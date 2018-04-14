Saturday April 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

61 Responses to Saturday April 14th – Open Thread

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Pray for May. IG Report.

  2. nimrodman says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:17 am

    It’s BATURDAY !!! … no, wait …

  3. nikkichico7 says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:20 am

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Lindee_n/status/984999222926856194/photo/1

    Check out the locations they are striking.

    #Syria #Portals #QAnon #GreatAwakening

    https://mobile.twitter.com/LinWaWa00/status/984969721966678016/photo/1

    Nunya Biznass 🇺🇸WWG1WGA🇺🇸
    Nunya Biznass 🇺🇸WWG1WGA🇺🇸
    @Do_Or_Do_Notty
    Russia moved their warships recently. Upon request. Don’t you think, if these strikes are unwarranted, we would have major Russian resistance? They are allies to Assad and in country by invitation.
    Think people, consider all possible narratives here. #MAGA @POTUS #QAnon
    9:46 PM · Apr 13, 2018

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Today I found some good news:

    Drones Will Now Be Shot Down At Texas NASCAR Events
    https://powernationtv.com/post/drones-will-now-be-shot-down-at-texas-nascar-events

  5. BigMamaTEA says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:41 am

  6. Lucille says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:49 am

    HAPPY CATURDAY!

    Why Does My Cat Sleep With Me? – 5 Reasons You’ll Love to Know

    • nimrodman says:
      April 14, 2018 at 4:40 am

      beautiful. another reason that occurs to me is that if they weren’t living with us, they’d be living with their own cat families and sleeping all balled together. then the corollary is that it’s up to us to make us their family.

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:49 am

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Journal
    Day 2 of a Republican Volunteer

    Today I got a response from the Republican Party, I was asked what my interests and skills are. Gave ’em. Done and sent.

    Wasn’t asked for a resume. It seemed casual. It’s Friday the 13th, President Trump just blew up the chemical weapons in Syria. I think it’s a busy night to be in the Republican party. Probably hear back on Monday.

    Still very excited.

  10. Garrison Hall says:
    April 14, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Happy Caterday Treepers

    If you happen to live somewhere with seasonal changes, September’s changeable weather— slowly but surely edging into fall, is always evocative. Diego Maximo Pujol catches the feeling perfectly in this piece

  11. Lucille says:
    April 14, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Good news….

    Catholic Church Disaffiliates “Catholic” College Hosting Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards
    By Micaiah Bilger – April 13, 2018 | 1:58PM WASHINGTON, DC
    http://www.lifenews.com/2018/04/13/catholic-church-no-longer-recognizes-catholic-college-hosting-planned-parenthood-ceo-cecile-richards/

    • piper567 says:
      April 14, 2018 at 2:11 am

      thanks, nikki…I had to pass a Constitution test before I could graduate from HS.
      No passy, no graduate…no matter GPA.
      And this was in CA.
      Zappa is right.

  13. Garrison Hall says:
    April 14, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Too cute . . .

    • RyderLee says:
      April 14, 2018 at 2:18 am

      Awwww , not for lack of Trying on Puppie’s part ☺
      Thank you for sharing that Garrison Hall 😊
      Sure Enjoy Your Music Selections Also !

  14. sunnydaze says:
    April 14, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Yahoo Email is using some “Oath” thing now that’s blocking many people’s access to their email accounts.

    A few people kindly left links that *might* deal with the problem, earlier- But!- none of ’em solved the problem.

    If anyone has more info about this OR can suggest a really good substitute for Yahoo email….

    Hate to switch, for obvious reasons. But…..if I have to I will.

    Hopefully there’s another way to just get around it.

    Thanks in advance for any and all info you may have.

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 14, 2018 at 1:22 am

  16. Lucille says:
    April 14, 2018 at 1:55 am

    “I’m not one of those complicated, mixed-up cats. I’m not looking for the secret to life… I just go on from day to day, taking what comes.” (Attributed to Frank Sinatra, but this guy claims to have said it first.)

  18. Rynn69 says:
    April 14, 2018 at 2:27 am

    To get our minds of politics I am posting one for the ladies (and the guys too)…IMHO a montage of the best pairs figure skaters ever – Gordeeva and Grinkov:

  19. Miles Rost says:
    April 14, 2018 at 2:29 am

    Famed radio host Art Bell dead at 72. Started Coast to Coast AM and was a big name in overnight broadcasting.

    https://t.co/qJSSPZxfDI

  20. smiley says:
    April 14, 2018 at 3:36 am

    when your kitty comments don’t post

