It truly feels like a lost cause.
LikeLike
North Korea seemed like a lost cause too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ken–you think this is a “lost cause”? Where we you leading up to the election? 🙂
LikeLike
FU Marcia
LikeLike
ad rem?
LikeLike
Ken Ken – you are suffering from “battered conservative syndrome.” I have been there and I feel your pain. Treehouseron gives good advice when he says to step away and take a break – focus on all the positive things in your life – on those things you ACTUALLY have some control over. It will drive you crazy otherwise. The burnout is a deliberate tactic used on us by the MSM. Resist we much:) And, ignore!
LikeLike
the session dumping by rudy ytd caught sundance off guard. now it is really difficult to defend sessions anymore.
LikeLike
You are making an assumption about Sundance here, Trumpcovfefe. I wish everyone posting would just calm down a little bit and stop making projections about what other people are thinking. It’s pretty frustrating trying to wade through these comments tonight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ken ken, you’re burned out???
President Trump, his Wolverine Cabinet, Kanye West, Scott Presler, First Lady Melania, and Sundance are doing heavy lifting and taking arrows.
WTF are you and other constant whiners here in the Treehouse threads burned out from? Too much whining?
Buck up or go cry on Barbie’s shoulder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alison…..GFY. I am FAR from a whiner. I almost never even comment here. I am a $$ contributor to this site. I seriously doubt you are half the patriot i am. GFY.
LikeLike
Winners never quit, quitters never win!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come on Ken–“I seriously doubt you are half the patriot I am?” TO A TREEPER? then the last -“gfy” really? Alison has been a mainstay here for a long time–Behave! and apologize!! I will call up ad rem on ya…totally uncalled for…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have no idea who i am. Just what is a “Treeper”? I will put up my bonafides against anyone here. Period.
LikeLike
Go ahead…..call up Ad rem….i dont give a f**k. They will just lose the $$ i give this site. And it will be all on you.
LikeLike
Marica – I agree – Profanity not cool….and uncalled for.
LikeLike
😊
LikeLike
Alison: It’s a distressing time for all of us right now, and it seems fair that fellow Treepers like Ken Ken ought to be able to come here and talk about how they feel. It’s much better than being caustic, making wild projections, and other similar reactions seen in comments tonight. I, for one, send up a little prayer that God would comfort and encourage Ken Ken, along with PDJT and all of the others in the thick of this epic battle. I don’t know about you, but it’s why I’m a part of this community – to find wisdom, comfort and encouragement in these tough times. I hope that this is a useful comment for you. Your comment, BTW, was a reminder to me to also pray for the victims in this battle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have a saying in the USMC…
Dying in your sleep is for p**sies….
Buckle up man…it’s just getting started…the President is fighting back…so here is my comment for tonite…
Sessions is now irrelevant. Not worth commenting on any further.
The train has passed him by at full speed…..
The wire tapping…the break-ins…the MSM lies..are beyond anything he could affect…….the white hats and the President are taking care of all that now..
So, for us so called Sessions bashers….useless to pay any more attention…to him
He does nothing…means nothing…is irrelevant…and once again…any further comments …..are irrelevant..
So…just for him….and anyone bringing him up any further…have fun
And just an opinion but Pence is getting to be the same irrelevence…..Think about this now..
The President and all his team acting together. Pence should be on every Sunday show…the AG should be doing what Rudy is doing….the Presidents entire cabinet should be giving interviews and fighting this tooth and nail… but..he is / was doing it alone.
Now…
Rudy is basically acting AG…..cutting everyone down to size…Cory is acting like a Vice President…Joe DiGenova is Rudy’s number two…he is the enforcer…Lou is our MSM rep..
Sundance is our speech writer…the President has gotten some fighting lawyers now…
The enemy have nothing to stand on…..We will prevail…not time for the streets yet…The President has formed another team…..
Pull one card Mr. President, just one, and it all comes crashing down..
De-classify everything…without redaction’s….expose the rats and watch em run…
So buckle up….here we go..
Popcorn…get your popcorn here…😎
LikeLiked by 12 people
Oh thats a keeper Gunny! 😌😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
And its people like you Gunny that help me get through the day. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ill take this post and raise it to page 1 AGAIN!!! awesome!!
