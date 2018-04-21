April 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #457

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 13 people
Like a kid on Christmas Day!
President Trump: “I get to speak at the Naval Academy Commencement?!? Best present EVER!!”
What the D.C. swampers see as ho-hum ceremonial duties, President Trump sees as his opportunity as a patriot to contribute to his Country as only a President is privileged to do. He always seems humbled and honored (and excited) that he is the one who gets to carry on the traditions of our country as only 44 others in our history have had the same opportunities.
He is not one who will waste a moment of his Presidency.
God bless President Trump!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Very well-stated H.R. ! PDJT is a new broom and the dust cloud being raised inside the Beltway ( as ‘reported’ by the LSM is ample example ! That he would feel honored and excited to celebrate a new class of our future leaders just shows where his heart lies !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
He’s telling them that Rudy’s going to meet them at Appomattox.
LikeLiked by 4 people
More like he is telling them
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
Just sent this to my brother-in-law, who is planning first family trip to Scandinavia this summer!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
I honestly think the boy admires President Trump and he sees in PDJT a role model to lead a country and leave a better legacy. He was taught wrong skills and couldn’t figure how to do otherwise.
LikeLike
Nope. CIa controlled NK… Kim is now free and so are his people.
LikeLike
Well said Keebler..I have been thnking that KJU is an enigma–China controls and the whole World sees him as a Crazy Dictator –which he is– but some part of me says he doesnt want to be this ugly evil person? I am sounding a bit crazy–so many starving people–so many tortured -Otto Wambier–Ji song Ho-at the State of the Union Address with the crutch! But maybe VSGPDJT gets him! and by giving him something other than
ignoring him–which 68 years of world leaders have done..He might just find that leadership that President Trump can show him…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
INSANE idea by desperate donkeys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
This one is pretty darn epic in my book!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t like Nikki Haley.
LikeLike
All righty then Sentient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😉
LikeLike
Once a NeverTrumper, always a NeverTrumper.
LikeLike
I have mixed feelings about her, Sentient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She does the job. When she doesn’t Trump will rotate her out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t come soon enough.
LikeLike
I dont either, but she is doing a good job in the UN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t like Madonna.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
“There is no legitimate reason for Democrats to oppose Pompeo’s nomination other than sheer obstruction and partisanship.”
“Sheer obstruction and partisanship” is a good enough reason for them, the way they are going..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people may still hate Trump but the TDS is clear to everyone else. As far as I can tell its the SJW types that have real issues. On accomplishments for normal people most admit he’s rocking it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for tweets, citizen. It’s been a great week.
We were just on our computer bridge-first comment from one of the opponents was “I miss Obama”. (Chinese Taipei). I removed him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m not a twitter guy, but I can see how Trump has mastered it to tell his own story in his own words directly to those who follow him, which I gather is many millions. Thanks for reprinting them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be 51,000,000 and counting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Evening news on all three major networks combined: 22 million.
LikeLiked by 3 people
John P. Carlin: the Deep State’s Wizard behind the curtain in the Russian dossier fiasco
John P. Carlin is the only common denominator in the Russian dossier story.
“Nobody in a Senior Department post resigns three weeks before an election when you think Hillary Clinton is going to win.”
But Carlin did. Why?
What did he know, when did he know it, and who did he know?
https://brassballs.blog/home/john-p-carlin-is-the-deep-states-wizard-behind-the-curtain-in-the-russian-collusion-fiasco
LikeLiked by 1 person
” resigns three weeks before an election when you think Hillary Clinton is going to win.” ”
Get out while the gettin is good. The answer is at the end of your link, posted below. If he is so smart, I bet he did not believe the polls, either.
————————————————–
Carlin finds another job, in the private sector, on Jan. 17th, 2017. He starts as a partner in a global law firm based in New York City. It has a Washington, D.C. office.
Carlin also works for CNBC.
—————————————
Since last week Friday (4/13), Dan Bongino has tied Robert Mueller as the common denominator in connecting BHO top brass and their lawyers together
https://www.bongino.com/april-20-2018-ep-703-explosive-new-developments-that-destroy-the-collusion-fairytale/.
