April 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #454

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 11 people
It was almost like flipping a switch in my home town. Within about a four week period, every business has a Now Hiring on their reader board, or taped on their doors, everywhere you look in this town there are jobs. Even some GOOD jobs!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same here in SoCal…surprisingly!!
LikeLike
MAGA all the way!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sooo happy that Trump seems to be doing so much with U.S. – Asian relations.
Such an important part of the Modern World. So many interesting cultures.
Western Europe/EU can suck it. Buhbye morons. (hehe, I know I know, I’m disgusted w/ EU and their Libtard supporters. W. Europe: get on the Sanity Train or go FY).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree, however Central/Eastern Europe is awesome.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Central/Eastern Europe all the way!!!
choo choo!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hungary, aka Backup Plan
LikeLiked by 5 people
Slovenia!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
wendy…since Trump’s Warsaw speech, iI believe C/EE is our friend and partner on a level that WE will never be again.
I see this USA affinity with C/EE as a sorta clear division between suicidal societies and those who value freedom and are willing to work for it.
Poland, for example is the safest Country in Europe, w/Hungary being a close second.
And Brussels thinks they are going to punish these people bc they are sane!
HA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I STRONGLY encourage anyone who is considering a vacation in Europe to bypass western europe and head to the history rich, USA-loving eastern Europe where the people truly value their freedom and America after living under the Soviet yoke for generations. Good luck buying your beer at a bar when they find out you are from the states, particularly if you come from a conservative state like Texas.
LikeLiked by 6 people
For God and Country,
Ooh, there’s a few good stories hidden in your treasure trove of memories. You’ll have to share one or two with us. Please? Treepers love a good story.
Stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the truth. I lived in Hungary for 2 years, about 20 years ago. Many people bought me beer simply because I was American and they were grateful for our efforts to free them. To the limited extent that I could communicate at the time, I made sure to buy the next round, told everyone nearby how wonderful their country was (it really was), and expressed my strong belief that they would make their country great again (not my exact words of course, but you get the sentiment). I haven’t been back since ’04, but they were well on their way to MHGA at that time. I will never forget the wonderful people of Hungary, and – having married a Serbian – I am now forever bonded with E Europe and its culture. I cannot say enough good things about that part of the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
I LUV it!
The wall is already started…
Forgiveness is alwayseasierr than permission.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Add 10.
LikeLiked by 4 people
15, at least
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB – I totally agree – he’s got to be up around 60% at least.
LikeLike
“Get new pollsters”
Anyone want to bet they won’t?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, no, they like their propagandists JUST FINE! I love that PDJT called them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy does a pretty good job of putting #DemMorons in their place re. the “Republicans are Evil” BS. Can’t believe so many supposedly “intelligent” people spew that nonsense, but alas, they DO….. Nice to see some pushback.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks for sharing this, sunny daze. I found it outstanding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kinda weird that it has so few YT views, right? hmmmmm……..
Share and share.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, found that surprising. Maybe he should do a cameo with Diamond and Silk to increase his exposure. That would be awesome!! Til then, I like your strategy: share and share.
LikeLike
Call me crazy, but I miss Milo.
He was wicked effective in exposing liberal hypocrisy and intolerance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hi Crazy, I miss Milo too! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. I really wish he would make a big comeback. Fierce and fabulous!
LikeLike
Oh my gosh!! I loved Milo when he was a regular on Breitbart, and throughout the presidential campaign. He has his own site now that you can follow him on, http://www.dangerous.com. The guy is outrageous but also brilliant.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
If I were a Republican member of the House and running for the Senate in the fall (ahem, Marsha Blackburn), I would be proposing a fix for this law,pronto, and I would be out mugging for every tv camera that would film me. none of these people will earn my vote by simply saying in a campaign ad that they support Trump’s agenda on immigration. I want to see concert action.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not “concert.” Concrete.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo, Place the blame on Congress for vague terms. Everyone wants “violent” illegal immigrants removed, but the court case hinged on needing a clear definition of what “violent” actually means with respect to criminal statutes.
“In the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, violent crime is composed of four offenses: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Violent crimes are defined in the UCR Program as those offenses which involve force or threat of force.”
Burglary, while offensive, is not a violent crime by the definition above. Thus, a loophole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Savage was on a tear today about this. Called Gorsuch a “traitor” and said he had been flipped by the bloodsucking leftists on the SC. Interesting to read POTUS’ response to the ruling as compared to Michael’s. What do y’all think?
LikeLike
So was Joe Walsh until I shut him off.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Considering that online stores are the best places to buy American made goods, I’m not sure I want to hit them or their customers with more taxes. The Wal-Mart’s and Target’s can go sell their Chinese made goods somewhere else, IMHO.
