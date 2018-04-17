President Trump and Prime Minister Abe – Summit Discussion North Korea – Trump: “direct talks started”…

Posted on April 17, 2018 by

“We’ve also started talking with North Korea directly. We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea. I really believe there’s a lot of good will. Well see what happens, as I always say. Because ultimately its the end result that counts.”  ~ President Donald Trump

The formal bilateral meeting began shortly before 4 p.m.  POTUS Trump and PM Abe together with translators and delegations.  The U.S. side: Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser John Bolton, US Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty and National Security Council  Asia director Matthew Pottinger.

.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said their one-on-one meeting was productive. On North Korea, “for the first time in the history of the world there will be a summit meeting between the United States and North Korea”, Abe said. Prime Minister Abe said “Trump has applied maximum pressure on the North and credited it for leading to the direct talks.”

Donald, you demonstrated your unwavering determination in addressing the challenge of North Korea, Abe said, thanking Potus for his leadership.

My hope is that there will be tangible progress for resolving the outstanding issues of concern, Abe said, mentioning missiles, nukes and the abductees, which he called Japans top priority.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, China, Donald Trump, Japan, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

80 Responses to President Trump and Prime Minister Abe – Summit Discussion North Korea – Trump: “direct talks started”…

  1. Brian L says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    The media won’t give him credit, but when all these Asian leaders praise him to high heaven what will they say?

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • deepdivemaga says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      They will ignore it and will continue to ignore his successes forever. They will never quit hating on our President. Truly a tragic state of affairs.

      On a more positive note, I could not be more proud of my country and President! This is absolutely phenomenal that POTUS is on his way to pulling this off! What has it been? Only 14 months? Unbelievable. I’ve been on the Trump Train from the beginning and I will be on it forever!

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      “The media won’t give him credit,”

      The way the media is going, it probably will not matter much any more. They have pretty much destroyed any credibility they might have once had in middle America. If they continue to pepper their reporting with criticism, insults and thinly veiled invective, the only people tuning in will be the partisan ideologues seeking to get their daily dose of swill to reinforce their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Linda says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      They’ll breathlessly yell out a question about Stormy.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      They will say, ‘Thank you, Obama’.

      We can hope PDT swings 3, 4, 5% to his side. Independents, soccer Moms. And then the MSM and Liberal idealogues will triple down.

      Which is why The Big Ugly is so important.

      It will come, wave after wave. Two or three segments. 200,000, 300,000 pages of supporting documentation.

      Then the next day, or week, Indictments. At least that is our hope.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      This potential peace agreement is clearly an effort to distract the public from keeping abreast of the Stormy Daniels story. (s/o)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      They will try to downplay it or call it collusion, but only the densest, most brainwashed TDS zombies will get the message that enemedia is lying and the growth in business, industry, and wealth on main street as well as increasingly functional international relations are objective proof. Still NO BRAKES on the Trump Train!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mike says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      Kim was probably one of the real targets of the Syrian missles…
      “Read the message inside”

      Like

      Reply
    • Solomonpal says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      You should have heard the media bad mouthing PDJT today. Even going so far as to saying the meeting sounded like an advertisement for Mar Largo and that Abe was skeptical. What a bunch of rotten filth the bass turds.

      Like

      Reply
  2. MAGAnomics says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    “We’ve also started talking with North Korea directly. We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea.”
    “Extremely high levels”
    Translation: I personally broke Kim Jung Un months ago. You’re welcome world. -PDJT

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • Matt Transit says:
      April 17, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      And I also wonder if President Trump told Kim something to the effect of “if you don’t cooperate, we WILL re-militarize Japan.”
      (I find it interesting that PM Abe was present during the announcement)

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • rhinOC says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      I am sure, based on nothing other than how NK was handled (masterfully) but I think we are already negotiating directly with Iran. I mean right now…actual talks. We’ll see. I love the people of Iran.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • melski says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      Qanon said the deal was finalized when President Trump met with President Xi and had dinner in “The Forbidden City” also attended by K J Un.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      “Translation: I personally broke Kim Jung Un months ago. You’re welcome world. -PDJT”

      MAGAnomics: 🙂 🙂

      Like

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      If anyone could enlighten Lil Rocket Man to the fact that it’s far far better to serve in Heaven than to attempt (’cause Satan and his hierarchy of demons don’t promote the contract help) to reign in Hell, it’s our VSGPDJT. No matter how “great” it may seem to be the ultimate power (poser) in NoKo, it’s gotta come with a big slug of disappointment and sense of inferiority that his nation is so backward and the people are so downtrodden, while SoKo is livin’ the high life just across the border, China is beginning to look at least 2nd world, and Vietnam and Cambodia are even coming back. Someone could write a song about this–maybe call it “Imagine”–“Imagine there’s no 0bunghole, no HELLary, nor Soros! Just a very stable genius bringing the world together, so even Lil Rocket Man ain’t so morose!…..”

