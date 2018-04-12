April 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #448

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
You mean Doug Schoen the Democrat and Clinton supporter?
Varney has him on all the time..
“… they will be COMING”
As if the media has a clue what that means for Russia (“get ready”) in terms of what, where, when, why, who or how.
“UNPREDICTABLE”
Please don’t get suckered into a fight with Syria – this is a set up. Get out and stay out now!
Nope….
I don’t understand why POTUS feels the need to praise this guy. Anyone have a clue?
Because everyone KNOWS Ryan is an A$$, so there’s no need for Trump to say it?
sunny I bet somebody wrote that tweet for him.
Its called ‘damning with faint praise ‘ !!
No but seem same thing said by Rush, Hannity, and some others. Basically agreeing why he is leaving and wishing him well. Coordinated response across conservative media tells me there is a method to it all.
He’s taking the lumps out.
Out of respect for the man. Respect is not often seen today.
The man?
Yeah, you know, him, his effort etc.
Trump ONLY lays into someone when there’s a YUGE and TIMELY UPSIDE.
• Never stoop to the level of a LOSER’s Station or M.O.
• Never interfere with a LOSER on his way out.
interesting, isn’t it…
POTUS’ tweet of Ryan’s not running for re-election
went out more than two hours
BEFORE Ryan tweeted he will not be running in November
“We’re with you, Paul [Nehlan?]”
Uh, no. Nehlen has voiced support for some Bad Thought people. Nehlen is unelectable.
Because he is a gentleman…
However Ryan did not mention the President once in his speech…
So who is the better man?
Ryan…like a school in the summer time….no class
OK, Gunny – I can live with your analysis…..thanks.
Ryan leaving is the best republican news I have heard all week. The only better news if he hadn’t had republicans to leave in the first place.
Well, I’m probably way off base but just for S’s & G’s:
“he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question.” I could say the same for Obama. He too left a legacy of achievement. It’s being erased by MAGA as rapidly as possible thank goodness.
“We are with you Paul!” Great decision, Paul, don’t let the door hit you on the way out!
I see folks interpret the all knowing “Q” on here all the time. Just thought I would share a bit of my “T” decoding skills tonight!
You can disagree with Paul Ryan politically, as do I, without denying his obvious accomplishments with the 14 House budget allocations passed, the Obamacare legislation passed, and the tax reduction package passed. It is not necessary to disparage the man, in my opinion. He is getting out of the race.
Trump Retweet:
Ultimately, this EO will be a $700 billion solution. Don’t underestimate it.
I only like three of these people……the rest, not so much.
I only like about one and a half.
Trump, Pence, and Scalise…right? Hehehehehe….
Opening Monolog
Dershowitz and
Joe DiGenova
. https://youtu.be/T4DEei2OL5U
Hmmmm….Huma lookin a little worn out…is the picture recent?
She’s had her hair cut
No, that is old. Her hair is much longer now. That is just a bad photo anyway, not that she’s very attractive. Big mouth – wayyyyyy too much lipstick.
Man…so, Huma stays married to Anthony to keep him from ratting her out from the pressure from the Prosecutor. Hillary is roasting all her ‘dearly beloveds’. Bet she rues the day she went and met William Jefferson, huh?
Yet fuel prices are trending much higher…
Running – I was just going to say the same thing. I about choked today when I saw the price of a gallon – $2.77 for regular here in Utah at Costco. That is up .40 from last week! What is going on?
As the economy picks up, so will demand and hence price (simplified). When it cratered under Obama, so was the economy.
Latest excuse I heard was that Fed regs require a different mixture for summer fuel. Not all refineries can process that mixture so some have to shut down at this time of year, the reducing supply while demand increases, bringing higher prices.
Or so I heard.
Thank you, Venezuela.
The usual ‘summer rise” in fuel prices . It happens for two reasons; 1) Refineries have to transition from ‘winter fuel ‘ to ‘summer fuel ‘ ( two distinct chemical compositions) with all the EPA regs they have to comply with in the process . 2) All the little indians speculating in the energy market are lining up early deliveries of this fuel betting on harvesting a profit on a pump price rise . FWIW, refineries haven’t a throttle . They run – or they don’t – and they need to run – and sell their product(s) in order to pay for that supertanker load of contracted oil tying up at the discharge pier.
Well, I hope gas prices go down soon. Right now they are 2.77 – 2.79 per gallon.
Very thankful that Sundance put up the Dershowitz/DiGenova comments from Hannity tonight. Watching them now.
