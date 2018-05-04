Friday May 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

28 Responses to Friday May 4th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:15 am

    “One Way!”

    “Camel’s in the Tent”

  2. cthulhu says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:18 am

    At the end of an infuriating week, let us pray for the strength to do what needs be done.

  4. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    OK, time to wrap up these lowbrow posts.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:37 am

    The last song of the last set . . .

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:41 am

    The Lord is my shepherd;
    I shall not want.
    He makes me to lie down in green pastures;
    He leads me beside the still waters.
    He restores my soul;
    He leads me in the paths of righteousness
    For His name’s sake.

    Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
    I will fear no evil;
    For You are with me;
    Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.

    You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;
    You anoint my head with oil;
    My cup runs over.
    Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me
    All the days of my life;
    And I will dwell in the house of the Lord
    Forever.

    In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

    • cthulhu says:
      May 4, 2018 at 2:02 am

      I’m old-school and prefer the classic KJV, but this is a very nice version.

      I am minded to ponder the line “Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me.” To me, this hearkens back to a subtle distinction regarding a shepherd’s tools — a rod is used to motivate specific sheep from place to place, while a staff moves a shepherd from land to land. Unrolling from back to front, the Lord’s staff indicates that we live in a world that is righteous; the Lord’s rod indicates that we are guided to a righteous path. How can we not feel comforted, knowing the assistance being given us?

      Some would condemn a shepherd’s rod and staff as instruments of oppression. According to such people, a flock should be able to wander into areas infested with predators and individuals should wander into bogs and quicksands. I suppose this might be a choice, as we are granted free will…..but I would think the more rational alternative would be to show some gratitude.

  8. Lucille says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I dreamed I went to the opera in my Harry Winston necklace…(remember the old print ad for Maidenform?)….

    Harry Winston Luxury Jewelry Collection Summer
    Published on Mar 13, 2017

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:36 am

  12. dbethd says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:32 am

    First pair of #BigBoyPants! #LittleLuke @laraleatrump

    A post shared by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on

  15. TheLastDemocrat says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:38 am

    More fake news: “America is racciss”

    –Despite the supposed offense being online for anyone to see, this is a story with — get this — nary a scrap of evidence.

    Not one screen grab, and not a mention of which REDDIT thread or group — I don’t know what REDDIT has since I don’t look at it, but i know it has a multitude of forums, spanning very diverse topics.

    So, what’s up? More mind-control wars: someone has developed the story to get us to believe REDDIT should be discounted and avoided. Why? It is media the Progs do not control. They have already shown they are ready to go after – of all media — scrappy, lousy, ol’ out-dated AM Radio!

    So, we see the FULL COURT PRESS. Facebook. Twixter. Snapclap. Google. AM Radio. Newspapers. College Free Speech zones. And now, REDDIT.

    https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/racist-trolls-hacked-nasa-competition-stop-black-teen-girls-winning-n871121

  16. amwick says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:49 am

    Today is our big advevture in Amsterdam. We will be taking a canal tour, then decide whether we walk about, or just return to this ship. It was interesting to see dogs sniffing at all the cargo, there must be issues with drugs. Anyway, we might go crazy and actually take a cab, Husband may(prolly will) have an issue with 2km walk back. :/

  17. dbethd says:
    May 4, 2018 at 2:57 am

    President and First Lady 👑

    A post shared by @ trumpfamily45 on

