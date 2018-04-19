Thursday April 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Graveyard Shift
As I was trollin’ late one night,
Just screwin’ with minds as I might,
I found the Conservative Tree.
Now, I thought, this is just for me.
I’ll mess their minds a little while
With clever words and artful guile,
Then leave them all in such a mess
That they’ll cry “Mommy!” in distress.
So I crept in to ply my trade
And throw some skillful late night shade.
Oh, so easy they’re bumbling chumps;
Those drooling fools all support Trump.
I’ll make some posts just bidin’ my time
To lure them in with words sublime,
Then when they think I’m on their side,
I’ll strike and leave them petrified.
Now, here it comes, I’m gettin’ close,
Ready to post my hateful dose.
There! It’s done! I’ve ruined their day.
They’ll rue this time I came their way.
But wait, what’s this that I now see,
Vampires swarming from The Tree?
From every branch and twig they flood,
With big, white fangs drippin’ blood.
They slash and gnash and bite real deep.
Alas! I’m doomed, now I must creep
Back to my cellar in my chair
And cry for mommy’s loving care.
Now, there’s a moral to this tale
For future trolls if they assail
That Treehouse with the friends of Trump,
To all beware lest they be chumps.
There’s a grave shift late at night
That settles in when there’s no light.
You don’t see them, but they’re there,
Vampires all in their leafy lairs.
Some bat named Ad rem’s in the cave;
She’ll cut you quick lest you behave.
A mean old bat with caustic tongue,
She’ll breach your throat, rip out a lung.
They wait and watch for any trolls
To suck their blood and steal their souls.
So, trolls beware, if fun you crave,
The Treehouse is your early grave.
Perfectly awesome perfectness!! Bless you BakoCarl!!
BakoCarl, very nice…a “Night Crawler” here….so enjoy the Treehouse at night.
Take care..
A survey of Chinese art from 2100 BC to 18th century AD – the Xia Dynasty to the Qing Dynasty. The dynasty descriptions are on long enough to get the gist. To read them fully, you’ll need to pause as you view. The music is Zhuxiang Zan playing “Incense Prayer Hymn” on the Taoist Music Orchestra CD, available on Amazon.
“Something in Common?”
2018 is looking like a good year…
Amen and Amen 🙏
I am a child of God ❤️
Thank you, sweet Grace.
I respect and admire Hillsong United’s amazing talent, they are blessed.
Your post makes the perfect ending to a very happy day.
Sweet dreams and God bless you and yours 🙏❤️🙏
Sweet dreams my dear friend and God bless you and yours also🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
You hang the moon & the stars Sweet Minnie💖💕💖….oops I better leave the moon alone😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
GG!!!! Where have you been?!! We’ve been worried about you. Hope all is well with you, you sweet lady.
LikeLike
I’ll post the original, and bin the other three….
The Twilight Zone…..
Wow. Beautiful.
OAN Investigation Finds No Evidence of Chemical Weapon Attack in Syria
One America’s Pearson Sharp visited the war-torn town of Douma outside the capital of Damascus, looking for evidence of a chemical attack. However, residents there deny the claims of an attack, and say it was staged to help the rebels escape
???
The White Helmets are allied with Jihadists. It’s entirely possible this event was staged.
LikeLike
Regardless of the challenges we face in this life
Regardless how great the battle
Regardless how difficult our path may become
Regardless of it all – NEVER forget we are Surrounded in His mercy, His love and His grace, always and forever.
We are His and He is ours.
God Bless Sundance, Ad Rem, all Treepers and their loved ones.
God Bless President Donald J. Trump, his family and all his Administration.
We are NOT alone – He is with us, always, I testify.
Good morning GOD! for some reason– I needed to post here–Truly OUR Amazing Lord is looking out for HIS World…and HE loves us all..I believe President Trump is God’s answer to our prayers.. God has this! I keep praying…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pray unceasingly, Marica, He hears His children.
I have witnessed His mighty hand and I am in reverent awe.
God bless you 🙏❤️🙏
Happy Cursday Treepers!
