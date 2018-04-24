The Arrival of President Macron and Mrs. Macron To State Dinner – 7:00pm Livestream

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host French President Macron and Mrs. Macron for an official state dinner at the White House. The arrival will be livestreamed.
UPDATE: Video Added
Pictures below
Sorry…. had to sneak in a picture of our favorite Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross.
WH Livestream Link (pending) – Alternate Livestream Link (active)
Mark Knoller thinks he’s so clever with that snarky remark.
Plbbbt. (blows raspberry)
Beautiful!
And USA Today, no less 👍
What wonderful touches! The table linens were exquisite. The cherry blossoms were a wonderful nod to spring in DC, and diplomacy.
Jerry Hall ? Mick’s old wife and groupie…………………….smh.
When they were married, I thought “Rupert has a new handler.”
Booooooo.
Oh my, Some terribly unfortunate gowns selections by a few. Honestly, don’t they look in the mirrors in many directions and then have someone’s honest opinion before they decide?
Tegan when you watch the ‘stars’ come in for award shows I often wonder ‘do you even own a mirror’. But yes I agree!!!
You took the words right outta my mouth. I think Karen Pence is lovely but she needs a better bra and perhaps someone helping her pick out flattering outfits. This one is an epic fail.
These are real people, not made up, rented nor groomed for hours people.
Great event! Congratulations to Melania and her staff!
THis picture just cracks me up!! I keep going back and looking–like a train wreck..but in a good way? Black lace and Canes and tossled hair and off the shoulder dress and….
I had the same reaction. At first, I thought: wow, that’s a really harsh color and neckline for an older lady. But the more I look at it, the more I think it’s incredibly stylish. Sort of sleek and spare. Especially love the hair. She definitely carries it off.
So much easier when you are a man, bent over and leaning one can still wear a tux.
lol… ruffled hair, all smiles makes you wonder.
She looks good. She is ninety.
Mrs Pompeo is lovely.
Last official state visit (as opposed to far less formal working visits or official visits) for Germany was in 1992. Just sayin’. Looked it up.
Trump is sending a message to Germany and the U.K. that he can find other top European allies if they want to have bad policies he doesn’t agree with.
President Trump just converted May and Merkel into Macron wannabes.
Wow. Wilbur Ross married up.
Doesn’t get much higher than Wilburine!
sundance thank you for all the links and photos!!! 🙂
Thanks fir the links!
Thanks fois gras links😎👀😁💖💕💖😎
😂😂😘
🤓😙🤓😂🤣😂
I can’t believe there is a red-carpet attitutde going on at this function……….”what are you wearing”……………….geez is nothing traditional.
Oh bob, women critiqueing women is one of the oldest traditions.
Oooo….maybe they put Stephen Miller next to Rupert!!! 😁😁😁
Seriously, though, why would Rupert Murdoch be invited???
Wonder if Adm. Jackson will attend?
Best yet……..is that his date or SO? Attractive younger woman. Go Wolverine!
https://www.c-span.org/networks/?channel=c-span-2
Wilbur Ross and his wife in 2017:
And I thought that smile that is always on his face was because of the great trade deals he’s working on. 😉
You owe me a keyboard!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
His wife!
The French President is late for dinner! He better have a good excuse.
Fashionably late for your own dinner…………..
OMG…………..FLOTUS is knock out !
drumrolll…………………..
PHOTO I NEED A PHOTO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙂
oppps not the dress tonight. my apologies.
Bob Thoms no need to apologize for posting a beautiful photo of the two of them! 🙂
Not tonight…
Stunning!!
Beautiful!!!
God Bless President and First Lady Trump 🙏
❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️
Thank you for all the great photos, Sundance!
FLOTUS is wearing Chanel.
Melania looks beautiful as usual. I have to say Mrs. Macron looks fabulous in that gown too.
Agreed!
Mrs. Macron has dressed very nice throughout this visit! She and Flotus seem to get along very well!
Yes, Madame Macron’s gown is lovely, and I like her hair in a chignon.
We used to call it a French Twist, I believe.
You’re right!
I like her hair up and off her face. It becomes her.
Melania is wearing hand painted haute couture Chanel gown with crystals.
Thank you for everything, Sundance. Truly appreciated.
Our First Lady is the most beautiful!!!! The Chanel dress is gorgeous, check out the back too…………….
Dignified grace ❤️
Another epic fashion choice with a nod to Chanel….excellent!