LikeLike
But we need brick and mortar stores. When natural disasters occur, it’s important to have actual supplies in your physical geographical area, not somewhere along the supply chain.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maybe there should just be a single rate online tax. An average of the 50 state taxes. Payable to the National deficit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deb: If you want more ‘brick and mortar stores ‘ your first target has to be our tax laws. Retailers are taxed upon their inventory – and if it doesn’t move expeditiously , taxed again, and again. The primary reason why you can’t find parts for your older car, truck, appliance, etc . !
LikeLiked by 4 people
This. This. This. Not to mention jobs and also JOBS!
LikeLike
Just finished taxes for my wife’s online retail business. She happens to sell through Amazon FBA, where Amazon holds her inventory in their warehouses, makes the sale through their interface, ships it from their warehouse to an end customer, and credits her for the sale. So I might be biased.
Seller in state A sends goods to Warehouse in state B, and a sale is made on servers in state C, to a customer in state D, which ships the goods from B to D, income tax applies to A, sales tax to D. State law is the individual must remit taxes on their purchases, if their retail institution doesn’t collect and remit for them. Obviously that’s not happening.
For the purposes of nexus, the problem is that states are defining that since Amazon has a warehouse in their state, then Amazon must collect and remit taxes for sales to customers in that state (even if B D). And, no one has any freaking clue on what tax rate to charge for any good in any state, because the states are a complete mess when it comes to calculating taxes. So, Amazon puts that burden on the 3rd party seller.
LikeLike
^ edit: (even if seller in A and goods in B are not in buyer’s state D )
LikeLike
In his 700th radio broadcast yesterday, Dan Bongino continues to “put the pieces” together in the real “Russian collusion” that the Democrat Party and BHO administration did. First to try and prevent his election and after that their attempt to destroy it. Since last Thursday, he has meticulously researched the members of the BHO administration and their connections to Robert Mueller. He gets into how Robert Mueller is obstructing the real investigation into the crimes committed by the BHO administration.
https://www.bongino.com/april-17-2018-ep-700-this-cant-be-happening/
In this episode I address the growing scandal surrounding the conflicts in the Bob Mueller investigation. I also discuss the disgusting attacks on Sean Hannity and a controversial book about our education system.
News Picks:
· Why is Jim Comey changing his story about Mike Flynn?
· You’re never going to believe who the judge was who went after Sean Hannity yesterday.
· Debunking the myth that “free” college is really free.
· Why is this guy, cooperating with the Mueller probe, being represented by Obama’s White House attorney?
· This wealthy Russian is deeply connected to the Clinton sphere.
· Is a college education really worth it?
LikeLiked by 9 people
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/986395361815166981
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lovely! Barbara was a unique sassy character. And her husband’s history notwithstanding, was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Ooooohhhh! Did our PDJT ACTUALLY tweet that he is more a Spy than this pastor is? Eye poke, eye poke, eye poke. Enjoy that, media!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LOVE this tweet – it will blow the wind out of the MSM sails since they reported last week we’d be back in TPP. AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
With boss reasoning. Done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There you go, Checkmate in a kind way.
Thank you, President Trump. We love you!
LikeLike
The Greatest White Hat of them all will be receiving many more awards in the months and years to come!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Congratulations! well-deserved Sir
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seconded, with enthusiasm
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s a God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, he’s a patriot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s definitely being *used* by God, Wendy!
We are so blessed to have people like him in high places!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Greatest Patriot who Saved America from the brink.
Thank You, Admiral Rogers. May the Lord Bless you always for what you did.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 16 people
Thankyou, Sane Californians for stepping forward and making your voices heard!
The whole U.S. thanks you!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is outstanding! San Diego bears the brunt of the porous border with Mexico. While the Wall is starting there, progress on it will be slow due to Congressional stalling. Opposing “sanctuary” status for cities, counties and states is a must if we’ll ever have security at home and the ability to spend billions on more worthy priorities than taking care of millions of illegal aliens who have no right to be here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am so happy for Californians who are FIGHTING BACK!
LikeLike
Yay! Winning
Praise God!
LikeLike
Anyone who may have missed it, the repeat on Tucker Carlson on FNC is coming up in about 5 minutes after this segment from a California (R) Congressputz who wants amnesty.
