May 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #470

Posted on May 4, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

208 Responses to May 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #470

  1. Plain Jane says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

    First

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Robert Smith says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I’m hoping for a late Friday info dump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Here you go!

      For all those consumed in Stormy, Mueller, Muh Russia etc. here is some things you might have missed from an incredible day of WINNING! Lets start with the most important thing and that is the Economy.

      From the article linked above:

      Jobless claims ran at historic lows to end April, a great sign for the economy.

      After hitting the lowest level since 1969 the week before, new claims for unemployment benefits rose just 2,000 to 211,000 in the last week of the month, the Department of Labor reported Thursday morning. That number was well below the 224,000 that forecasters had expected.

      The past two weeks’ very low readings drove the monthly average for claims down to 5) 221,500. That’s the lowest since early 1973.

      From the article linked above:

      As of April 8, nearly 500 American employers have announced bonuses or pay increases, affecting more than 5.5 million American workers, as a result of the TCJA. Walmart, the 6) largest private employer in the country, has announced a $2-an-hour increase in the starting wage of new workers and $1-an-hour rise in its base wage for employees of more than six months. For someone working 40 hours a week, that is up to $3,040 per year in additional pay.

      Other employers have done the same, including BB&T Bank, where full-time workers earning the bank’s minimum wage will see a $6,000 increase in their annual income. Companies that have announced new bonus plans have lifted compensation by an average of $1,150. Ten firms have also announced minimum-wage hikes that imply annual income gains of at least $4,000 for full-time workers.

      This absolutely means the 1st Quarter real GDP will be revised to 2.8% or 2.9% after the final revision in June. This didn’t factor in the initial release last week (real GDP 2.3%)

      What is absolutely amazing is the fact over the last 9 years, the 1st Quarter real GDP was on average 1.2%.

      Our President will have an annual real GDP rate of 3%+ in his 2nd year as President!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        May 4, 2018 at 12:29 am

        Now we move onto the fact that our President with the help of Pastor Scott, Candace Owens and Kanye West is about to guarantee that another Democrat is not elected President for the next 50 years!

        PDJT is about to secure TRUMPISM for the next 100+ years! This is beyond HUGE!

        From the article linked above:

        A famous Trump-friendly pastor says Colin Kaepernick and others with a voice on the subject of race are cordially invited to a proposed White House summit, with the centerpiece being Kanye West.

        ﻿﻿We got Darrell Scott Wednesday at Reagan National Airport and asked if he was, in fact, talking to the President about hosting a summit on race relations at the White House, which has apparently gotten fast-tracked thanks to Kanye’s professed love for 45.

        Scott says it’s all true. But it’s not just Ye he wants at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — he says his camp has reached out to Kaep as well.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          May 4, 2018 at 12:30 am

          Meanwhile, there are Democrats that pray to the Devil at night hoping that Stormy, Mueller, Muh Russia etc would just go away! They understand the devastation the 3 I mentioned above are having on them. Their own BS polls can no longer save them.

          We are talking about a bloodbath that will wash them away!

          From the article linked above:

          The head of one of the top left-wing super PACs conceded on Wednesday that Stormy Daniels is unlikely to deliver Democrats a single vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

          Though media outlets like CNN and MSNBC have often given wall-to-wall coverage to all things Stormy with hopes of damaging Trump, Guy Cecil, the head of the Priorities USA super PAC who is also reportedly “overseeing the digital spending for the outside House and Senate Democratic groups this year,” told the Washington Post that Democrats “need to put a whole new set of issues in front of people.”

          “I don’t think Stormy Daniels is going to produce one additional vote in almost any race that we run in 2018,” Cecil reportedly said.

          The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein, the left-wing pundit who is essentially a Democratic strategist on demographics, also recently warned Democrats that focusing on Daniels will prevent the party’s economic message from breaking through to crucial swing voters.

          As Breitbart News has noted, “though some Democrats still want to double down on Stormy Daniels, recent polling has found that only 23 percent of Americans believe Daniels is an important issue while Trump’s support among white evangelicals hit an all-time high.”

          Liked by 9 people

          Reply
          • phoenixRising says:
            May 4, 2018 at 12:38 am

            I’m not worried about ‘Stormy’ —

            I’m worried about Rosenstein, Mueller…

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • fleporeblog says:
              May 4, 2018 at 1:07 am

              No need to be! They are both gifts.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
            • Marica says:
              May 4, 2018 at 1:34 am

              Phoenix– I am not worried about RR or Mulehead…
              We all have GOT to keep remembering..President Trump has known about this cabal for years–He ALWAYS has back up plans, He always keeps his strategy quiet/silent, He ALWAYS WINS!!! God has his back! White Hats have his back!
              Treepers–we all have a branch on this Tree for a reason..Flep is our consummate optimist who backs everything up with facts and graphs! (thank you flep!) Minnie is our prayer warrior (and others)–hugs Minnie! Gunny is our realist–Gets and LOVES our POTUS. (fist bump Gunny) Howie is our eeyore–but he’s funny and we love him (Hi Howie) Seneca, Albertus, Publius, Granny, some cofefes, etc–wise and measured counsel (usually 😉 Pam with her many great pics (thanks Pam) and our wonderful Ad Rems! (Hi guys! And many thanks for your service here–especially lately!)
              God and Country, Phoenix (you) Tonawanda, Sylvia with her shovel!, Sayiit, and many others are the Loyalists! And I love you All! and then there’s Wolfmoon who is in a catagory all by himself! (hugs wolfie!) I know I am missing many great posters here…
              There are a few shaky posters and even some trolls –well meaning trolls–but trolls nontheless–But this IS America! This treehouse is America! We Have God..We Have President Donald J Trump..We have SUNDANCE…and we have each other…TCTR..,and of course, our families..
              I will NOT worry about the outcome of any of this mess because, well, see above…
              God Bless you all!!