Just want to encourage everyone to share these segments with everyone you know, especially with those who are on the fence. These are two Alpha Level lawyers who are brilliant communicators and they cannot be credibly challenged on their reputation or knowledge.
We are now in a total propaganda war. The next step in this fight, and likely the final meaningful step, is to utterly discredit Mueller’s investigation and all of his potential witnesses, Including Mueller himself, Comey, McCabe and so forth.
The two people who will lead this communications strategy are Dershowitz and DiGenova. That is why the president is working with them (or at least meeting with them), to help coordinate the effort. Also key is Jonathan Turley, the law professor.
Thus, we must work to get as many eyeballs and as much support for these men’s opinions as we can get. Once we shift the public opinion completely against Mueller and his renegades, the Democrats will be forced to abandon the coupists or else face electoral disaster.
Every one of us can play a part in this. Like the videos with these men in them, comment on them, share them on social media, show them to your friends.
Once we win this battle, the war is essentially over. This is where we can end Mueller’s witch hunt and clear the path for Trumpism. For good.
Exactly MAG we must all Stick/Work together and power through this nonsense by Mueller/RR/SC……. We will win if we do.
This is the last fight, MM. It is.
The left knows it, too, that is why they are trying to mobilize the astroturf protests to “save” Rosenstein.
This is it. It’s judgment day.
We win this, it’s over. All over.
I am generally supportive of President Trump and the making America great agenda. But this deep state enticement for a military ‘operation’ in Syria is bad news for the United States. Notice how they don’t call it war anymore. It’s called an ‘action’ or operation.
We used to have a Department of War. Now they call it the Department of Defense.
If we’re supposedly defending the US, why are we attacking people in Syria? Like the war in Vietnam, none of this is about defending America. It’s about doing what the Deep State military industrial complex wants. It’s about furthering globalist plans.
I just hope Trump side steps this Deep State death trap.
-Ben Garrison
Who says the US is going to do anything? Trump never tweeted that *we* would be taking out Gas Killing Assad. And Syria is a distraction. The mullahs in Iran are going down in flames very soon.
If Trump has taught you anything, it’s strategy and keeping your enemies guessing.
Exactly, Mike.
Yes… none of us know what is happening or going to happen.
Mr. TW was watching ABC news tonight (no comment) while I fixed dinner. Heard them doing a report on the President’s Syria/Russian tweet. They were reporting on his campaign remarks saying you should never announce your plans to your enemy ahead of time. Then the reporter went on to comment how Trump had violated that and had now given Russia (et al) time to prepare for our attack…yada, yada, yada.
So I went over to hubby and said, “See, that’s where people are missing it. Go back to what he said during the campaign. Then read his tweet again. Now you know what he is not going to do.”
That’s my take on it…and I’m sticking with it.
They need to just keep watching that right hand. Never mind the left.
PDJT said that he would never telegraph our militaries plans so I take his tweet as misdirection done on purpose….
True enough. In classic military terms, what Trump’s doing is called the “Strategy Of The Indirect Approach”. Its fundamental characteristic is convincing your enemy that you’re going to do one thing . . . and then move on him from a completely unexpected manner and direction. If the Russians and Syrians aren’t suspicious about Trump’s bragging about hitting them with missiles, they should be. Knowing Trump (and Mattis, especially) they most likely have something vary different from what they’re talking about planned. We’ll see. . .
Amen Ben!!!
The Star of David imagery is wrong and shameful.
Why?
If I recall correctly, Israel was bombing Syria just a few nights ago… chomping at the bit to get the US military involved…
And wasn’t it Gen Wesley Clarke who said
“… So I came back to see him a few weeks later, and by that time we were bombing in Afghanistan. I said, “Are we still going to war with Iraq?” And he said, “Oh, it’s worse than that.” He reached over on his desk. He picked up a piece of paper. And he said, “I just got this down from upstairs” — meaning the Secretary of Defense’s office — “today.” And he said, “This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.” I said, “Is it classified?” He said, “Yes, sir.” I said, “Well, don’t show it to me.” And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, “You remember that?” He said, “Sir, I didn’t show you that memo! I didn’t show it to you!”
Me, too – Ben, me too….thanks for the post, Citizen.
Here’s a blurb from an article with a nasty attitude toward President Trump, but good assessment about the upcoming House elections:
According to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which analyzes political races nationwide, 96 congressional seats are in play. Of those, 80 are now held by Republicans, and only 16 by Democrats.
Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to win control of the House. David Wasserman, Cook’s House analyst, said 21 Republican-held seats are considered true tossups — that is, most likely to change hands — while only two Democratic seats are so described. On Wednesday, Ryan’s district was moved from “solid” to “leaning” Republican, a reflection of the uncertainty after his announcement.
Republicans have watched as a succession of their candidates have been walloped in formerly safe seats, the latest in a House special election in a Pennsylvania district that had gone for Trump by nearly 20 points.
Wasserman called Ryan’s announcement “a deep blow to his party’s morale in its uphill efforts to hold the House majority.”
But Republican strategist Alice Stewart said that in an election likely to be dominated by Democratic aspersions on Trump and Republican warnings against returning House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) to the speakership, the impact of Ryan’s departure may be minimal.
“People are reading too much into his departure,” she said. “People are trying to create palace intrigue where there’s not any.”
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-ryan-retires-20180411-story.html
The LA Times, like all fake media, are getting ahead of themselves. After the 24,000 sealed criminal cases are unsealed, there may be a whole lot of Democrats facing indictment and jail time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
On a positive note, you may need some of this handy.
When it comes to this 24 hr a day news cycle it is almost five years until the mid-terms. Sit back and pop your bubble-gum.
NO ONE voted for a Congressional Republican “cuz Ryan”.
Nope.
Remember when the Dems had like an 18-point edge or so on the generic ballot?
This is fantasy land stuff. And it’s going to end soon, and end badly for the left.
Two weeks until Arizona. There will be much less “blue wave” talk after that, I think. And much more “no, it didn’t mean anything!” discussions following it.
2 seats have flipped since Trump took office.
* Roy Moore (accused pedophile late in campaign; bad candidate; super turnout, including among blacks in the race with heavy help from outside the state)
* Conor Lamb (narrowly won in a district that’s like +50K registered Dems; ran as pro-gun and personally against abortion, etc).
That’s not nearly enough for the left. And Trump has only begun to go on offense.
The midterms are going to be heavily about illegal immigration. A winning issue for the GOP. And they may also be about impeaching Trump, which is not looking like a good issue for the Dems.
With Ryan stepping aside today, this could be the left’s and the media’s high water mark. I believe it likely will be that.
Things look like they will shift soon. Starting in Arizona in about two weeks.
Keep on calling for impeachment, Guys. “Please don’t you throw me in that briar patch!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
* In December 2017 (Roy Moore time), Dems had an 18 point lead in the Congressional generic ballot
* In February 2018, the GOP had a lead on the generic ballot
That’s how much and how fast things can shift.
Unless Mueller gives the Dems a miracle, things are about to dramatically and fully shift away from the Democrats. That is my prediction.
And it will begin in Arizona in two weeks. The media knows this is coming, and they are trying to spin things now before Arizona.
Ryan retiring is likely the “best” news that the left and the media are likely to get about the midterms from this point forward, until and unless Mueller saves them.
Links to this information
Dems lead by 18 points on generic ballot in Dec 2017
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/365807-cnn-poll-dems-lead-by-18-points-on-generic-2018-ballot
GOP leads on generic ballot in Feb 2018
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/14/2018-midterm-elections-republicans-take-lead-on-a-generic-ballot.html
Unless Mueller saves them or the market is tanked, the Dems are going to be in a world of hurt come November, I believe.
Facts on the ground shift polls.
The reason for the massive shift on the generic ballot between Dec 2017 and Feb 2018 was primarily the tax cut bill getting passed and people starting to realize that they were going to get money back.
When the Coup Indictments start to come down, you will see more shifts towards the GOP.
When Trump starts hammering Illegal Immigration into the ground, you will see more shifts to the GOP.
And so forth. This is what you can do when you have power and your foes have none.
Unless Mueller hits a home run and/or the market tanks, the Dems are going to be in bad shape heading towards November. They’ve used up almost all their ammo, and are now praying for Rosenstein and the Cohen raid to re-supply their spent munitions.
Good luck with that.
Clinton advises Pompeo to stop ‘purge’ at State Dept.
Clinton said during an event in Michigan that she warned Pompeo against a “purge” of experienced administration officials when he called her recently.
“I told him that I thought he should take a hard look at retaining career diplomats who could advise him. Because you never know what might happen. You never know where the next hot spot or crisis will happen,” Clinton said.
The Senate will begin confirmation hearings for Pompeo on Thursday.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/382714-clinton-advised-pompeo-to-stop-the-purge-of-state-dept#
As if anyone ever needed her advice.
