Wednesday April 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Croatia
LikeLiked by 5 people
I visited Plitvice about 17 years ago and truly breathtaking it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow
LikeLike
God is Great, all the time!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen, Minnie,
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“… Hugh Masekala’s music was black as night …”
LikeLike
Saw him at UCLA about eight years ago-fabulous!
LikeLike
There really was a girl from Ipanema . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Have no fear –
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see that Stormy Daniels has identified the man who threatened her daughters life … it’s William Dafoe!!
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=stormy%20daniels%20sketch&first=0&FORM=IPAD00&safesearch=Off&PC=APBI
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=william%20dafoe&first=0&FORM=IPAD00&safesearch=Off&PC=APBI
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor daughter…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Documents recently produced to the committee raise concerns Director Comey potentially misled the public related to the level of coordination between the DOJ and FBI at least two times.
https://www.scribd.com/document/376634910/MM-to-TG#from_embed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul’s Three I Am’s
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Three times in Romans 1:14-16, the Apostle Paul uses the phrase “I am”, and each one carries an important message for every true believer in Christ.
First, he says in verse 14: “I am debtor” — debtor to all men, to tell them about the saving work of Christ. But why was heindebted to people he had never even seen? For several reasons:
First, he had in his hand what they needed to be saved from the penalty and power of sin. If I see a drunkard lying across the railroad track and I do nothing about it, am I not a murderer if he is killed by the train? If I see a man drowning and I have a life buoy in my hand but do not throw it to him, am I not a murderer if he goes down for the last time? If I see millions of lost souls about me and, knowing the message of salvation, do not tell them, am I not guilty if they die without Christ?
Further, Paul felt himself a debtor to others, because the Christ who had died for his sins had also died for the sins of others. As he says in II Corinthians 5:14,15: “Christ died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto Him who died for them and rose again.”
Finally, the Christ who had died for Paul’s sins, had commissionedhim to tell others of His saving grace. Thus he says in I Corinthians 9:16,17:
“Woe is unto me, if I preach not the gospel! For…a dispensation of the gospel is committed unto me” (ICor.9:16,17).
Paul could say further what every true believer should be able to say: Not “I am debtor, but“, but rather, “I am debtor…SO, as much as in me is, I AM READY…” (Rom.1:15). He was ready to discharge his debt because he had that with which to discharge it — the wonderful “gospel of the grace of God”. And he did indeed make this the message known to others with all that was in him.
And now the third “I am”: “I am debtor…So I am ready… For I AM NOT ASHAMED of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth…” (Ver. 16). Paul was always proud to own Christ as the mighty Saviour from sin. Do you know Christ as your Saviour? Do you tell others of His saving grace?
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/pauls-three-i-ams/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, my…so true. So true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed.
LikeLike
Hogg comes to mind…unfortunately.
LikeLike
Here is a short thought provoking article to ponder. We must remember that BHO met with members of the Muslim Brotherhood on the average of once a week while he was in our White House:
U.S. Airstrikes in Syria and the Broader War
The recent U.S. strikes in Syria in response to reported use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime has been met with relatively broad support among U.S. government officials and others. UTT has a few questions for readers to consider in the event the United States considers the use military force in this “global war on terror” again.
https://www.understandingthethreat.com/u-s-airstrikes-in-syria/
4) Over the past 16 years, the U.S. government has killed (Libya and Iraq) or removed from power (Egypt) leaders who kept the Muslim Brotherhood under heel. Libya’s leader Qaddafi killed more Al Qaeda fighters than anyone else. Eliminating these leaders was exactly what the Muslim Brotherhood wanted, and they got the U.S. government to do it for them in all 3 cases. The is what the MB calls “Civilization Jihad by OUR hands.” Is it reasonable to be concerned the United States is being guided in a similar way to take out Assad when, in fact, he and his father have a long history of crushing the Muslim Brotherhood efforts in Syria?
Decisions to use the U.S. military are supposed to be based on the national security interests of the United States. The questions raised here are professional questions that demand answers if America’s leaders want to send our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines into harms way again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dearest Adrem – got one in the bin, I’m afraid
LikeLike
Excellent article from The Decider site which I access via the NY Post…. worth a read. It discusses Harry Anderson’s career and earlier life as a child, etc..
‘Night Court’ Star Harry Anderson Dead At 65
By Cynthia Littleton, Variety
Apr 16, 2018 at 7:54pm
[snip]
Harry Anderson, the amiable actor who presided over the NBC comedy Night Court for nine seasons, has died at his home in Asheville, N.C., according to a local media report. He was 65.
Anderson was found at his home by police officers early Monday morning, according to a report by WSPA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Spartanburg, N.C. No foul play was suspected, police told the station.
Anderson was a magician-turned-actor who was known as a rabid fan of jazz singer Mel Torme. The affection for Torme was woven into his TV alter ego, Judge Harry Stone, a quirky character who ruled the bench at a Manhattan night court. The sitcom was a mainstay of NBC from 1984 to 1992. Anderson earned three consecutive Emmy nominations for his work on the show from 1985-1987.
https://decider.com/2018/04/16/night-court-star-harry-anderson-dead-at-65
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Well, nuts! Was meant to go on the Presidential thread. Oh, well, no biggie.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Lady Gaines has now lost her mind. Maybe I’m wrong but looking at this makes my eyes spin.
Love her ❤ but maybe this pregnancy has her a bit of her game?
LikeLike
They must be afraid. Very afraid…
“We’re entering an era in which our enemies can make anyone say anything at any point in time.”
Jordan Peele using CGI to speak for 0bama
Buzzfeed PSA
WARNING: Foul Language
(Sorry, I don’t know how to upload pics or video)
LikeLike
No worries, Matrony. Video showing up just fine. I’ll watch it in a bit. thx.
LikeLike
Wow! That is creepy stuff…..very scary. What the heck is this place going to be like in 10-20 or 50 yrs? Frightening to entertain the thought. It’s all moving so fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
The rich ones can always move here…Wengen village located in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland…but living at near sea level and then moving to a village located at 4,200 feet might be off-putting….
LikeLike
Or there’s always this….
Romanian village
Lovistea, Romania
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful.
LikeLike
nwtex: LA is a place I only sporadically visited in my past employment, and didn’t think too much of it then ! I turned down a promotion requiring moving my family into the LA basin circa 1990 ! Never had a moment’s regret !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you…..saved you and family from a nightmare.
I’ve known ppl who had lived there for decades and had moved away. If they needed to return, even for a short visit, the traffic scared them and couldn’t wait to escape. ugh.
LikeLike
LikeLike
If I wore those shoes, I would be a trip hazard waiting to happen. 😀
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great commentary from Mark Steyn on London, the knife stabbing capital of the world, where soon they’ll be banning cheese graters and garden tools. It’s about 30 minutes long but well worth the watch.
LikeLike