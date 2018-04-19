April 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #455

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 23 people
“You get an indictment! You get an indictment! You get an indictment! You get an indictment! Everybody gets an indictment!”
LikeLiked by 17 people
LOL.
LikeLike
I love your posts!! you are one of my absolute favs!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sessions is, and has been, working VERY diligently.
Per Q:
“Apr 19 2018 00:17:16 (EST) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: ff4010 1098359
Why are D’s aggressively attacking Pruitt?
Why is the MSM aggressively attacking Pruitt?
https://nypost.com/2017/08/05/sessions-investigating-slush-fund-used-by-left-wing-groups/
Are you awake?
Q”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
LOL!!!! Tonight the LSM was on fire about the ‘breeding concept’ line!
They are incensed about anchor babies!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The LSM is absolutely clueless as to how out of touch they are with ordinary Americans. It’s quite embarrassing to be honest…to see grown adults living in their own little fantasy world…so smug in their hypocrisy…so blind to their own self-inflicted demise.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know of a recent occurence of a woman who was cut off by a new mercedes in a CA suburb area. She honked her horn and started driving on her way. The mercedes slowed down, paced her car. Driver of sportcar was a well dressed early 20s Hispanic male who stuck a gun out of the window and shot her car then drove off. Its a cartel thing.
So, when a politician says we are the usual drivel to shut us up dont let them get away with it. Remember a real story like this could happen in places you wouldnt think because politicians have been bought off and are selling out the U.S. Jerry Brown and his cohorts are traitors, not us.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Freeway shootings are a common occurrence in the Bay Area. There are some places where I actually make it a point to never let another car “pace” me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus, because they know they can do what they like, they do. How do they act at home? Do we want this kind of thing here?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Big Ugly. Closer Every Day.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ooooo…Tom Brady’s wife gonna be mad!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
“durka durka”
LikeLike
Don’t forget the Green Goblin.
LikeLike
This is my first glimpse of “The Sketch” because I only follow The Stormy Story by headlines. But whoever it was that said the sketch looks like if Tom Brady and Willem Dafoe had a love child was right.
Poor Tom Brady. Just one more person sucked into this thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I would LOVE to play a round with our POTUS! Just another thing he is good at!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
A better reality would be depicting the numerous tunnels the DPRK is ( or has been ) driving under the DMZ for the past half-century ! If PDJT can bring the PDRK leadership to the conference table, he’s already taken the ‘ high ground ‘ ! If he succeeds in accomplishing a nuclear disarmament agreement with the DPRK, he’s a ‘shoo-in’ for the Nobel Peace Prize !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Just in case anyone was confused about who Trump has to deal with north of the border:
LikeLiked by 11 people
You’ve got the always corrupt Mexico to the south of us and our neighbors to the north are run by a girly man! Pray for the president and be thankful there’s at least one alpha male on the world stage. Make that two. Props to Prime Minister Netanyahu.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Fortunately there’s a few alpha male leaders over there in eastern Europe, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Alpha Females, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Alpha Females, too. The more of those we get the better.
LikeLike
p’od, might wanna toss Orban into that mix.
standing up to EU gives him high marks in my book.
Hungary: 0 muslim “migrants”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Drudge is leading with this ridiculous article from the Wall Street Journal… Drudge blasts the headline
“Cohen Would Turn Against President If Charged, Counselor Warns”
The actual full title is “Cohen Would Turn Against President If Charged, Counselor Warned Trump”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/cohen-would-turn-against-president-if-charged-counselor-warned-trump-1524093151
Then you read the story, and some lawyer President Trump knows says, he told President Trump that Cohen would flip on him if they charged him with anything. He doesn’t know Cohen.
So they’re basically presenting this story as if it’s PROOF that Cohen is going to flip… but the reality is… 1 person who doesn’t know Cohen said it’s their opinion that he would flip.
This is what passes for news now. Completely made up tripe presented as if it’s something to worry about, or factual, or describing something that’s actually happening. They make it sound like Cohen said he was going to flip… but it’s just 1 guy’s opinion of a hypothetical.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Too many people just read a lot of headlines and skip over the article, but that is stuck in the subconscious nonetheless.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One more time, Drudge is nothing but a modern day gossip columnist and a complete waste of time. You are better off reading the “file not found” or “server not responding” pages.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haven’t clicked on Sludge in a couple years. Thank you for taking one for the team.
LikeLike
The will never understand us Deplorables! CNN once again hoped beyond hope that our President’s supporters would abandon him. This 💩 only cements our resolve.
