Sunday April 8th – Open Thread

Posted on April 8, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Sunday April 8th – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The Paintings of Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) to Bach on Sax. Klimt was a symbolist, as well as being known for his murals in museums and theaters. Roughly chronological.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Janie M. says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Ooooo! I think he means business!!! 😆

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Texas church helps forgive $10 million in medical debt for veterans, local families
    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/04/06/texas-church-helps-forgive-10-million-in-medical-debt-for-veterans-local-families.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Life Hack For Threading A Needle

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Piper says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Amen and again I say amen

    Like

    Reply
  8. Lucille says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Happy Equus Caballus Day…
    Cory’s Corner: Wildhorse Ranch Rescue, Gilbert, AZ

    http://www.wildhorseranchrescue.com/whrr.html

    Like

    Reply
  9. Garrison Hall says:
    April 8, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers . . .

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s