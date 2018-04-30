Monday April 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
We trust in you, Lord Jesus.
God bless and guide and protect our President – Donald J. Trump.
We trust him, as well.
Not half bad for Christian music. Lovely voice, talented singer. Contemporary vibe. My opinion: Write more poetic lyrics and refrain from repeating Christian cliche’s. I love Christ, Classic hymns, Church, worship, everything. But too much Christian music lacks creativity. I’m not flaming anyone or anything … just offering advice that could make Christian music go more mainstream … and The Word could be spread more effectively to unbelievers. Lauren has the ability to do that. She should explore and express her roots of zydeco and delta blues. Find some old grizzled blues guitarist and write music with him on his front porch. Track down the Muscle shoals Swampers and work out some songs with them. Her Christian music accolades are all well and good, but she has the talent to bring Christ’s message to a world desperate for salvation … but you have to meet them on their turf … just like Christ did. Go girl !
Paul Tells Others About His Gospel
It is true that now there is but one gospel and God’s anathema is pronounced upon any who would presume to proclaim any other (Gal.1:8,9), but those who suppose that Paul proclaimed the same good news which the twelve before him had proclaimed, should carefully read Galatians 2:1-9.
The twelve had been proclaiming our Lord’s kingdom rights in “the gospel of the kingdom”. The kingdom having been rejected, however, God raised up Paul to proclaim “the Gospel of the Grace of God” (Acts 20:24). In Galatians 1:11,12, this apostle declares:
“But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man, for I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.”
This is only one of many passages in which he declares that he was commissioned to proclaim a special message by the glorified Lord Himself (Eph.3:1-4; Rom.16:25; etc.).
Now in Galatians 2:2, the apostle states: “I went up by revelation[God sent him] and communicated unto them [the apostles and elders at Jerusalem] that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles….” But was he not merely checking to make sure that he and they were preaching the same good news? No, for he goes on to say: “But [I went] privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain”.
Verses 7 and 9 then go on to tell how “they saw” and “perceived” the grace that had been given to Paul, so that they publicly and officially gave him “the right hands of fellowship”, acknowledging him as the apostle of grace, sent to the world with a message of grace:
“Being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom.3:24).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/paul-tells-others-about-his-gospel/
Galatians 1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. 9 As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.
Galatians 2:1 Then fourteen years after I went up again to Jerusalem with Barnabas, and took Titus with me also. 2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain. 3 But neither Titus, who was with me, being a Greek, was compelled to be circumcised:
4 And that because of false brethren unawares brought in, who came in privily to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage: 5 To whom we gave place by subjection, no, not for an hour; that the truth of the gospel might continue with you. 6 But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man’s person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:
7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter; 8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:) 9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began, 26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, APRIL 30, 2018
It Is Time
“It is the time to seek the Lord.” Hosea 10:12
The month of April is said to derive its name from the Latin verb aperio, which means to open, because all the buds and blossoms are now opening, and we have arrived at the gates of the flowery season.
Reader, if you are not yet saved, may your heart, in keeping with the universal awakening of nature, be opened to receive the Lord. Every blossoming flower warns you that it is time to seek the Lord. Do not be out of tune with nature, but let your heart bud and bloom with holy desires.
If you tell me that the warm blood of youth leaps in your veins, then I entreat you, give your vigor to the Lord. It was my unspeakable happiness to be called in early youth, and I am thankful to the Lord every day for that. Salvation is priceless, let it come when it may, but oh, an early salvation has a double value in it.
Young men and young women, since you may die before you reach your prime, “It is the time to seek the Lord.” You who feel the first signs of decay, quicken your pace. That chest pain, that biopsy report, are warnings you must not trifle with; with you it is definitely time to seek the Lord. Did I observe a little gray, a little thinning in your hair? Years are flying by, and death is drawing nearer by the day; let each return of spring arouse you to set your house in order.
Dear reader, are you now advanced in years? Let me entreat–yea, let me implore you: delay no longer. There is a day of grace for you now—be thankful for that—but it is a limited time and grows shorter with every tick of the clock. Here in the silence of your room, on this night before whatever unknown tomorrow may bring, I speak to you as best I can by paper and ink, and from my inmost soul, as God’s servant. I lay before you this warning: “It is the time to seek the Lord.” Do not make light of this. It may be your last call from destruction, the final syllable from the lip of grace.
“Behold! I stand at the door and knock.” Revelation 3:20.
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Beautiful, citizen!
Thank you for all your amazing shares, we get to see places many of us many never see, in person.
Stunning… we stopped there on a tour, but only for half hour or so. Sweet memory, Ty
Linda Rondstadt’s “Love is a Rose” for the Rose Rent episode of Cadfael
Another nice Neil Young song …
And to think … my parents always told me not to play with my food …
Amazing Deplorable Georgia Grace, if you are here tonight, this is for you.
You instantly came to mind when I heard it play earlier this evening.
Thank you, my friend, for sharing your faith, strength and confidence, it has touched me in more ways than I can number. God bless you!
When seconds count the police are only minutes away . . .