LikeLiked by 12 people
HAHAH. I figured CNN would stack the deck, like they did for Hillary in the debates!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think the majority of the American people can see we have no media left in this country. What passes for the mainstream media is nothing but a propaganda wing for the Democratic Party.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The ONLY ones who still can’t see it are the Brainwashed Ms. Hillary Voters.
It’ll be interesting to see WHAT- if anything- wakes them up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO there is nothing that would wake most of the Hillary diehards. They haven’t just drunk the koolaide but they’re licking the inside of the pitcher.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Despite the media hyping this silly book for weeks there will likely be little interest in the general public. “During a book event in DC Monday, press filled the Dupont Circle Kramer Books store. Conspicuously absent? Normal people. ‘There are more cameras here than people’ said one reporter.”
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/04/comey-book-event-packed-with-press-only-one-normal-person-attended/#comments
So what if some disgruntled ex-employee wrote a dumb book about the president an no one wanted to but it? Lefties like Bezos will buy up a couple of hundred thousand copies to get it on the Amazon Best Seller list.
LikeLiked by 6 people
On The View Wednesday, that Goldberg witch gave a glowing intro for James Comey and said his book was a “record-breaking best-seller, blowing up the internet…”. Uh…no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More Swampy Connections
https://www.bongino.com/april-18-2018-ep-701-more-swampy-connections/
In this episode I [Dan Bongino] uncover more troubling links between the Mueller team and the Clinton operation. I also address some positive economic developments and a Supreme Court ruling that will deeply impact the liberal’s plans for the administrative state.
This piece debunks the myth that Trump is being “investigated by Republicans.”
More disturbing conflicts in the Mueller probe.
Do Never Trumpers actually have an opinion outside of anti-Trump vitriol?
Is Comey lying about Mike Flynn?
This piece clears up the confusion about the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding deportation and Gorsuch’s rationale.
Is a political revolt brewing in California?
An older story about Mueller recruiting anti-Trumpers for his Special Counsel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s ignorant of what is going on. Why isn’t he is jail??
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bless his heart. The moron. Not only is he corrupt, he’s wrong on policy and facts, too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Why isn’t he is jail?”
Maybe because he was being framed for crossing BHO on Cuba? The dems will abandon you if you do not “toe the party line”. Seen it happen here in WNY, even if the person was exhibiting questionable ethical behavior.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This really frosts me. The man just may solve the problem of North Korea and they hoytie toyies are criticizing him because he doesn’t have a foreign policy ??? No he’s not doing it like the DC club, he is actually getting things done. Running circles around you elitist losers!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump Vastly Better than Obama at Foreign Policy
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/trump-vastly-better-obama-foreign-policy/
LikeLiked by 4 people
FINALLY! President Trump Is Hosting His First State Dinner. Here’s What To Expect
4/18/2018
April 24, 2018 is a day that could define the Trump presidency. President and Mrs. Trump will host President and Mrs. Emmanuel Macron of France for their first State Dinner at the White House. The way a president entertains says a great deal about his administration; a carefully planned event such as this, can build and strengthen diplomatic friendships, as well as bestow long-lasting authenticity upon a President’s legacy. Though many in the “chattering class” will find things to criticize regarding the State Dinner, it is in fact shaping up to be another successful social event for President and Mrs. Trump.
[…]
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/18/trump-and-melania-host-first-state-dinner/
I really like this photo!!! What a stunning couple.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like what our FLOTUS is wearing. I used to have a 1968 Corvette convertible in that color.
LikeLiked by 6 people
OMGosh! How cool was that car!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
VERY. My father says he feels like giving me a kick in the butt everyone time he sees one (which is not too often the past 20 years).
LikeLiked by 2 people
George Jones comes to mind, with you talking about your 68 Corvette and the picture of the beautiful First Lady….
Hotter than a 2 dollar pistol!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Im very very curious to know what the angle is with Macron. POTUS’ weekend with him was curious and now a French state dinner will be lavish. POTUS has something on the agenda. Middle east connection? EU trade?
9 eyes jurisdiction? Maybe Macron is assisting us too?
https://thebestvpn.com/5-9-14-eyes-countries/
LikeLiked by 3 people
As crazy as it sounds, I think President Trump just likes the guy. Remember when Macron did that ridiculous move at the photo opportunity where he positioned himself through great strides to be standing next to President Trump… and that time he tried to ‘punk’ President Trump with a handshake?
I think President Trump respects his attempts at playing the game. On top of that, the guy IS the President of France… and he’s actually paid lip service to cracking down on immigration (not that he’d ever do it).
He’s probably just a likable guy (for a Frenchie) and the President enjoys talking to him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its like a French mini me. In a good way of course….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I kind of like him just watching him be a moron on t.v. I don’t really care how competent other country’s leaders are, that’s up to their voters…
He’s kind of like Kato Kaelin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kato, Kato, Kato. We should never forget. Everybody needs a Kato to distract.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s not British.
