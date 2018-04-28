Saturday April 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Amen
…and that pretty much sums it ….Amen
Since many others have contributed works of art to this site, let me add these links.
From a different time and place. Color photos by the last Tsar’s photographer.
https://russia-insider.com/en/culture/tsars-photographer-and-his-amazing-contribution-russian-history/ri8140
The following is the Saker Calendar for 2018. The calendar itself is a little hard to understand, however, the iconic art work is Heavenly.
http://telemarksporten.no/SakerPhotos/Saker%20Calendar%202018Resize.pdf
Search for the Truth and pray for peace
The Saker Calendar is so beautiful. Thanks for posting it.
Agreed, the tone and texture are remarkable.
Thanks for sharing the links.
Just viewed the czar’s photographers photo and the numerous Cathedrals were spectacular. Wonderful history.
this is my 1st time here in the open thread.
Here is my “not addressed elsewhere” post:
Given
1 PDJT and the US House and Senate Tax Reform
2 the resulting impact of High Income people in NY, CA, NJ, et cetera, losing their SALT (state and local tax) deductions
3. record numbers of those people are fleeing the HIGH TAX states, and relocating to low or no tax states.
4. Given the levels of the population moves being estimated in the 800K+ range from each state …
5. given the 2020 Census . . .
Conclusion: This will decrease the population of the states, reducing their representation and thereby their apportionment in the Electoral College…
This will reduce the clout of the (D) Party, and increase the clout of the (R) Party.
I am Not alleging that PDJT is playing 4th or 5th dimensional chess. I am asserting that this potential trend is an unintended consequence of the (R) Party Tax Cuts!
Maybe it is PDJT playing 4th dimensional chess!
An excellent observation!
though masses of “D”s moving May mean that they try to replicate their D-state ways in their new more R-state, so conversely possibly watering down the Red State aspects of wherever they choose to go…interesting analysis you’ve offered…
So hope you’re right Newt.
We are stuck in Kommiefornia for the present. The people I see moving to red states are people like us who want to be free of all the BS and craziness here. We’ll see.
Cal and NY losing population and electors can only be a good thing.
I’m 60 years old. At 66 and 8 months, I am peak for SSAN retirement. (Yeah, I know I can retire at 72 and get more, but men in my family line don’t live past 79 years old, So, I’m choosing to retire and spend full-time with my sweetie (wife), and not to keep working!)
So, When I retire (my sweetie is already retired), we will move from the high-cost of living (Annapolis in the DC Metro-plex) to a small town in (the much warmer winters) southern Florida (with a MUCH lower cost of living!).
Tell me I’m wrong.
Go ahead! I’ll ignore you!
Sounds like a sweet plan. I’m in Baltimore. Annapolis is high maintenance living.
Hey Wendy, you replied to me, not Newt. Nice comments though–Regards!
> “though masses of “D”s moving May mean that they try to replicate their D-state ways in their new more R-state, so conversely possibly watering down the Red State aspects of wherever they choose to go…”
Tertiary analysis is hard. Even the CBO does not know how to estimate the impacts of reduced taxes on the economy causing the economy to grow, and thereby increase tax revenue . . .
It’s a dynamic world.
The CBO static-world analysts are idiots.
And so it is with my observation of news stories about people moving from high-tax states to low-tax states after they lose their “SALT” deductions…
I have NO IDEA what will really happen, but IT IS AN INTERESTING CAN OF WORMS that has been opened!
Armchair Quarterbacks could always win the Super Bowl…& Biff always cashes in w/Marty’s sport’s scores of the future in his safe…
> “… Biff always cashes in w/Marty’s sport’s scores of the future in his safe…”
OMG! I love you!
🙂
NL, Sad to say the piddling numbers of productive citizens voting with their feet will be more than covered by welfare drones fraudulently voting in their stead unless serious steps are taken to establish serious voter I.D. programs and credentials !
LikeLiked by 1 person
> “… the piddling numbers of productive citizens voting with their feet will be more than covered by welfare drones fraudulently voting in their stead …”
Yahbut, the people leaving have big incomes, and they paid taxes. The (stupid) states involved in this are replacing them with voters on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as food stamps, where they PAY NO TAXES.
It doesn’t take a genius to see where this is going!
My friend’s partner had some pretty sketchy friends (long story . . .), one of whom left a pit-bull with them. The poor dog was bewildered at being left behind and was so timid we suspected she’d been mistreated at some point. She found a good home, however, with people who love her and over time transformed into the most lovable companion. Pit-bulls are sadly misunderstood. Here’s a neat video about a pit-bull who loves kitties . . . Happy Caterday, Treepers!
