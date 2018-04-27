April 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #463

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
. https://youtu.be/_lu_Hgw60Ns
Oh, boy! More MOABs outgoing!
Go get ’em, El Presidente!!! We got your back!!
Is it just me or does Rocketman look a little worried in this pic? I really think he looks like he is shaking hands with the bogeyman. Good.
Kim looks like a scared little bully, who realizes that there are powerful grownups in charge now who will not put up with his crap.
OK, what’s the scoop on the mountain imploding?
Did they have nuclear facilities inside? Did we give a hand?
This guy could easily have been invented by Bob Clampett, Tex Avery, or Chuck Jones and gone off to battle (unsuccessfully, of course) with the great Bugs Bunny. I would have enjoyed watching him fall off a cliff or get blown up repeatedly…could’ve been a Looney Tunes classic. Voiced by Mel Blanc, of course…
This must be the MOAB.
Why isn’t Mueller in jail?
Louie Gohmert’s 48-Page Report:
https://www.hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gohmert_Mueller_UNMASKED.pdf
The following synopsis by 8Chan poster:
p. 1
>Mueller’s carrying out a “coup against a lawfully elected President”
p.8
Essentially says the US govt obviously knew 9/11 was going to happen. Mueller helped cover that up.
p.13
>Mueller is tossing “200 years of Constitutional restraints to the wind so he could let Congress know he was the unstoppable government bully who could potentially waltz into our offices whenever he wished”
p.20
Someone should have gone to jail for [destroying Ted Stevens by framing him with prosecution right before election] within the nation’s top law enforcement agency. Instead, Senator Stevens lost his seat, and surprise, surprise, Mueller’s FBI helped another elected Republican bite the dust. Unfortunately, I am not speaking figuratively.
p.21
In the following month after Senator Stevens’ untimely death, in September of 2010, a young DOJ lawyer, Nicholas Marsh who had been involved in the Stevens case, committed suicide at his home as the investigation into the fraudulently created case continued.
p.39
>Quite the interesting little duo [Rosenstein and Mueller] now in charge of all things investigatory surrounding their own actions. In fact, Rosenstein and Mueller are now in a position to dissuade others from pursuing THEM for their own conduct
p.43
>Judge Rudolph Contreras, or “Rudy” as Strzok likes to refer to him, should have recused himself from such a highly sensitive case involving the
[Erik Prince’s] name was unmasked and leaked from classified signals intelligence. Oddly enough, it’s the same modus operandi used in the targeting of President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. It is a federal felony to publish leaked classified information. Ask WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about that particular unequal application of the law.
We have the duty to phase out, then disband the FISC.
https://8ch.net/pol/index.html
Thank you!
Wow! Excellent stuff, Defend – although it makes me CRAZY to read this and see what these people get away with. Thanks for the post – let’s hope for some prosecutions of these criminals.
Never forget what this man has sacrificed for his country. He rode in on a white horse (or shall we say, Trump Force One) to save our country from the globalist grifters. We love you, President Donald J. Trump:
Thank you!!! That was wonderful
Hanger rallies were the best 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
So wonderful – do you know what movie that soundtrack is from? It is so familiar.
Folks the Cold Anger that I am feeling is not only about this Doctor who should be shot on the spot but also the Democrats that want this for our country! I hope and pray this poor boy’s story can become a national ad in the lead up to the November election!
Please pray for Alfie and his parents.
From the article linked above:
A British doctor treating Alfie Evans told reporters off the record his parents won’t be allowed to take their child out of the hospital, even to die at home, unless there is a “sea change” in their attitude.
Alfie’s parents are battling the hospital and the government of the United Kingdom to continue caring for their little boy, who is suffering from an undiagnosed condition that British doctors say has rendered him terminally ill. Although he was taken off life support Monday night, Alfie has continued to live with the help of an oxygen tank. The courts have ruled his parents cannot take him out of the country, and have allowed the hospital to keep Alfie in their “care” by force.
I pray our President never steps foot in this barbaric country!
God has truly blessed the country of Poland 🇵🇱 where Jesus Christ is the King of Kings!
From the article linked above:
An avalanche of support for toddler Alfie Evans has grown in pro-life Poland.
Polish people cannot accept this injustice and some are hoping for royal intervention. While the Queen is mostly a figurehead, she has an enormous potential to raise awareness and shape public opinion.
Meanwhile, Polish TV celebrity Wojciech Cejrowski has been the driving force in making Alfie a household name in Poland. Cejrowski has 700,000 followers on his Facebook account, and his comments on social media quickly reached even millions of Poles living outside the country.
Hundreds of thousands are active on Facebook, and a few even came to the hospital in Liverpool. A small group visited Alfie’s father, Tom and gave him a Polish flag. They encouraged their Facebook followers to pray to Saint Rita of Cascia, a patron saint for the impossible.
The President of Poland 🇵🇱:
Thank God our forefathers freed us from the grasp of that nation. And thank God we have a President who has kept Obamacare from leading to the same mess here.
Flep, as of yesterday, the hospital relented and started hydrating little Alfie again – big of them, eh? He went a full 38 hours without food or water. These doctors are criminals in my book.
Me too, Fle.
I hope our President cancels his trip to the UK in July.
They don’t deserve him!
Why should he go there and subject himself…and us…to their abuse.
Wheatie….I will not watch that little turd Mehgan Markle marry that turd prince either. I am sure they will not invite our president to their phony stupid wedding. They can go to hell
Disgusting. Every last bit of it. How far the mighty have fallen comes to mind
Thought Police…..apparently free speech in the UK does not exist.
“Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.”
– William Pitt – American Patriot
“This is a public health measure and public health measures are always about society deciding on a self-imposed restriction for the public good.”
-Dr. Chrichton – British Coward
Heartbreaking on a multitude of levels.
The British government did the same thing last year to little Charlie Gard – remember? I guess they learned nothing from that fiasco. Despicable, awful socialistic medicine. Alfie’s father actually tried to remove him from the hospital and was stopped from doing so by armed guards. They have a hospital in Italy prepared to take Alfie and treat him – all paid for – and still the British government won’t let him go. Even the Pope has weighed in on this and asked to let Alfie come to Italy. I am so sorry for this sweet little family.
More and more, I wonder what the doctors and the hospital are covering up. Or are they just so hellbent on promoting “mercy” killing for the blood sacrifice to the devil.
Some random thoughts on the inter-Korean summit:
Wasn’t that spot where they were holding hands and doing the skippy rope thing approximately the same spot where we saw a video of a Nork soldier being shot while defecting just a few months ago?
Kim Jong-Un is like the strange, borderline psychotic kid in high school that might not have shot up the school if only the other kids had reached out to him and accepted him. Think about it.
Here’s another thing I never thought I would say–Dennis Rodman was right. “He don’t want war.”
https://townhall.com/columnists/patbuchanan/2018/04/27/macron-the-last-multilateralist-n2475007
To me this is really what is at stake. Illegal immigration and those driving it are the most important battles ahead for us. I could give a rats ass about Syria or any other shit hole country we sending our youth to die for.
While we’re supposed to trust Machiavellian moves are being played out this happened according to US Borders and Customs:
“During the month of March CBP saw a 37 percent increase overall when compared to February, but a 203 percent increase compared to March 2017.”
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/sw-border-migration
I have at least another year in North Mexico. Look forward to something more than a speech and losing court cases from this administration.
Kudos to President Trump for working so hard – and so effectively ! I wonder what he could do with an honest Congress ! A Congress which brings us these gems from its Thursday hearings on social media content filtering. We get this from Rep.Jerrold Nadler ( D-NY) House ranking member of the Judiciary Committee; who thinks the concerns over censorship in social media are a ” Conservative conspiracy theory ” and defends the tech companies “right” to censor content based upon its political viewpoint. Of course that’s just what a puppet must do when stuffed with all that media money ! And he’s not alone and the social media are not stingy, doling out hefty donations to a lot of congress critters on both sides of the aisle. Which may be the reason Mr. Zuckerberg wasn’t testifying under oath but Diamond and Silk were.
“Honest congress” is an oxymoron. The best we can ever hope for is a lower level of dishonesty.
Comey appeared at San Francisco’s Curran Theater (1600 seat) last Monday . The ticket price included his book. Apparently it was well attended, and according to SF Gate he received a 30 second ovation. Disturbingly, the FBI SAC (San Francisco) and at least ten agents were also there in support.
Question: How do you know that the text messages are harmful to the Democrats, Obama, Hillary and the FBI/DOJ Coup?
Answer: 45,000 text messages have been released to 5 different Congressional Committees and have not been leaked by Adam Schiff.
Today I caught the beginning of Savage’s show (he follows Rush on KSFO). I had quit listening to him because I’m sick of his crap. Anyway, he started out with a nice summary of his visit to the White House and he actually had some positive comments about some of the people he met there. However, he casually rolled a grenade into Hannity’s tent as he headed to his first commercial break by saying “I do it honestly, I don’t invest in real estate through shell corporations”. I switched over to Hannity on the Sacramento station immediately and I will never listen to a minute of Savage again. He used the talking points of the left to attack one of the biggest voices on our side, so eff him. He’s nothing but a petty, chickenshit little man.
If Savage reads this blog, he can kiss my ass. He’s a piece of crap for taking this shot. There is nothing wrong with investing in real estate or with using LLCs to do so. Lots of people do, including our president. In fact, there are probably very few investors in commercial real estate (that’s anything over 4 residential units) that don’t use LLCs. I believe most lawyers and accountants would recommend using an LLC or similar entity for this type of investing, especially if you are a well known celebrity.
Savage is an idiot. Trump invites to the White House and gives him the VIP treatment and he does this crap on his first day back. I hope Trump makes a note of this.
Name redacted has thread on Comey interview – just click on tweet