The French have been fighting the British for a very, very, long time. Helped us greatly during the revolution, Statue of Liberty, and ….the Guillotine.
Plus the French have a pretty nice sense of humor…and
Macron is OK…He choice of women is a little suspect….but…hey..
Prime Minister May:
“I could have been a contender”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Golly, Gunny, I should have held my fire! You said it much better than I and you said it first. I just didn’t read far enough!
I do think at least part of this is to eye poke Theresa May and the miserable UK for being such idiots as to spy on candidate Trump thus involving themselves in our election. What better way to annoy the Brits than to show respect to our first, and oldest, ally? (Even if I’m not a fan of them, either.)
LikeLike
That was one of my favorites — by far – Merkel watching the whole time he moves closer, until right next to President Trump — AMAZING — JUST AMAZING — watch again and see where they put our President in the picture!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe. But knowing our VSG I bet there is an ulterior motive that we can’t see that is part of a long game.
Or, maybe he is so ticked off at the UK for spying on him for BO that he is giving the UK a great big ol’ bird by basically ignoring that hag, Teresa May, and making friends with their annoying neighbor?
LikeLike
I find it odd and surprising as well that PDJT would honor France with the first State Dinner, but he always has his reasons. Nothing is ever just for the heck of it. But it really makes me wonder what on earth he could be shooting for with regards to France? Very curious indeed.
LikeLike
Melania makes everyone around her look good! Our El Presidente looks particularly dashing in this photo – don’t ya think? Love the yellow coat and sweater:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
They look like something out of a movie. What a power couple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMGosh! My immediate thought as well……….dashing to the max!
And,yes, I agree…… she sure does make everyone look good. Maybe it is because her spirit radiates love, warmth, harmony and all the rest of what is good and lovely.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Give each of them a flamethrower.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully it’s in a supermax theater…with shivs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Handcuffed together in a pit!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone taking notes?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Embedded tweet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh yeah, that’s absolutely hilarious. /s
LikeLike
If you’re on Twitter and/or Gab, and you want to be listed in a list on my blog so other Treepers can follow you, just add your info here, in the comments on the blog post, or contact me on Twitter or Gab!
https://wolfmoon1776.wordpress.com/2018/04/19/treepers-on-twitter-and-gab/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Twitter: Chayden @LowRoadTaken
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotcha!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice Wolf……
LikeLiked by 2 people
I tried to get GAB but it didn’t work. I will have to get my 20 something daughter to assist me…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good deal! When you do, just holler and I’ll add you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From October 2017
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our Great President: Tackling one ozero f**k-up after another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent article that takes the most liberal polls and shows why the Blue Wave 🌊 is a myth! By the way, Republican enthusiasm to vote come November has overtaken the Democrats!
From the article linked above:
A trove of new polling shows the once-formidable lead Democrats had in the generic congressional ballot is nearly gone.
Wedge issues, such as gun control and immigration, are not working in Democrats’ favor. In fact, thanks to Trump even independent voters believe Democrats are using the children of illegal immigrants for political purposes rather than legitimately protecting their welfare.
In a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Monday, voter preference in the November election only shows a four-point lead for Democrats, of 47 percent to 43 percent among registered voters. This is a drastic drop from a 13-point advantage Democrats had at the end of last year.
There is no “enthusiasm gap” for Democrats. In fact, Republicans now seem more motivated to vote in November: 86 percent of Republicans say they are absolutely or certain to vote this fall, compared to 81 percent of Democrats.
An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll also indicates waning support for Democrats. The poll showed a big drop in the percentage of voters who want Democrats to win in order to keep tabs on Trump and the GOP. In October 2017, 46 percent said yes, they want Democrats to keep the president and Congress in check. Last week, only 40 percent agreed with that statement.
A detailed Quinnipiac University poll portends trouble for Democrats on both congressional preference and key issues. By a margin of only three points, voters want Democrats to win control of the House and Senate this year. That slim gap is within the margin of error, so it’s fair to say it’s a tie. Sixty percent of voters rate the economy as excellent or good (a slight decrease since the beginning of the year) and all voters—even Democrats—credit Trump, not Obama, with the current economy.
Gun control and immigration, two hot-button issues the Democrats usually exploit to drive turn-out, might be backfiring on them. Even tariffs on Chinese goods aren’t as unpopular as Democrats and some Republicans had hoped.
The Democrats might live to regret their focus on the plight of illegal immigrants instead of on legal Americans. Nearly three-quarters agree that illegal immigration from Mexico is a serious problem and a majority support sending National Guard troops to secure the southern border.
