Tuesday April 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A move across a 39 foot scroll painted by 18 year old Wang Ximeng (1096–1119). Wang was a prodigy, and one of the most renowned court painters of the Northern Song period, taught personally by Emperor Huizong of Song. Wang died at the age of 23.
SIGH….I thought this looked familiar…it is near Chateau Lake Louise…gorgeous…..
Brings back memories of hiking there….
Ronald Lee Ermey died yesterday from complications due to pneumonia.
He was best known for his drill sergeant roll in “Full Metal Jacket.” He also followed us on Twitter.
Ermey said the Obama administration was trying to destroy our country so that it could be more easily driven toward socialism. He was exactly right about that, but he apologized when he realized it would cost him work.
It cost him, all right. Despite his remorse, Geico, a company for which he was doing commercials, fired him and then Hollywood shunned him as well. The leftist oligarchy always goes after people who stand up against socialism by destroying their ability to make a living. It happened to me, too.
Ermey supported Ted Cruz, but he also knew Donald Trump and was happy to see him elected because it meant our Second Amendment rights would be kept safe
I added Comey to the cartoon for comic relief.
Rest in peace, Mr. Ermey. “Sir, yes sir!”
—Ben Garrison
Two American heros and a beer…fair winds and following seas, Gunny.
Kinda salty, 50 minutes long, but just watch a couple of minutes or so.
RIP Marine.
I used to call this ‘Monday morning’ when I was on Active Duty. In the early 80s we had a WWII and Korean War nurse in the unit who could give Ermy a run for his money, she had quite a xommand of English, especially – as you’d call it – the saltier parts. She could drink too.
The Wonder Cure
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Most of us remember the drugstore product which swept the country like wildfire years ago and netted one man more than $3,000,000.00 in one year. It was called Hadacol. Whatever was wrong with you, Hadacol could cure it! Radio commercials and newspaper advertisements acclaimed its healing powers. Some small drugstores displayed signs over their doors reading, “MAIN ENTRANCE FOR HADACOL.”
One humorous story was told at that time about a woman who was supposed to have testified over the radio: “Before I began taking Hadacol I couldn’t read nor write; now I’m teaching high school!”
Some people seem to think that Christianity is like Hadacol was supposed to be. In fact, some evangelists give the erroneous impression that if one accepts Christ everything will suddenly go right. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The Christian life is a battle, and we cannot win this battle without much diligent, earnest Bible study and prayer. In fact, it is this battle that makes the Christian life rewarding. Formerly we were “taken captive by [the devil] at his will” (II Tim. 2:26), but now God provides us with complete armor, including “the sword of the Spirit” and “the shield of faith” (Eph. 6:16,17), and says, “Stand fast.” Indeed, James 4:7 says: “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”
God has enlisted every true believer in His “armed forces,” as it were, and He encourages us each one to be “a good soldier of Jesus Christ” (II Tim. 2:3). Indeed, He expects this of each corporate assembly of believers as well, for Paul, by divine inspiration, wrote to the Philippian saints:
“Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind, striving together for the faith of the gospel” (Phil. 1:27).
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-wonder-cure/
“Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation.”
I think Adm. Dan Gallery USN (ret) might have some pithy comments regarding “Hadacol” ! Seems suspiciously like the ‘chloraocol scam ‘ in one of his ‘sea stories ‘ !!
I love our First Lady!
Funny but not funny…especially when the local gendarmes catch up to him.
Not Again – Another Car on the Tracks in Ashland, VA
Virtual Railfan
Journal
Republican Volunteer
Sunday…..Lord’s day. Nothing.
Monday. Went to see Republican candidates for Governor, Congress speak. Got to ask questions. Oh wow. So unreal to be able to ask polite (yet pointed) questions.
I have my first Make American Great hat! I know. I can’t believe it myself.
I have made some friends and we are going to change Oregon to Red. Which is also very exciting. I have to study more and get better at this. For right now, I have my first petition packet to change put it on the ballot to remove sanctuary state status here in Oregon. Let the voters decide.
In closing, I would like to say that it was all very confusing. I will never give up.
