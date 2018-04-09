Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday April 9th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
Advertisements
Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Monday April 9th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
I’ve just been searching you tube trying to find links to today’s press briefing; maybe I’m paranoid but it seems way overly hard to find and I wonder if that’s on purpose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wh.gov is best…look for LIVE
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is absolutely on purpose. Youtube shadow bans White House videos even for subscribers. You need to dig and search to get to them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is sad, to say the least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello! Hello? Is anybody here? Gosh it’s quiet . . . and dark. What’s that horrible smell? Oh, the press. Well, I’m outta here.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You could smell the ILLary voters…. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO, these are becoming very redundant with nothing new really coming out. Just a means for the MSM Marxists press to get some air time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or make the MSM look stupid!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Low bar, there!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCain comments are outrageous- hear that!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s see, G3 – questions about Israel – Bolton’s past – McCain anything – Regime Change – Voter Fraud – Farmers and China – Kelly recommends someone get fired – Facebook regulated – they seem to think she has the scoop on all things ‘other people’ – however – we did NOT bomb anything!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McInsane wants war with Syria/Russia/Iran as long as he does not have to fight. Maybe he could set up shop at the Tehran Hilton. Bogging down PDJT and his administration in war would prevent PDJT from accompishing his goals.
By he way, think the administration’s continuous claims it was Assad who gassed his own people is a deception? I do.
All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must seem inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.
Sun Tzu
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t that sweet. Little Jimmie got the last question, which he parlayed into 3 and an argument. Bad Jimmie. When will you learn? Back to your corner and BE QUIET until spoken to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW Jimmie. the quote was “This President has been tougher on Russia…”
Russia is NOT the Soviet Union or Cuba. Again, get your facts straight before you try to make comparisons, otherwise you just look like the el stupido horse’s asx that you are. Boycotted the Summer Olympics? Really? That is your comparison?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The black hats are still busy with the “not me”/”I didn’t do anything wrong, it was someone else” blameshifting. They see the real peril here, and want to offload it onto *anybody* else…
“Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch says former FBI Director James Comey didn’t appear concerned by the decision to call an inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s private email server a “matter” rather than an “investigation.” Lynch’s comments in an interview with NBC News released Monday are in contrast to congressional testimony Comey gave last June, when he said her handling of the probe gave him a “queasy feeling.” Lynch said that her meeting with Comey about the probe “was a meeting like any other we had where we talked about the issues. We had a full and open discussion about it… Concerns were not raised,” she added.”
LikeLike
Of course concerns were not raised, she was in on it. Duh.
LikeLike