In perhaps the most surprising result in the Quinnipiac poll, voters are split on whether Chinese imports should be hit with Trump’s proposed tariffs, even though 68 percent think a trade war with China is a bad idea. The ABC poll asked an oddly worded question—“Do you think this situation [tariffs] will be good or bad for jobs in the United States?”—and less than half thought it would be bad.
Democrats need to take 24 seats from Republicans while keeping every one of their own seats to win back control of the House. The Senate map is not only hostile to Democrats, but elections in Trump-won states could lead to a larger majority for Republicans.
Democrats seem nervous this week; their swagger is gone. Both the Washington Post and Politico had stories Tuesday about who will replace House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if she doesn’t win back the speaker’s gavel. (Rep. Joe Crowley of New York seems to be making his move.)
If Trump can hold it together, the Robert Mueller probe continues to lose support among Americans, the economy chugs along, and we look tough abroad, Republicans can keep control of the House until the next presidential election. At least for now, it appears that the hundreds of political influencers who bet Trump would “ruin” the GOP and cause massive losses this November were dead flat wrong.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I just love it when you post these Flep! If there are anymore attempts on grabbing guns, MAGA supporters will crawl over broken glass in Nov. to vote for Republicans. Hogg Boy will be the gift that keeps on giving.
LikeLike
Yep….the bin. 😦
LikeLike
If thoughts of a Blue Wave are what it takes to motivate Trump Supporters to get out and vote, I say “Bring on the Blue Wave Chatter”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
After the disaster of a few of the last elections, it occurs to me that many voters don’t realize that in order for President Trump to succeed past 2018, no matter if they voted for him in 2016, he needs house and senate majorities big time! Educate please and thank you!
LikeLike
Flep thank you for posting these. I already replied to you but it must have got ditched by word press.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Increase in black support must have Dems losing their lunch.
Yes! All Aboard the Trump Train!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Jig is up…. the Democrats are dying a horrible death right in front of us. They’ll be mocked by history for the bullshit they attempted to foster on the nation as they gasped their last gasp of relevancy.
In the future, schoolchildren will cringe in horror when Abortion is explained to them. The stunning hypocrisy, on tape, of Obama, Clinton, Schumer, Pelosi and all the others doing complete 180’s being against, then for, illegal immigration will historically be presented as an example of politics at it’s most corrupt.
We lived through it… and like Scott Adams said… we’re about to enter The Golden Age.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All I can think about is “why aren’t I up 50 points?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
hehehe..that never gets old!
LikeLiked by 4 people
TM, saw a meme over at The_Donald, over a pic of that hrc speech –
The caption was:
Why am I not 150 days into my Prison Sentence?
ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great to hear especially about millenials and blacks for T45 but I wish to caution everyone while being optimistic need massive majorities, and a slim lead will not do to overcome Rino and Dem tactics/margins of fraud voting. We mustn’t get complacent. Register and CANVAS get out to vote because they will, and if we don’t we will see our lead slide like Pa 18.
LikeLike
Yes. I’m glad people are starting to realize this.This is NOT about charity and kindness. Vulnerable people are suffering because of these disgusting Politicians.
…” even independent voters believe Democrats are using the children of illegal immigrants for political purposes rather than legitimately protecting their welfare “…….
LikeLiked by 4 people
flepore,
Wanted to pass this on, part of some chatting re Gamers…
Over at The_Donald, a poster name of cheekygorilla asked –
“Anyone notice on video gamechats that mostly everyone is pro-Trump?
One selected comment I picked, mainly for brevity – from allinalli:
“Anyone that doesn’t have moderators that strictly enforce narratives ends up being very pro-Trump.”
Such trends are followed closely by posters, and are a source of great jubilation.
Another mini-demographic migrating in the direction of our Great President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a video game related youtube channel, the comments and followers are very Pro-Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Words striaght out of Georgie’s mouth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow!…and he let that be filmed? I can’t believe I’ve never seen this before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harry – I am sure that in that era little Georgie thought it was cool – it showed him being a tough guy with an inside line to the powers that be in the Clintoon admin, so he probably really liked it. These people are total narcissists…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looked like he was about 19 years old…with absolutely no friends his own age…just trying to please somebody…anybody…poor, poor little Georgie…ordered some Sea-Monkeys when he was a child and they never arrived…he never recovered…poor, poor little Georgie…
LikeLike
My dream come true will be to see Corrupt “Journalists” taken down on real charges once the Political Players are out of the picture.
That said, not sure this tape of Steph qualifies as “awful”. Bet this kind of thing happened/happens all the time. “Mob Tactics” is a bit of an exageration, IMO.