Whatever she said, I’d do the exact opposite.
Maybe that was his strategy, to find out which people she thought he should keep. Then he’d know who exactly to fire.
Linda, I hope you are right on this. Otherwise, I am very disappointed that he even called the beast.
I find it extremely interesting that he called her in first place. Hmmmm
Does the article really say he called her tho? Sounds like it was unsolicited advice at one of her bookstore or Costco talks.
Can’t read the article, cuz….I don’t care. (so I may be wrong and you may be right)
OMG. He DID call her. I’m too tired.
Who the hell is stupid enough to want Ms. Hillary’s opinion on anything? Pompeo, apparently. Unless she’s lying. Who knows.
He’s not stupid. First in class at west point. Like I said interesting.
Who knows if he really did call her…Hillary’s memory is very faulty and known to be delusional :)!
Pompeo’s been prepping for tomorrow’s confirmation hearing. That included calling and talking to every living former SoS.
🙄😆😎
Pompeo called her???????
What reason does Pompeo have for calling Hillary Clinton? Just a friendly chat about the grandkids? Yoga?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s really good at knowing how to lie…..and cheat, and steal, and get people killed.
OMG! Of course she did! If he takes her advice, he is a fool! Why would he even call her???? This really bothers me, frankly.
Just curious since this is out there also. Significant problem or not for Pompeo?
“CIA Director Mike Pompeo did not disclose last year that he owned a business linked to a Chinese government-owned company, McClatchy reported.
Pompeo — who was recently nominated by Trump to be secretary of State — failed to disclose his business’ ties to a Chinese government oil and gas company in the questionnaire he was required to fill out to be confirmed as CIA director by the Senate.
That omission could be an issue for him during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday to be secretary of State.
Senators did not bring up his links to the Chinese government during his confirmation to be CIA director last year. He was confirmed by a 66-32 vote, with 14 Democrats voting in favor of his confirmation.
Pompeo will need at least a few Democrats to support his confirmation. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has opposed his nomination, and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) will not be present for the vote as he continues receiving cancer treatment.
Democrats who supported his CIA nomination last year — especially those who are vulnerable in the upcoming midterm election — are rethinking whether they will support Pompeo this time around and could hinder his confirmation.”
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/382765-pompeo-failed-to-disclose-ownership-in-business-connected-to-china
Never saw this vid before of Trump leaving JFK to meet with Obama, just after he was elected in Nov. ’16. The Fire and Rescue Teams gave him a water cannon salute.
If anyone knows who this pianist is, please tell me!
Here is the website for the R who’s running in Ryan’s WI. district. I’m not from there, so there may be more:
People need to rally ’round someone up there- get the ball rolling!
https://nickpolceforcongress.com
I said this recently and will repeat it again now: we could be just a few weeks away from firmly establishing the fundamentals for holding the Congress in November. We still have to hold down Mueller, of course, and any potential October Surprise from him. But we have a couple of major things that are in process this month that could significantly alter the landscape and narrative in our favor.
1. GET POMPEO CONFIRMED
Once Pompeo is confirmed, Team Trump is pretty much entirely formed. We will still need to get in Jackson and Haspel, but the core elements are there and real Trumpism is set to take place fully. The left will no longer have the ability to halt our march via hearings or anything else. In addition to this, we need to retain Pruitt.
2. WIN ARIZONA SPECIAL ELECTION
We’re looking good on early returns (mail in ballots, I think) in Arizona, it seems. If we get a strong hold there, this disrupts the Blue Wave narrative and it’s one more step to dispiriting the left and altering the narrative in our favor.
3. WIN TRAVEL BAN CASE IN SCOTUS
The court will begin hearing one of the travel ban cases on April 25, I believe. Not sure how long it will take to resolve the case (when a decision might come). But showing the left that none of their frivolous lawsuits sent by activist judges to SCOTUS will impede Trump will be a massive dispiriting moment to the left. They know this, which is why goofballs like Brennan are signing on to SCOTUS briefs to try to get SCOTUS to rule against Trump.
4. KNOCK DOWN COMEY AND MUELLER FURTHER
This should be very much aided by the pending IG report, as well as by getting people like Dershowitz and DiGenova in front of as many cameras as possible.
Getting positive results on these 4 matters will be a large boost for the morale of our side, and an enormous psychological blow to the left. The left is reeling right now. Stumbling around. Looking for sustenance to sustain them. Hence the “rally to save Rosensetin” astroturf events and such.
