President Trump and Prime Minister Abe – Summit Discussion North Korea – Trump: “direct talks started”…

“We’ve also started talking with North Korea directly. We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea. I really believe there’s a lot of good will. Well see what happens, as I always say. Because ultimately its the end result that counts.” ~ President Donald Trump
The formal bilateral meeting began shortly before 4 p.m. POTUS Trump and PM Abe together with translators and delegations. The U.S. side: Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser John Bolton, US Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty and National Security Council Asia director Matthew Pottinger.
.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said their one-on-one meeting was productive. On North Korea, “for the first time in the history of the world there will be a summit meeting between the United States and North Korea”, Abe said. Prime Minister Abe said “Trump has applied maximum pressure on the North and credited it for leading to the direct talks.”
Donald, you demonstrated your unwavering determination in addressing the challenge of North Korea, Abe said, thanking Potus for his leadership.
My hope is that there will be tangible progress for resolving the outstanding issues of concern, Abe said, mentioning missiles, nukes and the abductees, which he called Japans top priority.
The media won’t give him credit, but when all these Asian leaders praise him to high heaven what will they say?
LikeLiked by 15 people
They will ignore it and will continue to ignore his successes forever. They will never quit hating on our President. Truly a tragic state of affairs.
On a more positive note, I could not be more proud of my country and President! This is absolutely phenomenal that POTUS is on his way to pulling this off! What has it been? Only 14 months? Unbelievable. I’ve been on the Trump Train from the beginning and I will be on it forever!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Well, NBC has https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/president-trump-confirms-direct-u-s-north-korea-talks-n866831. Not sure what else they will do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guaranteed it will NOT be mentioned in local news. Think I will record the news tonight just to see.
LikeLike
“The media won’t give him credit,”
The way the media is going, it probably will not matter much any more. They have pretty much destroyed any credibility they might have once had in middle America. If they continue to pepper their reporting with criticism, insults and thinly veiled invective, the only people tuning in will be the partisan ideologues seeking to get their daily dose of swill to reinforce their Trump Derangement Syndrome.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If? I kinda think we have already reached that point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have destroyed their credibility for even telling the me the local weather at this point! I can see a time when local newscast cease to exist and its just vlogggers interviewing the local officials
LikeLike
They’ll breathlessly yell out a question about Stormy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will say, ‘Thank you, Obama’.
We can hope PDT swings 3, 4, 5% to his side. Independents, soccer Moms. And then the MSM and Liberal idealogues will triple down.
Which is why The Big Ugly is so important.
It will come, wave after wave. Two or three segments. 200,000, 300,000 pages of supporting documentation.
Then the next day, or week, Indictments. At least that is our hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This potential peace agreement is clearly an effort to distract the public from keeping abreast of the Stormy Daniels story. (s/o)
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will try to downplay it or call it collusion, but only the densest, most brainwashed TDS zombies will get the message that enemedia is lying and the growth in business, industry, and wealth on main street as well as increasingly functional international relations are objective proof. Still NO BRAKES on the Trump Train!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kim was probably one of the real targets of the Syrian missles…
“Read the message inside”
LikeLike
You should have heard the media bad mouthing PDJT today. Even going so far as to saying the meeting sounded like an advertisement for Mar Largo and that Abe was skeptical. What a bunch of rotten filth the bass turds.
LikeLike
“We’ve also started talking with North Korea directly. We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea.”
“Extremely high levels”
Translation: I personally broke Kim Jung Un months ago. You’re welcome world. -PDJT
LikeLiked by 17 people
And I also wonder if President Trump told Kim something to the effect of “if you don’t cooperate, we WILL re-militarize Japan.”
