April 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #456

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. Albertus Magnus says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Today’s events are great news for America, PDJT and all of us that want to MAGA!

    I am not going to recount what we know, nor predict what we will learn. I will offer the following:

    1) Looking back over the last two years, it is obvious to me that God has blessed us with Sundance’s wisdom and hard work. I would have LOST MY MIND several times over what the powers-that-be have tried to do to PDJT and his MAGA Admin without Sundance’s methodical breakdown of what we have been watching happen.

    2) As Rudy steps in to close all of this down, PDJT will get a public announcement that there was no evidence of wrong doing by him or any of his associates. All of us will rejoice. However, I want to remind people to look back to the 60 minutes interview of PDJT 2 weeks after the election. He signaled THEN to the powers-that-be that he was not looking to jail people but to get on with his agenda to MAGA. Those that are thirsting for the blood of Obama, Clintons and many others are going to feel betrayed. That all-consuming hate for those evil people is not SHARED by PDJT. PDJT has ONLY operated for the good of the country…not for revenge.

    3) It is going to be obvious to those that pay attention, that the whole Russian narrative and those stories in its wake have simply been the powers-that-be’s fear that PDJT was going to seek revenge on them. They knew what they had done. They had no other option but to get any leverage they could, as Sundance points out so well. They HAD NO LEVERAGE on the facts, so they had to create an emotional cultural war with the assistance of their MSM allies. It was the only play.

    PDJT has won. He will be publicly cleared. Many, not all, of the criminals in the FBI and DOJ will go to jail and not the bigger fish. PDJT will put this crap behind him and move on to all of the bigger fights to MAGA…wall building, trade renegotiations, etc. New faces in the DEMs will emerge to oppose him. The Clintons will become irrelevant and Obama will be seen as an elder statesman by the Dems much like GHWB was for many Republicans. The RINOs will continue to lose power within the GOP and we will have different looking Dem and GOP parties in 2020. This will be a golden age for America and PDJT will have this witch hunt behind him. But the blood-seekers and those in the media who trade on anger and strong emotion will continue to stoke it and some will turn against PDJT. However, most of his supporters and many new ones, including blacks and Hispanics in historic proportions, will board the Trump train in 2020.

    It is the break of dawn in America again. Reflect, praise God and enjoy the blessings that we are about to receive from Our Lord and our champion. Trust PDJT as he makes the tough and sometimes unpopular decisions necessary to make this country great again!

    In my opinion.

    • Sporty says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:25 am

      Thought you said you weren’t predicting anything.

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        April 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

        LOL. Good observation. I just meant as to who will be indicted. Poor writing on my part.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        April 20, 2018 at 12:55 am

        “nor predict what we will LEARN”

      • Rynn69 says:
        April 20, 2018 at 2:32 am

        Making high officials who committed high crimes pay for such crimes is not revenge. It is called law, order, and justice. Our country will not overcome this if that does not happen. Sweeping the whole thing under the rug by prosecuting peons will be a great miscarriage of justice. This is not political. This is not revenge. It is about the rule of law as a deterrent. Failure to do this will most certainly cause it to happen again.

    • BakoCarl says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:35 am

      “not for revenge.” . , , that is true. But PTrump greatly respects the rule of law and its equal application to all . . . and that includes even the highest, most privileged people. Not for revenge . . . but for the equal application of the law. Very important.

      • treehouseron says:
        April 20, 2018 at 12:56 am

        Unfortunately it doesn’t work like that, and it’s never worked like that. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama will never be prosecuted for anything. Everybody else is fair game. Hillary not only was a presidential candidate (and won the popular vote) but she was the First Lady for 8 years as well. She’s above the law.

        I mean I know everybody says “Nobody’s above the law!” and that’s how it’s supposed to work…. but that’s not how it REALLY works.

    • peace says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:36 am

      IMO, if any of the fish get let off the hook, let it be the little fish. The Clintons, and their crowd (Huma, Jarrett, Lynch , Obama) need to be punished for Law and Order to be get some respect in America again.

    • NebraskaFilly says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:42 am

      IMO, the Deplorables will NOT be satisfied until Killary is arrested, tried and convicted. SHE HAS TO BE PUNISHED!!!!

    • upper379 says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Do you really think if the situation was reversed the left would be so magnanimous.
      They believe in the scorched earth policy and winning at any cost.
      If we do not clean up now we will NEVER be able to.
      Hang in there we will bring justice back to our country.
      It is not revenge we seek , it is retribution. The whole “Free” world is watching.