So very precious. Pit bulls are great dogs if treated well.
That’s so cute. Here is a story of a pittie who serves as a seeing eye to his friend the blind dachshund.
http://www.richmond.com/washingtonpost/features/the-blind-dachshund-and-his-seeing-eye-dog-are-back/article_a7579b8f-4633-5258-a03d-857e76982712.html?utm_source=RTD%20Email
They came in as a pair and they were adopted as a pair – a blind 12-year-old dachshund and his guide dog, a 6-year-old pit bull. The two found a new home this week, but one dog was discovered a few days later wandering on a rural road 100 miles away.
The dachshund is named OJ, and the pit bull is named Blue Dozer.
And in the past few days, their tale, which sounds straight out of a Hallmark movie, has gone viral on social media with thousands of animal lovers offering to adopt them and doling out criticism, worry and support for what a Richmond shelter official called a “delicate situation.”
Late Wednesday, after hours of dealing with logistics and trying to persuade the owner to return the pit bull so they could be together, the dogs were back together. Upon being reunited, they wiggled and rubbed each other and hopped in a truck to the Richmond shelter that had handled their adoption.
“Our main concern is they needed to be together,” said Christie Chipps Peters, director of the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter. “They’re a unique, bonded pair. OJ can’t see well, and he needed his buddy with him.”
The dogs’ journey started when the pair were brought in April 20 to the Richmond shelter after their owner became homeless. She had adopted the pit bull four years ago from the shelter and already had the dachshund. The dogs became best friends.
The owner couldn’t keep them but her request was for them to stay together, if possible. The shelter agreed and took the dogs.
On its Facebook page, the shelter described the relationship between the two as the “cutest (and saddest) thing.”
“OJ is blind and depends on Dozer to show him around,” the shelter wrote. “We can’t stand the cuteness and kindness these two share. Anyone willing to love a bonded pair of perfection?”
On Sunday, a woman stepped forward to adopt the pair. Peters said the woman, whose name was not disclosed, had emailed after seeing a Facebook post about the dogs. She filled out the required paperwork and told Peters that she had lost her pit bull a few years ago and could handle two dogs. Peters said there “wasn’t any cause for concern” at the time.
The woman and the dogs left together, and the Richmond shelter updated its Facebook post to say that the two had been adopted, using the hashtag #BestFriendsForLife.
But the pair soon ran into trouble.
On Tuesday, OJ was brought in to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center near Staunton, Virginia, by a man who said that he found the dog on the side of a road and that he appeared to be a stray. Blue Dozer was not with him.
Tracey Meadows, acting director at the Shenandoah shelter, said Wednesday they used a microchip to figure out that he had come from the Richmond facility, and they found his new owner. Meadows said that when the shelter contacted the woman who had adopted the two dogs from Richmond, she said that “someone was watching the dog [OJ] for us.”
Meadows said the owner told her the pit bull was with her. The woman told Meadows that she could keep OJ but that she didn’t want to give up Blue Dozer.
Once the word got out that OJ had been found alone on a road in Staunton, the dogs’ tale gained attention, as people followed updates in suspense, wondering whether they would be reunited.
For hours on Wednesday, Peters said she went back and forth talking to the woman, trying to persuade her to give up Blue Dozer so the pair could remain together.
“She really loved the dog,” Peters said of Blue Dozer. “She wanted to keep him.”
But Peters said she thinks the woman didn’t “fully understand they needed to be together.” She said she thinks the woman also became afraid. The woman told Peters she had received more than 600 death threats on email and social media.
Eventually, the owner agreed to turn over Blue Dozer and meet shelter officials in a parking lot. His best friend, OJ, was waiting.
On Facebook, the Richmond shelter’s post about the dogs’ adoption, then separation and rescue, had nearly 3,400 shares and more than 1,500 comments.
Alison Jackson wrote on Facebook upon seeing that the two had been reunited, “Thank God! Now I am crying all over again.”
And Jan Cafferty wrote that she was angry when she read about what had happened to the pair. “Somehow thought in the back of my mind I knew these precious souls would be reunited. Such wonderful news to wake up to in the UK.”
Officials at the Richmond shelter said nothing will be done with the two right away other than “snuggling them together.” At some point, they said, the pair will be offered for adoption once shelter workers have gone through the hundreds of requests.