LikeLike
He wore his hair the way Blago wore his back then.
LikeLike
Beaumont, CA. – east of L. A.- joins the anti-Sanctuary City battle. This is amazing!! Go California! You can do this!
… ” Beaumont is the first Inland Empire municipality to oppose Senate Bill 54, the “California Values Act,” joining Orange County and a number of its cities in challenging the statute’s validity “…..
http://www.kesq.com/news/beaumont-to-consider-breaking-from-californias-sanctuary-state-status/730818174
LikeLiked by 9 people
“The city councils of Loma Linda, Redlands and Yucaipa may be considering anti-SB 54 resolutions of their own soon.” I didnt know beaumont voted yes so good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s Awesome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
sunnydaze, yes, it IS awesome.
Just can’t say enough for the folks in CA who spearhead these wake-up calls, and work their a$$es off to get ‘er done!
God bless ’em!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sunny, at what point do you think Gov. Moonbeam realizes that the “peasants” are revolting and decides that perhaps he has made some errors in judgment? I mean, this should be downright embarrassing for the guy, except for the fact that he’s a moron, so he probably doesn’t get it. Sigh…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
olderwiser…isn’t he nearing the end of his final term?
He will NOT get it…he’s a committed ideologue.
We’ll see what CA voters do ab his replacement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Travis Allen seems to be the Gov. candidate of choice for Californians?
People are pi**ed at Ingraham for having the NeverTump GOPe splitter on her show tonite:
LikeLike
Hopefully, he’ll *never* realize it.
It is so wonderful watching them double down on stupid and lose and lose and lose.
I want the Dem Party GONE, not “reformed”. Because I seriously believe with all my heart that there is no reforming the Dem Party.
So disappear forever, it must!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good thinking – I’m with you there…..
LikeLike
Hear the people sing!
LikeLike
Please share with California peeps. And there are a couple more elections added in the comments:
LikeLiked by 2 people
There Was No Chemical Attack in Syria
About 20 minutes in, he starts talking about PDJT trying to improve relations with Russia and being thwarted. also, a discussion on why the deep state did not want Gen. Michael Flynn around. This guy is good.
Virginia State Senator Richard Black discusses the latest “chemical attack” in Syria as a false flag attempt at pressuring Trump into a reckless confrontation with Russia in Syria. Learn more here: https://larouchepac.com/20180410/enou…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haven’t been hearing much out of the KGB-CIA Netflix Obama-Rice White Helmets.
Too bad. 😉
LikeLike
h/t to churchmouse who spurred me search for more alternative media covering the Syrian issue. Up to now, most of my info has come from natives who, obviously, no longer live in these dangerous outposts where bombings are taking place.
This article addresses the triad of UK, French and U.S. interests after the breakup of the Ottoman Empire. It appears the recent bombings are quite benign, focusing on useless conclaves already occupied by the above triad.
If nothing else, the Internet has allowed us “useless basket of deplorables” to do our own research and develop a more balanced view of the world beyond what the elite propagandists would suggest is the narrative.
The Factory: A Glimpse into Syria’s War Economy
February 21, 2018 — Aron Lund
The Century Foundation
https://tcf.org/content/report/factory-glimpse-syrias-war-economy/
LikeLike
Another one! Lake Forest, South of Santa Ana! They are dropping like flies!:
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wow. California is on a roll!
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is awesome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
this is SO exciting!!
Navy Blue CA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. So *this* is why the Dems/Globalists are organizing “Pro- Mueller Protests” if he is fired. Missed this McConnell news yesterday.
Thought it was weird the Pittsburgh Police were notified that there may be “massive protests” if Mueller was fired.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because his name is probably on the list…..or his wife has him sleeping on the couch😎
LikeLike
yeah, Gunny, she actually may be working for a living, what with the infrastructure project getting up and running.
do I get two votes?
LikeLike
More poll fun. New poll of California shows:
http://www.dailydemocrat.com/general-news/20180418/poll-finds-half-of-californians-ok-with-travel-ban
– 49% of state residents favor a Travel Ban, including 44% in the Bay Area.
– 59% of state residents think it’s important to increase deportations of illegal immigrants
The liberal group who ran the survey called the results “unsettling.”
Guess what issue is going to be used by Trump and the GOP in the midterms, front and center?
We must win AZ8 next Tuesday. Then we have 4 months until the Ohio special election.
In 4 months, we can make immigration the most important issue in the land. Trump has already done a large amount of ground work on that front in the last few weeks.
44% of people in the Bay Area favor a Travel Ban.
If you’re a Democrat, you should be terrified of that poll. The Bay Area is as radical as it gets. If they’re almost 50/50 on the issue, you’re in grave danger.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All it took was a true leader, Donald J Trump. He gives people courage to fight and WIN!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So true, Blind. So true!
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAG they have hit the Point Of Diminishing Returns!
This is what happens even in liberal states like California. You have feces maps in San Francisco handed out to visitors. Mayor in Oakland given hardcore illegal criminals a heads up on an ICE raid. Nearly 70K homeless people living in tents ⛺️ throughout LA and other cities. Highest State Taxes to pay for illegals to go to school, get welfare and healthcare etc.
Americans with half a brain 🧠 say enough is enough!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are in huge trouble, Flep. The tide is turning and the bandwagon effect is now taking hold, for Trump.
This is why more and more California cities are fighting the sanctuary state law.
Momentum is on our side. We just lock down AZ8 and we should be in great shape.
The Resistance is fading. And people are tired of lawless politicians.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think part of it too, might be that some of these idiots actually believe he colluded with Russia. Now that time has proven that he’s not Hitler, and that he’s not in bed with Russia like their people told them… if they have half a brain they’re thinking “Why are they lying to me?” . The extra money in their paycheck can’t hurt either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You nailed it — he’s shown he’s not Hitler, and there is no collusion.
You have to have a standing boogeyman to scare people. That’s why they had to do the Cohen raid, for “new dirt.”
The problem for the left is the Boy Who Cried Wolf one. You lied to me about Russian collusion, maybe you’re lying to me about the Cohen raid stuff, too, media?
Trump is becoming more normalized by the day. This is the end of the left as that takes hold further and further.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MakeAmericaGreat, what’s going on is the truth is winning people over.
It’s simply the truth that unfettered illegal immigration is RUINING California, and anybody with any sense out there knows that it’s true. So no matter what their politics, the b.s. has got to stop eventually and they all know it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The truth is winning people over Ron, I agree.
People know what is real, and the left’s tactics are wearing off.
Great to see!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think deep down most people mean well, most of the democrats think they’re saving the world and don’t realize that in most cases they’re doing the exact opposite. Usually in the average folks that are your neighbors and coworkers, they’re decent people and don’t have any malice….
Now on the national political level, they’re all evil snakes, but ultimately it’s the people of the country that make up the party… I think Trump is going to win most of them over like Reagan did. I don’t think he’ll ever win 49 states but I honestly feel the next election is going to be a blowout.
The national democrat politicians and some of the Rino’s will stay opposed, as will the media… but the majority of the country will support our great President after most of his policies are proven effective.
Any honest observer, too, is going to eventually figure out that the President is trying to help the country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said and I agree. Sadly, I think many Dem voters are just brainwashed. They never have been able to overcome that conditioning. But they do mean well.
Also agree that Trump is like Reagan and he will win people over in the end. Looking forward to that day, and we’re on our way there now. He is helping the country, and that can’t be hidden forever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We might consider burying the RNC with actual letters, see if we can wake them up.
Trump cannot do it all by himself…we can let the Rs know we are sick of them, and will not stand for them ignoring this building momentum…
Might even tell McConnell its ab time he did something right: give The Turtle some strokes…for those of you w/strong stomachs.
LikeLike
In other words, nearly everyone in California who is not an illegal alien wants the illegal aliens gone. Kind of makes you wonder how the illegals’ allies keep winning elections, doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You got it Joe!
Great question on how those allies keep winning the elections. Yeah, I wonder how that happens? lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rush LImbaugh has often said that Liberals are more concerned about the appearance of working on a problem than Conservatives who are more concerned about solving the problem.
So it leads to incredibly wrong minded policies like these asinine illegal immigration and sanctuary city policies, or letting illegals get drivers licenses, or whatever.
On the surface, to the average liberal, all that sounds like a good idea.
Conservatives are more likely to see the natural ‘end’ of all those policies as being a net negative.
Why people think so 180 degrees different on stuff like that I have yet to figure out. How anybody could think that giving an illegal a drivers license (that they can vote with) is a good idea I will never know.
I know why the politicians do it, but I can’t figure out why the voters would be stupid enough to support it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, it’s just a different view of the world. Utopia vision versus reality, I guess.
Unlike liberals, conservatives don’t think more government is a good thing.
It is a shame so many liberals have this distorted view of things. But a number of them do seem to grow out of it, over time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just love California…lived in North San Diego County for longest time..
And, it has probably been said, but many, many, Hispanics in California are there legally. They went thru the system and are now very proud Americans.
And, now they see the threat of illegals upon their state. Most beaches are no longer beautiful….illegals in Home Depot parking lots taking jobs away from business owners,
can’t even get care in most hospitals due to illegal over crowding.