Explosive new developments contained in the Comey memos destroy the Russian collusion narrative and point fingers at the Democrats for the email leaks. I also address a scheme by the NY Attorney General to take down the President.
LikeLike
Very interesting article. When you see all the things this guy was supposedly in charge of (including U1), the light bulbs start lighting up. I wonder when he’ll be indicted?
LikeLike
GREAT collection of facts and timeline!!
Expect to hear more of his name after IG report!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s because you’ve got to be a “clever liar” to get away with it, and that’s an oxymoron.
Both are corrupt, stinking liars who can’t lie in bed straight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please President Trump
Please President Trump, please don’t win no more
MAGAs just too much, I can’t stand no more
I had a dream last night about winnin’ every fight
Somebody yelled “One more!”
And there I stood just grinnin’ in delight
Please President Trump, please don’t win no more
(America First!) aww
Look at that swamp out there
It’s filled with Dimms but they’d better beware
They tried to pull a coup
But they’re ending up in a swamp critter stew
Please President Trump, please don’t win no more
(Keep America Great!) aww
Obozo’s minions attacked
But they didn’t know Trump had the inside track
Well, they’re all goin’ down
While President Trump he makes his name renowned
Please President Trump, please don’t win no more
(Four More Years!) aww
I saw my doctor last week
I’m laughin’ too much; I can’t fall asleep
Doc says I’ve got to rest
But what can I do ‘cause we’re not just great, we’re best!
Please President Trump, please don’t win no more . . .
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks, BakoCarl!
Great takeoff on a song that we’d sing along with when I was a kid.
Great enthusiasm when we’d all somberly sing, ♯♪♫And I didn’t look so good with an arrow in my back.♪♫
LikeLiked by 1 person
DNC is just collecting money with the name of suing PTrump campaign, they will not go to court but keep active talk till 2018.
There is one simple problem that PTrump thought process is not linear like DC politicians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t remember the name, but there is some fish that bites and clings so firmly that all you can do is cut your leg off.
That’s what Mrs. Clinton is to the Democrats. I almost feel sorry for them.
LikeLike
. . . or cut the head off the fish,
LikeLike
I bet the guy that cut his leg off wishes he had thought of that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I will do OK in foreign policy too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s amazing what a president can accomplish when every decision he makes is not driven by how much he can line his pockets with cash from special interests.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nimrodman, you were correct. Martha McCallum picked up on SD’s report about Comey, PT, Clapper, and CNN.
I do not have the clip yet, but this would be Fox’s ‘The Story with Martha McCallum’. She has started to connect the dots.
LikeLiked by 5 people
???
Take a break and get a cup of covfefe, WSB. I can’t find any preceding comment by nimrodman on this thread.
😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wictor’s whole thread is worth a read, but I really like this tweet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is Sessions a white hat or not? Asking for a friend. I honestly do not no anymore.
LikeLike
Sorry gamecock – major fail. Exact same post has been posted before on a different thread, different day at CTH. Under a different name. Do you guys get this stuff from some kind of troll cheat-sheet? Sheesh, at least try rubbing two brain cells together to come up with something original next time.
LikeLike
If the IG referral on McCabe results in an arrest, then we’ll all know what color hat AG Sessions is wearing.
All we have so far are indications that AG Sessions is a White Hat. An arrest will constitute proof.
That said, I occasionally wonder if AG Sessions wants all threads unraveled on McCabe and others before he gives a nod to start making arrests. There may some prosecutorial strategy in wrapping up all crimes by an individual before making an arrest rather than charging crime-by-crime as the come out in the IG reports.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Part 1 of 3: Report of the 4-20-18 Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall
This was my first town hall meeting. Matt Gaetz is my Congressman and is doing a great job. He is one of the few Republicans that are out front supporting President Trump and MAGA.
The venue was in a part of town with which I was unfamiliar. I thought I knew where it was but I was wrong. Fortunately, the old flip phone to call the house and have a family member use an online map service, coupled with leaving very early, got me to the venue on time.
