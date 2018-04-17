Master of The Universe – Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses New Responsibility: “Space Traffic Management”…

Come back to this video if you don’t have the time to watch the whole thing. As most readers are aware Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has a massive portfolio of big issue responsibilities within President Trump’s administration.
The reason Secretary Ross has such a large influence is due to President Trump’s unique strategy of leveraging economic power as a geopolitical tool to achieve national security and economic security outcomes. No prior president ever used ‘commerce’ and ‘economics’ as successfully as President Trump.
Today, our favorite Commerce Secretary was given another key strategic initiative and responsibility – “manage Space”; like, all of it. Seriously, MUST WATCH:
Yes, Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross is now “Master of The Universe”. How cool is that?
Wilburine is so cool, I half expect him begin every interview with someone removing his jacket off his shoulders with Muddy Waters playing in the background.
That actually is pretty darn cool. I’m happy for Wilbur Ross. Plus, heck, we’re seriously talking about and moving on commerce in friggin’ OUTER SPACE. Ha! What a great time to be alive.
For Commerce Secretary Wilber Ross ….
Uh … except for the mush stuff …. 🤭😑
Smart, smart, and smart!
Wilbur’s IQ and grasp of complex issues and structures, all by himself, FAR surpasses the aggregate IQ and ability of every single person involved in the previous Administration…He makes their arrogant, snarky idea of “smart” vanish before him.
He’s SO competent, and he’s so economical in his speech…just the facts, ma’am.
wow.
God Bless him and 45 and USA
Our Wilburine is so awesome 😎 that he can manage the whole damn universe during his spare time!
And look cute as hell while doing it!
I’d go as far to say Mister Ross is Trumps greatest asset. America will be the First Nation to mine asteroids for rare “earth” materials and offer space vacations, just watch, with people like Musk and Bigelow allowed to take big risks for big rewards.
“Master of The Universe” Talk about your resume enhancer!
That’s our Wilburine 👍👍
(And Hillary didn’t even make it to President of the U.S.)
This is such a fascinating conversation but when you put Wilburine in the mix, it’s just mind blowing! I could listen to him all day!
He’s our Commerce Secretary! Now that’s Winning 🙂
Intergalactic Winning!!!!
Perfect, NJF !!
Eat you heart out Zuck-cuck- erberg
I love this! This is so cool.
“Space Mining”
Think of the possibilities…discovering new elements that are not on our ‘known list’ of the Periodic Table, as well as discovering new sources of valuable minerals.
Wilburine mentioned “lunar landings” happening in a couple of years.
That is good news, too.
America is back!!!
Now if PDJT will commission a Wilburine Death Star. It is our destiny!
That really didn’t work out so well for the Empire. Just sayin’.
Don’t worry, Wilburine will make sure they put a baffle over the exhaust pipe. Remember, it’s progzis that don’t learn from history!
40 years late but I’m loving it!
I actually listened to every second of that interview and it was absolutely incredible! Our Wilburine was talking about space as if he had a degree in all things related to outer space. The man is truly a genius.
Our Wilburine said that by next year, 60 people that have already paid $250,000 each will be traveling to space as part of that deal. He thinks in a few years we will be back on the moon 🌚 with the purpose of getting ready to create a gas station for future trips to Mars. He said that the elements that make up the moon are ideal for the eventual spacecraft to stop there to refuel in order to reach Mars.
He also thinks way down the road that we will begin to colonize Mars. He also talked about trade when it comes to landing on an asteroid. Will the country that gets there first have rights to the entire asteroid or just what they are able to mine.
He then had to answer boring questions on NAFTA, China and TPP.
I played it for my wife, after listening to it in its entirety. I cut the “boring” bits for her 🙂
LOL!
“Yes, Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross is now “Master of The Universe”. How cool is that?”
Love ya, Sundance, but our Wilbur was already Master of the Universe. It’s just now it is official!
Seriously, thanks for posting this. I’d never have seen it otherwise on STORMY-TV.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Incredible!
seriously, can anyone name another Commerce Secretary? (OK, OK, Ron Brown doesn’t count since he was, ahem, “expendable”, so to speak)
There is a lot of extremely valuable junk up in space.
Capture and return it.
Otherwise, knock it down into the atmosphere and it will return naturally.
Lots of gold. Lots and lots of it.
And colorfully!
Dangerous? Well….?
God Almighty, the Creator, Bestower of our freedoms, Giver of Life, may He be blessed, is, was, and will always be “The Master of the Universe,” forever and ever.
Hey wait…I thought Pence was put in charge of Space Exploration…seriously…
Well……another assignment for him on ……”How did that turn out?”
Good for Wilburine…..The Master of the Universe……or to coin a good movie…”the first one..”
“The Guardian of the Galaxy”…….second movie….meh…
Do a search on “space fence” it will blow your mind.
Heinlein smiles.
“Out ride the sons of Terra,
Far drives the thundering jet,
Up leaps a race of Earthmen,
Out, far, and onward yet —”
I’ve been ready to ride the rocket since i was six years old…
Engage!
Btw i browse a lot on websites that discuss Tesla space x et al and the tone towards the president is changing quickly. Specifically the presidents refocus on space and empowering the private sector to actual get stuff done as well as the recent news that China will allow Tesla to build cars and sell in china without having any outside ownership. This is a big deal to see a lot of these people start to understand what hes doing. Good news for him and also that all of these people are starting to get it as well ! Trump is good for the things they are passionate about and not some backwards baffoon but actually quite forward thinking when it comes to tech and space. The right should never cede these grounds to the progressives. We are the ones that like truth and objective facts not them!
Sorry, I read this as “Master of Space and Time”…
This is so cool…POTUS is so heads and shoulders above our illustrious leaders in Congress. I liked when Ross started talking about inspiring young people to get interested in science again….instead of being a lawyer working for social justice or organizing for social justice or climate change. I really feel sorry for all of the people who came of age over the the past 8 years of Obama. They are losers.
