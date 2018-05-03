Thursday May 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Amen
The documentary linked below ‘Hating Breitbart’ is 90 minutes.
When/if watched realize just how far the movement against
the establishment and media has progressed.
This started with Andrew and the tea party. And continues with our President.
Slowly but surely. Never give up.
https://archive.org/details/HatingBreitbart
HAPPY CURSDAY!
I think it’s time I wrapped up this little series (tomorrow).
Famous Folk Posing For Conservative Treehouse’s Cursday….
Annie Oakley
Greta Garbo
Jayne Mansfield and her Great Dane plus daughter Mariska Hargitay
Shirley Temple
“Gimmegrants” come in and get free education, free medical care, free driver licenses, free food and are free to ignore things such as car insurance or showing up in court. They are sacred cows and above the law, but they will also be allowed to vote. They will vote for more free stuff at the expense of freedom.
The end game is always the same. A one-world totalitarian socialist government and the destruction of nation states. That’s also why Western Europe is being flooded by gimmegrants.
Moonbeam’s sanctuary policies are against the law. Helping and encouraging illegals to enter our country is crime. There is nothing in our Constitution that states we must use government to steal from hard working Americans and hand over the loot to anyone in the world who may be encountering difficult times. Let them stay in their own countries and solve their own problems!
If there are no borders, there is no country.
—Ben Garrison
Non-photoshopped Grand Central Station