LikeLike
yeah…don’t know if Ad rem can get past my first quote….but thanks….
LikeLike
Oh, boyee-O, Gunny…..you make it sound like WeThePeople have our own shadow government all that time, the MAGA Shadow Government to outwit Deep State.—-
Whoo hoo—-I’m loving it!
LikeLike
me to Grandma!!!
LikeLike
🙂
Whoo-hoo.
LikeLike
Sundance has been so busy putting all this information together for us that he doesn’t have time to talk us in off the ledge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flep, Gunny and Minnie do that!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes , they have been very reassuring.
LikeLike
Yep…remember;
“To get to the castle…you have to swim the moat”…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
ken ken-I get you.
We all have days like that seems dark. We each have tools that help us to stay out of the dumps. One of mine are 3 x 5 cards with quotes and scriptures, as well as praying daily. I’m sharing three quotes today.
—————————-
President-Elected Trump reminded us of this at a Florida Rally 12-8-17 and I called it Covfefe Code (or Rules)
Never give in.
Never give up.
Never back down
and
Never ever stop dreaming.
—————————–
Winston Churchill: “One man with conviction will overwhelm a hundred who have only opinions,”
—————————–
Eph 6: 10: Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of His Might.
Put on the full armor of God, That you may be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will it mean anything?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Look at the expression on the younger black man’s
face accompanying Mueller. He doesn’t remotely
look like someone who feels good with what he’s doing.
I’d describe his expression more as “anguish”. Pray
for those around Mueller who are seeing evil being
done on their watch. Pray that they will state their
conscience.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
LikeLike
That young man has been seated behind McCabe, Wray and I believe Comey in hearings. I think he is protection for FBI top brass. When he was seated behind Wray in a recent hearing you could see a wire in the sleeve of his jacket. That guy has probably overheard a lot of inside stuff.
LikeLike
Good observation, Bing. Now I see his ear piece.
LikeLike
YTG – Excellent observation and insight. Thank you for the post.
LikeLike
What a waste of Tax Payers’ money, paying for these fake investigations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me second that Grandma. It is one thing to have the Clinton cabal and cronies funding Fusion, Perkins Coie et al, another to have taxpayers paying for this travesty. Mueller’s marauders are picking the national pocket and disenfranchising the people in the their quest to attack the Presidency. I doubt even Tea Party folks ever imaged this could happen or at least go so far beyond the Constitution.
LikeLike
House resolutions mean nothing to Mueller. He runs freely wherever he desires.
LikeLike
Dang. Ohio voters who are Trump Supporters have some serious work to do!
OH. Gov. candidate Mike DeWine also voted numerous times while in OH. Senate and House to give amnesty to Illegals. He’s running against Conservative Mary Taylor.
DeWine’s been in OH. politics since the 90’s>>>>Career Politician.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/03/ohio-gubernatorial-candidate-mike-dewine-voted-nearly-15-times-to-legalize-millions-of-illegal-aliens/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought he was the guy YTG got drunk with a a building dedication
at Wright State many moons ago. But, that’d be Celeste. Nice guy. (He
might have stayed sober. YTG, not so much).
LikeLike
Thank the Lord…
LikeLike
meant for NJF’s post…
going to bed…
LikeLike
We all have gone through these kind of bad days and news many times and we always win. But the frequency of bad news and problems are too high or this is a way PTrump operates? PTrump still takes 90% media hrs and people reached a saturation point that they know what will in fake news today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been reading the comments of late and to be honest they have been discouraging. It is said, when you get lost go back to where you were sure footed. So I have to look to President Trump through this fog of conflicting opinions of what is happening and have come to these conclusions.
It may appear that President Trump is being clobbered, and in many ways he is, but that is not the whole story. Anyone that has studied President Trump KNOWS, when he hits back, he hits back FIVE times as hard. Timing is everything.
There is a nano second on a motorcycle jump where you either make it to the other side safely or your crash and burn because your timing was off. Seconds matter.
Does anyone think that Trump would stay silent and BE silent when for over 3 years he has been the target of the DEEP SWAMP vicious daily coordinated attacks and had not formed a plan of retribution? The Deep Swamp have made it their personal mission to destroy him, his family and anyone associated with him ? Does anyone think President Trump is going to take this lying down ? Really ? Then you do not know this man.
