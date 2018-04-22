April 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #458

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

40 Responses to April 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #458

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • Curry Worsham says:
      April 22, 2018 at 12:53 am

      A President like no other.
      Give ’em hell, Donald!

    • dallasdan says:
      April 22, 2018 at 12:54 am

      I don’t like the looks of that tweet, on multiple levels.

    • WES says:
      April 22, 2018 at 1:04 am

      I really don’t like witch hunts very much on account that an ancestor of mine Bridget Bishop was the first witch to be hung in Salem on June 10, 1692. The liberals of the day convicted her of witch craft by creating new laws allowing hearsay evidence to convict. They then used this new method to murder hundreds more witches.

      However I will make an exception for Hillary! I consider Hillary to be a very evil witch who needs to be tried for witch craft! To determine if Hillary is really a witch we will use the proven witch water test method! We will tie Hillary to a long pole and then dunk her into a pond of water for ten minutes. If she survives being under water for ten minutes then we know for sure she is indeed a witch! If she doesn’t survive then she is not a witch!

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

  3. starfcker says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    With all the chit-chat about Dershowitz, one thing to note. Where are the liberal apologists on Fox? Where’s Adam Schiff? Getting very very quiet on that side of the aisle. I listened to Butch interview Comey on a link that somebody put up the other day, and even she is really having trouble spinning this thing into anything even remotely believable. And she’s the gold standard of liberal nuttery.

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:25 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • WSB says:
      April 22, 2018 at 1:02 am

      So, the fact that PT is ‘watching’ the funeral, and Melania attended, is this a comment on not being invited, not wanting to attend in person, or just protocol?

      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 22, 2018 at 1:05 am

        POTUS didn’t attend because of security concerns that would have distracted from the funeral arrangements, according to the White House statement. Makes sense to me.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 22, 2018 at 1:04 am

      What a nice portrait! Love the dog being included…

  6. joeknuckles says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:26 am

    This is what I have in mind for Trump, or at least something similar.

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:28 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:31 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:32 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:33 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:34 am

  12. Gil says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Another company cuts its nose off to spite its face. YETI immediately ends all business with the NRA foundation. Good quality stuff but super expensive. The only place Ive ever seen yeti is at Dicks.

    “Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why.  They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.  That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike.”

    https://www.nraila.org/articles/20180421/florida-alert-yeti-drops-nra-foundation

  13. deqwik2 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:42 am

    The DNC lawsuit is going to be fun to watch. Wikileaks is counter suing for the fun of the discovery.
    Here is Wikileaks reply to the DNC.

    • MM says:
      April 22, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Can’t wait for WikiLeaks to put the Democrats out of their misery once and for all..
      I’m hoping Wikileaks drop the bomb on them soon!

    • carl says:
      April 22, 2018 at 1:01 am

      I’ve read a lot of good tweets today, but that one just might be the best!

    • TDU_Weight says:
      April 22, 2018 at 1:01 am

      The hilarious part is that the DNC’s King is off the board, the Queen is off the board.
      Its mostly just pawns left. What can go wrong!

      The only pieces Trump has lost is a knight (Flynn) and a few pawns.

      The DNC playing against Wikileaks is going to be like playing against Watson.

      “The next man moves a move and the nigga gets it!” strategy is not going to cut it.

      Quote is Cleavon Little from Blazing Saddles.

      • deqwik2 says:
        April 22, 2018 at 1:08 am

        Here’s the part of the lawsuit that makes me laugh out loud:

        “Defendants Russia, the GRU, GRU Operative #1, WikiLeaks, and Assange disclosed Plaintiff’s trade secrets without consent, on multiple dates, discussed herein, knowing or having reason to know that trade secrets were acquired by improper means.”

        Trade Secrets !! LOL
        The DNC trade secrets.. it just doesn’t funnier than that !

  14. nwtex says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:51 am

  15. Marygrace Powers says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:56 am

  16. deqwik2 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Word is getting out about Comey. lol.

    (Saagar works for the Daily Caller)

  17. MM says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:59 am

    LOL……….

  18. Deplore Able says:
    April 22, 2018 at 1:08 am

    MSM won’t report the truth. They just “report” the half truths and lies spun to please their DemoLib paymasters. MSM doesn’t report the facts and let the viewers decide. They give opinion disguised as news.

    VSGPDJT uses Twitter to simply state the facts. He calls out the MSM when they portray fake news as truth.

    How far have the MSM fallen? I remember the good old days whey you could trust the major networks to report facts rather than opinion. The evening news reported facts. The newspapers reported facts and opinion, but the opinion column was labeled “opinion”.

    Look below and see how far they have fallen. Who would you trust more to report the truth, the anchors of the 1970’s or the anchors of today?

    CBS: Then: Walter Cronkite. Now: Jeff Glor
    NBC Then: Huntley-Brinkley. Now: Lester Holt.
    ABC Then: Harry Reasoner. Now: David Muir

    Then we had giants of journalism. Now we have DemoLib shills.

  19. Ad rem says:
    April 22, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Coin toss on who will be Brad Thor’s veep…. Ben Shapiro or Glenn Beck? LOL….