              Liked by 5 people

              Reply
          • Tejas Rob says:
            May 4, 2018 at 1:14 am

            >Guy Cecil, the head of the Priorities USA super PAC who is also reportedly “overseeing the digital spending for the outside House and Senate Democratic groups this year,” told the Washington Post that Democrats “need to put a whole new set of issues in front of people.”<

            Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake – Napoleon Bonaparte.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
          • Alison says:
            May 4, 2018 at 1:18 am

            Great info, Felice. Focusing on factual, positive results is what leaders like President Trump do. You are a constant reminder that we have a choice in how we face each day’s events. Celebrate what’s working and continue to battle the stickier challenges.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
          • piper567 says:
            May 4, 2018 at 1:48 am

            The Democrats have an economic plan?

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
        • Minnie says:
          May 4, 2018 at 12:37 am

          Amazing Flep, thank you for that shot of encouragement.

          Trumpian in nature 🙂

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • Robert Smith says:
          May 4, 2018 at 12:40 am

          Don’t forget Hispanics. Didn’t one of the immigration polls show Hispanics as one of the biggest supporters of strong immigration controls?

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Blade says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:58 am

          Scott says it’s all true. But it’s not just Ye he wants at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — he says his camp has reached out to Kaep as well.

          Well I can do without the kneeler Kaepernick being there, but holy crap, Darrell Scott is a formidable voice today and this could be potentially huge for black outreach. I love this guy. Him and Mark Burns run rings around Sharpton and Jackson.

          Trump has a very deep bench of black support, possibly deeper than white support ( no joke ). Now we just got to get organized. How about a MagaSummit with Darrell Scott, Candace Owens, Mark Burns, Wayne Dupree, Larry Elder, Bo Snerdley ( James Golden ), Charles Payne, Alveda King, Katrina Pierson, Diamond and Silk, Stacey Dash, Sheriff David Clarke, Jordan Peterson, Don King, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Jr, George Foreman, Dennis Rodman, Shaquille O’Neal, Jim Brown, Herschel Walker, Burgess Owens, Darryl Strawberry, Mr. T, Allen West, Clarence Thomas, Armstrong Williams, Niger Innis ( son of late Roy Innis ), and Herman Cain.

          Three of the most important American Constitutionalist philosophers who have been tepid to downright hostile to Trump are the great Alan Keyes, Walter Williams, and Thomas Sowell, though I admit I haven’t checked recently. They all got roped into the purist shtick from the Conservative Intelligentsia at Cato and National Review and other legacy institutions but hopefully will come around eventually ( fingers crossed ).

          Any other black celebs outwardly supporting Trump I missed? Please add them below. I haven’t been able to find recent comments from Lynn Swan and J.C. Watts. Same with Charles Barkley. Last I heard Dr. J. ( Julius Erving ) wussed out. Shame, I loved him. I see that Ice Cube went darkside. No surprise, he’s a dumbass anyway. Flavor Flav also wussed out. The Wayans brothers are all over the map but no clear support I could see.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Alison says:
            May 4, 2018 at 2:30 am

            Great comment, Blade. There are a number of savvy black tweeters – male & female – who don’t have the following that the top tier does, but this ‘bench’ of current/future black influencers is impressive. I keep waiting for Jack/Twitter to ban some of them like Facebook did to Diamond & Silk.

            Like

            Reply
          • Blue Ridge Mts Va says:
            May 4, 2018 at 2:32 am

            I didn’t think Thomas Sowell was for Trump. Based on that I ignore anyone who disparages and does not support PDJT.

            Like

            Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        May 4, 2018 at 12:32 am

        I think you do this better than the whitehouse does it.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Everywhereguy says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:29 am

      Anyone who dumps in here, don’t forget the courtesy flush. Thanks.

      Like

      Reply
  4. rsmith1776 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:30 am

    At this stage, I will NOT apologize if, by some miracle, Jeff Sessions and other people in the Trump administration will be shown as to actually DO their job.

    That’s what they are supposed to do. By law. By moral principle. By right. By American customs.

    No, we shouldn’t be swamped in guesswork, Hopefully White Hat conspiracy theories.

    EVEN IF – and I mean ***IF*** – Jeff Sessions somehow IS doing a decent job (a great job he is NOT doing, even IF, by some miracle, we win due to some now unknown actions), HE and “they” owe[s] us an apology for keeping us guessing, for playing not only with our feelings, which we can forgive, but with the nerves and the families and the health and the sanity of innocent people, who do not deserve to suffer, be scared, be raided, be persecuted.

    Mr. Attorney General, ***IF*** you are a White Hat we MAY forgive you, but not necessarily thank you profusely.

    If you are not, may you and all those dear to you burn in Hell.

    Do I sound radical? You bet.

    The time for niceties is over.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Avi says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:36 am

      the people defending Sessions were until a few months ago were calling Gestapo Chief Müller a white hat who was secretly in cahoots with DJT because they met the day before in Trump Tower.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • rsmith1776 says:
        May 4, 2018 at 12:50 am

        ….. while Kapo Rosenstein was the Second Coming, I know.

        Honestly, I love all my fellow treepers, even when we may disagree, but sometimes wishful thinking is NOT optimism and positive energy, it only serves to protect one’s burying one’s head in quicksand.