      Like

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 17, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      He broke him on October 10, 2017! It will never be shared because our President has given Rocket 🚀 Man a chance to save face with his people and the entire world.
      The Rods From God killed everyone of his nuclear scientists.

      Like

      Reply
  3. WSB says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    LOL! Shinzo call him, Donald!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. fedback says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    I admire President Trump so much. He’s a great, great man

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Michelle says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    That’s funny that he said “We’ll see what happens, as I always say.” That’s an often used phrase of his. With Obama it was, “Let me be clear,” which I always found annoying, not to mention that what he said afterwards wasn’t necessarily clear anyway.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. alligatriot says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Headlines from April 17, 2017:
    “Pence Visits DMZ as Tensions Rise Between U.S. and N. Korea”

    And one year later a possible END to the Korean Conflict!

    Amazing times!!

    What a President!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. 4sure says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Was Q’s five exclamations after his BOOM telling us that Trump and four other high level officials were engaged in talks w/NK?

    Well, yes it was. If you add a few more BOOMS to get to seven.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    White House feed. Sightly longer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Golden Advice says:
    April 17, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    CNN will more than likely run a story that President Trump is restoring peace to the Korean Peninsula just to distract from Whore-me Daniels.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Publius2016 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Please warn me: SHEPARD SMITH IS NOT FOR HEARING/VIEWING!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. keeler says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    “Because ultimately its the end result that counts.”

    Remember that line. It’s the difference between success (the perspective of a President raised in and tempered by a competitive private sector culture) and failure (the perspective of career politicians, raised in and tempered by a culture emphasizing protocol and the process).

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. DanO64 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    but muh Russia, muh WhoreMe, The View!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      Cohen, Hannity, Cohen, Hannity Hannity, blah blah. Grrrrr

      Like

      Reply
    • rhinOC says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      I saw Gingrich on the View and he was disgusting. I’m usually a big fan of Newt but sometimes, he gets weird. No I don’t watch the View. I was searching for Newt telling the story of the American Revolution delivered in a speech. It was pretty awesome. The speech and the Revolution I mean.

      Like

      Reply
  13. sundance says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. litlbit2 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Just my thoughts, but nobody listens to the msm fake puppet drama. The Mr. Smith have been exposed to be nothing more than chair holders in the brothal of propaganda from the not normal. Their future is bleak just as many in the dnc/GOPe. The game is over karma be knocking.

    Americans are getting the real news, real additional money in their paychecks, real work and jobs all the while watching MAGA as the people world wide sense better days as the corrupt are locked up.
    Continue to read Sundance and share.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. ForGodandCountry says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    BOOM
    Q

    Like

    Reply
  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    The developments Sundance has posted today is the clearest example of how utterly corrupt, childish, irrelevant & stupid our government, media & half the voters have become

    While the President, under enormous pressure from all sides, is managing & administrating the worlds politics & designing a more peaceful & prosperous world stage, the insane ideological screeching from the moronic American left continues unabated, hindering the adults trying to accomplish something for the good of humanity

    The Globalist / Marxist agenda has rendered the intellectual discourse in this country into childish fluff, full of idiotic notions & fraudulent utopian gibberish that not only has nothing to do with advancing any critical advancements, but has everything to do with causing grief & stopping sane & rational discourse

    Yet somehow, President Trump pushes through the nonsense. Amazing

    Will people ever learn?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      April 17, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      “how utterly corrupt, childish, irrelevant & stupid our government, media & half the voters have become” . . . facts that have been driving my angry contempt meter way, way past the max reading of 10.

      Our government, particularly . . . those that will use any means to fight PTrump and the returning greatness of America . . . they are beholden only to their own power, profit and pleasure . . . they are traitors, one and all.

      They aren’t worth spit.

      Like

      Reply
  17. f.fernandez says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Give Trump the Nobel for just getting this far.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. fred5678 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    During the Korean War, as an 8 to 10 year old kid building model airplanes, I read the Newark Evening News, page 2, column A — daily report of USAF action — each afternoon on my front porch steps in suburban NJ. It was a LOOOOONG time ago. VSGPDJT will have a large paragraph in future history books (unless written by lefties).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Brant says:
    April 17, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    I wonder if the Cohen, Hannity, even extended Stormy stuff and other red meat to the breathless LSM are diversions while the good real stuff like the Korean talks are going on. What’s worse than Trump not getting credit? LSM sticking their noses into important stuff and effing it all up.

    Talk about Trump taking lumps to get the job done. He cares about the end result, not the whacks he is getting. Now there is a leader for you.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      April 17, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      Sure hope that someone who works for the President conveys to him how grateful his Deplorable citizens are …. what a couple of years it has been. Grateful

      Like

      Reply
  20. Publius2016 says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Visually striking! No table between our two countries!

    Like

    Reply
    • Brant says:
      April 17, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      That is pretty cool. Tables are always props for unconfident people. Everything is exposed without a table. Papers and notebooks on laps. That is being about as regular as you can get.

      Like

      Reply
  21. SPMI says:
    April 17, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Absolutely Fantastic!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s