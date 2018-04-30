April 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #466

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
What an absolutely INCREDIBLE day for SD and CTH! Not only did Lou Dobbs tweet an article, he gave SD and CTH an incredible shoutout!
Lou is big time. He can call our President anytime he wants.
God bless you, Sundance!
Thank you for sharing, flep, you are amazing! 🙂
I love you guys! Sundance, Flep and Minnie!! ya”ll Amazing!! Like our military! I sleep well at night– knowing you are there!
Great response Sundance! When history is written it will document the fine work you and your team have provided in awakening so many of us to the vile evil that has overrun our country.
Very well deserved praise for a job very well done.
Love you, Sundance.
I have always been a Lou Dobbs fan. Woot woot, and a rare woot!
On this episode of the Glazov Gang, I join Jamie Glazov for a spirited discussion of hats and the recent developments with Candace Owens and Kanye West, and the way that the Democrats exploit black people and hijack black identity.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270022/glazov-gang-black-power-and-democrat-plantations-daniel-greenfield
Weird, what can happen when we have a leader / POTUS whos word can be trusted.
Many of us have gone back and watched VSG PDJT’s historical interviews talking about how he would handle the North Korea issue. It is hard to believe that KJI did not also have someone dig all that up and translate it for him.
Mr. Trump started working on this solution well over a decade ago. Today’s headlines are just the culmination of his work, enabled by us electing him POTUS, and him sending Mr. Pompeo to deliver the first message.
It is going to be a hard adjustment, but as this all falls into place, I am going to show Mr. Il of N. Korea respect. At least he has the constitution to understand when his old paradigm has ended, and choosing the high road is necessary for his survival. Very unlike comedy, the-clap and brenmuzen.
Prepare for ‘splodey heads!!
Puney punk, he needs knocked down a peg or two.
I just posted 2 interesting pieces that counter this crooked thinkers stance.
Even tho I posted (here) that the President was going to be speaking at the NRA this week I chose to put them on the Monday OT because I’m not sure if they should be here.
sheesh. I’ve been doin this since July 2012 but it can get confusing as to what goes where as I’ve been called out (in a delicate way) recently. So figured the OT was best way to go.
Im not advocating for violence against this kid, but hes going to get himself into a situation his mouth cant get him out of.
IMO he’s already there.
Like we used to say in the old neighbourhood, his brain is writing checks his body can’t cash
Advocates taking your #2amendment freedoms, Now talks about taking your #1Admendment rights, the entire #Constuition would be next, then #Boxcars. Seig Heil Hogg Nazi
Its a broken record but where are his parents???
From what I’ve read, the parents are probably egging him on.
OMG, What a little twerp. This kid’s too much.
Perfect verbiage, wrong picture. This is the one you’re looking for…
One of the comments on the WT thread described as “the offspring of Olive Oyl and a ferret”!
Hahahahaha!
Trust me…
Conservatives are already straining at the leash to get to the polls in Nov.
I have missed you FGAC!
Wish i could figure out how to post pics!! but I cant tell you how glad i am..too many trolls and new posters..missed ya!
Wonder how many Democrats Turtle and his “friends” are financing.
Comey, Hillary, and…
Obama?
That’s just the short list. The very, VERY short list.
If regular people are 1/10 as sick of them as I am…WINNING!
Here’s a preview of what is going to happen to the left and it’s media this Nov.
ahahahahahah!!!!
This week two dem party members confided to us that they voted for PT, and love him.
I meant to say “party workers” not members.
In this new edition of The Glazov Gang, we are running our special 3-part series with Gavin Boby of the Law and Freedom Foundation. Gavin takes us Inside the Horrifying World of Muslim Rape Gangs, unveiling the Islamic theology that inspires them – and the shameless British cover-up that keeps the gangs and their Islamic motivation hidden from public view.
http://jamieglazov.com/2018/04/29/glazov-gang-inside-the-world-of-muslim-rape-gangs/
Part I: Gavin shares his battle against “Muslim Rape Gangs in the U.K.”
Part II: Gavin takes us “Inside the World of Muslim Rape Gangs”.
Part III: Gavin discusses his group’s new book about the Islamic child rape gangs: Peter McLoughlin’s “Easy Meat: Inside Britain’s Grooming Gang Scandal.”