        I can’t help but think about how much better things would be if the President were helped to be more aware of the true treasonous dangerous pricks surrounding him much much earlier.

        We tend to think of our dear President as a genius, which he is, but we forget the fact that he is also not a cynical Machiavelli, but an extremely trusting, good-natured, loving therefore vulnerable man, and father, and husband, and friend, and HUMAN BEING.

        He is not our David Koresh or Muhammad, he is our hope and potential, the best hope in more than half a century, at least. Yet, as said, he is a human being.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • SkyPhoenix says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:21 am

          Rsmith: Wow, what a bunch of projection and gobbledygook. Please share more about your close friendship with our President that would give you license to psychoanalyze his inner thoughts and motives. Sounds an awful lot like the wild, unfounded accusations you’ve been making about Sessions supporters.

          Like

          Reply
          • rsmith1776 says:
            May 4, 2018 at 1:25 am

            Thank you for asking.

            “Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions!”

            President Donald J. Trump

            Now, SkyPhoenix, please share YOUR Trump quote that contradicts THE PRESIDENT’s own words.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
        • ezpz2 says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:29 am

          Beautifully said, rsmith1776! Thank you.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:07 am

        ??? Just how many people do you think believed that Mueller was a white hat – or even a compromised no hat?

        Like

        Reply
      • SkyPhoenix says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Avi, your comment is a gross generalization which is unfounded and argumentative. Don’t dump your distress about the current situation on fellow Treepers who don’t agree with you about Sessions. It’s unfair and counterproductive.

        Like

        Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:59 am

        Yes, Avi – I thought that was a bit of a stretch. There are lots of conspiracy theories floating around at times – usually because nothing makes sense, so we try to fit the square peg in the round hole and crazy explanations start to get thrown out there.

        Like

        Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Trump goes to Sessions and demands that the clean house in both the DOJ and the FBI, ending the Muller “investigation” so that integrity can be restored to to these highly politicized government entities. Despite the threats from GOPe—UniParty members of congress, Sessions serves at the president’s pleasure and not their pleasure. Note that the president doesn’t “fire” Sessions, he simply demands that he clean up his mess, something that is entirely appropriate for a president to do. Sessions may quit rather than do what the president demands and, if so, then so be it. Just because Sessions has the backing of increasingly weak congress critters doesn’t mean he’s sacred. He needs to clean things up or step aside and let someone else do that work.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:52 am

      “HE and “they” owe[s] us an apology for keeping us guessing, for playing not only with our feelings, which we can forgive, but with the nerves and the families and the health and the sanity of innocent people, who do not deserve to suffer, be scared, be raided, be persecuted.”

      With respect…. no owes you squat.

      That is a lot of emoting going on there.

      At some point in ones life- one learns to self sooth, and then life goes on.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • rsmith1776 says:
        May 4, 2018 at 12:55 am

        “no owes you squat” (sic)

        Sure.

        Tell the same thing with a straight face to Gen. Flynn, to the Caputo family, to Mr. Cohen and, yes, even to Paul Manafort.

        It is easy for US *not* to “emote”.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Sayit2016 says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:15 am

          Let me be clear. I am not saying that any of this is even close to right . It isn’t. It’s unfair. It’s wrong.

          However, this is no different then the unfair prosecution of Scooter Libby and 10,000 other people you have never heard of. Life IS NOT FAIR. Don’t expect it to be.

          The poster was demanding an apology from Sessions, ” for playing with his/her feelings” not knowing what is really happening behind the scenes. Does that person honestly believe that Sessions is purposely wrecking havoc in these people lives ? Really ?

          Bad things can be righted and they often are. Sheriff Arpaio went threw his own private hell and was pardoned.

          Like

          Reply
          • rsmith1776 says:
            May 4, 2018 at 1:22 am

            So would YOU volunteer being the next victim of the Mueller / Rosenstein / etc. cabal? Having your family raided in the deep of the night? Your bank account scorched? Your sleep destroyed? Your social honorability annihilated? You being put on a sure path towards a heart attack?

            After all LIFE IS NOT FAIR, right? Think a little, with a tad more compassion, before you condemn others to being heroes, without being asked.

            Liked by 6 people

            Reply
            • Sayit2016 says:
              May 4, 2018 at 1:43 am

              Ok… first off -save the lecture. I HAVE been in that position and it sucked going through it. I survived it. For the record-No, LIFE is not fair.

              Please stop projecting what I did not say. I never said anything of the kind. The poster was demanding a personal apology for the rough treatment of others. Do you not see the distinction?

              Or perhaps you have a burr under your personal saddle and you just want to be contrary.

              ” Think a little, with a tad more compassion, before you condemn others to being heroes, without being asked.”

              I am going to wish you a good night–and that is more than you deserve.

              Like

              Reply
              • rsmith1776 says:
                May 4, 2018 at 1:50 am

                The (actual) fact that “life is not fair” does NOT justify US justifying “unfairness” when it comes to the actual victims of Rosenstein, Mueller and other members of the cabal.

                While the President is an amazing human being and likely trying his amazing best to help and further the interests of the country, The “Trump Administration” (including Rosenstein, Sessions, Mueller and the like, not the President individually) is RESPONSIBLE – morally, legally – for any act of injustice perpetrated against US citizens. Do you not see the distinction?

                “I am going to wish you a good night–and that is more than you deserve.”

                Aw shucks. I am sure you are a nice person. You DO deserve a good night.

                And all of us deserve good news, tomorrow and beyond.

                Liked by 4 people

                Reply
      • rsmith1776 says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:01 am

        I am reading enough, thanks.

