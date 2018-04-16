Monday April 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank you Lord for thinking about me, I’m alive and feeling fine.
A musical sendoff for Art Bell … I believe he used this tune as bumper music and was a favorite of his. It’s a favorite of mine.
https://www.discogs.com/The-Alan-Parsons-Project-Eye-In-The-Sky/release/3156497
I had the good fortune to see Alan Parsons live in a small Jazz Room at Yoshi’s in Oakland a couple years ago. Pretty much the exact same band members as above. Among other tunes, Parsons played the entire I-Robot from beginning to end as a suite … as he intended it. It was brilliant! He and his band were brilliant. I-Robot is a coveted lp by audiophiles because of the incredible quality and detail of the recording. Many top quality remasters and repressings have been made, aimed at the audiophile collector. I happen to own a Classic Records 45rpm test pressing of the lp … which sounds incredible.
Hope this makes you smile Art
The deep dive information on the criminality at the highest offices in our country and the dots being connected by Patriots all over this country is truly amazing to witness. It is coming hard and fast now…like machine gun fire. rat tat tat tat tat tat tat tat.
You can not swing a cat by the tail without hitting another pus fill boil of corruption. It is shocking. (sorry cat lovers !)
This is breaching critical mass…Sweet Justice we are ALL calling your name in UNISON.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well the age-old feuds between Vietnam and China are resurfacing. Hanoi’s had a claim on oil deposits in the Spratly Islands for years now an leased exploration block in an internationalyy recognized Vietnamese economic zone a Spanish firm. The Spanish firm’s permissions were withdrawn by Hanoi after Beijing threatened military actions if the firm dared start to drill.
The more Hanoi democratizes its state the angrier Beijing gets, as Vietnam oooooozes to a more liberal and less Communist/Leninist state China rankles. China tried to invade Vietnam in 1979 and got its ass handed to it – that was one of the things (along with the fall of Russia and its withdrawing from VN) that moved Hanoi closer to the US. Hanoi and DC have even been talking about the US Navy moving back in to some of our old bases – let’s see if China’s poking Hanoi and Trump’s seemingly poking Beijing has us moving VN vet’s grandchildren back into our old hooches.
