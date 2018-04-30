April 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #466

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

98 Responses to April 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #466

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. fleporeblog says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    What an absolutely INCREDIBLE day for SD and CTH! Not only did Lou Dobbs tweet an article, he gave SD and CTH an incredible shoutout!

    Lou is big time. He can call our President anytime he wants.

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:22 am

    On this episode of the Glazov Gang, I join Jamie Glazov for a spirited discussion of hats and the recent developments with Candace Owens and Kanye West, and the way that the Democrats exploit black people and hijack black identity.

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270022/glazov-gang-black-power-and-democrat-plantations-daniel-greenfield

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • MAGA_Berserker says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Weird, what can happen when we have a leader / POTUS whos word can be trusted.

    • MAGA_Berserker says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:49 am

      Many of us have gone back and watched VSG PDJT’s historical interviews talking about how he would handle the North Korea issue. It is hard to believe that KJI did not also have someone dig all that up and translate it for him.

      Mr. Trump started working on this solution well over a decade ago. Today’s headlines are just the culmination of his work, enabled by us electing him POTUS, and him sending Mr. Pompeo to deliver the first message.

      It is going to be a hard adjustment, but as this all falls into place, I am going to show Mr. Il of N. Korea respect. At least he has the constitution to understand when his old paradigm has ended, and choosing the high road is necessary for his survival. Very unlike comedy, the-clap and brenmuzen.

  8. nwtex says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

  12. wendy forward says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

    If regular people are 1/10 as sick of them as I am…WINNING!

  13. ForGodandCountry says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Here’s a preview of what is going to happen to the left and it’s media this Nov.

  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:29 am

    In this new edition of The Glazov Gang, we are running our special 3-part series with Gavin Boby of the Law and Freedom Foundation. Gavin takes us Inside the Horrifying World of Muslim Rape Gangs, unveiling the Islamic theology that inspires them – and the shameless British cover-up that keeps the gangs and their Islamic motivation hidden from public view.

    http://jamieglazov.com/2018/04/29/glazov-gang-inside-the-world-of-muslim-rape-gangs/

    Part I: Gavin shares his battle against “Muslim Rape Gangs in the U.K.”

    Part II: Gavin takes us “Inside the World of Muslim Rape Gangs”.

    Part III: Gavin discusses his group’s new book about the Islamic child rape gangs: Peter McLoughlin’s “Easy Meat: Inside Britain’s Grooming Gang Scandal.”

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 30, 2018 at 2:03 am

      Good one, Governor – give ’em hell (and never use that slutty chick’s name – evah!) The quicker she slides into oblivion the better. We all love your daughter, Sarah – she is someone you can be proud of, that’s for sure! Sarah will always be remembered. Little miss potty mouth, not so much. She’s really not even worth commenting on.

  16. Matrony says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

    ~Resource Material~
    (CTH cited numerous times):

    A Timeline of Treason: How DNC & FBI Leadership Tried to Fix a Presidential Election
    http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html

    Scroll right and down to access all info on the spreadsheet.

    Roster of suspects located at bottom of spreadsheet.

    Crowd-sourcing appeal: please point out any errors or omissions in the comments, along with source links.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Matrony – Incredible stuff – fun to read all of it in the timeline format. Well, not exactly fun – but verrrrry interesting and incriminating – right? Thanks for that link….

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

  18. fleporeblog says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    There is an awakening that is occurring in the Black community that cannot be put back in the bottle!

    From the article linked above:

    The majority of black Americans say multinational free trade deals have led to American job loss rather than job creation or lower prices for consumers as promised by the last few decades of the political and economic establishment.

    About 60 percent of black Americans said in a recent Harvard-Harris poll that free trade has spurred massive job loss in America, holding the most unfavorable views of free trade of any demographic group in the United States.

    An even larger majority of black Americans say that they are personally losing as a result of free trade deals, with about 62 percent saying free trade has hurt their opportunities in the U.S.

  19. fleporeblog says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Folks our President has cornered every single Democrat and RINO! It is absolutely brilliant how he did it. Please keep in mind something HUGE our President was able to get done in the Omnibus Bill. Not only $700 Billion for our military this year but $716 Billion already APPOVED for next year.

    Come September 28th, our President will be fighting for us, our country and our way of life! He will have the government shutdown because he will demand that the entire WALL has to be funded in order to get his signature. If they are dumb enough to pass a Bill in the House and Senate, he will ABSOLUTELY Veto it.

    Democrat Leadership cannot have the WALL fully funded a month before the Midterm Election. Their base will abandon them. However, ever Democrat up for reelection in a Red State in the House as well as the Senate will have to tell their voters that they don’t want to fund a WALL or the opposite which is that they will vote Yes to fund the entire WALL. The Democrat Party will be completely split on this issue. They WILL NOT be united.

    Our President and more importantly Republicans will be the biggest benefactor of the decision our President will make.

    Why do you think on a few occasions last night that he wants Americans to watch the caravan as they make it to our border. 70% of Americans will be sickened by what they see which is allowed by Democrats!

