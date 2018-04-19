April 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #455

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. phoenixRising says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • WSB says:
      April 19, 2018 at 12:37 am

      LOL!!!! Tonight the LSM was on fire about the ‘breeding concept’ line!

      They are incensed about anchor babies!

      • Harry Lime says:
        April 19, 2018 at 12:52 am

        The LSM is absolutely clueless as to how out of touch they are with ordinary Americans. It’s quite embarrassing to be honest…to see grown adults living in their own little fantasy world…so smug in their hypocrisy…so blind to their own self-inflicted demise.

    • Gil says:
      April 19, 2018 at 12:47 am

      I know of a recent occurence of a woman who was cut off by a new mercedes in a CA suburb area. She honked her horn and started driving on her way. The mercedes slowed down, paced her car. Driver of sportcar was a well dressed early 20s Hispanic male who stuck a gun out of the window and shot her car then drove off. Its a cartel thing.
      So, when a politician says we are the usual drivel to shut us up dont let them get away with it. Remember a real story like this could happen in places you wouldnt think because politicians have been bought off and are selling out the U.S. Jerry Brown and his cohorts are traitors, not us.

  3. Everywhereguy says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    The Big Ugly. Closer Every Day.

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

  10. MaineCoon says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

  12. MaineCoon says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • millwright says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:33 am

      A better reality would be depicting the numerous tunnels the DPRK is ( or has been ) driving under the DMZ for the past half-century ! If PDJT can bring the PDRK leadership to the conference table, he’s already taken the ‘ high ground ‘ ! If he succeeds in accomplishing a nuclear disarmament agreement with the DPRK, he’s a ‘shoo-in’ for the Nobel Peace Prize !

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

  14. Maxi Dean says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Just in case anyone was confused about who Trump has to deal with north of the border:

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

  16. treehouseron says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Drudge is leading with this ridiculous article from the Wall Street Journal… Drudge blasts the headline

    “Cohen Would Turn Against President If Charged, Counselor Warns”

    The actual full title is “Cohen Would Turn Against President If Charged, Counselor Warned Trump”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/cohen-would-turn-against-president-if-charged-counselor-warned-trump-1524093151

    Then you read the story, and some lawyer President Trump knows says, he told President Trump that Cohen would flip on him if they charged him with anything. He doesn’t know Cohen.

    So they’re basically presenting this story as if it’s PROOF that Cohen is going to flip… but the reality is… 1 person who doesn’t know Cohen said it’s their opinion that he would flip.

    This is what passes for news now. Completely made up tripe presented as if it’s something to worry about, or factual, or describing something that’s actually happening. They make it sound like Cohen said he was going to flip… but it’s just 1 guy’s opinion of a hypothetical.

  17. fleporeblog says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:27 am

    The will never understand us Deplorables! CNN once again hoped beyond hope that our President’s supporters would abandon him. This 💩 only cements our resolve.

  18. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

    More Swampy Connections

    https://www.bongino.com/april-18-2018-ep-701-more-swampy-connections/

    In this episode I [Dan Bongino] uncover more troubling links between the Mueller team and the Clinton operation. I also address some positive economic developments and a Supreme Court ruling that will deeply impact the liberal’s plans for the administrative state.

    This piece debunks the myth that Trump is being “investigated by Republicans.”
    More disturbing conflicts in the Mueller probe.
    Do Never Trumpers actually have an opinion outside of anti-Trump vitriol?
    Is Comey lying about Mike Flynn?
    This piece clears up the confusion about the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding deportation and Gorsuch’s rationale.
    Is a political revolt brewing in California?
    An older story about Mueller recruiting anti-Trumpers for his Special Counsel.

  19. MaineCoon says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

    He’s ignorant of what is going on. Why isn’t he is jail??