Good one, Governor – give ’em hell (and never use that slutty chick’s name – evah!) The quicker she slides into oblivion the better. We all love your daughter, Sarah – she is someone you can be proud of, that’s for sure! Sarah will always be remembered. Little miss potty mouth, not so much. She’s really not even worth commenting on.
~Resource Material~
(CTH cited numerous times):
A Timeline of Treason: How DNC & FBI Leadership Tried to Fix a Presidential Election
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html
Scroll right and down to access all info on the spreadsheet.
Roster of suspects located at bottom of spreadsheet.
Crowd-sourcing appeal: please point out any errors or omissions in the comments, along with source links.
Matrony – Incredible stuff – fun to read all of it in the timeline format. Well, not exactly fun – but verrrrry interesting and incriminating – right? Thanks for that link….
There is an awakening that is occurring in the Black community that cannot be put back in the bottle!
From the article linked above:
The majority of black Americans say multinational free trade deals have led to American job loss rather than job creation or lower prices for consumers as promised by the last few decades of the political and economic establishment.
About 60 percent of black Americans said in a recent Harvard-Harris poll that free trade has spurred massive job loss in America, holding the most unfavorable views of free trade of any demographic group in the United States.
An even larger majority of black Americans say that they are personally losing as a result of free trade deals, with about 62 percent saying free trade has hurt their opportunities in the U.S.
Praise God in Heaven, thank you, thank you!
Folks our President has cornered every single Democrat and RINO! It is absolutely brilliant how he did it. Please keep in mind something HUGE our President was able to get done in the Omnibus Bill. Not only $700 Billion for our military this year but $716 Billion already APPOVED for next year.
Come September 28th, our President will be fighting for us, our country and our way of life! He will have the government shutdown because he will demand that the entire WALL has to be funded in order to get his signature. If they are dumb enough to pass a Bill in the House and Senate, he will ABSOLUTELY Veto it.
Democrat Leadership cannot have the WALL fully funded a month before the Midterm Election. Their base will abandon them. However, ever Democrat up for reelection in a Red State in the House as well as the Senate will have to tell their voters that they don’t want to fund a WALL or the opposite which is that they will vote Yes to fund the entire WALL. The Democrat Party will be completely split on this issue. They WILL NOT be united.
Our President and more importantly Republicans will be the biggest benefactor of the decision our President will make.
Why do you think on a few occasions last night that he wants Americans to watch the caravan as they make it to our border. 70% of Americans will be sickened by what they see which is allowed by Democrats!
Excellent thread on how the Left really screwed themselves today with this caravan!
Praying unceasingly.
More and more each day, every day.
Great Thread Flep thanks for posting it………
Oh boy here we go again more 12d chess. 15 months in and 1.3 trillion later no wall and folks hopping across the border like its recess. But wait for it because come next election will surely get it turned around. Oh and IG report coming out soon too. Gonna be a MOAB!
Oh boy here we go again….
….more Eeyore BS. Some people can’t see the successes, only the failures. Remind me never to share a foxhole with you, loser.
Loser? I’ve been called worst.
Yep. Little doubt about that. As in, none at all.
Matt-Go Away! nobody likes you…Find a site that you can post your garbage where sheeple will like you…( i really do not know why I responded to this guy) Ad Rem–shut me down!
I don’t post anywhere on the internet so I can be liked. Do people actually do that?
I enjoy Robert Barnes twitter feed………
Definitely.
BF and I were just talking about this.
Starting to look like tweets can be used against his enemies as well as for herding his own away from stories that might be embarrassing. Who cares what a skank comedian or the fake news say at nerd prom? Is it really that important or is it a distraction from the disaster happening at the border? Makes me wonder…
Makes you wonder??
You’re not smart enough to see what happened at the border as a massive PR win ahead of an important mid-term election.
Post less.
I’ll continue to post what I want until the owner kicks me out not because you don’t like what I say.
Droolers gonna drool
Matthew— you truly crack me up! I am thinking that you have no friends…but hey Matt—come here to the treehouse–We have lots of information and insight! you are welcome here…until Ad rem kicks ya out! Hang in there buddy…
ForGodandCountry,ignore him.This should tell you everything you need to know,
“Loser? I’ve been called worst”
Hey, Déplorables can walk and chew gum at the same time. Contrary to the Lamestream.