This time, whoever adopts them will be required to sign a document, promising to keep the pair together.
Peters said that although it is not uncommon to have a bonded pair of dogs, these two are rare in that they’re such different types of dogs.
“You’ve got this giant, beautiful pit bull mix and this tiny dachshund, and they’re inseparable,” she said.
OJ can detect only shadows and relies on Blue Dozer to “make the way” as he “plods along behind him,” Peters said. At times, the 10-pound OJ runs into the 90-pound Blue Dozer when he follows too closely.
Peters said the woman who adopted them did the right thing by giving Blue Dozer back to the shelter. She said that the woman will face no legal ramifications and that the dogs were not in danger. She said she didn’t know how – or why – OJ had been left on the side of the road.
Although the shelter said it handles adoptions based on the best interest of each animal, it “cannot account for decisions that are made by citizens after adoption. In the end, we have to trust people – trust them to love the pets we have cared for, and trust them to do what is best.”
This is a good example of how some dogs are so much better than the people who have them. A truly sad fact is that pit-bulls are popular with members of the underclass who think having a “bad-ass” dog builds up their street cred. It’s sometimes shocking to discover just how different their values about dog ownership (Michael Vick, for instance) are from people in other parts of society.
I would prefer to put these two comments in the April 28th Trump thread but it isn’t open yet.
On the Automatic Earth either April 26 or 27 there is an ABC report saying in the bunny judge case dealing with Trump’s lawyer Cohen that President Trump if necessary will personally review the seized documents to ensure his attorney/client privilege is protected. I don’t know exactly what this means as maybe the bunny judge will simply over rule that or just ignore that but it would seem to me if this is true that bunny judge maybe about to cross swords with POTUS! Is this a new line in the Sand? Will the bunny judge dare to cross the line in the Sand Trump has drawn? I guess we will soon find out! Maybe Trump is finally taking the gloves off???
The second thought I have is that there will be no indictments by the DoJ until the Mueller SC is shut down. That was the true significance of the raid on Trump lawyer Cohen! The above info if true may be Trump’s reply.
Off to bed I go!
Love this new nickname – “the bunny judge”
Always do, and my children shake their hands, as well.
Thank you for the reminder 🙂
Wonderful. I do as well. Your children… THAT gave me chills Minnie!!!!
I also tell them to stay safe….and not to pay attention to MSM they are a bunch of liars 😉 I feel so good afterwards.
However…I must tell ya I was entering a parking lot (to turn around in)…in a VERRRY “left” part of town…. a sheriff’s vehicle was about to exit…..as it was passing by I gave the officer (driver) the o.k sign. I then did my turn around and was going to head out the drive way but the vehicle was stopped at the driveway (blocking my exit) THEN the female officer with some sort of head covering got out and, with a “badge heavy” look on her face, sauntered towards my car with her hand resting on her gun said “What did you say to me!!!” I said…I didn’t say anything I was giving you the “good job” sign….she didn’t seem to know what I meant so I repeated.
Thinking about it later she may have thought I was flashing a particular finger her way.
Anyway she glared at me…..REALLY glared and walked back to her vehicle.
Man, I tell you, I have never experienced that reaction in my life….the guys and gals are always with big smiles and thank yous etc. My first thought was she is not from this country, not recognizing the ok sign (hmmm), the thing on her head, complexion, btw I don’t care if I’m being politically incorrect….I’m a 5th generation American living in America we can say and think what we want. I wanted to rip that uniform off her. She does not deserve to wear it.
Thx for letting me get that off my chest 😉
…wait we came here, from Spain, in the early1600’s so it’s more than 5 generations. Been here a very long time……heck I can say anything I want….. PC does not apply. 😯
Call Me Crazy
“For whether we be beside ourselves, it is to God…” (2 Cor. 5:13).
The Greek word translated as “beside ourselves” means, in this context, to be out of one’s right mind, insane, or mad. Because of his zeal for the truth and constant drive to live for the Lord and get the gospel out to the lost, the Apostle Paul was viewed as being crazy. With his fervor for serving the Lord, he seemed like a man out of balance and fanatical to the world.
In Acts 26:4-23, we learn how Paul shared the testimony of his conversion before Governor Festus and King Agrippa. In verse 24 of this passage, we read that “Festus said with a loud voice, Paul, thou art beside thyself; much learning doth make thee mad.” This statement put Paul in the best of company. People also said our Lord was “beside Himself” and “mad.” Mark 3:21 tells us, “And when His [the Lord’s] friends heard of it, they went out to lay hold on Him: for they said, He is beside Himself.” Likewise, in John 10:20: “And many of them said, He hath a devil, and is mad….”
Being called crazy for the sake of Christ is not an insult, but a compliment for the believer. If people think we’re crazy because we live for the Lord, that’s a good thing. It shows we’re following the Lord and His Word. Following the Lord and living by His Word will make us appear different to the world because we’re not going with the flow and we are not living “according to the course of this world” (Eph. 2:2), and so it seems to them that we’re a bit off and crazy.
Dogmatism, belief that the Bible is absolute truth, also makes people think you’re crazy. Dogmatism is uncommon and unacceptable in a society that demands tolerance. When you say that, based on the Word of God, something is the absolute truth, the world will think you’re crazy. The Word of God, however, is an absolute. It is our authority. When it says that there is only one way to God, and it’s through the Lord Jesus Christ, that’s the truth, and we must proclaim it, even if people call us crazy.
As we follow Paul as he followed Christ (1 Cor. 11:1), we too, like Paul, should have a deep-seated devotion for the Lord, consumed with a zeal for the things of God, living for unseen, eternal things. This will make people think you’re out of your mind, but that’s good. It’s good to be called crazy for the Lord. Like Paul, we remember that if we appear to be out of our right mind because we hold nothing back and are zealous and dogmatic, “it is to God,” it’s to please, honor, and glorify Him.
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/call-me-crazy/
Korea, VSGPDJT
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. Matthew 5:9
See what love the Father has given us, that we should be called children of God; and that is what we are. 1 John 3:1
The love of the Father makes us children of God. Children of God are peacemakers.
A SPECIAL CONJUNCTION OF THE MOON AND JUPITER: This weekend, the Moon and Jupiter are converging for their brightest conjunction of the year. When the Moon becomes full on Sunday night, April 29th, only ~5 degrees of arc will separate the pair inside the constellation Libra:
Conjunctions between the Moon and Jupiter are not uncommon–but this one is special. It’s happening only days before Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth in early May. As a result of its proximity, Jupiter is shining brighter than any star in the night sky. For instance, on the night of the conjunction Jupiter will be almost 3 times brighter than brilliant Sirius. The giant planet will have no trouble being seen next to the glaring full Moon.
Do you have a backyard telescope? Point it at Jupiter. Even cheap department store optics will reveal Jupiter’s alternating cloud belts and four largest moons: Io, Europe, Callisto and Ganymede.
Finding the conjunction is easy. Just look east-southeast after sunset. You’ll see the Moon and Jupiter rising together as a pair. They will remain visible all night long, highest in the sky at midnight, but beautiful at any time. Enjoy the show! Sky maps: April 28, 29, 30.
http://spaceweather.com/
Wow, moon and about four other planets in Libra when I was born. Jupiter opposite in Aries. This should be beautiful-thanks!
I remember a monk once telling me, “Let go, let God.” Simple, perfect advice. THY will be done, indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caturday
Nothing like the Left when it comes to being underhanded and snarky . NYS Comptroller T. J. DeNapoli sent a ‘friendly letter’ to major NYS financial institutions indicating NYS was concerned about financial institutions also doing business with firearms and ammunition makers. He reminded them he controlled a $200 B portfolio of state pension monies.
The CEO of Hornady, Inc. Steve Hornady addressed DeNapoli’s financial leveraging with an open letter stating Hornady will no longer knowingly do business with NYS or any of its agencies. Hornady makes an extensive line of high-quality ammunition and components well-respected in the LEO community as well as private individuals. see Hornady press release here :
https://press.hornady.com/release/2018/04/23/hornady-stands-up-to-state-of-new-york/
To anyone who has ever lost at love … had a relationship go south … I only wish we had the talent to put it to music. Why is it that forlorn love has produced some of the greatest music ever created by mankind? Is love that esential to the human spirit? Yep. Yes, it is …
Nobody has immersed themselves in the musical expression of lost love than my musical genius hero … Beck
I am fortunate to own a limited edition (1,000 numbered copies) Record Store Day pink colored vinyl copies. One of the best sounding MFSL vinyl EVER!
https://www.discogs.com/Beck-Sea-Change/release/4011544
It’s a great lp to play when you’re feeling melancholy…
Here’s what the MSM refused to tell you this week!
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN
Cat gives this husky a massage before settling down for a nap
