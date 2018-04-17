Advertisements
When I was a kid, one of my favorite books was “Millie’s Book” by Barbara Bush. It was a book about the Bush family’s dog, Millie, and her life in the White House from her POV. I obviously didn’t understand politics or had any thought to them when I was a kid. I just knew Millie and the Bushes in the WH and I loved it.
Dear Barbara, Say Hi to HiLIARy, Muslim Obohole and 100 of their shepards as you rise to a better realm:…watching them descend to HELL. You always were a better human being. As Red Skelton said, Good Night…..and God Bless. With that Irish,Welch, Scottish dialect.
Someone had to….
I have much respect for Mrs Bush being a strong matriarch to her family. I admire that she stayed away from the media, did alot good, She was a woman that put her family first, and it shows. Her husband, and son went to the WH. That was a tough gal which history will judge and tell.
Tucker Carlson was sure asking probing questions about her tonight, from people who were close to her. Known as The Enforcer, apparently. Praying her soul rests with God.
Prayers, indeed for you, Mrs. Bush. You were quite the role model for those of us coming into adulthood while you were in the White House, and beyond.
Rest in Peace.
I’ve been seeing all her negative comments about Trump being repeated on my FB page.
The Trump haters even use her death to hit at him.
Very sad.
When old man Bush was President he made a speech telling America that we are and will be part of the New World Order. He welcomed it. He wanted it. I was astounded.
Now ask me if I feel anything about Barbara Bush’s life or her death. The Bushes were and are part of the Ruling Class where you and I are just slaves to for their “excellent ” rule…. Now I know that we are supposed to be respectful but these Bushes were never respectful of the people. They were part of the obama regime…they laid the groundwork. Never once did Bushes criticize obama…but they criticize the current president. Such Hippocrites…
I hope no one minds if I repost a wonderful story I just heard and had put up on the last page…
Tucker Carlson just had Bill Bennett on, who recounted the perfect incident to match your impressions [of being everone’s Mom]:
He was in an hotel elevator with the first couple, descending down to a motorcade, and it was raining profusely. Mrs. Bush said, “Bill, where’s your raincoat?” Bill, fumbling around said, “Well, I, I left it back in my room.”
Barbara held a forty car motorcade at bay, while she demanded that Bennett go back and fetch that raincoat!
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord
And let perpetual light shine upon her
May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Scripture tells us to pray for the dead.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
