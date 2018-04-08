Sunday April 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Paintings of Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) to Bach on Sax. Klimt was a symbolist, as well as being known for his murals in museums and theaters. Roughly chronological.
Ooooo! I think he means business!!! 😆
Texas church helps forgive $10 million in medical debt for veterans, local families
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/04/06/texas-church-helps-forgive-10-million-in-medical-debt-for-veterans-local-families.html
patrickhenry, Christianity exemplified. What an amazing pastor and church.
Life Hack For Threading A Needle
Amen and again I say amen
Happy Equus Caballus Day…
Cory’s Corner: Wildhorse Ranch Rescue, Gilbert, AZ
http://www.wildhorseranchrescue.com/whrr.html
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers . . .
