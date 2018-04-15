Sunday April 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
duchess01 says:
April 14, 2018 at 9:12 am
Today, Who Will Hear the Divine WARNINGS!?
He Who Has An Ear, Let Him Hear
Noah preached goodness, but men, nonetheless,
Did evil in their lives every day.
They were fully to blame, so God sent rain,
And the flood washed wicked mankind away.
Jonah was sent to relay God’s intent
To destroy Nineveh for their sins.
The Ninevites believed, repented and grieved,
So God didn’t let destruction begin.
Jeremiah wept, but Judah, they kept
Worshipping all the idols they had made.
So God sent the king from Babylon to bring
Judah’s end by the sword and the blade.
God still makes the call, today, to us all,
To turn from our sins and follow Him.
But man makes the choice to not hear His voice,
So our prospect for the future is dim.
“What of you,” I say, “will you hear today,
And repent of your ways and believe”?
You must not ignore His knocks on your door,
So open your heart and receive.
Still Sat here on PST for the cat-lovers. Short clip. Little black cat
Small cat chases coyote across road in front of bus
https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2018/04/12/Small-cat-chases-coyote-across-road-in-front-of-bus/3801523548293/?utm_source=sec&utm_campaign=sl&utm_medium=16
Concurring as a West coaster:
Fernando Sor was a romantic era composer and guitarist, perhaps best known for his studies which are played by guitar students the world over. He also composed a large catalogues of larger, more complex pieces which are also very musical and entertaining. This piece is played on a period instrument, something Sor might have played, a Mirecourt guitar made about 1850.
Happy Equus Caballus Day…Introducing orphan foals to new horses
