Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Senate Testimony – 2:15pm Livestream

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be appearing before a joint hearing with the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. The structural reasoning -as sold by media- surrounds social media privacy, and the use and abuse of user data. However, Democrats are also planning to use this testimony to prove that Facebook allowed Russian operatives to elect Donald Trump. Anticipated start time 2:15pm EST.
POTUS Trump Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link
#i_left_facebook_before_it_was_cool
What a farce-waste of time!
Face time for the Senate to preen and strut in front of the T Vee.
Today’s Hearing is brought to you by…..both the Senate Judiciary Committee AND the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation ,which contributes to it’s zoo-like feel.
Left last fall, warned all my friends what was coming. I could feel it and we were all being shadow-banned from each other. What I hate now is so many blogs and sites require a FB account to comment. They all need to WAKE UP.
FB is a tool we use for our business. Very effective at reaching people. On the personal side I abhor FB and actively work to remove references to myself or my family. As far as FB is concerned I am a 55 year old woman from Brazil who strangely exhibits traits of a 30 something white conservative male.
Hysterical comment. Couldn’t more agree!
I never had FB!!! 😀
Me too and I never wanted to be involved in a tool of the left.
I haven’t either. I always considered it an invasion of my privacy.
Why bother? He’s not going to be under oath.
face time on tee-vee…….cheryl.
Yup – complete waste of time – all for show for the uninformed gullible voters
They will have to tailor the breaks to accommodate Zuck’s brain battery recharge limitations.
I am pretty sure you are referring to the ZuckSuck!
Here is who’s who on the committee (from ballotpedia.org):
Republican members (14)
• John Thune (South Dakota) Chairman
• Roger Wicker (Mississippi)
• Roy Blunt (Missouri)
• Ted Cruz (Texas)
• Deb Fischer (Nebraska)
• Jerry Moran (Kansas)
• Dan Sullivan (Alaska)
• Dean Heller (Nevada)
• James Inhofe (Oklahoma)
• Mike Lee (Utah)
• Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)
• Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia)
• Cory Gardner (Colorado)
• Todd Young (Indiana)
Democratic members (13)
• Bill Nelson (Florida) Ranking Member
• Maria Cantwell (Washington)
• Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)
• Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut)
• Brian Schatz (Hawaii)
• Edward Markey (Massachusetts)
• Cory Booker (New Jersey)
• Tom Udall (New Mexico)
• Gary Peters (Michigan)
• Tammy Baldwin (Wisconsin)
• Tammy Duckworth (Illinois)
• Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire)
• Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada)
They are all compromised.
I think you mean “owned” not “compromised”.
Corey Gardener spit.
Well at least we will not have to hear from Al Franken screaming Russia Russia Russia.
From USA Today re; campaign contributions by FB to committee members. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/04/04/facebook-gave-most-contributions-house-committee-question-zuckerberg-also-got-most-contributions-fac/486313002/
Funny and timely book here about the time frame when Zuck and Sheryl decided to commodify user data. Facebook and Zuckerberg are very plugged in, but I think FB is going down so google and amazon can continue to snoop. Of course the only reason FB is going down is because they decided to sell data to PDJT. Quite sick how these games are played and that they are never played on a level field.
The MAGA vote will have to turn out in great force to save PDJT, the knives are out.
They sold to DJT’s campaign. They GAVE to O’s campaign. So evaluate the FMV of the “gift” and charge someone with exceeding campaign contribution limits. Do we have any doubts that they did the same with Shrillary?
DJT followed a lawful path, O did not. Is there anyone on the Republican side who is going to address this to MZ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
This is a joke.
sorry forgot the link.
Uniparty is not happy that he did not do enough to stop PTrump and help HRC. They want to make sure same mistake does not repeat – hate speech, data security, controlling the communication are code words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was a treeper who would provide a summary of many hearings in the past. His name is on the tip of my tongue. What is his name?
I realize just now I have not seen him for a while, either here or on Twitter. It is bad that I’ve not thought of him for a while, as he has done amazing summaries! Anyway, is he ok?
His name on Twitter is TrumpSoldier and, at this site, DaveNYviii! Is he alright?
He is one of the very first people I followed on Twitter when I joined. He made the Senate CSPAN votes so much fun and did some very great investigative research threads. He went media silent on Feb. 18 and I often wonder if he is okay?
Oh, the lack of humanity!
Just another beady dead eye liberal alien. Walked across the street from the Mos Eisley Cantina.
CTH, I just posted this. It is infuriating:
What do you mean Zuckerberg isn’t under oath in Congressional testimony today re: corrupt Facebook practices? GOP: YOU ARE IN CHARGE. WE GAVE YOU THE MAJORITY to exert appropriate power for the people, of the people, by the people. YOU BLOW IT by giving it up. Put him under oath.
– Sarah Palin
sarahpalin.com
Thank you, Sarah. Well said!
Unfortunately the majority of the GOPe have absolutely zero interest in working for the people. They don’t make barrels of money that way.
Hi Sarah. We still love you in Michigan!!
They are all “in-on-it”, Sarah. It is sickening to see what is happening. A dog & pony show is what we have here.
We The People are watching.
Thank you for speaking up on this! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 We all agree.