  20. nwtex says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:29 am

    FINALLY! President Trump Is Hosting His First State Dinner. Here’s What To Expect
    4/18/2018

    April 24, 2018 is a day that could define the Trump presidency. President and Mrs. Trump will host President and Mrs. Emmanuel Macron of France for their first State Dinner at the White House. The way a president entertains says a great deal about his administration; a carefully planned event such as this, can build and strengthen diplomatic friendships, as well as bestow long-lasting authenticity upon a President’s legacy. Though many in the “chattering class” will find things to criticize regarding the State Dinner, it is in fact shaping up to be another successful social event for President and Mrs. Trump.
    […]

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/18/trump-and-melania-host-first-state-dinner/

    I really like this photo!!! What a stunning couple.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 19, 2018 at 12:38 am

      I like what our FLOTUS is wearing. I used to have a 1968 Corvette convertible in that color.

    • Gil says:
      April 19, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Im very very curious to know what the angle is with Macron. POTUS’ weekend with him was curious and now a French state dinner will be lavish. POTUS has something on the agenda. Middle east connection? EU trade?
      9 eyes jurisdiction? Maybe Macron is assisting us too?

      https://thebestvpn.com/5-9-14-eyes-countries/

      • treehouseron says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:12 am

        As crazy as it sounds, I think President Trump just likes the guy. Remember when Macron did that ridiculous move at the photo opportunity where he positioned himself through great strides to be standing next to President Trump… and that time he tried to ‘punk’ President Trump with a handshake?

        I think President Trump respects his attempts at playing the game. On top of that, the guy IS the President of France… and he’s actually paid lip service to cracking down on immigration (not that he’d ever do it).

        He’s probably just a likable guy (for a Frenchie) and the President enjoys talking to him.

        • Gil says:
          April 19, 2018 at 1:19 am

          Its like a French mini me. In a good way of course….

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          April 19, 2018 at 1:49 am

          He’s not British.

          The French have been fighting the British for a very, very, long time. Helped us greatly during the revolution, Statue of Liberty, and ….the Guillotine.

          Plus the French have a pretty nice sense of humor…and
          Macron is OK…He choice of women is a little suspect….but…hey..

          Prime Minister May:
          “I could have been a contender”

          • Sylvia Avery says:
            April 19, 2018 at 2:23 am

            Golly, Gunny, I should have held my fire! You said it much better than I and you said it first. I just didn’t read far enough!

            I do think at least part of this is to eye poke Theresa May and the miserable UK for being such idiots as to spy on candidate Trump thus involving themselves in our election. What better way to annoy the Brits than to show respect to our first, and oldest, ally? (Even if I’m not a fan of them, either.)

        • Nchadwick says:
          April 19, 2018 at 2:06 am

          That was one of my favorites — by far – Merkel watching the whole time he moves closer, until right next to President Trump — AMAZING — JUST AMAZING — watch again and see where they put our President in the picture!!!!

          Liked by 1 person

          April 19, 2018 at 2:19 am

          Maybe. But knowing our VSG I bet there is an ulterior motive that we can’t see that is part of a long game.

          Or, maybe he is so ticked off at the UK for spying on him for BO that he is giving the UK a great big ol’ bird by basically ignoring that hag, Teresa May, and making friends with their annoying neighbor?

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        April 19, 2018 at 2:16 am

        I find it odd and surprising as well that PDJT would honor France with the first State Dinner, but he always has his reasons. Nothing is ever just for the heck of it. But it really makes me wonder what on earth he could be shooting for with regards to France? Very curious indeed.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:30 am

      Melania makes everyone around her look good! Our El Presidente looks particularly dashing in this photo – don’t ya think? Love the yellow coat and sweater:)

      • treehouseron says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:36 am

        They look like something out of a movie. What a power couple.

      • nwtex says:
        April 19, 2018 at 2:12 am

        OMGosh! My immediate thought as well……….dashing to the max!
        And,yes, I agree…… she sure does make everyone look good. Maybe it is because her spirit radiates love, warmth, harmony and all the rest of what is good and lovely.

  21. MaineCoon says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:35 am

  24. MaineCoon says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Someone taking notes?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      April 19, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Embedded tweet.

  25. wolfmoon1776 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:44 am

    If you’re on Twitter and/or Gab, and you want to be listed in a list on my blog so other Treepers can follow you, just add your info here, in the comments on the blog post, or contact me on Twitter or Gab!

    https://wolfmoon1776.wordpress.com/2018/04/19/treepers-on-twitter-and-gab/

  26. citizen817 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:46 am

    From October 2017

  27. fleporeblog says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Excellent article that takes the most liberal polls and shows why the Blue Wave 🌊 is a myth! By the way, Republican enthusiasm to vote come November has overtaken the Democrats!

