Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Senate Testimony – 2:15pm Livestream

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be appearing before a joint hearing with the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.  The structural reasoning -as sold by media- surrounds social media privacy, and the use and abuse of user data.  However, Democrats are also planning to use this testimony to prove that Facebook allowed Russian operatives to elect Donald Trump.  Anticipated start time 2:15pm EST.

POTUS Trump Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream Link

79 Responses to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Senate Testimony – 2:15pm Livestream

  1. porkchopsandwiches says:
    April 10, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    #i_left_facebook_before_it_was_cool

  2. cheryl says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Why bother? He’s not going to be under oath.

  3. apfelcobbler says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    They will have to tailor the breaks to accommodate Zuck’s brain battery recharge limitations.

  4. Steven says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Here is who’s who on the committee (from ballotpedia.org):
    Republican members (14)
    • John Thune (South Dakota) Chairman
    • Roger Wicker (Mississippi)
    • Roy Blunt (Missouri)
    • Ted Cruz (Texas)
    • Deb Fischer (Nebraska)
    • Jerry Moran (Kansas)
    • Dan Sullivan (Alaska)
    • Dean Heller (Nevada)
    • James Inhofe (Oklahoma)
    • Mike Lee (Utah)
    • Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)
    • Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia)
    • Cory Gardner (Colorado)
    • Todd Young (Indiana)

    Democratic members (13)
    • Bill Nelson (Florida) Ranking Member
    • Maria Cantwell (Washington)
    • Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)
    • Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut)
    • Brian Schatz (Hawaii)
    • Edward Markey (Massachusetts)
    • Cory Booker (New Jersey)
    • Tom Udall (New Mexico)
    • Gary Peters (Michigan)
    • Tammy Baldwin (Wisconsin)
    • Tammy Duckworth (Illinois)
    • Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire)
    • Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada)

  5. Angry Dumbo says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Funny and timely book here about the time frame when Zuck and Sheryl decided to commodify user data. Facebook and Zuckerberg are very plugged in, but I think FB is going down so google and amazon can continue to snoop. Of course the only reason FB is going down is because they decided to sell data to PDJT. Quite sick how these games are played and that they are never played on a level field.

    The MAGA vote will have to turn out in great force to save PDJT, the knives are out.

    • gda says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      They sold to DJT’s campaign. They GAVE to O’s campaign. So evaluate the FMV of the “gift” and charge someone with exceeding campaign contribution limits. Do we have any doubts that they did the same with Shrillary?

      DJT followed a lawful path, O did not. Is there anyone on the Republican side who is going to address this to MZ?

  7. Angry Dumbo says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    sorry forgot the link.

  8. SR says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Uniparty is not happy that he did not do enough to stop PTrump and help HRC. They want to make sure same mistake does not repeat – hate speech, data security, controlling the communication are code words.

  9. Steven says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    There was a treeper who would provide a summary of many hearings in the past. His name is on the tip of my tongue. What is his name?

    I realize just now I have not seen him for a while, either here or on Twitter. It is bad that I’ve not thought of him for a while, as he has done amazing summaries! Anyway, is he ok?

    • Steven says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:13 pm

      His name on Twitter is TrumpSoldier and, at this site, DaveNYviii! Is he alright?

      • cdnintx says:
        April 10, 2018 at 2:24 pm

        He is one of the very first people I followed on Twitter when I joined. He made the Senate CSPAN votes so much fun and did some very great investigative research threads. He went media silent on Feb. 18 and I often wonder if he is okay?

  10. Harry Lime says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Oh, the lack of humanity!

  11. sobriquet4u says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Just another beady dead eye liberal alien. Walked across the street from the Mos Eisley Cantina.

  12. Sarah Palin says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    CTH, I just posted this. It is infuriating:

    What do you mean Zuckerberg isn’t under oath in Congressional testimony today re: corrupt Facebook practices? GOP: YOU ARE IN CHARGE. WE GAVE YOU THE MAJORITY to exert appropriate power for the people, of the people, by the people. YOU BLOW IT by giving it up. Put him under oath.
    – Sarah Palin
    sarahpalin.com

    • Harry Lime says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:21 pm

      Thank you, Sarah. Well said!

      Unfortunately the majority of the GOPe have absolutely zero interest in working for the people. They don’t make barrels of money that way.

    • Bugsdaddy says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      Hi Sarah. We still love you in Michigan!!

    • PatriotGalNC says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:28 pm

      They are all “in-on-it”, Sarah. It is sickening to see what is happening. A dog & pony show is what we have here.

      We The People are watching.

    • Landslide says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      Thank you for speaking up on this! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 We all agree.

    • booger71 says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:40 pm

      Sarah…it would be indigent of the Senate to put such a world renowned pseudo intellectual like Zuckerberg under oath, but they all want to get our President under oath to try and lay their pathetic little traps on him. Hope you and your family are all doing well.