Sarah…it would be indigent of the Senate to put such a world renowned pseudo intellectual like Zuckerberg under oath, but they all want to get our President under oath to try and lay their pathetic little traps on him. Hope you and your family are all doing well.
Saw Sarah Palin on Levin’s show Sunday night. She mentioned the UniParty at least once, maybe twice. She didn’t say so, but she was their first victim. Too bad we didn’t catch on in 2008 what was going on (at least I didn’t). But I’m wise to them now. So long as PDJT is in office, I will vote Republican because Democrats are more dangerous to PDJT. (The Repubs have to go along enough of the time to fool those who still can be fooled that they are different than Democrats). But as soon as POTUS is out of office, whenever and however that is, I will NEVER vote for Republican Establishment again.
Shhh! The curtain is going up! The show is about to begin!
you mean…the freak show is about to begin!
I always enjoy your posts! Keep ’em coming.
Aw shucks. 😳
Showtime is exactly what it reminded me of as they walked in and proceeded to their assigned seating.
These hearings are mere theater. Facebook has contributed roughly $1 million dollars among the committee members who will be questioning them. Zuckerberg has been in intense training recently preparing for questions from the committees. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there has been back channel communication between FB and just one member of those committees who could have provided the very questions expected to be asked of Zuckerberg.
Also had to post this yesterday… it’s crazy how FB silences a voice. (I’d attached a graph In my post proving my point but can’t attach it here.)
What the Zuck, Facebook?
Amen to my sisters Diamond and Silk for speaking truth to power and calling out Facebook for suppressing their posts and positions.
For quite awhile folks have cautioned me to not rock the Facebook boat – but screw it. Facebook has controlled my reach to friends and foes for far too long.
My small team and I been having the same issues as Diamond and Silk and other independent conservatives. Our message of support for common sense Make America Great Again policies is being suppressed and censored as self-proclaimed “movers and shakers” operate to influence in fine Orwellian form.
THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE
Look at the decrease in the reach of our Facebook page since Donald J. Trump took office in January, 2017…
I guess “Lean In” only applies to women who also fall in line with the liberal agenda?
So… Facebook… What the Zuck?
– Sarah Palin
sarahpalin.com
Love you Sarah! I voted for YOU not the guy you were running with. Hang in there ❤
Zuck hearing just started.
Bread (EBT) and Circuses (Congress). Rome lives!
After you listen to this Zucky, check out Mcconnell and Chucky’s briefing.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?443822-1/senator-mcconnell-special-counsel-removed
https://www.c-span.org/video/?443822-101/senator-schumer-calls-legislation-protect-special-counsel
Chucky screaming a big nothing burger.
Zuck looked pretty “relaxed” and even cocky during Thune’s statement.
But he’s looking pretty alarmed/scared by Feinstein’s. She’s accused FB of f*cking w/ Ms. Hillary’s campaign.
Watch the Fox feed, above for split screen.
Here comes more banning, more censoring, more thumbs up/thumbs down………….
Zuck plans to read from a prepared statement for five minutes then show 45 minutes of gorillas suckling puppies.
Should work.
I can’t stand Corporate America; my heart is with Main Street merchants. All these suits behind Zuckerburger make me want to vomit.
I’m watching the split screen feed (I think of PBS) — While Grassley is speaking — anyone know who the heck Zuck keeps looking too (the left of Zuck) — kind of odd
There may be 20-30 questions that already planned and he knows what to say. All his answers are crafted carefully by most expensive social media attorneys. It’ just a show for senators to shine and look tough. BS
Everything you put on facebook is sold. Any reference to you on facebook is sold. With the best will in the world, I simply don’t believe Zuckerberg was unaware of all this. That’s their whole business plan FFS.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/03/23/facebook-hero-or-villain/
Pointman
Did anyone catch Feinstein’s opening statement? She is tying Cambridge Analytica to Trump Campaign AND WORKING WITH THE Russians! She just sat there and said CA worked with IRA (Internet Research Agency) to target ads.
Good grief.
I am not surprised; this will be the media drumbeat in the next 24-hour cycle.
Is Grasley drunk? 2 martini lunch?
He loves her. She’s shorter than he is.
Enter idiot Bill Nelson………stage left.
When this FB/Cambridge story first broke, the Parscale name rang a bell. He is the Trumps 2020 campaign manager as we know. He’s already been interviewed by the House and is on record for using Cambridge and FB and was proud of it. How will this be played now? https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/27/trump-names-campaign-manager-for-2020-reelection-bid.html
God help our Republic……Nelson is an idiot.
Riddle me this — Nelson, how the hell is congress going to do anything to Facebook or Zuckerman when u obviously can’t pass or regulate anything else — what a joke?
the NewsNow link has split screen………………..
He is a weird looking and acting (strange mannerisms) little dude.
Are we sure he’s human?
Looks like and android or something.
LikeLike
Feinstein: “we talked yesterday and I’m sure you’re going to say all the right things. I promise not to ask tough questions”
Tell me which last hearings results into anything productive? It’s theater for congress to act better than Hollywood.
Anyone else feel the urge when seeing/listening Zuckerberg to punch him in the face and bully the heck out of him…. or is that just me?
Here we go; We decide what goes on, not the consumer.
These power hunger players have the paradigm upside down; the internet should be wide open and consumers should be responsible for shifting the wheat from the chaff.