As I write up my observations of the town hall, I want you to keep in mind this FL district is in NW FL, a very conservative area. Congressman Gaetz really reflects the views of the district. I will give you a abbreviated recap of the event and hope that you too, will have the opportunity to attend your own Congressional town hall.
I assumed that security would be similar to a rally but it wasn’t as elaborate. There were plenty of police and sheriff’s deputies who looked people over but not scanners or metal detectors. There was a sign-in table before entering the auditorium At the sign in table, we were asked if we wanted to ask a question or speak. If so, we were given a ticket stub and the other end put in a bucket. They would be drawn to see who would speak.
I had written and printed out a statement that I wanted to make but my number didn’t get called. Let me tell you about some of the people who did get called.
A percentage of them were just talking or asking questions about issues they found important. Another percentage were thanking Gaetz for the outstanding job he was doing. Then there was a small percentage of ramblers that didn’t make much sense. Let me tell you Congressman Gaetz has the patience of Job.
One thing became clear as the meeting progressed: there was a team of trolls working together on lefty agenda items. I’d like to review the three of them that got to speak.
Bear in mind, people are getting to speak if their number is drawn. I figured out that there was a team of dedicated trolls that had designated speakers but between them, had more than one ticket.
About the third or fourth person in was an obvious troll to me. A give away was the rehearsed nature of the rant. This guy claimed he was an ER doctor and a millenial. Let me tell you, the guy looked so flaky I would not let him hand me a bandaid. He was sitting behind me and made supportive comments and clapped for the other trolls that spoke later.
He first declared that he and other millenials didn’t care about immigration, they were only concerned about health care. And the health care of his concern? Why evil guns in the home that led to woman being murdered right and left. Why to hear him talk, gunshot wounds were the number one case in his ER. Well, this is a small town. Murders don’t happen often for one thing; the same with people being shot. So, just him making such a statement showed he was lying and pushing an anti-gun agenda using violence against women as an excuse. Oh, “sensible” gun control buzz phrase was thrown in. He didn’t go over well with the crowd although there was a very small group that clapped for him (I assume his troll team just like they do in the comments). By the time he finally shut up, you would have needed a front end loader to move out the BS.
Congressman Gaetz in answer to him clearly defended the second amendment and said he did not support taking away guns from honest citizens. He got a strong round of applause.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey is just now being investigated for leaking?!? Naw, this better be fake news…
The American people deserve a pointed explanation from Rosenstein and Wray if the DOJ/FBI is just opening up an investigation on the admitted leaker Comey.
Jeff Sessions in a joint press release on August 4, 2017 said this:
“First, I directed my Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—whose district in Maryland encompassed the NSA headquarters and who has personally led these kinds of investigations— and FBI Director Christopher Wray to oversee all classified leak investigations and actively monitor the progress of each and every case.
Second, I directed the National Security Division and U.S. Attorneys to prioritize cases involving unauthorized disclosures. The Department will not hesitate to bring lawful and appropriate criminal charges against those who abuse the nation’s trust.
Third, as I said, we tripled the number of active leak investigations. In response, the FBI has increased resources devoted to leak cases and created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these cases. Simultaneously, the Department is reviewing policies that impact leak investigations.”
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-delivers-remarks-briefing-leaks-classified-materials
LikeLike
Part 2 of 3: Report of the 4-20-18 Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall
The next several speakers were normal constituents. One was asking why planned parenthood was getting funded, several talked about illegal immigration and another thanked Congressman Gaetz for being one of the 11 Republicans who had the guts to sign a letter demanding that HilLIARy, Comey, McCabe, Lynch etc. be prosecuted. Another speaker asked why things were not getting done. Gaetz said it was because McConnell was more concerned about Chuck Schumer’s feelings than doing his job. Congressman Gaetz also said he was getting griped at from some Republicans because he was publicly defending President Trump and MAGA. He said he didn’t care what they thought, it was the right thing to do. Yes, Matt Gaetz is the real deal!
