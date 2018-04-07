Saturday April 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

32 Responses to Saturday April 7th – Open Thread

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:18 am

    It’s Caturday!

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      April 7, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Wow….during the hurricane the guards refused to leave their posts.

      On the ABC evening news, it was reported that because of the dangers from Hurricane Isabel approaching Washington, DC, the military members assigned the duty of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were given permission to suspend the assignment. They refused, “No way, sir!”

      So proud of our military…brings tears…..

  4. Lucille says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Happy Caturday….

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:31 am

  7. Cathy M. says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:33 am

    “Black Gun Owner Slams Gov’t: Why Do You Want To Take Away My Rights?”
    This guy is on a roll!
    http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/05/north-carolina-black-gun-owner-gun-rights/

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:43 am

    The modern classical guitar came into existence in the mid-1800’s, well after the passing of J.S. Bach. Much of his music still sounds pretty doggone good when transcribed and played on guitar.

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 7, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Judicial Watch Sues For Documents On Activities Of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/judicial-watch-sues-for-documents-on-activities-of-george-soros-open-society-foundations/

    IMHO this is the key to the Baltics, the 5-Eyes, and Brennan’s participation in the muh Russia Trump collusion planning. Nuland and Farkus were there too.

    George Soros just dumped $18 Billion into his Open Society Foundation.

    Coincidence? Nope….

  10. Janie M. says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:08 am

    So stinkin’ cute. Bet you can’t view this and not smile.

  11. Janie M. says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Happy Big Cat Caturday! 💕

  12. Garrison Hall says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

    • Garrison Hall says:
      April 7, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Little Tinkerbell celebrated her first year with us a few weeks ago. Early one especially cold morning before daylight, I heard a kitten in distress outside our window. I went to investigate but, on hearing me, the kitten went quiet. I put some food out but later that morning when I went to investigate, the food was untouched. Then the most amazing thing happened. We have a grizzled, battle-scared and street-tough old Tom kitty who adopted us. Observing me look for the kitten, he went straight to where the she was hiding under a car-cover, brought her out and showed her where the food dish was.. Even though she’s now a grown-up Tom still treats her like a kitten, grooming and cuddling her as though she was still the tiny foundling that so desperately needed a home.

  14. Lucille says:
    April 7, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Here’s 5 stories the MSM ignored this week
    Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN

  17. Wend says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:08 am

    So many beautiful pictures and precious precious babies, especially that little mewing kitten!

  18. Lucille says:
    April 7, 2018 at 3:33 am

    Planned Parenthood Official Bullies Parkland School Shooting Survivor
    by Micaiah Bilger, April 6, 2018
    http://www.lifenews.com/2018/04/06/planned-parenthood-official-bullies-parkland-school-shooting-survivor/

