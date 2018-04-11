April 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #447

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Remember these names…
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-republicans-trump-firing-mueller-20180410-story.html
Nothing would make me happier than seeing Gohmert replace that phony Cornyn.
Fire his ass and Rosenstein, too. Then we can sie everything out in the senate if they try to impeach. Let’s have the battle.
Air everything out in the senate.
No let’s don’t do that. That’s as crazy of an idea as I’ve ever seen on these pages. There are trillions of dollars at stake.
How can he defend our country if we won’t even let him defend himself? I say bring everything out in the daylight, whatever it takes. Declassify everything, make an address to the nation laying the truth out in great detail, do something. It’s time to stop cowering and really fight back.
Does anybody know the veracity of this story? IS there any credibility to this?
https://truepundit.com/trump-reportedly-considering-firing-rod-rosenstein-over-handling-of-mueller-probe/
Yes, fire his ass!
To me the level of veracity is in the headline, “Reportedly Considering”. I should think the President “considers” all kinds of actions. That doesn’t mean he will take them. He might. He might not. Who are the sources for the article? They aren’t named.
In summary, the article is credible (on a technicality), but there’s no solid information. It consists of speculations, backed by theories justifying the guesses.
MAGA!
FYI, The_Donald now has, in full swing, a sister sub:
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Congress where they discuss, in detail, regional elections, local stuff and National stuff that effects local stuff.
much info on Candidates, and I just noticed a list of States/offices which have NO Republicans running…although we know, as do they, some of this is bc of incumbency.
Worth a look if you haven’t seen it.
Anything interest you, I encourage you to check out comments.
Warning; I assume the dicey language.
For those of you unfamiliar with The_Donald, they are all aggressively pro-Trump, and do not tolerate Anything negative ab the President.
I look at this Panda 🐼 the same way I look at Rocket 🚀 Man. Rocket Man probably can’t believe that with everything he has done since the Olympics, the MAXIMUM PRESSURE CAMPAIGN has not let up one bit. That is why I feel confident that not only will North Korea denuclearize but just as important, the Korean War will be concluded.
Xi can continue to play his games. I remember all those signing ceremonies when our President was there in November. Our President said all the right things but look what he has done since.
232 on Steel and Aluminum, 301 on Intellectual Property, $150 billion dollars of proposed tariffs (25% on many Chinese products), told China to scratch our Bald Eagle’s ass when it came to 5G, currently 3 Carrier Groups in the South China Sea and Japan is NOW an offensive military again (first time since WWI).
Our Lion 🦁 may have given the Panda a path on his back but his actions tell me Xi will see that the ways of the previous administrations are LONG GONE!
AMERICA FIRST IS HIS CREED!
Love these great young men. Good examples – way better than some “professional” athletes we know, right?
Many of them are part of Generation Z!
Yes! We have some great people coming up!
We really do!
Thank you Fle. Proof that God answers prayer, isn’t this the protection we’ve been asking for. Yep!
Go to @12:30 on this vid (the last minute) to see them praying for our President. Wish I liked football, I’d definitely follow these guys if I did!
Wow thanks for sharing that!
So glad I found it! It’s very inspiring and moving.
It’s really cool if you go full screen. You can see one guy come over from the right and ask him if he wants to be prayed for, then they all gather around.
These guys are wonderful! God Bless ’em!
Aha! I see him now, thx. Look at that wonderful young man he sure was being a prayer warrior. I loved the look (kinda lik– ‘am I really doing this’—is how I read it) on his face when he approached the President. Also the little pat on the back when prayer ended. WOW! What a fine young man. May God continue to guide his steps.
And how wonderful that at that prayerful moment “Stars and Stripes” playing in the background. Perfection!!
OMGoodness! I have chills!!! thx Sunnydaze ❤ That glorious moment seems to be impromptu… the Holy Spirit in action…of course.
To God be the glory, amen
This has made my day!!! thx again. I will viewing many more times.
Uplifting…..
That was so worth it. Nice nightcap. Thanks
Thanks. I needed that before bedtime. It was a beautiful gesture on their part.
Rand Paul Roasts Bob Mueller For Abusing His Authority, Calls Cohen Raid A ‘Great Overstep’
The bureaucracy has drawn its swords ! IMO unlikely they’ll be returned to the sheath unblooded ! Americans are now in a knife fight; from the D.C. swamp to small town America . And Sen. Rand Paul just unloaded a mega-shovel of BS on Conservative America with his statement defending the current state of popular media bias .
Bill Hemmer looks exhausted. A good man, a fair reporter.
Earlier CTH threads tonight…
It was brutal out there. Tsunami of emotions. Lotta good people out on the ledge tonight.
Oh Ye of little faith.
Gestapo Chief Müller crossed a red line with Cohen. I wonder if Müller fantasizes turning Cohen into a soap bar?
Mueller played his last poker hand.
The emperor has no clothes……bring eye bleach 🙂
This cartoon: My dream come true.
not with the Deep State or the MSM.
As the world is consumed by Mueller, the following two things occurred today chocking illegals and causing many to eventually leave!
From the article linked above:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is temporarily shutting down a taxpayer-funded advice service for the huge numbers of illegal migrants who drive down blue-collar wages throughout the United States, according to the Washington Post.
The program, dubbed the Legal Orientation Program, paid various left-wing groups to provide immigration-court advice to migrants, according to the Washington Post. The program helped roughly 53,000 migrants during 2017, the Post said.
The shutdown spotlights the administration’s efforts to reform the nation’s business-oriented immigration system, which annually delivers at least one million additional cheap workers and taxpayer-aided consumers to businesses, and up to one million government-dependent voters to the Democratic Party.
From the article linked above:
Agencies should also adopt policies to ensure that only eligible persons receive benefits and enforce all relevant laws providing that aliens who are not otherwise qualified and eligible may not receive benefits.
Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretaries shall each submit a report to the President, through the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, that:
states how their respective agencies are complying with 8 U.S.C. 1611(a), which provides that an alien who is not a “qualified alien” as defined by 8 U.S.C. 1641 is, subject to certain statutorily defined exceptions, not eligible for any Federal public benefit as defined by 8 U.S.C. 1611(c);
fle…you are one busy guy!!
Thanks a bunch!!
The Uniparty speaks through Ben Sasse (aka rectal ventriloquy).
LikeLiked by 1 person
remember Gab.ai is displaying a mechanism for transferring FB data to Gab.
Allowing your enemy to have the authority to use the power of law to unfairly prosecute you for nothing is almost as crazy as allowing illegal aliens to enter the country and vote in our elections.
Can the President (Trump) appoint his own special counsel? Maybe to investigate Mueller and DOJ?
ATT’N Viktor Orban fans:
Over at Gates of Vienna, if you scroll all the way to the bottom, there is new video having to do with the election…from Hungary.
Dan Bongino’s podcast was outstanding today, particularly his rant at the end. I highly recommend it.
Andrew McCarthy piece from yesterday regarding the Cohen raid and the Stormy matter:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/04/the-cohen-searches-and-trumps-de-mini-mess/
He suggests that the issue is not a grand one as regards potential campaign violations. However, he also feels that in order for Trump to succeed in such a case, Trump would best be served by showing contrition about the supposed payment.
Of course, Trump showing contrition about such a supposed payment means Trump would have to admit the payment took place. And that would additionally entail the presumption that the encounter took place.
It’s a good piece from a former federal prosecutor who knows the territory.
We’ve been swallowed in a sea of emotion the last 24 hours. McCarthy does a good job of stepping outside such feelings-based analysis.
I don’t care if Trump had an encounter or not. Means nothing to me. If the American people got over “grab them by the p,” hard to see that such an encounter would change their sentiments towards the president much. Particularly in this post-Clinton world.
i don’t care either, but she is such a germ laden scuz
Another interesting piece on the Syrian crisis. What happens next will be telling in many ways!
I don’t necessarily believe this, but here’s a thought exercise:
If you wanted to flush out and catch whoever is falsifying chemical attacks in Syria (assuming for the purpose of the exercise that they are fake), how would you go about doing so?
Would you make noise about pulling forces out of Syria, watch and see what happens, then make bellicose threats to retaliate while you completed your investigation?
I have no idea what’s really going on, I don’t know jack about Syria, but it sure seems to me like a lot of people want to keep us in the Syrian conflict for no logical reason that I can see.
Jonathon Turley said tonight that it wouldn’t matter if Trump fired Mueller, Rosenstein,and Sessions because Mueller handed over the “case” more or less to the NY DA… Trump can’t fire them, so that is why Mueller did it…
What a rollercoaster ride! Nunes knows it’s a matter of timeliness. They have to act fast against the other team.
How fast can Rosenstein be impeached if he doesn’t deliver the goods?
