Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Senate Testimony – 2:15pm Livestream

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be appearing before a joint hearing with the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. The structural reasoning -as sold by media- surrounds social media privacy, and the use and abuse of user data. However, Democrats are also planning to use this testimony to prove that Facebook allowed Russian operatives to elect Donald Trump. Anticipated start time 2:15pm EST.

POTUS Trump Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link

Advertisements