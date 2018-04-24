The Arrival of President Macron and Mrs. Macron To State Dinner – 7:00pm Livestream

Posted on April 24, 2018 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host French President Macron and Mrs. Macron for an official state dinner at the White House.   The arrival will be livestreamed.

UPDATE: Video Added

Pictures below

Sorry…. had to sneak in a picture of our favorite Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross.

WH Livestream Link (pending) – Alternate Livestream Link (active)

  1. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:10 pm

  2. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm

  3. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm

  4. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm

  5. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm

  6. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:12 pm

  7. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:12 pm

  8. Publius2016 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Great event! Congratulations to Melania and her staff!

  9. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:12 pm

  10. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:13 pm

  11. Everywhereguy says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Last official state visit (as opposed to far less formal working visits or official visits) for Germany was in 1992. Just sayin’. Looked it up.

    Trump is sending a message to Germany and the U.K. that he can find other top European allies if they want to have bad policies he doesn’t agree with.

  12. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:13 pm

  13. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:14 pm

  14. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:15 pm

  15. Minnie says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Thanks fir the links!

  16. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:15 pm

  17. Publius2016 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Wonder if Adm. Jackson will attend?

  18. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:16 pm

  19. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    The French President is late for dinner! He better have a good excuse.

  20. Bob Thoms says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    OMG…………..FLOTUS is knock out !

  21. Minnie says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Stunning!!

    Beautiful!!!

    God Bless President and First Lady Trump 🙏

    ❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️

  22. floridawoman4trump says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Thank you for all the great photos, Sundance!

  23. Bob Thoms says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    FLOTUS is wearing Chanel.

  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Melania looks beautiful as usual. I have to say Mrs. Macron looks fabulous in that gown too.

  25. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Melania is wearing hand painted haute couture Chanel gown with crystals.

  26. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:29 pm

  27. hatterasgal says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Our First Lady is the most beautiful!!!! The Chanel dress is gorgeous, check out the back too…………….

  28. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    No one does it better, no one does it more graciously or more beautifully, a diamond superior to all diamonds, OUR First Beautiful Lady Melania💖💖💖

  29. wheatietoo says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Our First Lady looked radiant in her shimmering gown.
    Such impeccable taste and grace.

    Well I guess that’s all we get, in the way of coverage for this…no press weasels allowed inside.
    Which is good. I’m glad they kept them out.

    Hopefully we’ll get some still shots and a bit if video, afterward.

  30. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:33 pm

  32. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:34 pm

  35. fedback says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    The President will have two scoops of ice cream at the state dinner, everyone else gets one

  36. NJF says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    I thought her dress was gorgeous & then she turned around. Lol. I’m speaking of FLOTUS of course.

  37. Artist says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    My husband ( Marines ) noticed the military standing at the entrance with their weapons in an unfamiliar stance with the weapon on the ground at their right foot, holding the barrel with both hands, similar to Parade Rest….is this French, or ??????
    Anyone know???

  39. missilemom says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Coco Chanel ” A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.”

  43. NJF says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Grrrr. Bullet point in the DM article posted earlier.

    “Democratic members of Congress are expected not to attend, nor are traditional members of the White House press corps”

    THEY WEREN’T INVITED! Don’t act like they were & and they are choosing not to attend.

  44. Pam says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Both FLOTUS and Mrs. Macron look very stunning. Ivanka is a beautiful woman but the dress, not so much. It’s always nice to see that winning smile on our Wilburine’s face. Thanks for all of the photos Sundance! 😀

  45. beach lover says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    I have to say, our most wonderful POTUS looks very dashing as well!

  46. fedback says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    President Trump looks awesome in a tuxedo. First Lady most beautiful woman in the world

  47. Alonzo says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    I bet the fashion designers who refused to dress Melania, are regretting their decision. She makes whatever she wears look fabulous, no matter what it is. We have a beautiful FLOTUS and an AWESOME POTUS.

    • ImHopeful says:
      April 24, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      I was thinking about that myself – all those jerk designers who protested – what a bunch of idiots. Seriously.
      Our FLOTUS looks amazing and all 4 of them look very stylish and completely appropriate. Very impressed and hope they enjoy a lovely dinner.

  48. Publius2016 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Mrs. Macron reminds me of Ivana Trump now, President Trump’s First wife.

  49. sundance says:
    April 24, 2018 at 8:02 pm