    From the article linked above:

    A trove of new polling shows the once-formidable lead Democrats had in the generic congressional ballot is nearly gone.

    Wedge issues, such as gun control and immigration, are not working in Democrats’ favor. In fact, thanks to Trump even independent voters believe Democrats are using the children of illegal immigrants for political purposes rather than legitimately protecting their welfare.

    In a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Monday, voter preference in the November election only shows a four-point lead for Democrats, of 47 percent to 43 percent among registered voters. This is a drastic drop from a 13-point advantage Democrats had at the end of last year.

    There is no “enthusiasm gap” for Democrats. In fact, Republicans now seem more motivated to vote in November: 86 percent of Republicans say they are absolutely or certain to vote this fall, compared to 81 percent of Democrats.

    An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll also indicates waning support for Democrats. The poll showed a big drop in the percentage of voters who want Democrats to win in order to keep tabs on Trump and the GOP. In October 2017, 46 percent said yes, they want Democrats to keep the president and Congress in check. Last week, only 40 percent agreed with that statement.

    A detailed Quinnipiac University poll portends trouble for Democrats on both congressional preference and key issues. By a margin of only three points, voters want Democrats to win control of the House and Senate this year. That slim gap is within the margin of error, so it’s fair to say it’s a tie. Sixty percent of voters rate the economy as excellent or good (a slight decrease since the beginning of the year) and all voters—even Democrats—credit Trump, not Obama, with the current economy.

    Gun control and immigration, two hot-button issues the Democrats usually exploit to drive turn-out, might be backfiring on them. Even tariffs on Chinese goods aren’t as unpopular as Democrats and some Republicans had hoped.

    The Democrats might live to regret their focus on the plight of illegal immigrants instead of on legal Americans. Nearly three-quarters agree that illegal immigration from Mexico is a serious problem and a majority support sending National Guard troops to secure the southern border.

    In perhaps the most surprising result in the Quinnipiac poll, voters are split on whether Chinese imports should be hit with Trump’s proposed tariffs, even though 68 percent think a trade war with China is a bad idea. The ABC poll asked an oddly worded question—“Do you think this situation [tariffs] will be good or bad for jobs in the United States?”—and less than half thought it would be bad.

    Democrats need to take 24 seats from Republicans while keeping every one of their own seats to win back control of the House. The Senate map is not only hostile to Democrats, but elections in Trump-won states could lead to a larger majority for Republicans.

    Democrats seem nervous this week; their swagger is gone. Both the Washington Post and Politico had stories Tuesday about who will replace House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if she doesn’t win back the speaker’s gavel. (Rep. Joe Crowley of New York seems to be making his move.)

    If Trump can hold it together, the Robert Mueller probe continues to lose support among Americans, the economy chugs along, and we look tough abroad, Republicans can keep control of the House until the next presidential election. At least for now, it appears that the hundreds of political influencers who bet Trump would “ruin” the GOP and cause massive losses this November were dead flat wrong.

    • blind no longer says:
      April 19, 2018 at 12:59 am

      I just love it when you post these Flep! If there are anymore attempts on grabbing guns, MAGA supporters will crawl over broken glass in Nov. to vote for Republicans. Hogg Boy will be the gift that keeps on giving.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:07 am

      If thoughts of a Blue Wave are what it takes to motivate Trump Supporters to get out and vote, I say “Bring on the Blue Wave Chatter”.

      • Keebler ac says:
        April 19, 2018 at 2:03 am

        After the disaster of a few of the last elections, it occurs to me that many voters don’t realize that in order for President Trump to succeed past 2018, no matter if they voted for him in 2016, he needs house and senate majorities big time! Educate please and thank you!

    • blind no longer says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Flep thank you for posting these. I already replied to you but it must have got ditched by word press.

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:08 am

      • sunnydaze says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Increase in black support must have Dems losing their lunch.

        Yes! All Aboard the Trump Train!

      • treehouseron says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:22 am

        The Jig is up…. the Democrats are dying a horrible death right in front of us. They’ll be mocked by history for the bullshit they attempted to foster on the nation as they gasped their last gasp of relevancy.