        I read enough of “Q” predictions and smart 4-5-6-7-8-9-D chess pseudo-analyses.

        Like I said, EVEN IF Sessions comes through, HE owes the people he actually, factually and literally wronged an apology, not otherwise.

        When I notice any sense of wisdom in your posts, I will signal that revelation.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • SkyPhoenix says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:26 am

          Super arrogant, rsmith! Perhaps you have noticed all the pushback you are getting from many of us Treepers that you say you “love”. We are not feeling the love in your posts.

          Like

          Reply
      • YvonneMarie says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:19 am

        That is a good article Nibbler Myers.

        Like

        Reply
    • Linda says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Real law enforcement and criminal investigations aren’t about soothing people’s feelings who are watching. Did you ever stop and think how carefully all this must be done to actually prosecute all the people you want prosecuted? Do you want things rushed and people getting off on technicalities? Do you want all the people being investigated to be tipped off? Real investigations should not have leaks all over the place like this Mueller fiasco. You’re angry because nothing is leaking, therefore you don’t know what’s going on? You shouldn’t know until it’s time to arrest these crooks.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • SkyPhoenix says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Very arrogant, rsmith. You would not be apologizing to him, but to all of us for having to put up with your arrogant rants which later would be proven to be wrong. Hypothetically speaking, as you have been….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rsmith1776 says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:17 am

        The arrogance is in believing that following the RULE OF LAW is something shameful, conspiratorial, adventurous, worthy of Tremendous Praise, no matter how shaky, tardy, incomplete, and ultimately impotent.

        I do NOT expect you to apologize to me because I had to put up with your judgmental nonsense. Nor should you expect me to apologize because I expect better from our PAID officials.

        The crux of the matter is not who “apologizes” to whom, who gets to “eat crow” and other obsessions of those who confuse NORMALITY and legality with a team game in which some win some lose.

        We are all on the same side, overwhelmingly so.

        The idea that somehow I have to be proud that the ATTORNEY GENERAL of the UNITED STATES ***may*** act somehow lawfully and responsibly at some undefined point in the future, and that that somehow may justify the persecution of innocent people, with his implicit blessing . . . well, there we disagree.

        I find it amazing, though, how generous some of us are with OTHER people suffering for “the cause” . . . a bit like in a banana republic, which is where Obola brought us close to, AND RIGHT NOW I DON’T SEE MUCH OF A DIFFERENCE FROM, when it comes to the Department of “Justice” [NOT to the actions of the President himself]

        All you who disagree with me, that’s fine, just preach a little less, I am not the enemy, neither are you.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • ezpz2 says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:40 am

          👏👏👏👏👏👏

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Julia Adams says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:49 am

          It will be difficult for me to accept that much of the incontrovertible evidence proving guilt on the Clinton Campaign, Clinton Foundation, Deep State and the DNC in the 2016 election may never be brought to light. Equally troubling would be the reality that not all the guilty will ever be prosecuted.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        May 4, 2018 at 2:30 am

        Wow, Ian – that is a great article. I hope other Treepers will take time to read it. Thank you for the link!!!

        Like

        Reply
        • Mariposa323 says:
          May 4, 2018 at 2:52 am

          Thanks for that article ! Perfect logic based on Trump’s history of deal making . Well at least he is not the type to allow himself to seem to be a helpless victim ….unless it suits him.

          Like

          Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        May 4, 2018 at 2:48 am

        Excellent article. Thank you for posting it.

        Like

        Reply
      • Marica says:
        May 4, 2018 at 2:53 am

        That was a FANTASTIC read!! even at 2;30 am… thanks Another Ian!! great post at the Tree house! Treepers–please read!!!

        Like

        Reply
  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. sunnydaze says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Chamber of Commerce (and Marco Rubio) working hard against pro-Trump candidate Christina Hagan in Ohio.

    ….. “Hagan — endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), “Women For Trump,” and the anti-establishment House Freedom Caucus — is facing a tight race against Anthony Gonzalez, a former San Francisco resident who is raking in the cash from the Republican establishment, as well as the pro-amnesty Chamber of Commerce.

    Most recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reveal that the Chamber of Commerce is spending $300,000 in campaign ads in support of Gonzalez and against Hagan “….

    Gonzalez is an Open Border guy supported by Marco Rubio.

    …” Gonzalez has been endorsed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who famously authored the “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill that would have legalized the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.”…..

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/03/pro-amnesty-chamber-of-commerce-spending-300k-against-america-first-christina-hagan-in-ohio-race/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Perot Conservative says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Important Sundance tweet tonight.

    TheLastRefuge@TheLastRefuge2

    17. “That FISA Title-1 surveillance authority is FAR more intrusive than any other type of warrant granted to an investigative authority. It is designed to capture terrorists; and allows *active* and *passive* surveillance, and can be applied retroactively in perpetuity.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:12 am

      And it is supposed to only be given under the highest threshold of evidence, plus the need for more evidence for each renewal, if I recall correctly.

      Like

      Reply
  9. guerillapatriot says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:34 am

    What the hell is wrong with Drudge recently? It’s like he’s gone #nevertrump. Headlining the NYT that Giuliani got the President in more trouble. Such garbage – there’s no campaign finance violation and no ethics violation by Trump if Cohen never told Trump what he did. It was just billed on his monthly retainer, Trump never saw the liability and never saw where the money went. And now Giuliani says even the retainer was not out of campaign funds. So how can he be in violation of any of these reporting rules?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Jenny Hatch says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:52 am

      It took me a long time to ‘get’ that picture. I thought, “Oh, how sweet, President Trump is touching some guy’s face, that’s kind of cool”. I also noticed that he had bionic arms. So, originally, I thought “Oh, he touched the guy’s face because he loves the vets so much!”