(I find it interesting that PM Abe was present during the announcement)
LikeLiked by 4 people
… and send BBQ sticks to starving N Koreans for your fat carcass
LikeLike
I am sure, based on nothing other than how NK was handled (masterfully) but I think we are already negotiating directly with Iran. I mean right now…actual talks. We’ll see. I love the people of Iran.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Qanon said the deal was finalized when President Trump met with President Xi and had dinner in “The Forbidden City” also attended by K J Un.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Translation: I personally broke Kim Jung Un months ago. You’re welcome world. -PDJT”
MAGAnomics: 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
If anyone could enlighten Lil Rocket Man to the fact that it’s far far better to serve in Heaven than to attempt (’cause Satan and his hierarchy of demons don’t promote the contract help) to reign in Hell, it’s our VSGPDJT. No matter how “great” it may seem to be the ultimate power (poser) in NoKo, it’s gotta come with a big slug of disappointment and sense of inferiority that his nation is so backward and the people are so downtrodden, while SoKo is livin’ the high life just across the border, China is beginning to look at least 2nd world, and Vietnam and Cambodia are even coming back. Someone could write a song about this–maybe call it “Imagine”–“Imagine there’s no 0bunghole, no HELLary, nor Soros! Just a very stable genius bringing the world together, so even Lil Rocket Man ain’t so morose!…..”
LikeLike
Maybe they’re tired of eating tree bark too.
LikeLike
He broke him on October 10, 2017! It will never be shared because our President has given Rocket 🚀 Man a chance to save face with his people and the entire world.
The Rods From God killed everyone of his nuclear scientists.
LikeLike
LOL! Shinzo call him, Donald!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I know. He’s probably the only world leader that does that but he seems to feel at ease around him and apparently POTUS does mind. I think it’s cute.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I SWEAR, I half expected Abe’s grandchildren to come bounding out of the limo, with an inflatable ducky around their waist, swimsuits on, and run into Uncle Donald’s arms.
Trump is so good at this stuff.
It’s shocking.
We knew he would be terrific, but he is exceeding even our wildest expectations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
ROFL daughworks! Because I TOTALLY and easily see that visual too!!
Still LMAO 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think its cute, too! No r’s in it.
LikeLike
They both wore the same designed ties! How cool is that!
LikeLike
Similar–Abe’s stripes are a bit narrower. Woulda been so cool though–’cause you know Melania woulda been the one who picked ’em out! Taste! This 1st Fam’s got it!
LikeLike
I admire President Trump so much. He’s a great, great man
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love the guy (no homo). Not that there is any thing wrong with that. Just say N.
LikeLike
ManCrush?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s funny that he said “We’ll see what happens, as I always say.” That’s an often used phrase of his. With Obama it was, “Let me be clear,” which I always found annoying, not to mention that what he said afterwards wasn’t necessarily clear anyway.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Headlines from April 17, 2017:
“Pence Visits DMZ as Tensions Rise Between U.S. and N. Korea”
And one year later a possible END to the Korean Conflict!
Amazing times!!
What a President!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not just end of the conflict but actual formal peace treaty about to be signed, which has eluded the US and associated allies for over 60 years. This potentially clears the way for normalization. May not be formal “friendship” but it removes a major diplomatic obstacle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee what a novel way to attempt to solve the Korean Peninsula issue than actually seek to formally end the War, which no other leader publically tried to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Noko is the dark kingdom, but I think the everyday people are suffering. Jeez, most of the soldiers look like they need a meal. I pray that these people see some relief, somehow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved those pictures of Pence glaring over the DMZ.
LikeLike
Was Q’s five exclamations after his BOOM telling us that Trump and four other high level officials were engaged in talks w/NK?
Well, yes it was. If you add a few more BOOMS to get to seven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Five exclamations and five letters in Korea. He knew! He knew! Long live Q!
Hazzah! Huzzah! (extreme SARC off, now).
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Lee Hooker started many songs with Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom,….he knew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm, John Lee HOOKER…Boom, Boom, Boom…Stormy Daniels…HEY, WHA——
STORMY DANIELS IS “Q”!!!
LikeLike
Been listening to my Rhino Records John Lee Hooker boxed set a lot lately. First song on Disc 2 is “Boom Boo’ (great cover by the Animals). So great.
LikeLike
Like this for a PDJT theme song:
LikeLike
White House feed. Sightly longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has picked 5 sites where the meeting with Rocket Man could potentially happen
9:10 min
LikeLike
Any guesses on the 5 potential sites ?
LikeLike
Seoul, Las Vegas, Macao, Monte Carlo, Manila
LikeLike
I like the middle three although having Duarte involved would be bada$$.
LikeLike
Bring him to Vegas and have Rodman show him the town.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN will more than likely run a story that President Trump is restoring peace to the Korean Peninsula just to distract from Whore-me Daniels.