        In the future, schoolchildren will cringe in horror when Abortion is explained to them. The stunning hypocrisy, on tape, of Obama, Clinton, Schumer, Pelosi and all the others doing complete 180’s being against, then for, illegal immigration will historically be presented as an example of politics at it’s most corrupt.

        We lived through it… and like Scott Adams said… we’re about to enter The Golden Age.

      • TMonroe says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:25 am

        All I can think about is “why aren’t I up 50 points?”

      • Keebler ac says:
        April 19, 2018 at 2:14 am

        Great to hear especially about millenials and blacks for T45 but I wish to caution everyone while being optimistic need massive majorities, and a slim lead will not do to overcome Rino and Dem tactics/margins of fraud voting. We mustn’t get complacent. Register and CANVAS get out to vote because they will, and if we don’t we will see our lead slide like Pa 18.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Yes. I’m glad people are starting to realize this.This is NOT about charity and kindness. Vulnerable people are suffering because of these disgusting Politicians.

      …” even independent voters believe Democrats are using the children of illegal immigrants for political purposes rather than legitimately protecting their welfare “…….

    • piper567 says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:44 am

      flepore,
      Wanted to pass this on, part of some chatting re Gamers…
      Over at The_Donald, a poster name of cheekygorilla asked –
      “Anyone notice on video gamechats that mostly everyone is pro-Trump?
      One selected comment I picked, mainly for brevity – from allinalli:
      “Anyone that doesn’t have moderators that strictly enforce narratives ends up being very pro-Trump.”
      Such trends are followed closely by posters, and are a source of great jubilation.
      Another mini-demographic migrating in the direction of our Great President.

  28. MaineCoon says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Words striaght out of Georgie’s mouth.

    • Harry Lime says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Wow!…and he let that be filmed? I can’t believe I’ve never seen this before.

      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:44 am

        Harry – I am sure that in that era little Georgie thought it was cool – it showed him being a tough guy with an inside line to the powers that be in the Clintoon admin, so he probably really liked it. These people are total narcissists…

        • Harry Lime says:
          April 19, 2018 at 2:20 am

          He looked like he was about 19 years old…with absolutely no friends his own age…just trying to please somebody…anybody…poor, poor little Georgie…ordered some Sea-Monkeys when he was a child and they never arrived…he never recovered…poor, poor little Georgie…

      • sunnydaze says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:45 am

        My dream come true will be to see Corrupt “Journalists” taken down on real charges once the Political Players are out of the picture.

        That said, not sure this tape of Steph qualifies as “awful”. Bet this kind of thing happened/happens all the time. “Mob Tactics” is a bit of an exageration, IMO.

    • Plain Jane says:
      April 19, 2018 at 2:16 am

      He wore his hair the way Blago wore his back then.

  29. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Beaumont, CA. – east of L. A.- joins the anti-Sanctuary City battle. This is amazing!! Go California! You can do this!

    … ” Beaumont is the first Inland Empire municipality to oppose Senate Bill 54, the “California Values Act,” joining Orange County and a number of its cities in challenging the statute’s validity “…..

    http://www.kesq.com/news/beaumont-to-consider-breaking-from-californias-sanctuary-state-status/730818174

  30. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Please share with California peeps. And there are a couple more elections added in the comments:

  31. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:00 am

    There Was No Chemical Attack in Syria

    About 20 minutes in, he starts talking about PDJT trying to improve relations with Russia and being thwarted. also, a discussion on why the deep state did not want Gen. Michael Flynn around. This guy is good.

    Virginia State Senator Richard Black discusses the latest “chemical attack” in Syria as a false flag attempt at pressuring Trump into a reckless confrontation with Russia in Syria. Learn more here: https://larouchepac.com/20180410/enou

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Haven’t been hearing much out of the KGB-CIA Netflix Obama-Rice White Helmets.

      Too bad. 😉

    • rashomon says:
      April 19, 2018 at 2:19 am

      h/t to churchmouse who spurred me search for more alternative media covering the Syrian issue. Up to now, most of my info has come from natives who, obviously, no longer live in these dangerous outposts where bombings are taking place.