      It took me awhile to realize that the reason President Trump touched his face was because it was the only skin he could touch, to give the guy a human experience.

      BOOM

      MIND BLOWN

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:36 am

        It happened after one of Candidate’s Trump rallies. It was a very touching and beautiful moment. That day made us love Donald Trump more because he had and still has, a BIGLY heart.

        Hey, I haven”t the word “BIGLY” for a long long time….and “YUGE”, too. Those were fun rally words.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Marica says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:39 am

        WOW Ron! Mind Blown for real!!! thank you!!!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • mariner says:
        May 4, 2018 at 2:54 am

        My reactions went through the same progression.

        Like

        Reply
  11. ken ken says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Honestly? I am burned out. I dont know who to believe anymore. Even Sundance has backed off his “We will win” mantra. Its hard to stay positive with all the conflicting opinions here and other places.

    From “25,000+ indictments” ready to be served to…….well….EVERYONE is a “black-hat” and we are all screwed. As a 59 year old white male who died a little every day of the Obama admin…..the best i can hope for anymore is to die in my sleep.

    If it comes to CW2……i am locked and loaded and ready to roll. But i feel its all futile.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Truthfully, when I’m a little burned out I go over to The Donald on reddit. Those guys are funny as hell sometimes.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Running Fast says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Yeah it has been crazy. I have resorted to taking it all in and believing and praying for our President. The man has not been beat and is always ahead of them… my odds on favorite. What I will say about our President is he knows how to put on a show. Suddenly we have EVERYONE paying very close attention… that is when you make your move.

      IMHO Sundance’s batting order lineup thing has gone in disarray due to key underlying assumptions that we actually have real justice officials working on the side of justice.

      As for me I trust what Sundance has laid out, believe Q is legit, and will go to bed praying to our Lord to help guide the White Hats in this battle.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Ken, you’re burned out partially because they WANT you to feel that way. Sometimes you have to unplug a little bit. If you watch the news, it’s all spinned negatively, it will WEAR YOU DOWN.

      Think about what matters to you in your life and count your blessings, we need to ignore all this politics sometimes especially when it starts influencing our outlook on life.

      The best you can hope for is not to die in your sleep, we’re fighting this step by step, a litlte by a little, and things from my vantage point are trending positive.

      Hang in there, and look for the silver lining. God bless you.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • ken ken says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:21 am

        Thank you “treehouseron”. But the fact is…..i do NOT watch any cable news of any sort. I get my info from Drudge…..Brietbart….and Whatfinger. And of course here.

        I am stunned and mortified by the corruption in our govt. Not to be dramatic…..but it truly takes my breath away at what is going on.

        Its so easy to give up and realize that honesty and integrity are just words that have no meaning anymore. Everyone is on the take…..everyone is corrupt. If you are a “white-hat”….you are outnumbered 10 or 20 to 1.

        I am a student of history….i know that corruption was rampant even in the beginning of our great country. I never thought it would reach the depths it has.

        It truly feels like a lost cause.

        Like

        Reply
        • gringz says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:35 am

          North Korea seemed like a lost cause too.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Marica says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:43 am

          Ken–you think this is a “lost cause”? Where we you leading up to the election? 🙂

          Like

          Reply
        • olderwiser21 says:
          May 4, 2018 at 2:44 am

          Ken Ken – you are suffering from “battered conservative syndrome.” I have been there and I feel your pain. Treehouseron gives good advice when he says to step away and take a break – focus on all the positive things in your life – on those things you ACTUALLY have some control over. It will drive you crazy otherwise. The burnout is a deliberate tactic used on us by the MSM. Resist we much:) And, ignore!

          Like

          Reply
    • trumpcovfefe says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:07 am

      the session dumping by rudy ytd caught sundance off guard. now it is really difficult to defend sessions anymore.

      Like

      Reply
      • SkyPhoenix says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:41 am

        You are making an assumption about Sundance here, Trumpcovfefe. I wish everyone posting would just calm down a little bit and stop making projections about what other people are thinking. It’s pretty frustrating trying to wade through these comments tonight.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Alison says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Ken ken, you’re burned out???

      President Trump, his Wolverine Cabinet, Kanye West, Scott Presler, First Lady Melania, and Sundance are doing heavy lifting and taking arrows.

      WTF are you and other constant whiners here in the Treehouse threads burned out from? Too much whining?

      Buck up or go cry on Barbie’s shoulder.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • ken ken says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:30 am

        Alison…..GFY. I am FAR from a whiner. I almost never even comment here. I am a $$ contributor to this site. I seriously doubt you are half the patriot i am. GFY.

        Like

        Reply
      • YvonneMarie says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:32 am

        😊

        Like

        Reply
      • SkyPhoenix says:
        May 4, 2018 at 1:56 am

        Alison: It’s a distressing time for all of us right now, and it seems fair that fellow Treepers like Ken Ken ought to be able to come here and talk about how they feel. It’s much better than being caustic, making wild projections, and other similar reactions seen in comments tonight. I, for one, send up a little prayer that God would comfort and encourage Ken Ken, along with PDJT and all of the others in the thick of this epic battle. I don’t know about you, but it’s why I’m a part of this community – to find wisdom, comfort and encouragement in these tough times. I hope that this is a useful comment for you. Your comment, BTW, was a reminder to me to also pray for the victims in this battle.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:18 am

      We have a saying in the USMC…

      Dying in your sleep is for p**sies….

