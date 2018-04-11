Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – April 11th, 3:30pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday April 11th. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
sic em…….
After yesterday, enough is enough.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/remove-april-ryans-white-house-press-credentials
Why? Whenever she opens her mouth people get aware of the ludicrousness of the liberal mob.
At this point, if someone is not aware of the lucridity (Yay! I made a new word.) of the liberal mob, then there is no hope that they will ever become aware.
I think that would be a bad move.
April is always on the race card, this would play right into her hands.
Race,race,race
Now dumping Acosta is my choice.
Arrogant and disrespectful towards the President every chance he gets.