      This article addresses the triad of UK, French and U.S. interests after the breakup of the Ottoman Empire. It appears the recent bombings are quite benign, focusing on useless conclaves already occupied by the above triad.

      If nothing else, the Internet has allowed us “useless basket of deplorables” to do our own research and develop a more balanced view of the world beyond what the elite propagandists would suggest is the narrative.

      The Factory: A Glimpse into Syria’s War Economy
      February 21, 2018 — Aron Lund
      The Century Foundation

      https://tcf.org/content/report/factory-glimpse-syrias-war-economy/

  32. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Another one! Lake Forest, South of Santa Ana! They are dropping like flies!:

  33. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:05 am

    LOL. So *this* is why the Dems/Globalists are organizing “Pro- Mueller Protests” if he is fired. Missed this McConnell news yesterday.

    Thought it was weird the Pittsburgh Police were notified that there may be “massive protests” if Mueller was fired.

  34. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:05 am

    More poll fun. New poll of California shows:
    http://www.dailydemocrat.com/general-news/20180418/poll-finds-half-of-californians-ok-with-travel-ban

    – 49% of state residents favor a Travel Ban, including 44% in the Bay Area.
    – 59% of state residents think it’s important to increase deportations of illegal immigrants

    The liberal group who ran the survey called the results “unsettling.”

    Guess what issue is going to be used by Trump and the GOP in the midterms, front and center?

    We must win AZ8 next Tuesday. Then we have 4 months until the Ohio special election.

    In 4 months, we can make immigration the most important issue in the land. Trump has already done a large amount of ground work on that front in the last few weeks.

    44% of people in the Bay Area favor a Travel Ban.

    If you’re a Democrat, you should be terrified of that poll. The Bay Area is as radical as it gets. If they’re almost 50/50 on the issue, you’re in grave danger.

    • blind no longer says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:16 am

      All it took was a true leader, Donald J Trump. He gives people courage to fight and WIN!!

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:16 am

      MAG they have hit the Point Of Diminishing Returns!

      This is what happens even in liberal states like California. You have feces maps in San Francisco handed out to visitors. Mayor in Oakland given hardcore illegal criminals a heads up on an ICE raid. Nearly 70K homeless people living in tents ⛺️ throughout LA and other cities. Highest State Taxes to pay for illegals to go to school, get welfare and healthcare etc.

      Americans with half a brain 🧠 say enough is enough!

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:26 am

        They are in huge trouble, Flep. The tide is turning and the bandwagon effect is now taking hold, for Trump.

        This is why more and more California cities are fighting the sanctuary state law.

        Momentum is on our side. We just lock down AZ8 and we should be in great shape.

        The Resistance is fading. And people are tired of lawless politicians.

        • treehouseron says:
          April 19, 2018 at 1:31 am

          I think part of it too, might be that some of these idiots actually believe he colluded with Russia. Now that time has proven that he’s not Hitler, and that he’s not in bed with Russia like their people told them… if they have half a brain they’re thinking “Why are they lying to me?” . The extra money in their paycheck can’t hurt either.

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            April 19, 2018 at 1:37 am

            You nailed it — he’s shown he’s not Hitler, and there is no collusion.

            You have to have a standing boogeyman to scare people. That’s why they had to do the Cohen raid, for “new dirt.”

            The problem for the left is the Boy Who Cried Wolf one. You lied to me about Russian collusion, maybe you’re lying to me about the Cohen raid stuff, too, media?

            Trump is becoming more normalized by the day. This is the end of the left as that takes hold further and further.

    • treehouseron says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:29 am

      MakeAmericaGreat, what’s going on is the truth is winning people over.

      It’s simply the truth that unfettered illegal immigration is RUINING California, and anybody with any sense out there knows that it’s true. So no matter what their politics, the b.s. has got to stop eventually and they all know it.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:35 am

        The truth is winning people over Ron, I agree.

        People know what is real, and the left’s tactics are wearing off.

        Great to see!

        • treehouseron says:
          April 19, 2018 at 1:41 am

          I think deep down most people mean well, most of the democrats think they’re saving the world and don’t realize that in most cases they’re doing the exact opposite. Usually in the average folks that are your neighbors and coworkers, they’re decent people and don’t have any malice….