Mark Robinson (the man who gave the terrific 2nd Amendment speech) spoke at the N.C. Dist 13 GOP convention a week ago or so.
This is America, reawakening. There are millions of Americans just like this good man.
Trump is Doing What Kennedy Tried To Do – Kevin Shipp
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says what is going on with Donald J. Trump “is an ongoing coup to remove a duly elected President.” Shipp contends, “This is a huge constitutional crisis like the country has never seen before. This makes Watergate look like a Sunday school class.”
https://usawatchdog.com/trump-is-doing-what-kennedy-tried-to-do-kevin-shipp/
From the Q board…it seems activity is ongoing in Syria. At first I heard it was an explosion at a Syrian Base. This says Iranian base which makes it more interesting.
Well, NK is off the chessboard right?
http://www.jewishpress.com/news/middle-east/syria/explosions-at-syrian-military-base-cause-2-6-magnitude-earthquake/2018/04/30/
http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/world-news/2458-breaking-news-massive-explosion-hits-iranian-base-in-syria-fears-israel-used-tactical-nuke-registered-as-m2-6-earthquake
Tactical nuke, eh?
Try “Russian propaganda”.
Oh you’re one of those. Russian propaganda…
I won’t bother you again I promise. I’ll leave you to your safe space.
What part of “ammunition depot” don’t you understand? I mean, you DO realize the only people who think Israel would use a pre-emptive nuke are the tin foil people, right?
Lemme help you out, genius. Here’s an ammunition depot going up in this short 1 min. video. Oh lookie! A mushroom cloud.
And why don’t you look to see who is fear-mongering to the media that the Israeli’s used “tactical nuke”? Hint: they speak Russian
Now keep your promise and go away.
Sorry friend ,but anybody endorsed by this bunch is not worth reading or linking too,
“Hal Turner uses his own life experiences to formulate his opinions and he lets loose with them every week no matter who doesn’t like it!
MSNBC says “[Hal] Turner has the cachet of show business and draws easily on the politics of the day to support his case.”
CNN reports “Hal Turner is a man with a message. . . . a master of the First Amendment”
DAILY KOS reports [Hal Turner has] “outstanding and unsurpassed ability of verbal rhetoric and eloquence over the mighty radio-waves. . . . .”
Wow, this has me all choked up. How wonderful to finely see something nice written about this extraordinary lady who has graced our Country with her kindness and warmth (etc) and makes us proud. She certainly has given up alot!
It is kinda embarrassing since, until recently, she probably didn’t know how ugly some people in this country can be. I am ashamed of how she has been treated totally ashamed.
She should be given combat pay!
The writer of the piece Suzanne Fields will probably get some flack…… she deserved roses!
Truth be told I have not read the article yet…will do 1st thing tomorrow.
Said before but it’s worth saying over and over…
If Melania were a democrat’s wife, she’d the the reigning queen of the global fashion world and the toast of DC.
The Kanye effect?
Bless Jenny Hatch for great montages!
I was thinking about the UniParty today and it occurred to me that it has largely succeeded in convincing Americans that we are a 50/50 nation.
This allows them to:
1) Promote the idea of endless gridlock
2) Skate on blame when nothing gets done
3) Gives them endless opportunities to play sleight of hand political games
4) Use false polling data to their advantage
5) Divide and conquer us
But our President put a big hole in their balloon. We are much more united than we may think.
May God bless and keep PDJT safe. And may the UniParty get blown away in the 2018 midterms.
All too true.
MAGA is a supertanker gaining speed under the helm of PDJT. America loves a winner, and people are flocking to the MAGA banner under his leadership.
We are witnessing one of the greatest turnarounds in American history, and WE are a part of it….highly favored and blessed by the Lord God Almighty.
People will be speaking of these days a century from now with awe and wonder.
https://flipboard.com/@flipboard/-us-appeals-court-allows-texas-to-implem/f-4c35b7f4b0%2Freuters.com Texas has spent 7 years working on a solution for Voting Fraud and now they have made laws that passed the Appeals court today. Short story:Have to show photo ID to vote OR household utilities bill or other named documents. Used to be the same law existed in California, but the Liberal renegade here lets anyone vote however many times they want.
Texas gettin’ it done, as ever was!
I love the show Photo ID law, but the substitution using documents weakens it considerably, leaving it open to fraud (can steal utility bills out of mail boxes and sell them.)
