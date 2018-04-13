April 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #449

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Our President today revealed something that made me realize that he has Mexico 🇲🇽, Canada 🇨🇦, CoC and RINOs completely defeated when it comes to NAFTA. The longer the negotiations take, the better for us. If they want to end the negotiations to stop the bleeding, the better the deal will be for us.
Sundance shared a thread a week or so ago.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/07/nafta-watch-no-agreement-on-major-issues-after-three-days-of-discussion-between-principals/
In the thread there was a video with a Canadian reporter.
At 1:32 in the clip above, the reporter states that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
Unseen1 shared comments our President made today in his discussion with Republican Governors and Republican Congressional Members. Our President states what the reporter stated, he doesn’t care how long NAFTA takes and here is why:
The question is if the backdoors for china remain open with the agreement still active, and if so, why keep it going
You missed it! Our President biggest concern was stopping the companies from leaving. He has done that!
The Tax Reform Bill was a disaster for Mexico, Canada and the EU. With deregulation and our energy explosion coupled with a 21% Corporate Tax Rate and 100% expensing, companies are and will continue to flood back into the US.
At some point, Mexico and Canada won’t have businesses to do trade through NAFTA because we are back to MADE IN AMERICA!
Morning Flep, The tax reform bill for Businesses are permanent right? Only ours will expire in couple of years?
They are good for 8 years but for corporations it is permanent!
TRUST THE PLAN!
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/trump-says-tax-cuts-allow-workers-to-pocket-more.amp?__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
Trump’s speech came amid surging optimism among American manufacturers thanks to the after-effects of the GOP’s recently-implemented tax reform law. More than 93% of manufacturers have a positive outlook on their company’s prospects in the U.S. economy – the second-highest level ever recorded by the National Association of Manufacturers – its most recent quarterly survey revealed.
Meanwhile, optimism among small manufacturers was at its highest level ever recorded throughout the survey’s 20 year history; 94.5% of companies reported that they were positive about their future.
Wage growth among those manufacturers surveyed also rose at the fastest pace in 17 years.
The survey showed that manufacturers expected full-time employment to increase by 2.9% on average over the next year, an all-time high by the survey’s standards. Companies also said capital investments are likely to rise by 3.9% over the next 12 months, while inventories are expected to rise by 1.7%.
Excellent post! No denying it.
Low infos are not involved. Clueless due to our msm tds eejits!
Comey says Trump is like a mob boss. No, if he was a mob boss, Comey and his friends would be protecting him.
Or joe, they’d be sleeping with the fishes.
Ah, the old “cement shoes”. Good point, there is no trail of dead bodies in Trump’s past like there in in the Clintons’ past. Now, there is a real crime family.
President wouldn’t be a mob boss if the FBI wasn’t a mob. President Trump is going to have fun on twitter during Comey’s book tour.
jk : Or hiding behind mattresses !
The Comey “Bombshells”, made me scoff. I could see myself reacting as Trump did to the dossier, out of concern/empathy for my wife. They still have proven nothing and the dossier has been acknowledged as false by some on the team that worked on it. Small Hands? Long Tie? Natural hair? What I have read makes Comey sound unstable and I can’t imagine his editors even bothering to publish. My take? Don’t even take time to blink — we have MAGA to accomplish.
Truly most edifying gossip from Mr. Sanctimonious himself. As someone once said, “that’s it?”.
Help Scott register voters if you can!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wish we could clone more Scotts. Organizing and putting feet on the ground has to be exhausting. He’s an energizer bunny.
We need to stay out of TPP. It can’t just be tweaked. That’s what Hillary claimed she would do – tweak it a little. It is an antidemocratic, opaque, sovereignty-surrendering step toward world government. The president shouldn’t even consider it.
Simply saying he’ll consider buys PT some space. To borrow from fle above, he can review and/or negotiate forever. Just had to watch Kudlow on Dobbs tonight to see that that’s the plan.
President Trump plans to pardon Scooter Libby, former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney convicted in 2007 of lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice. Very interesting.
FBI has been lying for all these years and they are still doing! We the citizens lying to FBI is criminal! FBI lying is lifestyle of FBI!
Never understood why PT didn’t pardon. Must be a back story. Maybe it will come out.
Should have read P Bush
Today, I’ve been thinking about how fortunate we are that President Trump is so strong and tough.
He has a majority party in the House and Senate that actively work to handicap his Administration. He has an opposition party, who along with their lawless thugs in the DOJ, FBI and the various intelligence agencies who are constantly trying to tear him down. He has a world-wide propaganda system of media-rats that report lie after lie about him, his family and associates. They report lies because they don’t want to report the truth of all the great things President Trump has accomplished.
A normal person would not be able to withstand all that crap. A normal person would not have tried to get the job. President Trump downgraded his life to become President. He didn’t need it, he did it for We the People. He is getting NOTHING from the job other than misery.
Every citizen of the USA is fortunate that President Trump is in office. He has accomplished more than any President in a bit over a year with his own party and the criminal opposition party working against him. I cannot imagine how great things would be if President Trump was, like every President before him, allowed to do the job without outrageous interference.
All these attacks against President Trump need to end, not only for the sake of the USA but for the world.
Since he hasn’t been able to lay a glove on the President, I see Mr Mueller has decided to turn his investigation into “Entertainment Tonight.”
Where is our Attorney General? It’s one thing for bad things to be going on, it’s another thing for the guy ostensibly in charge to be silent. I consider myself a patient man. It’s April. When I see scorched-earth tactics like raiding the office and home of a private attorney to the President of the United States, my word. Talk about lack of respect. How long can this madness go on? Somebody needs to put a stop to it. From the minute President Trump was sworn in he’s had a taxpayer-funded mutiny being waged without a shred of evidence that a crime has been committed. That’s inconceivable. I agree with Joe diGenova. It’s time to fire some people. Sessions is the man whose shoulders that falls on. Step up, you puny little coward and do your job.
We’ve come to a sorry state of affairs when we, the public et. al., can’t trust the government bureaucracy we pay for ! While a lot of the reputation the FBI was bestowed ‘ early-on’ by the media was bogus, succeeding generations of agents worked damn hard to live up to it and make it an institutional reality. Sorry to see its latest generation burning down truth’s edifice !
