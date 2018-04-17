Master of The Universe – Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses New Responsibility: “Space Traffic Management”…

Come back to this video if you don’t have the time to watch the whole thing. As most readers are aware Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has a massive portfolio of big issue responsibilities within President Trump’s administration.

The reason Secretary Ross has such a large influence is due to President Trump’s unique strategy of leveraging economic power as a geopolitical tool to achieve national security and economic security outcomes. No prior president ever used ‘commerce’ and ‘economics’ as successfully as President Trump.

Today, our favorite Commerce Secretary was given another key strategic initiative and responsibility – “manage Space”; like, all of it. Seriously, MUST WATCH:

Yes, Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross is now “Master of The Universe”. How cool is that?