LikeLike
I just glanced at some dippy article that said “Trump is taking too much credit for the economy” I will not link it no matter how you beg. /s *sighs
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or “Kim Jung Un Sticks it to Trump”: ends Korean War before Trump can nuke NK, we told you Trump was dangerous
/s
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please warn me: SHEPARD SMITH IS NOT FOR HEARING/VIEWING!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t do it. Don’t ever do it. You will ALWAYS be sorry afterward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Because ultimately its the end result that counts.”
Remember that line. It’s the difference between success (the perspective of a President raised in and tempered by a competitive private sector culture) and failure (the perspective of career politicians, raised in and tempered by a culture emphasizing protocol and the process).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Optics is also a biggie with swamp critters, optics above performance. Need I say more?
LikeLiked by 1 person
very profound
LikeLike
but muh Russia, muh WhoreMe, The View!!!!!
LikeLike
Cohen, Hannity, Cohen, Hannity Hannity, blah blah. Grrrrr
LikeLike
I saw Gingrich on the View and he was disgusting. I’m usually a big fan of Newt but sometimes, he gets weird. No I don’t watch the View. I was searching for Newt telling the story of the American Revolution delivered in a speech. It was pretty awesome. The speech and the Revolution I mean.
LikeLike
View ain’t ever awesome. Not even passable tolerable. Always always horrible, depressing garbage.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just my thoughts, but nobody listens to the msm fake puppet drama. The Mr. Smith have been exposed to be nothing more than chair holders in the brothal of propaganda from the not normal. Their future is bleak just as many in the dnc/GOPe. The game is over karma be knocking.
Americans are getting the real news, real additional money in their paychecks, real work and jobs all the while watching MAGA as the people world wide sense better days as the corrupt are locked up.
Continue to read Sundance and share.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BOOM
Q
LikeLike
The developments Sundance has posted today is the clearest example of how utterly corrupt, childish, irrelevant & stupid our government, media & half the voters have become
While the President, under enormous pressure from all sides, is managing & administrating the worlds politics & designing a more peaceful & prosperous world stage, the insane ideological screeching from the moronic American left continues unabated, hindering the adults trying to accomplish something for the good of humanity
The Globalist / Marxist agenda has rendered the intellectual discourse in this country into childish fluff, full of idiotic notions & fraudulent utopian gibberish that not only has nothing to do with advancing any critical advancements, but has everything to do with causing grief & stopping sane & rational discourse
Yet somehow, President Trump pushes through the nonsense. Amazing
Will people ever learn?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“how utterly corrupt, childish, irrelevant & stupid our government, media & half the voters have become” . . . facts that have been driving my angry contempt meter way, way past the max reading of 10.
Our government, particularly . . . those that will use any means to fight PTrump and the returning greatness of America . . . they are beholden only to their own power, profit and pleasure . . . they are traitors, one and all.
They aren’t worth spit.
LikeLike
Give Trump the Nobel for just getting this far.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think PTrump would rather have the heartfelt thanks of only one forgotten man on the streets rather than that disgraced Nobel Prize.
That thanks is worth far more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah but the MSM couldn’t ignore that story.
LikeLike
During the Korean War, as an 8 to 10 year old kid building model airplanes, I read the Newark Evening News, page 2, column A — daily report of USAF action — each afternoon on my front porch steps in suburban NJ. It was a LOOOOONG time ago. VSGPDJT will have a large paragraph in future history books (unless written by lefties).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Trotsky say “History is wonderful….if only it were true.” Something like that.
LikeLike
I wonder if the Cohen, Hannity, even extended Stormy stuff and other red meat to the breathless LSM are diversions while the good real stuff like the Korean talks are going on. What’s worse than Trump not getting credit? LSM sticking their noses into important stuff and effing it all up.
Talk about Trump taking lumps to get the job done. He cares about the end result, not the whacks he is getting. Now there is a leader for you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure hope that someone who works for the President conveys to him how grateful his Deplorable citizens are …. what a couple of years it has been. Grateful
LikeLike
Email him at whitehouse.gov. I know he doesn’t read them but believe me, they collate sentiment for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Visually striking! No table between our two countries!
LikeLike
That is pretty cool. Tables are always props for unconfident people. Everything is exposed without a table. Papers and notebooks on laps. That is being about as regular as you can get.
LikeLike
Absolutely Fantastic!
LikeLike
LikeLike