          Now on the national political level, they’re all evil snakes, but ultimately it’s the people of the country that make up the party… I think Trump is going to win most of them over like Reagan did. I don’t think he’ll ever win 49 states but I honestly feel the next election is going to be a blowout.

          The national democrat politicians and some of the Rino’s will stay opposed, as will the media… but the majority of the country will support our great President after most of his policies are proven effective.

          Any honest observer, too, is going to eventually figure out that the President is trying to help the country.

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            April 19, 2018 at 1:44 am

            Well said and I agree. Sadly, I think many Dem voters are just brainwashed. They never have been able to overcome that conditioning. But they do mean well.

            Also agree that Trump is like Reagan and he will win people over in the end. Looking forward to that day, and we’re on our way there now. He is helping the country, and that can’t be hidden forever.

        • piper567 says:
          April 19, 2018 at 2:18 am

          We might consider burying the RNC with actual letters, see if we can wake them up.
          Trump cannot do it all by himself…we can let the Rs know we are sick of them, and will not stand for them ignoring this building momentum…
          Might even tell McConnell its ab time he did something right: give The Turtle some strokes…for those of you w/strong stomachs.

    • joeknuckles says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:39 am

      In other words, nearly everyone in California who is not an illegal alien wants the illegal aliens gone. Kind of makes you wonder how the illegals’ allies keep winning elections, doesn’t it?

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:40 am

        You got it Joe!

        Great question on how those allies keep winning the elections. Yeah, I wonder how that happens? lol

        • treehouseron says:
          April 19, 2018 at 1:46 am

          Rush LImbaugh has often said that Liberals are more concerned about the appearance of working on a problem than Conservatives who are more concerned about solving the problem.

          So it leads to incredibly wrong minded policies like these asinine illegal immigration and sanctuary city policies, or letting illegals get drivers licenses, or whatever.

          On the surface, to the average liberal, all that sounds like a good idea.

          Conservatives are more likely to see the natural ‘end’ of all those policies as being a net negative.

          Why people think so 180 degrees different on stuff like that I have yet to figure out. How anybody could think that giving an illegal a drivers license (that they can vote with) is a good idea I will never know.

          I know why the politicians do it, but I can’t figure out why the voters would be stupid enough to support it.

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            April 19, 2018 at 1:49 am

            Yeah, it’s just a different view of the world. Utopia vision versus reality, I guess.

            Unlike liberals, conservatives don’t think more government is a good thing.

            It is a shame so many liberals have this distorted view of things. But a number of them do seem to grow out of it, over time.

            • 🍺Gunny66 says:
              April 19, 2018 at 2:10 am

              I just love California…lived in North San Diego County for longest time..

              And, it has probably been said, but many, many, Hispanics in California are there legally. They went thru the system and are now very proud Americans.

              And, now they see the threat of illegals upon their state. Most beaches are no longer beautiful….illegals in Home Depot parking lots taking jobs away from business owners,
              can’t even get care in most hospitals due to illegal over crowding.

              Illegals are sucking the state dry…

              Californians have had enough. and I hope and pray they get their state back…

              Oh yeah…true story….that house in Top Gun where Charlie lived….is an actual house in Oceanside, Calif…Right on the Beach….

              I had an opportunity to buy that house when first built….I passed it up….duh…..

              Makes ya want a beer….😎

              • MakeAmericaGreat says:
                April 19, 2018 at 2:14 am

                Aw, sorry you missed out on that house, Gunny!

                I think you’re right. People of all backgrounds, including former illegals, see what is happening everywhere. In their cities, in the state, in the nation. People have had enough.

                Great to see California stirring on this issue.

        • joeknuckles says:
          April 19, 2018 at 2:00 am

          Very curious, especially when most people I know are conservative and/or pro-trump. I know a lot of people in all demographics, too. I do business all over the Bay Area.
          Funny story, I was in a meeting with about a dozen people today and one liberal woman from Oakland decided to name drop that she was personal friends with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter. Nobody was impressed, there was nothing but awkward silence. She finally said “you know, President Carter”. Still nothing. I felt kind of bad for her, she’s a nice person that just happens to be infected with the liberal virus. It was in the context of deciding on a worthwhile charity to donate to and habitat for humanity came up, hence the Carter name dropping.

