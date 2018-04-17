President Trump and Prime Minister Abe – Summit Discussion North Korea – Trump: “direct talks started”…

“We’ve also started talking with North Korea directly. We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea. I really believe there’s a lot of good will. Well see what happens, as I always say. Because ultimately its the end result that counts.” ~ President Donald Trump

The formal bilateral meeting began shortly before 4 p.m. POTUS Trump and PM Abe together with translators and delegations. The U.S. side: Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser John Bolton, US Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty and National Security Council Asia director Matthew Pottinger.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said their one-on-one meeting was productive. On North Korea, “for the first time in the history of the world there will be a summit meeting between the United States and North Korea”, Abe said. Prime Minister Abe said “Trump has applied maximum pressure on the North and credited it for leading to the direct talks.”

Donald, you demonstrated your unwavering determination in addressing the challenge of North Korea, Abe said, thanking Potus for his leadership.

My hope is that there will be tangible progress for resolving the outstanding issues of concern, Abe said, mentioning missiles, nukes and the abductees, which he called Japans top priority.

Welcome Prime Minister Abe! pic.twitter.com/538EYyfWDq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2018