    • G. Combs says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Albertus Magnus,

      And yet at the end of this day I feel depressed and dispirited because it would seem the Swamp has WON or at least Fought President Trump to a stalemate. A Stalemate that will leave the Swamp mostly intact to rise again in 4 to eight years if not sooner. 😢

      • bandfreak22 says:
        April 20, 2018 at 1:35 am

        I get what you’ve been saying, G. Combs. I wonder if Sessions had not recused where we’d be? There would be no Mueller to negotiate with. I don’t want to see all these crooks walk. Indict them to drain their undeserved riches at the least.

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:01 am

      AM, in no way do I believe that PDJT would take legal action against anyone “for revenge.”. However I also believe that – “for the good of the country” – the people (whether big or small) who have worked to bring our country to ruin must be held accountable to the greatest possible application of our laws.

      Hopefully those who are in positions to do this will step up and do it on behalf of our President and, especially, our country.

    • Keebler ac says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:01 am

      No, the swamp has won. To say the President won because he and his associates were railroaded by loss of attorney client privilege and civil liberties and to bargain for release from the yoke of egregious threats is catering to abuse. We’ve seen the memos now. All Sessions had to do was call in the Mueller SC for lack of proof even though he is recused.

      Thank goodness for the release of the Comey memos because this CHANGES everything now, and the power has now shifted back to PDT and Guiliani.

      • Deb says:
        April 20, 2018 at 1:43 am

        I agree with your analysis, except when you say the Swamp has won. It ain’t over, PDJT will win this.

        We just need to pray, pray, pray. And keep exposing others to the truth.

    • Marica says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:18 am

      AM–love your post in my heart! But I dont agree that VSGDJT is gonna let them all go..
      He loves the American People and our Constitution and the rule of law…And he believes no one is ABOVE the law…So to let O and H walk…I do NOT think he can–or He will…HE has yet to let us down regarding All of his promises–Lock her Up and Drain the Swamp was a YUGE part of his rallies …He gonna lock her up! IMO

    • Linda says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:37 am

      I think you’re wrong. There are already several investigations going on involving Hillary Clinton. Trump is not going to close them down, if he even could. Those investigations will be completed and Hillary, along with others, will be found guilty and will pay the price.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:37 am

      I respectfully disagree.. Please read my post near the bottom of the page.

      Thank you.

    • Rynn69 says:
      April 20, 2018 at 2:33 am

      Making high officials who committed high crimes pay for such crimes is not revenge. It is called law, order, and justice. Our country will not overcome this if that does not happen. Sweeping the whole thing under the rug by prosecuting peons will be a great miscarriage of justice. This is not political. This is not revenge. This is not quid pro quo. It is about the rule of law as a deterrent. Failure to do this will most certainly cause it to happen again.

    • EbonyRaptor says:
      April 20, 2018 at 2:39 am

      I understand the rationale you use that healing the nation is more important for the long term than the immediate gratification of revenge and that you ascribe that noble perspective to President Trump. However there’s more to it than that. There isn’t only taking the high road to bring our divided nation together, there is also the rehabilitation of our institutions and equally important the trust of those institutions. How will the common man ever trust government institutions again if we don’t see the justice system prosecute the guilty? It won’t work that way. This is more than simply revenge, this is the restoration of our nation, or not. It’s one of the other. Either we’re a nation of laws or we’re not.

    • Running Fast says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:17 am

      This is starting to go wide… it is why msm has been making a fuss about secret editing software that puts other people’s faces on video. IMHO this is true if you wrap it back around with Pizzagate. Simply look at any photo of Podesta and tell me he is not one creepy dude.

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • JX says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Their tears are nectar!

    • starfcker says:
      April 20, 2018 at 2:26 am

      What a bunch of cretins. I actually gain respect for Comey comforting McCabe that way. It’s obvious to me that McCabe is in great distress, and needed the comfort of another man’s arms, and Comey was there to give it to him. It’s a scenario that will repeated thousands of times by McCabe in Leavenworth.

  9. fleporeblog says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

    They absolutely LOVE our President! This will warm your heart. Key West, FL is not a conservative beacon:

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. treehouseron says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

    So just in the last 24 hours, we got

    1. McCabe is referred for prosecution
    2. Comey’s memos come out
    3. Rudy joins President Trump’s legal team, talk of ending the Russia investigation in 2 weeks
    4. Congress referred half of the Obama Administration for Criminal prosecution
    5. Rosey apparently told President Trump he’s not under investigation in any way or form
    6. We find out Pompeo met with Kim Jung Un last week and basically North Korean peace and denuclearization is imminent

    WE’RE TRAVELLING AT TRUMP SPEED PEOPLE. HOLD ON TIGHT, I THINK IT’S GOING TO KEEP GETTING FASTER!!!!

    GOD BLESS US!

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

  16. Garrison Hall says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:27 am

    When the stories are told and the songs sung, the work you are now doing for our country will be remembered, Sundance.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Thank you sundance for the sacrifices you, your family
      and co-workers make each and every day. We realize
      that as one of the leaders of Team MAGA, there are no
      days off and our gratitude is beyond words.

      sundance, American History will remember you as a
      GREAT PATRIOT in probably a most crucial period
      ever in our country.

      Know that you are ALWAYS in our thoughts and prayers
      and may GOD BLESS YOU each and every day. TY.

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:27 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:28 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

  20. fleporeblog says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I knew it! These reporters are so damn predictable. They are scared about what our President had to say about sticking their a$$es in jail for a couple of days, make a friend and come out ready to talk!

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 20, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Jim Sciutto is the ” Chief National Security Correspondent” for CNN.

      What an A$$. LIAR. Propagandist.

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:12 am

      The only one I know who ever had a reporter jailed was a DOJ special counsel (Patrick Fitzgerald had Valerie Plane prosecuted and jailed for not answering questions about her source for Valerie Plane story).

      Was Jim Sciutto upset about that?

      • Troublemaker10 says:
        April 20, 2018 at 1:13 am

        Plame (not Plane).

      • Doppler says:
        April 20, 2018 at 1:46 am

        Judith Miller was the neocon NYT reporter who got a leak that a Muslim charity in Texas suspected of funding 9-11 terrorists was about to be raided by an FBI team with a grand jury search warrant and called the charity, letting them know they were coming, giving them time to destroy evidence. Patrick Fitzgerald tried to get her to give up her source – likely a deep state leaker, possibly intent on covering up surprising sources of that funding – and was jailed temporarily for contempt, with everyone praising her for being a strong “journalist.” Plame was the CIA agent, wife of Ambassador Wilson who debunked the Niger Yellow cake WMD lie that got us into the Iraq War, who was outed by Scooter Libby or Colon Powell’s assistant, in the neocon drive discrediting Wilson. Fitzgerald also handled that case, where Libby was convicted of lying to the FBI, for which he was just pardoned.

  21. citizen817 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:33 am

  22. All Too Much says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Comey tonight, post memos release, on Maddow show.
    Start at 6:00.

  23. easttxisfreaky says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:44 am

    The House watchdog, Inspector General Michael Ptasienski, charged in September 30, 2016 that data was being siphoned off of the House Network by the Awans as recently as two months before the US presidential election.

    The Awan family had virtually unlimited access to Democratic House members’ computers, including classified information.

    Nearly Imran’s entire immediate family was on the House payroll working as IT aides to one-fifth of House Democrats, and he began working for the House in 2004. The inspector general, Michael Ptasienski, testified this month that “system administrators hold the ‘keys to the kingdom’ meaning they can create accounts, grant access, view, download, update, or delete almost any electronic information within an office. Because of this high-level access, a rogue system administrator could inflict considerable damage.” -DCNF

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-19/imran-awans-father-transferred-usb-drive-ex-head-pakistani-intel-agency

    • Nchadwick says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:06 am

      JW Presents: A Discussion on the Awan Brothers IT Scandal w/ Congressional House Members

      This event featured:

      Congressman Louie Gohmert, TX-01

      Congressman Jim Jordan, OH-04

      Congressman Scott Perry, PA-04

      Congressman Ron DeSantis FL-06

      Congressman Steve King IA-04

      With special guests:

      Tom Fitton, President, Judicial Watch

      Luke Rosiak, Reporter, Daily Caller News Foundation

      Patrick Sowers, Systems Administrator, House of Representatives

      Luke Rosiak, an investigative reporter from “The Daily Caller,” broke the story and is continuing to cover any new developments. To get up to speed on the scandal, click here to read his coverage: http://dailycaller.com/author/luke-ro

      This was on 10/10/2017 — I thought at the time, watching this — it would set things in motion to expose the Awan or at least news breaking and investigative push but nothing much came of it — it is a long, detailed watch – but very informative…. Luke Rosiak and Tom Fitton – can not give them enough praise for all the REAL journalism and efforts this has taken

    • G. Combs says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:25 am

      HMMMMmmmmm
      “…or delete almost any electronic information within an office.”

      Now add that to this:

      The Curious Case of Lois Lerner’s Physically Damaged Hard Drive

      “[…]Minsek examined the Lerner hard drive in 2011. In the transcribed interview, he notes Lerner’s hard drive contained “well-defined scoring creating a concentric circle in the proximity of the center of the disk.” The Oversight Committee report states:

      “Using the CI unit’s digital forensic facilities, Minsek opened the hard drive and conducted additional tests. Once he opened the hard drive, Minsek noticed “well-defined scoring creating a concentric circle in the proximity of the center of the disk.”

      So how did the scoring get there?…

      As the testimony states, TIGTA was unable to determine whether anyone had entered Lois Lerner’s office during the date in question because entry logs had been destroyed after a year in keeping with the vendor’s operating procedures….

      The testimony does not speculate how the hard drive was “scored” while the computer itself remained visibly undamaged. However, given these facts it seems logical to question what — or who — caused the damage to the hard drive.[…]”

      Makes one wonder if the Awans had anything to do with the disappearing office entry logs or the scoring of the disk inside an otherwise undamaged computer.

      Yeah, I know that is NOT where the Awans were supposed to be but it sure looks like it was them or there are even more traitorous IT folks in the IRS offices.

      • PS says:
        April 20, 2018 at 2:08 am

        Yes, there are ways to do this. A computer disk is like an LP, but imagine you can control the record rotation speed, the arm / needle up/down. An LP player lets the needle rest gently on the record, and the record spins at a constant rate such that the record is decoded and sound is produced. Now imagine that you force the needle into the record; the record scratches, and is permanently damaged. That is a read/write head contact with the disk, hence the term disk crash. Your computer operating system is designed with safeguards, but there are ways to turn those safeguards off. I would not be surprised if, like BleachBit, software was used to remotely damage the disk with the attempt to render it unusable.

  24. millwright says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Kudos to Sundance and all the other treeps that have been assiduously investigating and reporting the real news ! A lot of your stuff is now appearing ( unacknowledged, of course ) on the LSM ! And particular approbation for y’alls ‘spot-on ‘ assessment of James Comey ! I tip my hat and add a deep bow in acknowledgement !

  25. NJF says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Lordy, WHAT A DAY!

  26. deqwik2 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:53 am

  27. phoenixRising says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:58 am

    • treehouseron says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:07 am

      The Russians are now approaching Jewish Persecution levels. I’ve never seen a country accused of so much crap that they did not do, save Israel.

      Maybe the day will come where the Palestinians let the Jews live and do their thing, and the rest of the world can let the damn Russians do their thing.

      We spied on them, and found out that they spied on us. I mean what kind of crap is that?

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:10 am

      Best.Meme.Ever.

      CNN Breaking News. !!!!!

    • Julia Adams says:
      April 20, 2018 at 2:17 am

      If they awarded a Pulitzer prize for memes, you should receive one!

  28. 4beagles says:
    April 20, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Enjoying the April showers
    Hoping for May flowers

  29. deqwik2 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:00 am

    • treehouseron says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Comey’s a damn fool. And he’s not up to par on what’s going on.

      The entire world knows that Putin said that in public. President Trump likely mentioned it, so he said something like “Putin said Russia has the best hookers!”

      And Dumbass Comey thought President Trump meant that Putin told him that IN PERSON.

      No you idiot, he was just remarking what he heard Putin say on T.V.!

      They’re all morons!

      • JX says:
        April 20, 2018 at 1:43 am

        It’s like when Trump made a sarcastic remark about maybe Russia has Clinton’s emails and should release them and Clinton starts running around claiming Trump want’s Russia to interfere. They really are all morons.

  30. Keebler ac says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:03 am

  31. phoenixRising says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:03 am

  32. joeknuckles says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:07 am

    This is great. Comey’s much anticipated book tour is turning out to be more like a walk down a high school hallway with a “kick me” sign on his back.

  33. phoenixRising says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:11 am

  34. Perot Conservative says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:15 am

    What fireworks today?

    On The View, one woman tried to blame the new criminal referrals on… Roy Cohn! That these charges were all payback, we should let it go, these investigations cost a lot of money…ridiculous!

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:48 am

      Same with Varney….”Hey the American people are tired of this…just end it and move on”..

      Talking points distributed….