    • Charlotte says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:41 am

      California Governor Backs Down — Announces Mobilization of 400 National Guard Troops, Per Trump’s Order
      https://truepundit.com/california-governor-backs-down-announces-mobilization-of-400-national-guard-troops-per-trumps-order/

    • Robert Smith says:
      April 19, 2018 at 2:10 am

      When I grew up California was the center of the universe. It was where everything was happening. I hope the great people of California can find that place again. Can you imagine if California fired up its economic engines and, similarly, re-entered normal life?

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 19, 2018 at 2:15 am

        Well put, Robert.

        Yes, many of us grew up with the feeling that California was “the” place to be.

        If we can only make it sane again, and harness its economic power, that would really help the nation greatly. Hopefully that can take place.

  35. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Found quite a read here in an old bookmark (17 April 2014):

    The Red Line and the Rat Line
    Seymour M. Hersh on Obama, Erdoğan and the Syrian rebels

    https://archive.is/Kaq4f#selection-545.0-549.56

    “…..But Erdoğan did not leave empty handed. Obama was still permitting Turkey to continue to exploit a loophole in a presidential executive order prohibiting the export of gold to Iran, part of the US sanctions regime against the country. In March 2012, responding to sanctions of Iranian banks by the EU, the SWIFT electronic payment system, which facilitates cross-border payments, expelled dozens of Iranian financial institutions, severely restricting the country’s ability to conduct international trade. The US followed with the executive order in July, but left what came to be known as a ‘golden loophole’: gold shipments to private Iranian entities could continue. Turkey is a major purchaser of Iranian oil and gas, and it took advantage of the loophole by depositing its energy payments in Turkish lira in an Iranian account in Turkey; these funds were then used to purchase Turkish gold for export to confederates in Iran. Gold to the value of $13 billion reportedly entered Iran in this way between March 2012 and July 2013.

    The programme quickly became a cash cow for corrupt politicians and traders in Turkey, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. ‘The middlemen did what they always do,’ the former intelligence official said. ‘Take 15 per cent. The CIA had estimated that there was as much as two billion dollars in skim. Gold and Turkish lira were sticking to fingers.’ The illicit skimming flared into a public ‘gas for gold’ scandal in Turkey in December, and resulted in charges against two dozen people, including prominent businessmen and relatives of government officials, as well as the resignations of three ministers, one of whom called for Erdoğan to resign. The chief executive of a Turkish state-controlled bank that was in the middle of the scandal insisted that more than $4.5 million in cash found by police in shoeboxes during a search of his home was for charitable donations…..

    …..The post-attack intelligence on Turkey did not make its way to the White House. ‘Nobody wants to talk about all this,’ the former intelligence official told me. ‘There is great reluctance to contradict the president, although no all-source intelligence community analysis supported his leap to convict. There has not been one single piece of additional evidence of Syrian involvement in the sarin attack produced by the White House since the bombing raid was called off. My government can’t say anything because we have acted so irresponsibly. And since we blamed Assad, we can’t go back and blame Erdoğan.’

  36. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:19 am

    …” The liberal group who ran the survey called the results “unsettling”….

    LOL. Yeah, 44% in the Bay Area is pretty “bad”. Or GOOD , depending on your perspective. hahaha!!!!!

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Big trouble for the left in California, Sunny.

      Big trouble for all liberals.

      • sunnydaze says:
        April 19, 2018 at 1:31 am

        I know MAG. I’m just waiting for my Ms. Hillary – lovin’ friends to throw in the towel. Then I’ll know it’s truly over.

        They think I voted for her, so they’ll be up front about it when it happens.

        (Mole!)

        • treehouseron says:
          April 19, 2018 at 1:32 am

          God bless you, I’d lose my lunch if I had to pretend I voted for Hillary. *shudder

          • sunnydaze says:
            April 19, 2018 at 2:19 am

            The interesting thing is, I never once SAID I voted for Hillary.

            Dems are just so self absorbed in their specialness that they assume that- if they like you and think you’re smart- you MUST have voted Establishment Dem Candidate.

