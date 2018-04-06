Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Friday April 6th

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Friday April 6th. Video Below:
Don’t need a WH Correspondence Dinner when we have a WH Press Conference (circus).
Our President and his magic wand have brought back 281K Manufacturing Jobs since taking office!https://t.co/FYqxCf2xqD
From the article linked above:
Manufacturing jobs have now increased in 14 of the 15 month in which Donald Trump has served in the White House. pic.twitter.com/04o5rPoHIF
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) April 6, 2018
I am glad that President Trump is bringing manufacturing back to the USA. Not only is it critical to National Security, it is important for morale.
Before NAFTA, there were many little manufacturing facilities of various sorts throughout the South in little towns no one ever heard of. When I graduated from high school, I was on my own pretty much funding college so I worked during the summers. My first job was at one of these small factories in AL that manufactured baby products such as strollers, carriages, etc. So here I am, 18, and operating a bending machine. My job was to make various U-shaped pieces that went into the strollers, carriages, etc. Every morning, I would get a huge box of metal pieces that had been rolled and flattened into shape and holes drilled. My station was the final prep to make the part. So, two at a time, into the hydraulic bending machine the straight pieces would go and out would come U-shaped parts. I would fill up a large box and use a pallet jack to take them to the next part of the process, which I believe was the metal plating. Some days, different lengths were in the box to make another part of the product.
That summer, as I turned out thousands of these parts, I wondered where they would end up in the world and it was a sense of accomplishment that I had contributed to something bigger and enduring. That is what NAFTA took away from people; pride in a job well done. President Trump is working to bring it back. It’s not just having a job, it is being productive and making things that matter. That is American Pride!!!!
TY for sharing that wonderful story! I agree that is American Pride!
Thank you! I think it’s important to put a personal perspective on the great work President Trump is doing to bring back manufacturing. Although I went on to get a graduate degree in a more academic field, I learned valuable real world lessons that summer; I saw American skill and innovation turning out great products in a town of less than 4K people. That’s one of the things that NAFTA has taken away from young people today: the opportunity to experience the real world to prepare them to enter it. To understand how all aspects of America and We the People are important. Something elitists will NEVER understand.
Great story – I am curious how long ago this was?
This was the Summer of 1970.
The WHORES are realizing that our President, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of DHS and AG are about to destroy the Open Border that Democrats, CoC and RINOs want in the worst way! They also realize that 80% of Americans completely support what they are doing!
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday he’s implementing a zero tolerance policy for immigrants illegally crossing the Southwest border.
Sessions notified all federal prosecutors along that part of the border of the new policy in a memo Friday and directed them to make prosecuting criminal immigration offenses a priority.
He also directed prosecutors to work with the Department of Homeland Security to develop guidelines for prosecuting offenses under immigration law.
“To those who wish to challenge the Trump Administration’s commitment to public safety, national security, and the rule of law, I warn you: illegally entering this country will not be rewarded, but will instead be met with the full prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice,” he said in a statement.
I think that restricting legal immigration may be short sighted. With unemployment at an 18 year low and with the job market heating up so much under PDJT we may very well end up with a worker shortage.
It would be a blow to The Potus’s plan if American companies were forced to open factories elsewhere to expand due to a worker shortage. I emphasize “legal immigration” and a plan to allow targeted skills to fill positions by people with a desire to become Amercans.
That is a myth! The real unemployment rate our President and his Killers look at is the U6 Rate. That is currently at 8%. There are approximately 95 million Americans that can work that are still sitting on the sidelines. There are plenty of Americans!
He should also have stated that California Drivers Licenses will no longer be accepted as Identification for United States Citizenship. TSA has been enforcing this for a number of states driver’s licenses that are not accepted to fly. Tell Border Control Agents that these drivers licenses are no longer acceptable to gain admittance into the U.S. of A. in addition to those that do not require proof of citizenship to acquire a drivers license (California, etc.) Post HUGE signs at every border crossing stating what is accepted to be admitted or re-admitted should you leave. Anyone who does not have proper ID of citizenship will be subject to EXTREME VETTING that could take days, weeks, months.
To cross into the US at a legal border crossing requires a valid passport. Using a drivers license as an ID at the border went out after 9/11. If an illegal has a California DL, I believe it will not be accepted as a valid ID for Federal transactions. They also need a Social Security number for many financial transactions including employment. California really is an outlaw state and needs to be punished.
At the end, the press continued to yell questions. Interesting that the volume was going down, presumably being turned off and then was suddenly back to full strength to until a “reporter” asked his full question, thus giving him a platform to make an unanswered accusation.
from 18:43 until the end of the video there is hot mic time. I have my volume at full strength but can’t hear anything clearly. part of the time is used by a “reporter” giving his “report” to his network. Would love to be a fly on the wall to hear how they twist and change the narrative away from the facts Sarah Sanders gives them to their fake news narrative
Sarah does a fabulous job. No to change the subject, just wanted to give her an ‘atta girl.
Agree.
I think that is the first time April asked a question that had nothing to do with race, wow. Anyway, love SArah and how she beats them down, “just because you don’t report on it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen” regarding Russia and then the idiot asks her the question again. SMH
Sorry, no transcript today.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