      Oh yeah and Comey’s to blame for everything…Global Warming…Russia, my cat’s disappearance….so execute him and forget about the rest…

      Yeah….right..

  35. JX says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:18 am

    It’s Morning in America Again

    unstoppable

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 20, 2018 at 1:26 am

      Such great vids. All of ’em. And the really amazing thing is: there’s MORE where they came from!

      Really shows how pathetically stupid the Corruptocrats are that they EVER thought Ms. Hillary would win.

    • MTeresa says:
      April 20, 2018 at 2:01 am

      Oh someone please put this one of Mr. Trump making his entrance to the CA GOP right next to the video of HRC being rolled into her van like a sack of potatoes, (like a side of beef, like a __________fill in the blank) when she passed out at the 9/11 memorial.

      Like who would you pick to be the next POTUS?

      And the leftist media still wonders why Mr. Trump got elected?

    • Alison says:
      April 20, 2018 at 2:03 am

      The best campaign season EVER!!!

      I will never forget the thrill of seeing Keln’s artwork appear as the backdrop at this rally.

      What a time to be alive as a Patriot in the United States of America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸

  36. White Apple says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Trump is not personal when it comes to putting people in jail. If it is best you go to jail because it is best for America and the American people you do go to jail, then jail it is.

  37. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Just to get back to Albert Magnus first post here.

    I do believe most of us may be missing some of the point regarding Rudy Guliani’s assignment.

    Rudy was put in place to end Mueller’s investigation, not to grant immunity for the other individual’s crimes.

    I stated on the other thread, Mueller is like having an elephant in your driveway every day. Everyday before you can even go to work, you must drive around the elephant, avoid him, and then think about the elephant on the way home.

    You must adjust your thinking around the elephant being there, even when not using your driveway. So the only solution is to get rid of the elephant so you can have the latitude and leeway to do your job completely and efficiently.

    So you must hire trainers. (Rudy) to get the elephant out of your driveway. Also, until removed or even to remove you must feed it some hay and water. (Hey, we’ve got you on these crimes, you know there is not Russian conspiracy, so end the investigation or we will end you)

    So, our President will not forego / forgive the law breakers. To forgive the law breakers to just continue with MAGA would not even be a choice.

    This is not just Clinton, Obama, and the others. This is the Globalists who want our President and his family gone. They will not quit until this occurs. Their are trillions at stake…

    The only solution is to punish them all to the point of their destruction. Complete destruction. We cannot think like “conservatives usually think”. Such as:

    “Ah, they know, we know, they are guilty. So if we just forgive them they will go away”

    There are trillions at stake. Continue with MAGA?? They will not stop..never…until they are burned out…

    Mueller is in the way…yeah Mueller is bad, but he in in the way, not just of MAGA, but of all the others…because he can still create some bogus charge against the President.

    If need be, give Mueller a slap, even forgive his crimes, but get all the others, including the Hag and Obummer..

    Mueller will be left crying in a corner then…..one of his own will get him…someday..

    Just get Mueller out of the way and continue with the Big Ugly and MAGA…our President can to both.

    Just sayin…

  38. Deplore Able says:
    April 20, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Paging Mr. Comey, Mr. James Comey. Your reservation at the Gray Bar Hotel of Leavenworth Kansas has been confirmed. You reservation includes three complimentary meals a day, one hour of daily exercise in the Hotel’s extensive exercise facility, free laundry, and security guards.

    Please note that you reservations is for double occupancy. Your roommate will be Bubba, who has been a resident of Gray Bar for the last seven year. We are confident that Bubba will do everything in his power to make your stay particularly enjoyable. We hope you enjoy your stay.

  39. Julia Adams says:
    April 20, 2018 at 2:37 am

    When you think about what these memos are suggesting, James Comey had to memorialize his meetings with P-45 because he knew he needed a cover. Afterall, Comey had Trump under surveillance for 6 months prior to the election and during the transition. Comey probably thought he could catch Trump offguard, in the same way McCabe trapped Flynn.

    Both McCabe and Comey woefully underestimated Trump. Trump is way too smart for the likes of James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

    The ironic thing is that Comey never gave Trump the whole truth in any of his meetings and it will make all the weasel comments hard for him to ever overcome. Wonder what the executives at Comey’s publisher, Flatiron Books, are thinking about the advance they paid Comey? LOL

  40. Rynn69 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 2:40 am

    I wonder whose reputation has been ruined more – James Comey or Jeff Sessions? Ponder that.

