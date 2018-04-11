Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – April 11th, 3:30pm Livestream…

Posted on April 11, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday April 11th.  Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – April 11th, 3:30pm Livestream…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s