Illegals are sucking the state dry…
Californians have had enough. and I hope and pray they get their state back…
Oh yeah…true story….that house in Top Gun where Charlie lived….is an actual house in Oceanside, Calif…Right on the Beach….
I had an opportunity to buy that house when first built….I passed it up….duh…..
Makes ya want a beer….😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw, sorry you missed out on that house, Gunny!
I think you’re right. People of all backgrounds, including former illegals, see what is happening everywhere. In their cities, in the state, in the nation. People have had enough.
Great to see California stirring on this issue.
LikeLike
Very curious, especially when most people I know are conservative and/or pro-trump. I know a lot of people in all demographics, too. I do business all over the Bay Area.
Funny story, I was in a meeting with about a dozen people today and one liberal woman from Oakland decided to name drop that she was personal friends with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter. Nobody was impressed, there was nothing but awkward silence. She finally said “you know, President Carter”. Still nothing. I felt kind of bad for her, she’s a nice person that just happens to be infected with the liberal virus. It was in the context of deciding on a worthwhile charity to donate to and habitat for humanity came up, hence the Carter name dropping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ha ha. Poor lady. But yeah, not impressive.
We’re out there, everywhere. Including in California.
LikeLike
California Governor Backs Down — Announces Mobilization of 400 National Guard Troops, Per Trump’s Order
https://truepundit.com/california-governor-backs-down-announces-mobilization-of-400-national-guard-troops-per-trumps-order/
LikeLiked by 4 people
More winning, Charlotte. Woo hoo!
Sounds like the gov saw the new poll. lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I grew up California was the center of the universe. It was where everything was happening. I hope the great people of California can find that place again. Can you imagine if California fired up its economic engines and, similarly, re-entered normal life?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well put, Robert.
Yes, many of us grew up with the feeling that California was “the” place to be.
If we can only make it sane again, and harness its economic power, that would really help the nation greatly. Hopefully that can take place.
LikeLike
Found quite a read here in an old bookmark (17 April 2014):
The Red Line and the Rat Line
Seymour M. Hersh on Obama, Erdoğan and the Syrian rebels
https://archive.is/Kaq4f#selection-545.0-549.56
“…..But Erdoğan did not leave empty handed. Obama was still permitting Turkey to continue to exploit a loophole in a presidential executive order prohibiting the export of gold to Iran, part of the US sanctions regime against the country. In March 2012, responding to sanctions of Iranian banks by the EU, the SWIFT electronic payment system, which facilitates cross-border payments, expelled dozens of Iranian financial institutions, severely restricting the country’s ability to conduct international trade. The US followed with the executive order in July, but left what came to be known as a ‘golden loophole’: gold shipments to private Iranian entities could continue. Turkey is a major purchaser of Iranian oil and gas, and it took advantage of the loophole by depositing its energy payments in Turkish lira in an Iranian account in Turkey; these funds were then used to purchase Turkish gold for export to confederates in Iran. Gold to the value of $13 billion reportedly entered Iran in this way between March 2012 and July 2013.
The programme quickly became a cash cow for corrupt politicians and traders in Turkey, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. ‘The middlemen did what they always do,’ the former intelligence official said. ‘Take 15 per cent. The CIA had estimated that there was as much as two billion dollars in skim. Gold and Turkish lira were sticking to fingers.’ The illicit skimming flared into a public ‘gas for gold’ scandal in Turkey in December, and resulted in charges against two dozen people, including prominent businessmen and relatives of government officials, as well as the resignations of three ministers, one of whom called for Erdoğan to resign. The chief executive of a Turkish state-controlled bank that was in the middle of the scandal insisted that more than $4.5 million in cash found by police in shoeboxes during a search of his home was for charitable donations…..
…..The post-attack intelligence on Turkey did not make its way to the White House. ‘Nobody wants to talk about all this,’ the former intelligence official told me. ‘There is great reluctance to contradict the president, although no all-source intelligence community analysis supported his leap to convict. There has not been one single piece of additional evidence of Syrian involvement in the sarin attack produced by the White House since the bombing raid was called off. My government can’t say anything because we have acted so irresponsibly. And since we blamed Assad, we can’t go back and blame Erdoğan.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
…” The liberal group who ran the survey called the results “unsettling”….
LOL. Yeah, 44% in the Bay Area is pretty “bad”. Or GOOD , depending on your perspective. hahaha!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Big trouble for the left in California, Sunny.
Big trouble for all liberals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know MAG. I’m just waiting for my Ms. Hillary – lovin’ friends to throw in the towel. Then I’ll know it’s truly over.