The segment will have Peter Ford, former UK ambassador to Syria discussing the likely fake chemical attack. It is worth watching and noting that he or Tucker hasn’t yet been throttled by the uniparty neocons and the UK bureaucracy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
thanks for the heads-up Blade
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is the video:
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the Republiputz:
LikeLiked by 3 people
The reality is we can secure our southern border very expeditiously – with a ‘defense in depth’ which could comprise intelligent and/or controlled mine fields – combined with ( manned or unmanned ) air and ground patrols . No problem with the ‘language barrier’ as warnings could be broadcast south in multiple SA languages . Anyone else is on their own !
LikeLiked by 1 person
… roving Humvees with .50-cals
LikeLike
Tucker is wicked smart, Blade. If I watched TV I would catch him regularly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t help it:
LikeLike
O/T – I’m gonna take a liberty here, with this board’s permission….
Meet the hero of SWA 1380
Captain Tammie Jo Shults, Southwest Pilot: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
https://heavy.com/news/2018/04/tammie-jo-shults-pilot-southwest-flight-1380-engine-hero/
1. After the Safe Landing, Shults Greeted Each Passenger Personally
2. Shults Was One of the First Female Fighter Pilots for the U.S. Navy
3. She Wasn’t Able to Fly in Combat with the Navy, but She Was an Instructor
4. She Has 2 Kids With Her Fellow Pilot Husband & Said Being a Pilot Is an ‘Opportunity to Witness for Christ on Almost Every Flight’
5. Shults Remained Calm & Collected the Entire Time
.
We are so very, very lucky to have so many US military pilots go on to become airline pilots. American aviation is the SAFEST IN THE WORLD, thanks in large measure to people like Captain Tammie Jo Schultz. You see, these people never stop serving us…they just switch uniforms and keep doing the work.
I’m so damn proud of this mom, Alrline Captain, former fighter pilot, and good Christian woman I could just explode. I encourage you all to listen to the audio of her, so cool and calm, so steady and reliable.
Tammie Jo Shults IS the America PDJT is bringing back.
LikeLiked by 10 people
American hero.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you. I was wondering and hoping to hear about the hevpiokt and crew.
LikeLike
Thank you for sharing that. I had no idea. I hope President Trump gives her a shoutout or an invitation to the WhiteHouse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FGaC, Thank you so much for posting The Rest of The Story…which we know msm will not mention.
Truly a hero which I am sure her passengers appreciate to the full.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
They gave Chesley Sullenberger a parade in his hometown of Danville, Ca. (where my office is located). It would be nice to see this pilot honored in a similar manner in her hometown, wherever that may be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a great silver lining to a horrible situation. Prayers up for the deceased’s family and friends and for all injured. Also, pray for extra, super effective and efficient inspections of the engines and containment rings on so many similar aircraft–those inspectors/techs are going to be under a lot of pressure and working long hours. They could use some extra Holy Spirit to help them along!
Re: the great ex-military pilots flying in commercial aviation–no doubt they are a wonderful resource. I especially like a former Navy fighter pilot at the helm–take offs are powerful and quick, landings quick, firm, 3 pointers, little or no hop. Ex-airforce tend to be a lot softer/smoother, but since “issues” are most common in takeoffs and landings, I like those to be the real firm, quick events during a flight. YMMV.
Thank you Jesus for Capt. Tammie Jo Shults!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t “like,” but have to say that was an excellent post. Thank You FGAC.
LikeLike
FGAC : Captain Schultz did ‘the job’ in there air and on the ground ! Kudos to one fine pilot ! Hers was a most unusual ‘event’ since it was enroute . Loss of cabin pressurization is a trained event, but complicated by the engine loss contributing unknown factors to the Captain’s thought/decision process. ‘ Shit happens quickly and airplanes don’t stand still ‘ was ingrained into my pilot psyche early on . Credit the cabin crew and passengers for coping with a harrowing experience. For everyone that flies here’s an excellent takeaway: pay strict attention to the pre-flight briefing, absorb it and plan your actions in event of an emergency . Few have ever experienced an explosive depressurization . Depending upon aircraft altitude it ain’t like the movies depict ! There’s going to be a lot of noise, fog, and ordinary debris flying about. Your belly is going to swell and you’re likely to shit yourself . You feel faint due to lack of oxygen and you only have seconds ( depending upon your age and physical condition ) to grasp, activate and don that oxygen mask flailing about in front of you ! Your aircraft is going to enter a very steep ( think rough ) descent to get you down to a survivable altitude before the oxygen supply runs out . None of this is going to be pleasant but it is usually survivable. Bless your pilot and cabin crew if you survive.
I’ll wait for the NTSB report on the ‘why’s and wherefores’ of what appears to be an uncontained fan explosion . Again kudos to Captain Schultz . You just earned this years’ pay !
