Friday April 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Praying for MAGA and for God to be glorified.
Friday the 13th. You never know, this may be a good day.
For crossthread42, with best wishes –
One Good Day
Lord, I pray, please make today good,
But let me learn what You know I should.
If You will, take me the easy way
To grow more like You, and not to stray.
These days are hard, feeling empty and sad.
I know you say “Rejoice and be glad”,
But one good day would help lift me up,
Though my woes aren’t one sip from Your cup.
If You do this, I’d be grateful to You,
And even more if, tomorrow too,
You’d let me have a bit of Your peace;
Not very much, just a little surcease.
Cloudy and drear or clear with sunshine,
My focus is wrong, seeing me and mine.
My eyes should always see higher goals;
Not my life here, but “How is my soul?”
Good days and bad are part of Your plan
For my new life, to change my old man.
All the means that You daily employ,
They all will lead to my peace and joy.
Though I pray for a good day or two,
You know the best, just what You should do.
So let my days be Your ways, every one,
‘Cause I trust in You and Your will be done.
BigMamaTEA said:
April 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm
I’d like to add:
God’s Army and the War
We look at the world all around us,
And we see all the evil and say,
There’s a war between men in this world,
The good men fight, keeping evil at bay.
We think there’s a heavy burden on us,
This fight that may engulf you or me,
But the struggle is not against flesh and blood,
Though it’s armies of men that we see.
This war and the armies are much bigger;
But men of this world are not the source.
We fight against powers of this dark world,
And their evil spiritual force.
Elisha, God’s prophet, warned Israel’s king
Of the Arameans plans to attack.
So Aram’s king sent his army at night,
Surrounding Elisha – he’d never get back.
Elisha’s servant rose early that day,
And saw they were trapped, all hemmed in.
“I’m afraid, Elisha, what shall we do?”
Elisha answered, perhaps with a grin:
Don’t be afraid, was what the prophet said,
Those with us are much more than that army.
And Elisha prayed to our and his God,
“O Lord, open his eyes and let him see!”
Then the servant looked, looked up and saw
Hills full of horses, chariots of fire;
A huge army of angels, sent by God,
All protecting Elisha and his squire.
God’s got the power; He’s in control.
His forces will win in this evil war.
All will proceed according to His plan,
With Him, we’ll be victors, and much more.
What shall we say to all of these things?
If God is for us, then who can oppose?
Should we sit back and leave it all to God,
Trusting in His Son, Who died and arose?
We run the race and must fight the good fight,
Strong in the Lord, secure His power.
We are given the full armor of God
To take our stand against evil’s hour.
When evil comes, we’ll wear God’s armor:
The belt of truth buckled around our waist,
The breastplate of righteousness all in place,
Guarded from arrows by the shield of faith.
With readiness from the gospel of peace,
Our feet will be fitted and firmly shod.
All with the helmet of salvation,
And the Spirit’s sword – the Word of God.
With God’s armor, we can take our stand,
And with the strength we get from prayer,
Final victory is ours, glory to God,
And eternal rest in His merciful care.
Amen!
Thank you, BakoCarl…and Big Mama TEA