Think… President Trump =Cold Anger.
The same cold anger SD has referred many times on this site. If you have not read it.. make it a point to read it, where he states:
“There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior. Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed. You cannot poll or measure it; and even those who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the parade goer. Mannerly.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic.
Deliberate intent and prudence will insure avoiding failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; a strategy devoid of emotion.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.” ~ Sundance
My Dad and President Trump are very similar in so many ways it is eerie. I understand this personality very well.
I once heard a conversation that my Dad was having with a individual, after my Dad had helped him, in a substantial way, where the guy agreed to terms but was literally screwing my Dad over. ( I was not concerned if my Dad was angry and raised his voice Hey- he is full on Irish- part of his DNA ) — I was MORE concerned when he used a low, modulated voice and his diction was at a certain tone. That was the tone I was smart enough NOT to challenge. Ever.
I heard him say…. ” Listen my friend, what you are doing is wrong , but I am not your Mother and you are a full grown man, and apparently you are unteachable. I am not the one to show you the error in your behavior. You will have to learn this on your own.
If you think this will go unanswered, you are wrong. If you think I will not get my pound of flesh, you are wrong. So let me explain what will happen, I am a nice guy, but not when someone I have helped is trying to screw me over- that changes. So pay attention. I will prevail here, make no mistake about that, you will pay and pay and pay and pay and pay for this. Just when you think you are done paying I am going to make you pay some more.
I guarantee you that you will remember MY name a lot longer than I will remember yours. ”
He did not slam the phone down in anger— he just laid it back in the cradle calmly and quietly.
You could say in this regard my Dad was a Prophet, because that is exactly what happened.
Mark my words……watch for the same regarding President Trump and the Deep State.
Just my two cents…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bin…. 😦
LikeLike
Love you 2 Cents Sayit!!! great post and I agree! your dad was a great man!
LikeLike
Sayit,
Are you sure you aren’t talking about my Dad?! You said it so beautifully…drew tears in my eyes.
Both of our Dads, along with many Treepers’ fathers, were/are Common Sense men who care about others. My dad is with Jesus now, but, boy, after the Nov 2016 election, he would have said, “It’s about d- -m time!”. He and President Trump (and us) have so much in common in view of the business world. Dad had his own small business-started 3 of them after he came back from the war, and was successful in all three of them, but he did have to work hard. Dad would have been happy with all of PTrump’s policies and those tax cuts would have made his life much easier.
May the Lord Bless you today–and that goes for all of you Treepers, too.
Stay the course.
MAGA
LikeLike
Hi, Everyone –
Things are crazy here lately. Including one theme that is probably a combination of regular Tree sitters, and also well-supported trolls:
—the “are we ready to roll out??!! posters – those posting that they are ready to resort to civil war, to arms, to rioting, to storming the Bastille.
I understand that when tyranny get great enough, YES, we simply need to come out with guns blazing. KEEP YOUR POWDER DRY. AND GET MORE POWDER. And, as my FFL guy always says, “buy more guns.”
Sure. That is part of our secret sauce, here in America.
BUT – I think “we” patriots are being trolled and prompted to get an itchy trigger finger. The Communists are literally playing with fire, and with fire power. In their political philosophy, they UNDERSTAND that blood will be shed in their CAUSE – Revolution. This is why their chosen color is red. Bloodshed is 100% in Hegel political philosophy, and in Marx. The thesis-antithesis dialectic WILL be resolved by bloody revolution to reach the “synthesis:” each of us being BOTH owner and laborer of production.
Be prepared, and be cautious. Not everyone shouting that it is time to take up arms is a fellow RWB patriot – frankly, form my time here, I suspect that most are trolls hired by the Communists.
Frankly, I don’t have to tell my Brothers and the Dads and Neighbors I interface with, and my Church Men’s Group guys to keep their powder dry. We don’t need a constant barrage of Rah Rah Let’s Go Get ‘Em.
But I believe the Reds are heavily trolling us Constitution-loving patriots right now, here in CTH – the last few days specifically – as well as elsewhere, in order to get emotions running high, and to get blood boiling, and to get some of us patriots to do something dumb.
Be careful out there.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree, Last.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should clarify: Not sure they’re begging for us to get “itchy fingers”. Think they’re just using a caricature that THEY hold of what the Right is like.