LikeLiked by 2 people
G&C – Thank you for this post! My siblings and I were talking about this tonight at dinner and commented on how miraculous the landing was. Brother in law is a former pilot and my brother is a design engineer for Boeing. He had some interesting comments to make about the engine failure, but I’ll save those for later. So sorry the one passenger died.
LikeLike
These two men are a gift to our President, Republicans in November and our country!
From the article linked above:
A new poll out Tuesday shows attitudes towards special counsel Robert Mueller changing in a negative direction.
In the Marist poll, 30 percent of Americans now say they have an unfavorable view of Mr. Mueller, up 10 points from 20 percent at the end of March. Little has changed on the favorable side, with 32 percent saying they have a positive view of him compared to 33 percent in March.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Da bin….. 😦
LikeLike
Something I have not seen discussed anywhere. 28 CFR 600.7 (Conduct and accountability of a Special Counsel) states that “The Special Counsel and staff shall be subject to disciplinary action for misconduct and breach of ethical duties under the same standards and to the same extent as are other employees of the Department of Justice. Inquiries into such matters shall be handled through the appropriate office of the Department upon the approval of the Attorney General.”
I assume that IG Horowitz has the authority to investigate actions by the SC team if warranted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oversight is needed for sure
TUCKER CARLSON BOMBSHELL: MUELLER’S ‘RIGHT HAND MAN’ WAS ATTORNEY FOR HILLARY CLINTON IT AIDE – VIDEO
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here is a short thought provoking article to ponder. We must remember that BHO met with members of the Muslim Brotherhood on the average of once a week while he was in our White House:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/18/wednesday-april-18th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-5263296
Decisions to use the U.S. military are supposed to be based on the national security interests of the United States. The questions raised here are professional questions that demand answers if America’s leaders want to send our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines into harms way again.
LikeLike
if America’s leaders want to send our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines into harms way again.
———————–
There is only one man with the authority to do that, and that is the CinC, PDJT.
And if you think he “wants to send our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines into harms way again”….YOUR WORDS….you are posting on the wrong message board.
LikeLike
TRUST VSGPDJT.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOL. Straight and to the point. Doesn’t mince words.
We are So Blessed that he stepped up to the plate. He absolutely did not need to do that.
THANKYOU President Trump and wholeTrump family! You are doing great things for us all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“we are led by very, very stupid people”
Not anymore…at least not from the WH, anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
So 32% of the country are still die-hard, braindead Ms. Hillary supporters.
Not bad, actually.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not at all! Just about the percentage of liberal Democrats.
LikeLike
I deleted my original tweet that is why it is missing above! Here is the new one:
LikeLike
One thing I truly love about our VSGPDJT…
….he works hard to EARN people’s trust, and he treats that trust like his most precious possession.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And these 2 polls, Marist and C-SPAN , are definitely left-leaning.
LikeLike
How low can James “Slime-ball” Comey go?
In leaks from his new book, “A Higher Loyalty”, he talks about how Trump’s tie is too long, how his hands are small and that he is a big mean old poo poo head because Trump fired him. Comey is a disgrace. Yes, Comey does have a higher loyalty, to Hillary Clinton.
In fact, news came out that Comey began drafting a statement rejecting the idea of criminal charges against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over her private email account two months before Clinton was even interviewed in the FBI probe. There’s a shining example of Comey’s “loyalty”.
The President is right. Comey IS a slime-ball and a very slippery character- he should be in jail along with Hillary!
~Tina~
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shared this at end of previous daily thread but posting here to ensure more people see it. Awesome montage of Obama’s et al bragging about Assad destroying his chemical weapons. This stuff is more damaging to democrats than any campaign ad.
video/1
LikeLiked by 4 people
Then…
Now…
Then…
Now…
.
Any questions?
LikeLiked by 9 people
None! That was the affirmative action Presidency, there is nothing else you can call it. And it was for both of them.
Dumbo gets a Nobel Peace Prize upon election for doing nothing yet, just hopes and dreams. Then he makes a mockery of that prize by proceeding to terrorize the world starting in Honduras, Venezuela, Egypt, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and probably a dozen more. Did they revoke that prize yet?
Mrs. Dumbo ( allegedly ) assumes the role of fashion comedienne, becoming a parody of taste and fashion sensibilities. Her fashion sense is practically satire that would have been funny only if it came from National Lampoon or Mad Magazine. But it wasn’t funny, it was pathetic and sad. But just like Dumbo, she got the equivalent of Nobels from the entire official fashion world in ceaseless puke-worthy glowing praise presumably delivered with a straight face.