They think I voted for her, so they’ll be up front about it when it happens.
(Mole!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless you, I’d lose my lunch if I had to pretend I voted for Hillary. *shudder
LikeLiked by 1 person
The interesting thing is, I never once SAID I voted for Hillary.
Dems are just so self absorbed in their specialness that they assume that- if they like you and think you’re smart- you MUST have voted Establishment Dem Candidate.
It’s the darndest thing! But yeah, it’s fun to watch and give subtle input from time to time about something Trump did that wasn’t THAT bad- or maybe even…slightly KINDA good.
Fun Times.
LikeLike
Love it! Good more work!
Be sure to let us know the second they give up.
More Dems are giving up every day. I can see this in my own life, as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“more work” = mole work
LikeLike
The *second* one of ’em Sees the Light, I’ll let you know.
LikeLike
Looks like CA. people have to read Scott’s tweets and keep up with when these meetings are. These are from yesterday. 2 out of 3 went our way. Beaumont and Lake Forest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! Another one ! Los Alamitos: Between Long Beach and Santa Ana:
LikeLiked by 2 people
All this winning is giving me the warm fuzzies!!
LikeLike
Just a few observations on the Arizona special election next week.
One of the main issues that favors Democrats in the race, supposedly, is health care. That might be why the decided to run an ER doctor as their candidate. Can’t get any more blatant than that, particularly in an older community as the district seems to be. Basically, a stunt.
The GOP candidate, Lesko, was ambushed at a recent fundraiser by a man with ALS (physical disability). He took video of the event, and the media has been showing it as much as possible. Again, trying to put the focus on health care to help the Dem. And to make the GOP candidate look mean, heartless, etc. Think Obamacare fake protesters here.
Finally, the gun kids are holding a national walkout this Friday, the weekend before the Arizona election. The other apparently big-positive issue for Dems in the race is education.
Dems think they are cute with this stuff. I do think the race will be fairly close (even though I hope it’s not). Dems can win in the district, as I think this is Gabrielle Giffords’ old district.
We just need to win. When you get a non-incumbent race it can be a free-for-all event. Even in a red district.
I don’t care if we win by 1 point or 20 points, as long as we win. Winning this gives us a “W” on the ledger with 4 months until the next special election contest in Ohio. And then we can stop hearing the name “Conor Lamb” as the last election winner.
LikeLike
AdRem, I think I’m in the bin again. Just posted something and it did not appear.
LikeLike
You’re free….
LikeLike
Well, that was one bizarre Laura Ingram show tonight….what was up with Gov Huckabee’s hair? Was it a caramel plastic toupee? I have no clue what he said…i was mesmerized by his hair.
When the illegal invader promoter came on and said, “i see (or happy to see) david hogg let you back on,” why didnt laura KICK HIM OFF then?
LOL, when she handed off to shannon bream…i paused the screen to laugh at their matching dresses…someone sabotaged them on the rack!
My 14 yr old son is still laughing at what i called that hilary idiot, that was on with bongino….i cant repeat it here. Hehehe
LikeLike
I disagree with those that say Trump is playing 3D chess with the deep state scumbags regarding the fake Russia collusion and the fake Hillary investigations.
It’s more like Jenga.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re told we will get the IG report in sections.
Which sections will we get first?
LikeLike
MaCabe’s was Section 1.
Comey’s will be Section 8.
LikeLike
Exerpt from Laura Ingraham’s interview with the guy who went to Starbuck’s for his Reparation cup of coffee. LOL:
LikeLike
Here’s a vid of his trolling Starbucks for his Reparation Cuppa:
LikeLike
Regarding the ridiculous Starbucks trespassing/loitering case. If the two jackasses were such respectable businessmen (supposedly real estate investors), why the hell coukdn’t they just buy a damn cup of coffee and be done with it?
I do Starbucks meetings all the time and I always buy something. It’s just common decency. However, I did get kicked out of a Nation’s Hamburger place once after a two and a half hour signing.
LikeLike
BREAKING: Feds Search for 600+ Pounds of Stolen Dynamite in Rural Pennsylvania; Enough Blasting Power to Take Out Three+ al-Zarqawi Bunkers
https://truepundit.com/feds-search-for-600-pounds-of-stolen-dynamite-in-rural-pennsylvania-enough-blasting-power-to-take-out-three-al-zarqawi-bunkers/
LikeLike
U.S. Funds Entities Promoting Soros’ Radical Globalist Agenda in Guatemala
I hope Trump or someone close to him reads this blog and the comments.
This misuse of US money has to stop.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/04/u-s-funds-entities-promoting-soros-radical-globalist-agenda-guatemala/
LikeLike