Then, another troll’s number get called. This was a rather dumpy looking white woman in her late 50s or early 60s. You could tell right away that something was not right with her because she tried to take the microphone away from Gaetz. I would point out that Gaetz wisely kept control of the mic the entire evening but this woman was trying to grab it from him for at least a minute even after he told her several times he was going to hold the mic; based on what happened next, it was a wise decision.
Not being able to take control of the mic, she then she started up with a shrill New York accent (Gee, obviously NOT from around here) and started ranting about government had no right to take away her “right to choose”, e.g. lefty speak for kill the baby. Handful of applause (totally NOT the local attitudes further supporting the idea of a troll team) Gaetz, having to wedge his way into the rant, informed her that he was pro-life and would protect the right of the unborn. Big applause!
The fact that Gaetz managed to respond threw her off so she moved on to her next planned script. The Broward country shooting. Declaring that she had taught at that school for 30 years and knew one of the people that was killed. Then the gun grabbers line: Why are you against “sensible” gun control. Why do you not want to get rid of “assault” weapons which this loony woman described as any semi-automatic.
Of course, and this is how you could tell it was an act and a script, she had to put in the line that her daddy was a hunter but didn’t need an “assault” rifle to do so. (So Bloomberg of her)
Once again Congressman Gaetz had to force his way into the conversation. He gave a Constitutional interpretation of the second amendment. Basically, that people were allowed to have guns, not just for hunting or not just for self-defense, but to prevent the creation of an abusive government. This did not set well with Ms. Broward county or where ever she was really from. (I doubt anything she said about herself)
She continued to rant. Gaetz told her she had already taken up more time than anyone and she needed to leave so someone else could comment. Instead, she kept on ranting and she continued to rant until two sheriff’s deputies started moving towards her to remove her. At this point, she finally left the stage while continuing to run her mouth.
You cannot convince me this was not a contrived act by a lefty troll.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Part 3 of 3: Report of the 4-20-18 Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall
The drama was over for the moment thanks to the police. But then, an obese black girl gets called to the stage. The first words out of her mouth was why the Republicans condoned the police shooting down black people in the street. That all you saw on the news was blacks being shot down in the streets by the police, never white people; as an afterthought she threw in brown people shot by the police in the streets. (Personally, I have never seen people shot down on the news but maybe that’s just me)
After the first two acts, this act convinced me that a team had shown up. First we had the ban guns to protect women card, then we had the right to choose card followed by the semi-automatic weapons, despite being around for over 100 years, need to be banned card finished up with the police shoot black AND brown people down in the streets and not banning guns is racist card.
Congressman Gaetz did a good job addressing the almost insane statements this person was making. As with the obnoxious white woman, the black girl didn’t want to shut up but she did leave the stage before the police had to intervene. I guess she saw what happened to her team member.
Let me tell you, it was very tiring listening to these trolls and their BS. To top it off, I didn’t get to have my say because my number was never drawn due to the trolls taking up all the time.
After Congressman Gaetz closed the meeting, I went up afterwards, shook his hand and chatted for a couple of minutes. I told him that I appreciated him standing up publicly for President Trump.
I told him about the Conservative Treehouse and he said he reads it. I told him that it would be nice to get rid of the lame duck Lyin’ Ryan as Speaker but he had said earlier that this particular Congress was not going to accomplish much. He did say that he was working to get a conservative Speaker of the House and that he was supporting Jim Jordan of Ohio.
So in summary, a team of trolls infested the town hall, Congressman Gaetz did a great job in neutralizing them, he doesn’t like the current R leadership AND he reads the Conservative Treehouse. Yes, Congressman Matt Gaetz is a DEPLORABLE!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bravo Fl Guy and I’ll bet we will hear more of this between now and November.
It is all because of VSGDJT.
Tonight, I shall be a cheerleader.
Job well done Fl. Guy.
LikeLike
I would love to have Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House also.
LikeLike
Thank you for this. Your words put me right inside the hall alongside you. Much appreciated.
LikeLike
Blue wave?…Not happening!
LikeLike