Kinda silly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Emotion rules the left. Its why antifa, brown shirts, the kkk, and so on have all found a home among them. Useful idiots with a purpose. The right action at the OPTIMAL time. But, no apologies will do. No wrist slap is enough. Weapons are always the last resort. Praying for higher guidance to steer our country onto the right path sooner than later.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, brother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of us, the UNITED states.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rep. Louis Gohmert wrote an editorial (found through Doug Ross @ Journal blog) that MASSIVELY dumped on Mueller:
https://directorblue.blogspot.com/2018/05/monumental-naked-truth-about-robert.html
It’s quite a comprehensive bio.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nolte: North Korea Is Why I Supported Trump
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/05/02/nolte-north-korea-supported-trump/
Had some very good points about Obama and Bush’s failures. Also I liked the comment about how Bush ‘removed the cork between Africa and Europe’. So some good points. Don’t agree with some of the pro Bush/Obama points BUT pretty good article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The White House press corps is utterly deranged by its hatred for President Trump and its determination to help its party crush his administration. A lot of people, sadly, aren’t very good at their jobs. But I doubt that you could find, anywhere in our vast country, a group of people who are as terrible at their jobs as the members of the White House press corps.”
Via Powerlineblog:
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/05/our-deranged-white-house-press-corps.php
LikeLiked by 4 people
Their party?
Which, of the two trying to destroy Trump, do they mean?
I hate to keep repeating this, folks, but you don’t have a party supporting USA, and neither do I. Signed, -TheLastDemocrat
LikeLike
Why mueller, his team and RR would care what average American think? They have nothing to loose, may be fake msm would them hero within history books.
LikeLiked by 1 person
!!!! She told them EXACTLY what they (the RNC) needed to hear, I am SURE of it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tell ’em, Candace!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lots of elections coming up May 8:
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was just researching the election in North Carolina, I’m in Charlotte. It’s a primary, for a house seat for the district. That’s the only race on the ballot. The best I can tell, all three of the republican candidates look decent, but who’s to say for sure. Unfortunately the Democrat always wins the general 65 to 35 so locally my primary is useless. I was hoping I’d get a chance to primary somebody actually in office, lol.
Now some of the other races in other parts of the state might be more competitive.
LikeLike
Never say never, Tree.
MI., OH. and PA. went for Trump.
Good Luck up there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vote anyway !
LikeLike
Braun in Indiana is the man in IN who can kick Donnelly out of his senate eat. He has fire in his belly, a businessman, and his commercials are hysterical. Heis running against two RINOs and I think he is 11 points ahead.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the great accomplishment he’s done that gets absolutely no recognition. President Trump and his policies directed our great armed forces to defeat the greatest threat to the planet, in like 6 months total. ISIS was a scourge the world over, he defeated them in 6 months. Nobody even talks about it. Any other President he’d be getting accolades for the rest of his life.
LikeLike
Also on that topic, the Niger ISIS ambush that took 4 American servicemen’s lives:
‘It was The Alamo’: Four US troops killed in ISIS ambush in Niger were ‘abandoned’ and ‘outgunned’ as relatives briefed on probe point finger at commanders who ‘set them up to fail’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5689311/Four-troops-killed-ISIS-ambush-Niger-abandoned-outgunned.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lord… please be with the families tonight that have lost loved ones….. I brokenhearted for them all…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people respond only to economic punishment. The President has the means to fast-track her to bankruptcy hell. I hope she gets a quick trip, followed by her unscrupulous lawyer.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Spread the word. It’s be great if a TON of people got involved in this:
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the hammer and shattered blackberry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did I say how much I love Garrison ?
LikeLike
Sometimes, cartoons reflecting real life are not humorous.
LikeLike
Mike Caputo legal fund cracks $120k
https://www.gofundme.com/michael-caputo-legal-fund
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
This is a great article written by a true American patriot. Avenatti I believe is being used by the resistance to get Trump. Consider the millions that have been donated to continue the Russia probe.
And by the way, exactly who is paying for Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, and the continued work of Fusion GPS? Might that be donor money not being reported?
http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/386067-rod-rosenstein-is-not-above-the-law
LikeLike
Maybe Stormy is working it off.
