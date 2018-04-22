April 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #458

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
A President like no other.
Give ’em hell, Donald!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah Oh…she’s been labeled…the end for her…Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie….
Got get em VSG…😎
LikeLike
If you follow Q there is a much deeper meaning to this tweet too.
LikeLike
I don’t like the looks of that tweet, on multiple levels.
LikeLike
PT’s tweets are never casual. It is never a matter of not ‘liking’ but understanding that he already knows things that will come true before you do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really don’t like witch hunts very much on account that an ancestor of mine Bridget Bishop was the first witch to be hung in Salem on June 10, 1692. The liberals of the day convicted her of witch craft by creating new laws allowing hearsay evidence to convict. They then used this new method to murder hundreds more witches.
However I will make an exception for Hillary! I consider Hillary to be a very evil witch who needs to be tried for witch craft! To determine if Hillary is really a witch we will use the proven witch water test method! We will tie Hillary to a long pole and then dunk her into a pond of water for ten minutes. If she survives being under water for ten minutes then we know for sure she is indeed a witch! If she doesn’t survive then she is not a witch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary deserves an exception!
There never was any candidate more qualified for …
…
…
Hell, of course.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
We love our President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
With all the chit-chat about Dershowitz, one thing to note. Where are the liberal apologists on Fox? Where’s Adam Schiff? Getting very very quiet on that side of the aisle. I listened to Butch interview Comey on a link that somebody put up the other day, and even she is really having trouble spinning this thing into anything even remotely believable. And she’s the gold standard of liberal nuttery.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, the fact that PT is ‘watching’ the funeral, and Melania attended, is this a comment on not being invited, not wanting to attend in person, or just protocol?
LikeLike
POTUS didn’t attend because of security concerns that would have distracted from the funeral arrangements, according to the White House statement. Makes sense to me.
LikeLike
What a nice portrait! Love the dog being included…
LikeLike
This is what I have in mind for Trump, or at least something similar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another company cuts its nose off to spite its face. YETI immediately ends all business with the NRA foundation. Good quality stuff but super expensive. The only place Ive ever seen yeti is at Dicks.
“Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike.”
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20180421/florida-alert-yeti-drops-nra-foundation
LikeLiked by 3 people
YETI also has a large line of apparel. I almost bought a t-shirt the other day at Farm & Home. Glad I didn’t!
I hope they’re making a big mistake with their customer base.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, Dick’s is going down the tubes according to a post by Styxx, so I am not sure why Yeti would follow suit here. Can’t fix stoopid:)
LikeLike
Fine. NRA will publicize and Yeti’s sales will fall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DNC lawsuit is going to be fun to watch. Wikileaks is counter suing for the fun of the discovery.
Here is Wikileaks reply to the DNC.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Can’t wait for WikiLeaks to put the Democrats out of their misery once and for all..
I’m hoping Wikileaks drop the bomb on them soon!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve read a lot of good tweets today, but that one just might be the best!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The hilarious part is that the DNC’s King is off the board, the Queen is off the board.
Its mostly just pawns left. What can go wrong!
The only pieces Trump has lost is a knight (Flynn) and a few pawns.
The DNC playing against Wikileaks is going to be like playing against Watson.
“The next man moves a move and the nigga gets it!” strategy is not going to cut it.
Quote is Cleavon Little from Blazing Saddles.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s the part of the lawsuit that makes me laugh out loud:
“Defendants Russia, the GRU, GRU Operative #1, WikiLeaks, and Assange disclosed Plaintiff’s trade secrets without consent, on multiple dates, discussed herein, knowing or having reason to know that trade secrets were acquired by improper means.”
Trade Secrets !! LOL
The DNC trade secrets.. it just doesn’t funnier than that !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judge who?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! Great looking…guys!!!!!!
🕶
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Word is getting out about Comey. lol.
(Saagar works for the Daily Caller)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM won’t report the truth. They just “report” the half truths and lies spun to please their DemoLib paymasters. MSM doesn’t report the facts and let the viewers decide. They give opinion disguised as news.
VSGPDJT uses Twitter to simply state the facts. He calls out the MSM when they portray fake news as truth.
How far have the MSM fallen? I remember the good old days whey you could trust the major networks to report facts rather than opinion. The evening news reported facts. The newspapers reported facts and opinion, but the opinion column was labeled “opinion”.
Look below and see how far they have fallen. Who would you trust more to report the truth, the anchors of the 1970’s or the anchors of today?
CBS: Then: Walter Cronkite. Now: Jeff Glor
NBC Then: Huntley-Brinkley. Now: Lester Holt.
ABC Then: Harry Reasoner. Now: David Muir
Then we had giants of journalism. Now we have DemoLib shills.
LikeLike
Coin toss on who will be Brad Thor’s veep…. Ben Shapiro or Glenn Beck? LOL….
LikeLike