  20. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Starting to look like tweets can be used against his enemies as well as for herding his own away from stories that might be embarrassing. Who cares what a skank comedian or the fake news say at nerd prom? Is it really that important or is it a distraction from the disaster happening at the border? Makes me wonder…

  21. sunnydaze says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Mark Robinson (the man who gave the terrific 2nd Amendment speech) spoke at the N.C. Dist 13 GOP convention a week ago or so.

    Liked by 6 people

  22. Matrony says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Trump is Doing What Kennedy Tried To Do – Kevin Shipp
    By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

    Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says what is going on with Donald J. Trump “is an ongoing coup to remove a duly elected President.” Shipp contends, “This is a huge constitutional crisis like the country has never seen before. This makes Watergate look like a Sunday school class.”

    https://usawatchdog.com/trump-is-doing-what-kennedy-tried-to-do-kevin-shipp/

  23. Robert Smith says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:11 am

    From the Q board…it seems activity is ongoing in Syria. At first I heard it was an explosion at a Syrian Base. This says Iranian base which makes it more interesting.

    Well, NK is off the chessboard right?

    http://www.jewishpress.com/news/middle-east/syria/explosions-at-syrian-military-base-cause-2-6-magnitude-earthquake/2018/04/30/

    http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/world-news/2458-breaking-news-massive-explosion-hits-iranian-base-in-syria-fears-israel-used-tactical-nuke-registered-as-m2-6-earthquake

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:24 am

      Tactical nuke, eh?

      Try “Russian propaganda”.

      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        April 30, 2018 at 1:29 am

        Oh you’re one of those. Russian propaganda…

        I won’t bother you again I promise. I’ll leave you to your safe space.

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          April 30, 2018 at 1:44 am

          What part of “ammunition depot” don’t you understand? I mean, you DO realize the only people who think Israel would use a pre-emptive nuke are the tin foil people, right?

          Lemme help you out, genius. Here’s an ammunition depot going up in this short 1 min. video. Oh lookie! A mushroom cloud.

          And why don’t you look to see who is fear-mongering to the media that the Israeli’s used “tactical nuke”? Hint: they speak Russian

          Now keep your promise and go away.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Sorry friend ,but anybody endorsed by this bunch is not worth reading or linking too,

      “Hal Turner uses his own life experiences to formulate his opinions and he lets loose with them every week no matter who doesn’t like it!

      MSNBC says “[Hal] Turner has the cachet of show business and draws easily on the politics of the day to support his case.”

      CNN reports “Hal Turner is a man with a message. . . . a master of the First Amendment”

      DAILY KOS reports [Hal Turner has] “outstanding and unsurpassed ability of verbal rhetoric and eloquence over the mighty radio-waves. . . . .”

  24. nwtex says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Wow, this has me all choked up. How wonderful to finely see something nice written about this extraordinary lady who has graced our Country with her kindness and warmth (etc) and makes us proud. She certainly has given up alot!
    It is kinda embarrassing since, until recently, she probably didn’t know how ugly some people in this country can be. I am ashamed of how she has been treated totally ashamed.
    She should be given combat pay!

    The writer of the piece Suzanne Fields will probably get some flack…… she deserved roses!
    Truth be told I have not read the article yet…will do 1st thing tomorrow.

    Liked by 1 person

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:26 am

      Said before but it’s worth saying over and over…

      If Melania were a democrat’s wife, she’d the the reigning queen of the global fashion world and the toast of DC.

  25. nwtex says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:22 am

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:23 am

    The Kanye effect?

    Liked by 2 people

  28. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:28 am

  29. nwtex says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:28 am

  31. grandmaintexas says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:39 am

    I was thinking about the UniParty today and it occurred to me that it has largely succeeded in convincing Americans that we are a 50/50 nation.

    This allows them to:
    1) Promote the idea of endless gridlock
    2) Skate on blame when nothing gets done
    3) Gives them endless opportunities to play sleight of hand political games
    4) Use false polling data to their advantage
    5) Divide and conquer us

    But our President put a big hole in their balloon. We are much more united than we may think.

    May God bless and keep PDJT safe. And may the UniParty get blown away in the 2018 midterms.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:53 am

      All too true.

      MAGA is a supertanker gaining speed under the helm of PDJT. America loves a winner, and people are flocking to the MAGA banner under his leadership.

      We are witnessing one of the greatest turnarounds in American history, and WE are a part of it….highly favored and blessed by the Lord God Almighty.

      People will be speaking of these days a century from now with awe and wonder.

  32. brh82 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:45 am

    https://flipboard.com/@flipboard/-us-appeals-court-allows-texas-to-implem/f-4c35b7f4b0%2Freuters.com Texas has spent 7 years working on a solution for Voting Fraud and now they have made laws that passed the Appeals court today. Short story:Have to show photo ID to vote OR household utilities bill or other named documents. Used to be the same law existed in California, but the Liberal renegade here lets anyone vote however many times they want.