LikeLike
Overthrowing Trump Will Derail Agenda Protecting US
By: Patrick Buchanan
https://www.newsmax.com/patrickbuchanan/mueller-trump-congress-investigation/2018/05/03/id/858263/
LikeLike
“If Donald Trump does not wish to collaborate in the destruction of his presidency, he will refuse to be questioned by the FBI, or by a grand jury, or by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his malevolent minions.
Should Mueller subpoena him, as he has threatened to do, Trump should ignore the subpoena, and frame it for viewing in Trump Tower.
If Mueller goes to the Supreme Court and wins an order for Trump to comply and testify to a grand jury, Trump should defy the court.
The only institution that is empowered to prosecute a president is Congress. If charges against Trump are to be brought, this is the arena, this is the forum, where the battle should be fought and the fate and future of the Trump presidency decided.
The goal of Mueller’s prosecutors is to take down Trump on the cheap. If they can get him behind closed doors and make him respond in detail to questions — to which they already know the answers — any misstep by Trump could be converted into a perjury charge.
Trump has to score 100 on a test to which Mueller’s team has all the answers in advance while Trump must rely upon memory.
Why take this risk?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is just the next step in an endless process to fabricate grounds for impeaching the President. The supply of attack strategies is endless.
LikeLike
Good article. Hope Mr President reads it.
LikeLike
If Mueller tries to subpoena Trump to testify before a grand jury and the case goes to SCOTUS, does that mean Kennedy cannot retire w/o risking a failure to confirm a replacement and, therefore, the likelihood of a split decision resulting in compelling Trump to testify? Now that would be a constitutional crisis.
LikeLike
Read Pat Buchanan above.
LikeLike
Rod Rosenstein Botches Mueller Probe
By: Rich Lowry
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/rosenstein-has-botched-the-mueller-probe/
LikeLike
“As I noted on The Editors this week, seeing the thrust of the Mueller questions for a prospective Trump interview had a radicalizing effect on my view of the investigation. I wrote about it today at Politico:
…current Justice Department guidance says the president can’t be indicted. If Mueller takes heed of it, he is limited to indicting underlings—often for lying to the FBI—and writing reports on his findings, with Congress the most important consumer.
This means Mueller is, in effect, the lead investigative counsel for a prospective House impeachment committee. It’s an important position, just not one that should be housed within the executive branch. Should they win the House in the fall, Nancy Pelosi and her fellow leaders would be fully within their rights to create an impeachment committee and hire a bevy of investigators.
Such a move would set up an appropriate clash between the executive and legislative branches, rather than the current perverse situation, which involves a part of the executive branch working very aggressively to cue up Nancy Pelosi on impeachment for next year.
It is ultimately Rod Rosenstein who is responsible for the state of the investigation. On the merits, he should be fired and replaced by someone willing to exercise proper oversight of the special counsel, beginning by forbidding him from seeking an interview with the president on the current grounds or issuing a subpoena for his testimony.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 3, 2018
Did Comey Learn His Monkey Trick from Adam Schiff?
By Henry Scanlon
“How the heck do they do it, Comey and Schiff? Each can deliver a string of half-truths, contradictions, outlandish obfuscations, distortions, misrepresentations, and even preposterously self-serving whoppers in a way – and here’s the monkey trick – that makes him seem, on balance, and taken as a whole…reasonable.”
“Anderson Cooper dinged Comey pretty hard, and then Brett Baier absolutely hammered him, but if you don’t know the underlying facts, the contradictory things previously said; if you don’t know the history of vicious predation; if you don’t realize that the narrative is rife with holes and implausibilities; in short, if you are not paying very close attention, it all comes off as a guy reading off the latest baseball statistics or offering a favorite recipe for shrimp and grits – what sounds remarkably like the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, but which is fully, completely, shrewdly exsanguinated. There is no blood, no guts, no there. A recitative… It’s as if, rather than being a participant in the events under discussion, they are reviewing a movie, each a dispassionate critic passing aesthetic rather than moral judgment from the vantage point of a merely observing (and therefore unaccountable) audience member.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/05/did_comey_learn_his_monkey_trick_from_adam_schiff.html
The “trick” both employ/sociopathic behavior imo.
LikeLike
LikeLike