My new BFF Brigette has her do in a French twist….fantastic!
Mrs. M looks the best i’ve Seen her…great choice of gown and she should wear her hair like this more often.
I’m trying!!!
No one does it better, no one does it more graciously or more beautifully, a diamond superior to all diamonds, OUR First Beautiful Lady Melania💖💖💖
❤️❤️❤️
Our First Lady looked radiant in her shimmering gown.
Such impeccable taste and grace.
Well I guess that’s all we get, in the way of coverage for this…no press weasels allowed inside.
Which is good. I’m glad they kept them out.
Hopefully we’ll get some still shots and a bit if video, afterward.
Trust me, we will, without all the circus animals!!! Just the dignified WH photographer!! Hyenas and Jackels to the rear!
Both look wonderful.
Mrs. Macron’s dress is really pretty. Very flattering.
I didn’t get a good look at Ivankas dress.
Mrs. Macron looks spectacular too. I have to give her credit for not trying to look too young and still looking very attractive.
Yes, the only real complaint I have had about Brigitte was that she was actually trying to dress too young.
A common desire among women trying to compete even a little bit these days.
Ivanka is beautiful but man that dress is tacky!
Nah, pretty retro, I like it.
I do too. I like most of her clothes, even though they seem so young and girly, which she is. I would wear them if I was young and girly.
I think it is lovely and ethereal. And a bit playful.
Yikes!!!
Too much going on. Can’t have layers of ruffles, ruffles everywhere with poka dots, plus that floral swag at her waist?
IKR?
The dress is terrible. One of the rare times I have seen Ivanka look frumpy. The color, the frills, the flower thing… way too much, and not even a good color for her. I’d have rather seen her in beige or black with maybe some gold trim than all of this. What a shame!
I love her in pink.
Beige or black. Bleh! Old lady stuff.
Beautiful spring dress! Light and fluffy!
I liked it, but my husband remarked, “Well, she’s keeping with the cherry blossom theme.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
When I click on the twitter page it tells me ‘This media may contain sensitive material.’ LOL
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5653611/Trump-state-dinner-President-Melania-host-French-leader-Macron-White-House.html
Lots of pics!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you!
Beautiful set-up, beautiful pictures, and couldn’t help but notice how perfectly Mrs. Macron’s dress is going to fit into a beautiful room.
Thanks I just looked at the DM pics. I avoided trying to ‘read’ anything on that site.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The President will have two scoops of ice cream at the state dinner, everyone else gets one
And a big beautiful piece of chocolate cake and a MOAB on top 😉
I thought her dress was gorgeous & then she turned around. Lol. I’m speaking of FLOTUS of course.
My husband ( Marines ) noticed the military standing at the entrance with their weapons in an unfamiliar stance with the weapon on the ground at their right foot, holding the barrel with both hands, similar to Parade Rest….is this French, or ??????
Anyone know???
Coco Chanel ” A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.”
Nice touch…having the musical ‘herald’ played as the Macrons emerge from their limo.
Very classy.
LOOOOOOK World! They are holding hands! Sacre bleu!
Mon Dieu!! C’est encroiable!!! Je les aime avec toute ma couers!💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖
Grrrr. Bullet point in the DM article posted earlier.
“Democratic members of Congress are expected not to attend, nor are traditional members of the White House press corps”
THEY WEREN’T INVITED! Don’t act like they were & and they are choosing not to attend.
They are Fake News. Just watch the pictures
The Daily Mail…it never fails. SMH. They always insert those snarky little comments in there like raisins in a cookie. Too bad.
Both FLOTUS and Mrs. Macron look very stunning. Ivanka is a beautiful woman but the dress, not so much. It’s always nice to see that winning smile on our Wilburine’s face. Thanks for all of the photos Sundance! 😀
I have to say, our most wonderful POTUS looks very dashing as well!
President Trump looks awesome in a tuxedo. First Lady most beautiful woman in the world
I bet the fashion designers who refused to dress Melania, are regretting their decision. She makes whatever she wears look fabulous, no matter what it is. We have a beautiful FLOTUS and an AWESOME POTUS.
I was thinking about that myself – all those jerk designers who protested – what a bunch of idiots. Seriously.
Our FLOTUS looks amazing and all 4 of them look very stylish and completely appropriate. Very impressed and hope they enjoy a lovely dinner.
Mrs. Macron reminds me of Ivana Trump now, President Trump’s First wife.