            It’s the darndest thing! But yeah, it’s fun to watch and give subtle input from time to time about something Trump did that wasn’t THAT bad- or maybe even…slightly KINDA good.

            Fun Times.

        • MakeAmericaGreat says:
          April 19, 2018 at 1:35 am

          Love it! Good more work!

          Be sure to let us know the second they give up.

          More Dems are giving up every day. I can see this in my own life, as well.

  37. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Looks like CA. people have to read Scott’s tweets and keep up with when these meetings are. These are from yesterday. 2 out of 3 went our way. Beaumont and Lake Forest.

  38. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Wow! Another one ! Los Alamitos: Between Long Beach and Santa Ana:

  39. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Just a few observations on the Arizona special election next week.

    One of the main issues that favors Democrats in the race, supposedly, is health care. That might be why the decided to run an ER doctor as their candidate. Can’t get any more blatant than that, particularly in an older community as the district seems to be. Basically, a stunt.

    The GOP candidate, Lesko, was ambushed at a recent fundraiser by a man with ALS (physical disability). He took video of the event, and the media has been showing it as much as possible. Again, trying to put the focus on health care to help the Dem. And to make the GOP candidate look mean, heartless, etc. Think Obamacare fake protesters here.

    Finally, the gun kids are holding a national walkout this Friday, the weekend before the Arizona election. The other apparently big-positive issue for Dems in the race is education.

    Dems think they are cute with this stuff. I do think the race will be fairly close (even though I hope it’s not). Dems can win in the district, as I think this is Gabrielle Giffords’ old district.

    We just need to win. When you get a non-incumbent race it can be a free-for-all event. Even in a red district.

    I don’t care if we win by 1 point or 20 points, as long as we win. Winning this gives us a “W” on the ledger with 4 months until the next special election contest in Ohio. And then we can stop hearing the name “Conor Lamb” as the last election winner.

  40. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:33 am

    AdRem, I think I’m in the bin again. Just posted something and it did not appear.

  41. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Well, that was one bizarre Laura Ingram show tonight….what was up with Gov Huckabee’s hair? Was it a caramel plastic toupee? I have no clue what he said…i was mesmerized by his hair.
    When the illegal invader promoter came on and said, “i see (or happy to see) david hogg let you back on,” why didnt laura KICK HIM OFF then?

    LOL, when she handed off to shannon bream…i paused the screen to laugh at their matching dresses…someone sabotaged them on the rack!
    My 14 yr old son is still laughing at what i called that hilary idiot, that was on with bongino….i cant repeat it here. Hehehe

  42. joeknuckles says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:46 am

    I disagree with those that say Trump is playing 3D chess with the deep state scumbags regarding the fake Russia collusion and the fake Hillary investigations.

    It’s more like Jenga.

  43. Perot Conservative says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:50 am

    We’re told we will get the IG report in sections.

    Which sections will we get first?

  44. sunnydaze says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Exerpt from Laura Ingraham’s interview with the guy who went to Starbuck’s for his Reparation cup of coffee. LOL:

  45. joeknuckles says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:09 am

    Regarding the ridiculous Starbucks trespassing/loitering case. If the two jackasses were such respectable businessmen (supposedly real estate investors), why the hell coukdn’t they just buy a damn cup of coffee and be done with it?
    I do Starbucks meetings all the time and I always buy something. It’s just common decency. However, I did get kicked out of a Nation’s Hamburger place once after a two and a half hour signing.

  46. Charlotte says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:13 am

    BREAKING: Feds Search for 600+ Pounds of Stolen Dynamite in Rural Pennsylvania; Enough Blasting Power to Take Out Three+ al-Zarqawi Bunkers

    https://truepundit.com/feds-search-for-600-pounds-of-stolen-dynamite-in-rural-pennsylvania-enough-blasting-power-to-take-out-three-al-zarqawi-bunkers/

  47. Charlotte says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:17 am

    U.S. Funds Entities Promoting Soros’ Radical Globalist Agenda in Guatemala

    I hope Trump or someone close to him reads this blog and the comments.
    This misuse of US money has to stop.

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2018/04/u-s-funds-entities-promoting-soros-radical-globalist-agenda-guatemala/