For those of you that are looking for ideas there was discussion of waiting at the tax drop off places to give those stressed out from taxes in the state Republican literature.
Might work for other states 🙂
Bless you, Donna, for doing this for Oregon.
And thank you for keeping us posted on how and what you are doing.
Praying for you…
Amen.
When I think of Beiber, I think of someone who is so messed up he’s practically reached gutter level. However, if he has reconnected to Christ, changed his life, and shares that with 98 million followers (all teeny bopper fans that grew up with him) I see that as all good. He’s been singing gospel with Hillsong events, and his next album will be religious themed.
———-
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/april/gods-love-is-reckless-and-he-loves-you-justin-bieber-leads-98-million-instagram-followers-in-worship?amp
Excerpt:
“Bieber has been vocal on social media about reconnecting with his faith over the last two years—the music in his next album is expected to reflect the redemption he’s experienced.
>Snip<
"After he finished his last tour he really wasn't interested in recording any music for a while," the source also said.
"But his time with the church has revitalized him and although he is working with a lot of the same people who helped to make his last album, Purpose, he is reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church's values and beliefs," the source was quoted as saying, "There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has created so far. It will certainly surprise some fans."
This is the link to the Hillsong worship video he shared with his fans on his Instagram account:
“I Surrender”
Performed by Hillsong Worship (from their album ‘Cornerstone’
Black Brunch is back
“Shut it down!”
“Yo – coffee bees all raycisss and sheeit!”
Protesters Flood Starbucks, Vow To Shut It Down After Police Arrest Black Men [VIDEO]
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/16/starbucks-police-black-men-protesters/
Dumb move by Starbucks manager, but not worthy of a protest like this. Why can’t people accept apologies for mistakes any more?
They’ll protest anything and everything as long as they get to shout silly slogans and threaten people. However, I don’t feel bad for Starbucks at all…they deserve it.
“… as long as they get to shout silly slogans …”
Nah. It’s all about poking whitey
Poke, poke, poke
They’ll find out that eventually whitey will poke back
They poked whitey about the National Anthem
Take a knee, yada yada
Whitey eventually decided he’d had enough of that and decided he didn’t really care anymore to buy NFL tickets or merchandise or even watch the TV broadcasts that much
Poke, poke, poke
Keep it up
“Thus to suggest that “Muslim” is somehow the real form of the word, which has been corrupted and mangled into the English “Moslem” is not only wrong but promotes a peculiar type of ignorance — where the present is regarded as wiser and better than the past, and the task of research becomes one of ferreting out historical wrongs so they may be corrected, or at least apologized for. This mea culpa posture is known as “presentism.”
Here Is The Unbelievably Dumb Reason Fancypants Leftists Changed ‘Moslems’ To ‘Muslims’
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/16/why-moslems-changed-to-muslims/
Somewhere in California…1995…High School Distance Runner with about two laps to go…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually it was about a lap and a half to go…I got dizzy.
oy vey!
Dear daughter, let Miley Cyrus be a lesson to you.
Yes, this is what happens when you constantly hear everything you do is awesome. This is what happens when people fawn over your every Tweet and Instagram photo. This is what happens when no responsible adult has ever said the word “no,” made you change your clothes before leaving the house, or never spanked your butt for deliberate defiance.
[…]
Why would I do that? Because I love you and I want you to respect yourself. Miley Cyrus is not edgy or cool or sexy. She’s a desperate girl screaming for attention: Notice me. Tell me I’m pretty. See how hot I am. I know all the guys want me. All the girls want to be me.
You probably know girls who will emulate this behavior at the next school dance. Don’t do it with them. You are far too valuable to sell yourself so cheaply. Walk away. Let the boys gawk and know in your heart that they see only a body that can be used for their pleasure and then forgotten.
[…]
Dear daughter, I am going to fight or die trying to keep you from becoming like the Miley Cyruses of the world.
You can thank me later.
This article was originally published in August 2013. As of the summer of 2017, Ms. Cyrus has taken tremendous steps to put her old ways behind her. I wish her great success.
http://roadkillgoldfish.com/dear-daughter-let-miley-cyrus-be-a-lesson-to-you/#comments
