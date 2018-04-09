Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

Posted on April 9, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday April 9th.  Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST:

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

  1. KittyKat says:
    April 9, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    I’ve just been searching you tube trying to find links to today’s press briefing; maybe I’m paranoid but it seems way overly hard to find and I wonder if that’s on purpose.

  2. BakoCarl says:
    April 9, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Hello! Hello? Is anybody here? Gosh it’s quiet . . . and dark. What’s that horrible smell? Oh, the press. Well, I’m outta here.

  3. FofBW says:
    April 9, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    IMO, these are becoming very redundant with nothing new really coming out. Just a means for the MSM Marxists press to get some air time.

  4. G3 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    McCain comments are outrageous- hear that!

    • duchess01 says:
      April 9, 2018 at 3:05 pm

      Let’s see, G3 – questions about Israel – Bolton’s past – McCain anything – Regime Change – Voter Fraud – Farmers and China – Kelly recommends someone get fired – Facebook regulated – they seem to think she has the scoop on all things ‘other people’ – however – we did NOT bomb anything!

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      April 9, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      McInsane wants war with Syria/Russia/Iran as long as he does not have to fight. Maybe he could set up shop at the Tehran Hilton. Bogging down PDJT and his administration in war would prevent PDJT from accompishing his goals.

      By he way, think the administration’s continuous claims it was Assad who gassed his own people is a deception? I do.

      All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must seem inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.
      Sun Tzu

  5. TwoLaine says:
    April 9, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Wasn’t that sweet. Little Jimmie got the last question, which he parlayed into 3 and an argument. Bad Jimmie. When will you learn? Back to your corner and BE QUIET until spoken to.

    • TwoLaine says:
      April 9, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      BTW Jimmie. the quote was “This President has been tougher on Russia…”

      Russia is NOT the Soviet Union or Cuba. Again, get your facts straight before you try to make comparisons, otherwise you just look like the el stupido horse’s asx that you are. Boycotted the Summer Olympics? Really? That is your comparison?

  6. Everywhereguy says:
    April 9, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    The black hats are still busy with the “not me”/”I didn’t do anything wrong, it was someone else” blameshifting. They see the real peril here, and want to offload it onto *anybody* else…

    “Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch says former FBI Director James Comey didn’t appear concerned by the decision to call an inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s private email server a “matter” rather than an “investigation.” Lynch’s comments in an interview with NBC News released Monday are in contrast to congressional testimony Comey gave last June, when he said her handling of the probe gave him a “queasy feeling.” Lynch said that her meeting with Comey about the probe “was a meeting like any other we had where we talked about the issues. We had a full and open discussion about it… Concerns were not raised,” she added.”