We can land big blows to their psyche starting this month. And the more that we do this, the easier November is going to be.
We are much closer to the goal than many people realize, and much closer than the left will admit or than the media will concede.
Win April, set up the final victory in November.
Good thoughts, MAG – let’s hope they turn into reality….
We’re on our way, Wiser. Things should get clearer in Arizona two weeks from now.
Thanks for the kind words!
The guy is fearless. When everyone in DC was rushing to a camera to praise the holy saint Mueller last year, he was on TV giving his opinion of the opposite. Now every warning he gave has come to pass. Very intriguing hearing him explain how Mueller stacked DC with sycophants. FBI may be the worse decision made by congress over the past however many years. Now they are an internal domestic spy operation thanks to 911, dubya, and Mueller.
He paraphrased Eric Holder making some comment about he was sure that Mueller could get something on President Trump: I have not seen that comment, but if it was made, everyone should be made aware that Holder is putting into words exactly the attitude with which Dirty Cop and his small group are going about this “investigation.”
I have never heard a politician speak truths that I’d already come to believe on my own, like Donald Trump has. I have never seen anyone tweak the Establishment like he has, and I have never seen anyone with the absolute brass balls he has. He stands up to them every day, brushing off the mud they sling. Mud that sends lesser men home.
If it’s time to fire someone he will do it without hesitation and come out smelling like a rose.
So quit being pussies and hold the line.
Great post Westernwhere!! Hold the line! Exactly!!
He is changing the course of American history, probably world history, from ruin to a truly unlimited future for all of those who want it.
He’s doing it with a skeleton staff and making these supposed unstoppable globalist a-holes look like chumps.
It’s only day 448. This is truely amazing to witness. I feel blessed.
Paul Ryan’s Globalist Legacy: Ignoring America’s Working Class at the Behest of Billionaire Koch Brothers/
by JOHN BINDER11 Apr 2018Washington, D.C.2,998
“As House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) announced that he will retire from public office after his last term in the House, the leader of the globalist wing of the Republican Party is set to leave behind a legacy that ignored America’s working and middle class, while serving up an agenda favored by billionaires Charles and David Koch.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/11/paul-ryans-globalist-legacy-ignoring-americas-working-class-at-the-behest-of-billionaire-koch-brothers/
Ryan has absolutely no interest in America/MAGA. He is a globalist PURE/SIMPLE.
His alignment with the KOCH brothers speaks volumes. It’s ALL ABOUT THE MONEY.
I will NEVER TRUST “Lyin Ryan.” Article below really spells out his AGENDA. SOB.
For the past 30 years, excluding our President Trump, we would have been better off just picking three or four random people off the street to run the country.
Some reason dubya keeps playing over and over in my head. What an absolute cluster F he came up with. It was bad enough that plenty of white Christian Americans ran to the polls to vote for the catalyst to the war against them. Patriotic act, FISA expansion, trillions in money wasted, perpetual war and too many of our men and women gone or suffering as a direct result. We are still in Afghanistan really?
Here is a great read on McCain’s heroes otherwise known as terrorists funded by CIA to prompt regime change, White Hats.
https://disobedientmedia.com/2017/01/us-supported-syrian-white-helmets-involved-with-war-crimes-committed-by-rebel-groups/
Point of strategy from the Trump White House and communications team. Glad they have done this.
The White House, since the Cohen raid, has worked to minimize any comments regarding Mueller, Rosenstein and the Russia and related investigations. Sanders is giving incredibly short answers to queries of this nature in recent WHPB sessions. The goal is to give no heat or light to the subject at all, while focusing full attention on the business of the people.
While doing this, Trump surrogates such as DiGenova are going on shows like Hannity and tearing Mueller, Rosenstein and the rest of the coupists to shreds.
I call this the “high/low” strategy. You have to White House stay “high” (above it all) while your surrogates go “low” (negative) on your foes.
I’m very glad the White House is doing this. Sound strategy.
The left is also doing this, with people like Obama staying “high” while useful idiots like Comey go “low” (Trump the mob boss). But, as we’ve seen, the coupists have been backed down significantly on Twitter. Figures such as Brennan have been blasted for their threats against Trump.
The left is running out of front men and rhetorical space. Hannity and Dershowitz were shaming Comey tonight for his calling Trump a mob boss. Who is this dirty cop to call the president of the United States a mob boss?
The White House and their allies are on track here. We just need to knock Comey down now and keep the Cohen raid outrage going. Soon, we’ll be where we want to be in this tug-of-war PR battle.
