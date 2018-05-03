Thursday May 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Thursday May 3rd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:19 am

  2. Regh says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Amen

  3. Tom F says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    The documentary linked below ‘Hating Breitbart’ is 90 minutes.
    When/if watched realize just how far the movement against
    the establishment and media has progressed.
    This started with Andrew and the tea party. And continues with our President.
    Slowly but surely. Never give up.
    https://archive.org/details/HatingBreitbart

  4. Lucille says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

    HAPPY CURSDAY!

  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:28 am

  7. Lucille says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Famous Folk Posing For Conservative Treehouse’s Cursday….

    Annie Oakley

    Greta Garbo

    Jayne Mansfield and her Great Dane plus daughter Mariska Hargitay

    Shirley Temple

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:30 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:37 am

    “Gimmegrants” come in and get free education, free medical care, free driver licenses, free food and are free to ignore things such as car insurance or showing up in court. They are sacred cows and above the law, but they will also be allowed to vote. They will vote for more free stuff at the expense of freedom.

    The end game is always the same. A one-world totalitarian socialist government and the destruction of nation states. That’s also why Western Europe is being flooded by gimmegrants.

    Moonbeam’s sanctuary policies are against the law. Helping and encouraging illegals to enter our country is crime. There is nothing in our Constitution that states we must use government to steal from hard working Americans and hand over the loot to anyone in the world who may be encountering difficult times. Let them stay in their own countries and solve their own problems!

    If there are no borders, there is no country.

    —Ben Garrison

  11. Lucille says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Non-photoshopped Grand Central Station