      Buckle up man…it’s just getting started…the President is fighting back…so here is my comment for tonite…

      Sessions is now irrelevant. Not worth commenting on any further.

      The train has passed him by at full speed…..

      The wire tapping…the break-ins…the MSM lies..are beyond anything he could affect…….the white hats and the President are taking care of all that now..

      So, for us so called Sessions bashers….useless to pay any more attention…to him
      He does nothing…means nothing…is irrelevant…and once again…any further comments …..are irrelevant..

      So…just for him….and anyone bringing him up any further…have fun

      And just an opinion but Pence is getting to be the same irrelevence…..Think about this now..

      The President and all his team acting together. Pence should be on every Sunday show…the AG should be doing what Rudy is doing….the Presidents entire cabinet should be giving interviews and fighting this tooth and nail… but..he is / was doing it alone.

      Now…

      Rudy is basically acting AG…..cutting everyone down to size…Cory is acting like a Vice President…Joe DiGenova is Rudy’s number two…he is the enforcer…Lou is our MSM rep..
      Sundance is our speech writer…the President has gotten some fighting lawyers now…

      The enemy have nothing to stand on…..We will prevail…not time for the streets yet…The President has formed another team…..

      Pull one card Mr. President, just one, and it all comes crashing down..

      De-classify everything…without redaction’s….expose the rats and watch em run…

      So buckle up….here we go..

      Popcorn…get your popcorn here…😎

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • gringz says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:33 am

      Sundance has been so busy putting all this information together for us that he doesn’t have time to talk us in off the ledge.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:16 am

      ken ken-I get you.
      We all have days like that seems dark. We each have tools that help us to stay out of the dumps. One of mine are 3 x 5 cards with quotes and scriptures, as well as praying daily. I’m sharing three quotes today.
      —————————-
      President-Elected Trump reminded us of this at a Florida Rally 12-8-17 and I called it Covfefe Code (or Rules)

      Never give in.
      Never give up.
      Never back down
      and
      Never ever stop dreaming.
      —————————–
      Winston Churchill: “One man with conviction will overwhelm a hundred who have only opinions,”
      —————————–
      Eph 6: 10: Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of His Might.
      Put on the full armor of God, That you may be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. NJF says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Will it mean anything?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Look at the expression on the younger black man’s
      face accompanying Mueller. He doesn’t remotely
      look like someone who feels good with what he’s doing.

      I’d describe his expression more as “anguish”. Pray
      for those around Mueller who are seeing evil being
      done on their watch. Pray that they will state their
      conscience.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:05 am

      What a waste of Tax Payers’ money, paying for these fake investigations.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        May 4, 2018 at 2:23 am

        Let me second that Grandma. It is one thing to have the Clinton cabal and cronies funding Fusion, Perkins Coie et al, another to have taxpayers paying for this travesty. Mueller’s marauders are picking the national pocket and disenfranchising the people in the their quest to attack the Presidency. I doubt even Tea Party folks ever imaged this could happen or at least go so far beyond the Constitution.

        Like

        Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:29 am

      House resolutions mean nothing to Mueller. He runs freely wherever he desires.

      Like

      Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Dang. Ohio voters who are Trump Supporters have some serious work to do!

    OH. Gov. candidate Mike DeWine also voted numerous times while in OH. Senate and House to give amnesty to Illegals. He’s running against Conservative Mary Taylor.

    DeWine’s been in OH. politics since the 90’s>>>>Career Politician.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/03/ohio-gubernatorial-candidate-mike-dewine-voted-nearly-15-times-to-legalize-millions-of-illegal-aliens/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Thought he was the guy YTG got drunk with a a building dedication
      at Wright State many moons ago. But, that’d be Celeste. Nice guy. (He
      might have stayed sober. YTG, not so much).

      Like

      Reply
  14. phoenixRising says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Thank the Lord…

    Like

    Reply
  15. SR says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:44 am

    We all have gone through these kind of bad days and news many times and we always win. But the frequency of bad news and problems are too high or this is a way PTrump operates? PTrump still takes 90% media hrs and people reached a saturation point that they know what will in fake news today.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Sayit2016 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I have been reading the comments of late and to be honest they have been discouraging. It is said, when you get lost go back to where you were sure footed. So I have to look to President Trump through this fog of conflicting opinions of what is happening and have come to these conclusions.

    It may appear that President Trump is being clobbered, and in many ways he is, but that is not the whole story. Anyone that has studied President Trump KNOWS, when he hits back, he hits back FIVE times as hard. Timing is everything.

    There is a nano second on a motorcycle jump where you either make it to the other side safely or your crash and burn because your timing was off. Seconds matter.

    Does anyone think that Trump would stay silent and BE silent when for over 3 years he has been the target of the DEEP SWAMP vicious daily coordinated attacks and had not formed a plan of retribution? The Deep Swamp have made it their personal mission to destroy him, his family and anyone associated with him ? Does anyone think President Trump is going to take this lying down ? Really ? Then you do not know this man.

    Think… President Trump =Cold Anger.

    The same cold anger SD has referred many times on this site. If you have not read it.. make it a point to read it, where he states:

    “There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior. Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed. You cannot poll or measure it; and even those who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

    Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.

    Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.

    Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the parade goer. Mannerly.

    Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic.

    Deliberate intent and prudence will insure avoiding failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; a strategy devoid of emotion.

    Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.

    Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.” ~ Sundance

    My Dad and President Trump are very similar in so many ways it is eerie. I understand this personality very well.