  13. yy4u says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Saw Sarah Palin on Levin’s show Sunday night. She mentioned the UniParty at least once, maybe twice. She didn’t say so, but she was their first victim. Too bad we didn’t catch on in 2008 what was going on (at least I didn’t). But I’m wise to them now. So long as PDJT is in office, I will vote Republican because Democrats are more dangerous to PDJT. (The Repubs have to go along enough of the time to fool those who still can be fooled that they are different than Democrats). But as soon as POTUS is out of office, whenever and however that is, I will NEVER vote for Republican Establishment again.

  14. grandmaintexas says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Shhh! The curtain is going up! The show is about to begin!

  15. mnwild1961 says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    These hearings are mere theater. Facebook has contributed roughly $1 million dollars among the committee members who will be questioning them. Zuckerberg has been in intense training recently preparing for questions from the committees. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there has been back channel communication between FB and just one member of those committees who could have provided the very questions expected to be asked of Zuckerberg.

  16. Sarah Palin says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Also had to post this yesterday… it’s crazy how FB silences a voice. (I’d attached a graph In my post proving my point but can’t attach it here.)

    What the Zuck, Facebook?

    Amen to my sisters Diamond and Silk for speaking truth to power and calling out Facebook for suppressing their posts and positions.

    For quite awhile folks have cautioned me to not rock the Facebook boat – but screw it. Facebook has controlled my reach to friends and foes for far too long.

    My small team and I been having the same issues as Diamond and Silk and other independent conservatives. Our message of support for common sense Make America Great Again policies is being suppressed and censored as self-proclaimed “movers and shakers” operate to influence in fine Orwellian form.

    THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE

    Look at the decrease in the reach of our Facebook page since Donald J. Trump took office in January, 2017…

    I guess “Lean In” only applies to women who also fall in line with the liberal agenda?

    So… Facebook… What the Zuck?

    – Sarah Palin
    sarahpalin.com

  17. sunnydaze says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Zuck hearing just started.

  18. mikey says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Bread (EBT) and Circuses (Congress). Rome lives!

  20. sunnydaze says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Zuck looked pretty “relaxed” and even cocky during Thune’s statement.

    But he’s looking pretty alarmed/scared by Feinstein’s. She’s accused FB of f*cking w/ Ms. Hillary’s campaign.

  21. Bob Thoms says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Here comes more banning, more censoring, more thumbs up/thumbs down………….

  22. Zimbalistjunior says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Zuck plans to read from a prepared statement for five minutes then show 45 minutes of gorillas suckling puppies.
    Should work.

  23. Bob Thoms says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    I can’t stand Corporate America; my heart is with Main Street merchants. All these suits behind Zuckerburger make me want to vomit.

  24. Nchadwick says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    I’m watching the split screen feed (I think of PBS) — While Grassley is speaking — anyone know who the heck Zuck keeps looking too (the left of Zuck) — kind of odd

  25. SR says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    There may be 20-30 questions that already planned and he knows what to say. All his answers are crafted carefully by most expensive social media attorneys. It’ just a show for senators to shine and look tough. BS

  26. Pointman says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Everything you put on facebook is sold. Any reference to you on facebook is sold. With the best will in the world, I simply don’t believe Zuckerberg was unaware of all this. That’s their whole business plan FFS.

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/03/23/facebook-hero-or-villain/

    Pointman

  27. Sandra-VA says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Did anyone catch Feinstein’s opening statement? She is tying Cambridge Analytica to Trump Campaign AND WORKING WITH THE Russians! She just sat there and said CA worked with IRA (Internet Research Agency) to target ads.

    Good grief.

  28. Bob Thoms says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Is Grasley drunk? 2 martini lunch?

  29. kea says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:48 pm

  30. Bob Thoms says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Enter idiot Bill Nelson………stage left.

  31. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:49 pm

  32. ltravisjr says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    When this FB/Cambridge story first broke, the Parscale name rang a bell. He is the Trumps 2020 campaign manager as we know. He’s already been interviewed by the House and is on record for using Cambridge and FB and was proud of it. How will this be played now? https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/27/trump-names-campaign-manager-for-2020-reelection-bid.html

  33. Bob Thoms says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    God help our Republic……Nelson is an idiot.

    • Nchadwick says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      Riddle me this — Nelson, how the hell is congress going to do anything to Facebook or Zuckerman when u obviously can’t pass or regulate anything else — what a joke?

  34. Bob Thoms says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    the NewsNow link has split screen………………..

  35. boutis says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    He is a weird looking and acting (strange mannerisms) little dude.

  36. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:55 pm

  37. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:56 pm

  38. Please says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Feinstein: “we talked yesterday and I’m sure you’re going to say all the right things. I promise not to ask tough questions”

  39. SR says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Tell me which last hearings results into anything productive? It’s theater for congress to act better than Hollywood.

  40. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:57 pm

  41. Nchadwick says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Anyone else feel the urge when seeing/listening Zuckerberg to punch him in the face and bully the heck out of him…. or is that just me?

  42. Bob Thoms says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Here we go; We decide what goes on, not the consumer.

    These power hunger players have the paradigm upside down; the internet should be wide open and consumers should be responsible for shifting the wheat from the chaff.

  43. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:58 pm

