Saturday April 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It’s Caturday!
How much do you know about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and its Sentinels?
https://cherrieswriter.wordpress.com/2015/12/30/how-much-do-you-know-about-the-tomb-of-the-unknown-soldier-and-its-sentinels/
Wow….during the hurricane the guards refused to leave their posts.
On the ABC evening news, it was reported that because of the dangers from Hurricane Isabel approaching Washington, DC, the military members assigned the duty of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were given permission to suspend the assignment. They refused, “No way, sir!”
So proud of our military…brings tears…..
Amen! God bless them all!
Happy Caturday….
I keep watching this over and over without getting tired of it. Help!
So very precious.
I love the crouching position-the Ball Cat.
Wow! Never seen it from that angle before. Magnificent!
Excellent, citizen817! My kinda tune…. you gotta dance!!
Dancing like flowing silk in a bedium breeze.
LOVE Slim Harpo! Shake yo’ hips!
Baby whaddya know…It’s Slim Harpo!
wow, some early break-dance moves around 1:15…fun…I’d never heard of Slim Harpo…is he related to Michael Jackson, given his fluid unique motion?
“Black Gun Owner Slams Gov’t: Why Do You Want To Take Away My Rights?”
This guy is on a roll!
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/05/north-carolina-black-gun-owner-gun-rights/
The best 8 minutes on gun control ever ! ( with my apologies to Bill Whittle ) This gentleman’s rant needs to go viral !
The modern classical guitar came into existence in the mid-1800’s, well after the passing of J.S. Bach. Much of his music still sounds pretty doggone good when transcribed and played on guitar.
Judicial Watch Sues For Documents On Activities Of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/judicial-watch-sues-for-documents-on-activities-of-george-soros-open-society-foundations/
IMHO this is the key to the Baltics, the 5-Eyes, and Brennan’s participation in the muh Russia Trump collusion planning. Nuland and Farkus were there too.
George Soros just dumped $18 Billion into his Open Society Foundation.
Coincidence? Nope….
So stinkin’ cute. Bet you can’t view this and not smile.
Happy Big Cat Caturday! 💕
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
Little Tinkerbell celebrated her first year with us a few weeks ago. Early one especially cold morning before daylight, I heard a kitten in distress outside our window. I went to investigate but, on hearing me, the kitten went quiet. I put some food out but later that morning when I went to investigate, the food was untouched. Then the most amazing thing happened. We have a grizzled, battle-scared and street-tough old Tom kitty who adopted us. Observing me look for the kitten, he went straight to where the she was hiding under a car-cover, brought her out and showed her where the food dish was.. Even though she’s now a grown-up Tom still treats her like a kitten, grooming and cuddling her as though she was still the tiny foundling that so desperately needed a home.
Lovely story, Garrison. Warms the cockles of the heart. Thanks!
Here’s 5 stories the MSM ignored this week
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN
So many beautiful pictures and precious precious babies, especially that little mewing kitten!
Planned Parenthood Official Bullies Parkland School Shooting Survivor
by Micaiah Bilger, April 6, 2018
http://www.lifenews.com/2018/04/06/planned-parenthood-official-bullies-parkland-school-shooting-survivor/