    I once heard a conversation that my Dad was having with a individual, after my Dad had helped him, in a substantial way, where the guy agreed to terms but was literally screwing my Dad over. ( I was not concerned if my Dad was angry and raised his voice Hey- he is full on Irish- part of his DNA ) — I was MORE concerned when he used a low, modulated voice and his diction was at a certain tone. That was the tone I was smart enough NOT to challenge. Ever.

    I heard him say…. ” Listen my friend, what you are doing is wrong , but I am not your Mother and you are a full grown man, and apparently you are unteachable. I am not the one to show you the error in your behavior. You will have to learn this on your own.

    If you think this will go unanswered, you are wrong. If you think I will not get my pound of flesh, you are wrong. So let me explain what will happen, I am a nice guy, but not when someone I have helped is trying to screw me over- that changes. So pay attention. I will prevail here, make no mistake about that, you will pay and pay and pay and pay and pay for this. Just when you think you are done paying I am going to make you pay some more.

    I guarantee you that you will remember MY name a lot longer than I will remember yours. ”

    He did not slam the phone down in anger— he just laid it back in the cradle calmly and quietly.

    You could say in this regard my Dad was a Prophet, because that is exactly what happened.

    Mark my words……watch for the same regarding President Trump and the Deep State.

    Just my two cents…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ad rem says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:11 am

      Bin…. 😦

      Like

      Reply
    • Marica says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:17 am

      Love you 2 Cents Sayit!!! great post and I agree! your dad was a great man!

      Like

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:39 am

      Sayit,
      Are you sure you aren’t talking about my Dad?! You said it so beautifully…drew tears in my eyes.
      Both of our Dads, along with many Treepers’ fathers, were/are Common Sense men who care about others. My dad is with Jesus now, but, boy, after the Nov 2016 election, he would have said, “It’s about d- -m time!”. He and President Trump (and us) have so much in common in view of the business world. Dad had his own small business-started 3 of them after he came back from the war, and was successful in all three of them, but he did have to work hard. Dad would have been happy with all of PTrump’s policies and those tax cuts would have made his life much easier.

      May the Lord Bless you today–and that goes for all of you Treepers, too.
      Stay the course.
      MAGA

      Like

      Reply
  17. TheLastDemocrat says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Hi, Everyone –

    Things are crazy here lately. Including one theme that is probably a combination of regular Tree sitters, and also well-supported trolls:

    —the “are we ready to roll out??!! posters – those posting that they are ready to resort to civil war, to arms, to rioting, to storming the Bastille.

    I understand that when tyranny get great enough, YES, we simply need to come out with guns blazing. KEEP YOUR POWDER DRY. AND GET MORE POWDER. And, as my FFL guy always says, “buy more guns.”

    Sure. That is part of our secret sauce, here in America.

    BUT – I think “we” patriots are being trolled and prompted to get an itchy trigger finger. The Communists are literally playing with fire, and with fire power. In their political philosophy, they UNDERSTAND that blood will be shed in their CAUSE – Revolution. This is why their chosen color is red. Bloodshed is 100% in Hegel political philosophy, and in Marx. The thesis-antithesis dialectic WILL be resolved by bloody revolution to reach the “synthesis:” each of us being BOTH owner and laborer of production.

    Be prepared, and be cautious. Not everyone shouting that it is time to take up arms is a fellow RWB patriot – frankly, form my time here, I suspect that most are trolls hired by the Communists.

    Frankly, I don’t have to tell my Brothers and the Dads and Neighbors I interface with, and my Church Men’s Group guys to keep their powder dry. We don’t need a constant barrage of Rah Rah Let’s Go Get ‘Em.

    But I believe the Reds are heavily trolling us Constitution-loving patriots right now, here in CTH – the last few days specifically – as well as elsewhere, in order to get emotions running high, and to get blood boiling, and to get some of us patriots to do something dumb.

    Be careful out there.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. Gil says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:48 am

    All of us, the UNITED states.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. PS says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Rep. Louis Gohmert wrote an editorial (found through Doug Ross @ Journal blog) that MASSIVELY dumped on Mueller:

    https://directorblue.blogspot.com/2018/05/monumental-naked-truth-about-robert.html

    It’s quite a comprehensive bio.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. kea says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Nolte: North Korea Is Why I Supported Trump
    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/05/02/nolte-north-korea-supported-trump/

    Had some very good points about Obama and Bush’s failures. Also I liked the comment about how Bush ‘removed the cork between Africa and Europe’. So some good points. Don’t agree with some of the pro Bush/Obama points BUT pretty good article.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Julia Adams says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:51 am

    “The White House press corps is utterly deranged by its hatred for President Trump and its determination to help its party crush his administration. A lot of people, sadly, aren’t very good at their jobs. But I doubt that you could find, anywhere in our vast country, a group of people who are as terrible at their jobs as the members of the White House press corps.”

    Via Powerlineblog:
    http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/05/our-deranged-white-house-press-corps.php

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:09 am

      Their party?
      Which, of the two trying to destroy Trump, do they mean?

      I hate to keep repeating this, folks, but you don’t have a party supporting USA, and neither do I. Signed, -TheLastDemocrat

      Like

      Reply
  22. SR says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Why mueller, his team and RR would care what average American think? They have nothing to loose, may be fake msm would them hero within history books.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. sunnydaze says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:02 am

    !!!! She told them EXACTLY what they (the RNC) needed to hear, I am SURE of it!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. sunnydaze says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Tell ’em, Candace!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Lots of elections coming up May 8:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:10 am

      I was just researching the election in North Carolina, I’m in Charlotte. It’s a primary, for a house seat for the district. That’s the only race on the ballot. The best I can tell, all three of the republican candidates look decent, but who’s to say for sure. Unfortunately the Democrat always wins the general 65 to 35 so locally my primary is useless. I was hoping I’d get a chance to primary somebody actually in office, lol.

      Now some of the other races in other parts of the state might be more competitive.

      Like

      Reply
  26. sunnydaze says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:13 am

      Some people respond only to economic punishment. The President has the means to fast-track her to bankruptcy hell. I hope she gets a quick trip, followed by her unscrupulous lawyer.

      Like

      Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  31. sunnydaze says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Spread the word. It’s be great if a TON of people got involved in this:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. nimrodman says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Mike Caputo legal fund cracks $120k
    https://www.gofundme.com/michael-caputo-legal-fund

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Charlotte says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:02 am

    This is a great article written by a true American patriot. Avenatti I believe is being used by the resistance to get Trump. Consider the millions that have been donated to continue the Russia probe.

    And by the way, exactly who is paying for Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, and the continued work of Fusion GPS? Might that be donor money not being reported?

    http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/386067-rod-rosenstein-is-not-above-the-law

    Like

    Reply
  37. Charlotte says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:03 am

    Overthrowing Trump Will Derail Agenda Protecting US

    By: Patrick Buchanan

    https://www.newsmax.com/patrickbuchanan/mueller-trump-congress-investigation/2018/05/03/id/858263/

    Like

    Reply
    • Charlotte says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:14 am

      “If Donald Trump does not wish to collaborate in the destruction of his presidency, he will refuse to be questioned by the FBI, or by a grand jury, or by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his malevolent minions.

      Should Mueller subpoena him, as he has threatened to do, Trump should ignore the subpoena, and frame it for viewing in Trump Tower.

      If Mueller goes to the Supreme Court and wins an order for Trump to comply and testify to a grand jury, Trump should defy the court.

      The only institution that is empowered to prosecute a president is Congress. If charges against Trump are to be brought, this is the arena, this is the forum, where the battle should be fought and the fate and future of the Trump presidency decided.

      The goal of Mueller’s prosecutors is to take down Trump on the cheap. If they can get him behind closed doors and make him respond in detail to questions — to which they already know the answers — any misstep by Trump could be converted into a perjury charge.

      Trump has to score 100 on a test to which Mueller’s team has all the answers in advance while Trump must rely upon memory.

      Why take this risk?”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • dallasdan says:
        May 4, 2018 at 2:21 am

        This is just the next step in an endless process to fabricate grounds for impeaching the President. The supply of attack strategies is endless.

        Like

        Reply
    • YvonneMarie says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:15 am

      Good article. Hope Mr President reads it.

      Like

      Reply
  38. Donzo says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:15 am

    If Mueller tries to subpoena Trump to testify before a grand jury and the case goes to SCOTUS, does that mean Kennedy cannot retire w/o risking a failure to confirm a replacement and, therefore, the likelihood of a split decision resulting in compelling Trump to testify? Now that would be a constitutional crisis.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Charlotte says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Rod Rosenstein Botches Mueller Probe
    By: Rich Lowry
    https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/rosenstein-has-botched-the-mueller-probe/

    Like

    Reply
    • Charlotte says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:22 am

      “As I noted on The Editors this week, seeing the thrust of the Mueller questions for a prospective Trump interview had a radicalizing effect on my view of the investigation. I wrote about it today at Politico:

      …current Justice Department guidance says the president can’t be indicted. If Mueller takes heed of it, he is limited to indicting underlings—often for lying to the FBI—and writing reports on his findings, with Congress the most important consumer.

      This means Mueller is, in effect, the lead investigative counsel for a prospective House impeachment committee. It’s an important position, just not one that should be housed within the executive branch. Should they win the House in the fall, Nancy Pelosi and her fellow leaders would be fully within their rights to create an impeachment committee and hire a bevy of investigators.

      Such a move would set up an appropriate clash between the executive and legislative branches, rather than the current perverse situation, which involves a part of the executive branch working very aggressively to cue up Nancy Pelosi on impeachment for next year.

      It is ultimately Rod Rosenstein who is responsible for the state of the investigation. On the merits, he should be fired and replaced by someone willing to exercise proper oversight of the special counsel, beginning by forbidding him from seeking an interview with the president on the current grounds or issuing a subpoena for his testimony.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  40. Marygrace Powers says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:44 am

    May 3, 2018

    Did Comey Learn His Monkey Trick from Adam Schiff?

    By Henry Scanlon

    “How the heck do they do it, Comey and Schiff? Each can deliver a string of half-truths, contradictions, outlandish obfuscations, distortions, misrepresentations, and even preposterously self-serving whoppers in a way – and here’s the monkey trick – that makes him seem, on balance, and taken as a whole…reasonable.”

    “Anderson Cooper dinged Comey pretty hard, and then Brett Baier absolutely hammered him, but if you don’t know the underlying facts, the contradictory things previously said; if you don’t know the history of vicious predation; if you don’t realize that the narrative is rife with holes and implausibilities; in short, if you are not paying very close attention, it all comes off as a guy reading off the latest baseball statistics or offering a favorite recipe for shrimp and grits – what sounds remarkably like the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, but which is fully, completely, shrewdly exsanguinated. There is no blood, no guts, no there. A recitative… It’s as if, rather than being a participant in the events under discussion, they are reviewing a movie, each a dispassionate critic passing aesthetic rather than moral judgment from the vantage point of a merely observing (and therefore unaccountable) audience member.”

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/05/did_comey_learn_his_monkey_trick_from_adam_schiff.html

    The “trick” both employ/sociopathic behavior imo.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:47 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s