Recorded in 1964, a time when jazz was still the coolest thing going and Paul Desmond and Jim Hall were at the top of their game.
The golden era of HARD Bop. I totally dig this song
BTW … superb vinyl … Analogue Productions as usual
http://store.acousticsounds.com/d/41673/Art_Blakey__The_Jazz_Messengers-Moanin-45_RPM_Vinyl_Record
On this new special edition of The Unknown, Anni Cyrus casts a disturbing light on Islam’s Rape Game in Europe, giving the deniers their first clue.
http://liveuptofreedom.com/2016/09/the-unknown-islams-rape-game-in-europe/
About the Author: Anni Cyrus
I am an Iranian-born woman who rejected Islam and fled Iran to America legally in my teens. I came to the United States after years of persecution, torture, and imprisonment. My mission is to bring hope & healing to women forced to live under Islamic rule. I lived through the nightmare.
Leftists LOVE diversity.
They preach it ALL the time at their rallies and on Facebook.
Just as long as you keep it out of their neighborhood.
Watch liberals lose their sh*t over more minority kids coming to their local schools
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/watch-upper-west-side-liberals-lose-their-sht-when-school-announces-plans-to-bring-in-more-black-kids/
NYC Upper Westside – need we say more?
Our public school bureaucrats are running social experiments on our children. These leftist school administrators believe that poorly performing students will suddenly do better when exposed” to an environment of high achieving students. These idiots believe that these bottom of the bell curve dwellers will suddenly become TOP students by osmosis. Idiots.
Anyone who has worked in a “group project” with a couple deficient students in the mix knows how this experiment turns out … badly.
Thank you, Lucille, wishing the same for you.
You’re welcome, Minnie! God bless!
It’s Moonday…
Take a look (in the piece) at this all-American student…..refreshing!
Unfortunately the MSM will bury this…………OR perhaps give it a 1 sec blip just to day they “covered” it.
~~~
Student launches walkout in support of Second Amendment to give voice to ‘the other kids’
Sunday, April 29, 2018
As Will Riley watched students stage this year’s walkouts for gun control, he grew frustrated with the message that his generation was somehow united against the Second Amendment.
“I’m seeing people saying, ‘We need to do something, we’ve got to enact some kind of legislation because this is for the kids.’ Well, I’m also the kids, and I don’t like that,” Mr. Riley told the Washington Times. “And there are other people like me. The other kids haven’t spoken yet.”
The 18-year-old senior from Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico, decided to do something about it by launching Stand for the Second, a May 2 school walkout designed to give a voice to “the other kids,” namely those who support the Second Amendment.
“We’re getting generalized. Our generation’s being defined,” said Mr. Riley, whose website is StandfortheSecond.com. “And I think we have an obligation to define ourselves.”
Stand for the Second comes as the first national student walkout aimed at supporting gun rights in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which touched off a wave of campus gun-control activism.
[…]
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/29/will-riley-launches-stand-second-student-walkout-s/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
YOUR WAY OF LIFE IS UNDER ATTACK. ITS TIME TO STAND UP.
STAND FOR THE SECOND IS A STUDENT LED, STUDENT DRIVEN MOVEMENT, ORGANIZING WALKOUTS AT HIGH SCHOOLS ACROSS AMERICA ON MAY 2nd.
The suggested time for the walkout is 10 AM on 5.2.18
Please check with your school to make sure the walkout does not conflict with standardized testing.
[…]
https://standforthesecond.com/
Doug Ross…
A TIMELINE OF TREASON: How the DNC and FBI Leadership Tried to Fix a Presidential Election [Updated] SATURDAY, APRIL 21, 2018
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html
dbeth— snuck over the insta page and posted one below.
…that was supposed to be “I” snuck……..
Ty Dbethd, this broke my heart. Truly.
MS-13 members game U.S. immigration system by claiming they’re underage
April 26, 2018
MS-13 is paying smugglers to coach gang members on how to game the U.S. immigration system, teaching underage members to claim UAC status — and telling those over 18 to lie and claim they are underage — to try to gain quick, easy access to the U.S., government officials said Thursday.
Rep. Peter T. King, a New York Republican, said his district is such a hotbed of MS-13 activity that authorities are “right now digging for bodies within a mile of my house.” He said some families are forced to facilitate gang members’ arrivals and are pressured by gangs to become sponsors and claim the children when they arrive.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed the pipeline.
“They recruit young children, they train them how to be smuggled across our border, how to then join up with gang members in the United States,” she told Congress.
[…]
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/26/ms-13-gang-members-claim-theyre-underage-gain-acce/
Impossible!
FEARLESS OR INSANE, LOL!
Lunch atop a Skyscraper is a famous photograph taken atop the steelwork of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, during the construction of the Rockefeller Center, in Manhattan, New York City, United States. Wikipedia
Artist: Charles Clyde Ebbets
Created: September 20, 1932
We are headed towards Cohb. No land in sight, but it is a beautiful morning. The kid in me wants to see something and shout land ho! (I think it is a long cloud )
If everything works today I will see Blarney Castle. 🙂 There may also be Guiness involved, perhaps.