The long national nightmare is over.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everything that couple did was not naive or sad, or satyrical. It was an Eff You to America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It sure was. And it was all so deliberate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG, I cannot believe the dress Michelle had on in that picture!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m thinking maybe it’s a photoshop, designed to make her look foolish?
Hard to believe it’s an actual dress that anyone would actually wear if they intend to be taken seriously, right?
I dunno, usually I don’t pay attention to clothing and looks, but this one’s a bit funky.
Looks like if you pulled it apart piece by piece tho, it’d make a great children’s toy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her piñata dress (i’ll Never forget that disaster) was worn for a Mexico reception rather early on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Melania wore a dress like that she’d be accused of cultural appropriation and being a racist by the EXACT same liberal boot-lickers that praised Michelle for wearing it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looked good on her, or is it him?
Mooch or Michael?
Ying or Yang?
LikeLike
She looks like a Mexican pinata, doesn’t she? Makes me want to hit her with a stick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll loan you my shovel….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, right? Yech!!!!
LikeLike
Michelle looks like a pinata.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! That’s it! That’s probably why it looks like a great child’s toy to me.
Good catch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only way I could muster any respect for these two Marxist radicals is if a hot mic caught the following conversation when that photo was taken …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I have a question. Why hasn’t a feminist (and heaven knows there are loads of them swarming around) explained to BO that he was manspreading in his chair in the kudzu and that is not allowed?
LikeLike
Ahhh, good old “six fingered Barry” and his gag inducing shim of a wife. They make me puke and I am so embarrassed for our country that they ever represented us in any way.
LikeLike
Sundance has new thread:
BREAKING: Mexico Agrees To Pay for Wall – Offering Emergency Deal To Close NAFTA Tariff Loophole…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/17/breaking-mexico-agrees-to-pay-for-wall-offering-emergency-deal-to-close-nafta-tariff-loophole/
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow. What a week. North/South Korea and now this?!
Elation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, should’ve said “What a day!”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
VSGPDJT checklist for 4/17/18
1. Morning tweets to remind country: Employment up, taxes down, Jerry Brown is a clown. Check.
2. Meet good buddy Abe to discuss peace in Korea and impact on Japan. Check
3. Release news about North and South Korea meeting next week to end 68 years of war. Check
4. Get serious with Abe concerning trade deal. Remind Abe that he wants to make a deal sooner rather than later. Don’t want to be last one to make a deal. Check.
5. Confirm Easter meeting highest level talks with Kim re Korean nukes. Check
6. Let Turkey know they would be well advise to release Pastor Brunson. Check
7. Check out CNN/ MSNBC: Pee Pee, Tinkle Tinkle. Baseball season and those guys can’t keep their eyes on the ball. They fail bigly. Check
8. Get Mexico to capitulate re steel tariffs. Check
9. Make checklist for tomorrow. Check
10. Tell FLOTUS I love her. Goodnight.
What will tomorrow bring? More winning……
LikeLiked by 4 people
So Comey briefed Trump on the Pee Pee story and the press ran wild repeating it. Now Comey states on national TV that it could be true and the press ran wild repeating it again. Can’t these morons think of anything new?
LikeLiked by 4 people
No,
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mnuchin and Ivanka.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dershowitz wants a new law to prevent Americans from what happened to Cohen. He slams the ACLU for condoning this travesty as representatives of civil liberties. It’s a fascinating interview, he even says Rosenstein should more likely than Sessions have been recused from the Mueller SC.
Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Breitbart News Tonight on Monday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should withdraw his recusal from the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump associates — at least as far as it considers President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Dershowitz offered his remarks during a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.
Dershowitz said, “Sometimes you should un-recuse yourself, and I think Attorney General Sessions should un-recuse himself when it comes to the New York investigation because it’s not part of the Russia investigation. He’s not a witness or a potential subject there. He’s the attorney general of the United States. He ought to be in charge of supervising the New York investigation, not Rosenstein.”
Click to listen to podcast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/04/17/alan-dershowitz-jeff-sessions-michael-cohen-recuse/amp/#click=https://t.co/jyrATPl2xJ
LikeLike
Anyone notice how quiet Ozero has been lately? It’s so nice not to hear him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Theresa May have a financial interest in the bombing last week?
Do the elites place bets – with puts and stops in the stock market – before making decisions that involve bombing and war? Does May have a clear conflict of interest in making decisions about a bombing that will enrich herself and her husband’s business?
LikeLike
Did Theresa May have a financial interest in the bombing last week?
Do the elites place bets – with puts and stops in the stock market – before making decisions that involve bombing and war? Does May have a clear conflict of interest in making decisions about a bombing that will enrich herself and her husband’s business?
LikeLike