Cuomo restores voting rights to all 35,000 parolees in New York
The governor takes action as he faces a primary challenge from the left from actress Cynthia Nixon.
Apr.18.2018
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he was granting conditional pardons to every parolee in the state — 35,000 — to restore their voting rights.
Cuomo, facing a primary challenge from the left from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, made an end-run around the state Legislature, where Republicans had stymied his effort.
In New York, the law bars felons on parole from voting and there are an estimated 35,000 in the state.
Felony disenfranchisement laws bar an estimated 6.1 million Americans — 2.5 percent of the nation’s voting-age population — from voting. These laws have a disproportionate affect on minorities, who are convicted of crimes at a higher rate than white Americans.
Cuomo’s office said 71 percent of the state’s parolees are minorities.
[…]
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/cuomo-restores-voting-rights-all-35-000-parolees-new-york-n867156
hmmmm
Liberty — How Precious!
We were interested to read, recently, about the man in California who ran short of grazing land for his herd of 13 buffalo. To solve this problem he put them on a barge and took them over to a large island in Lake Berryessa where there was lots of pasture. But what did the buffalo do? They jumped back into the lake, swam to shore and began charging fishermen and chasing automobiles — so enraged were they at being imprisoned on an island!
After all, neither man nor beast enjoys bondage, though many of us are in fact enslaved.
Our Lord said in John 8:32: “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” To this the religious leaders replied: “We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest Thou, Ye shall be made free?” But our Lord answered: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin” (Ver. 34). St. Paul says the same thing in Rom. 6:16:
“Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?”
Sad to say, many sincere religious people think that they can free themselves from sin by putting themselves in bondage to the Law, the Ten Commandments. This never works, for the Law can only condemn the sinner. Rom. 3:19,20 declares that the Law was given “that every mouth may be stopped and that all the world may be brought in guilty before God… for by the law is the knowledge of sin.” Again we have to turn to Christ for salvation and true liberty. He “died for our sins” (I Cor. 15:3) and has “redeemed us from the curse of the law” (Gal. 3:13).
Having believed this and trusted Christ as Savior, true Christians serve the Lord, not from fear, or to gain favor, but out of sheer love and gratitude. This is true liberty and this service is the only kind that God desires from us. Probably no man ever served the Lord more sincerely or tirelessly than the Apostle Paul. In II Cor. 5:14 he gives us the secret: “The love of Christ constraineth us…”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/liberty-how-precious/
Romans 8:21 Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.
1Corinthians 8:9 But take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumblingblock to them that are weak.
2Corinthians 3:17 Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.
Galatians 2:4 And that because of false brethren unawares brought in, who came in privily to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage:
Galatians 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
Galatians 5:13 For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.
Such a tragedy. Gone too soon. RIP
LikeLiked by 1 person
nwtex, to this day I can’t fathom why his father killed him. 💔 The reason has never been disclosed. BTW, that song is among my favorites.
LikeLike
All I recall, from the time, and from those I’ve been around who were in the same “world” as he (music) is simply gossip so I’d rather not repeat.
I had no idea he had died and happened to be arriving at a restaurant in Marina del Rey (los angeles) at that time and couldn’t figure out why some people (all dressed up) were walking towards the boats carrying a large picture of him. Then I saw one lady was carrying an urn! OMGosh I was shocked. They were going to scatter his ashes. I was just sick when the ppl I was meeting with told be how he died. Awful.
Glad you like the song ❤ it gives me chills. Ya know I don't know if he ever made a song that didn't grab me. He really knew how to make a song work. So much talent. 💔 💔 💔
Marvin’s voice had a haunting quality. You knew it was him within the first few bars. Loved when he and Tammi Terrell performed duets in the 60’s – back in the day when Motown was an emerging powerhouse. That magic will never be captured again.
LikeLike
❤
http://tiny.cc/zwptsy
Well dang. That didn’t work. Will try it this way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAPPY CURSDAY….
Max, Smooth-Coated Border Collie
Where Did Border Collies Come From”
https://www.herding-dog-training-border-collie-sheepdog-dvd.com/where-did-the-border-collie-come-from/
