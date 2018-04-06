Friday April 6th – Open Thread

Posted on April 6, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Friday April 6th – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    April 6, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Historical Paintings of Lawrence Alma-Tadema (1836-1912) to Bach on Sax by the Quintessence Saxophone Quintet. Alma-Tadema was a Dutch/British Academic painter.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      April 6, 2018 at 2:52 am

      Mary, oh my word…I find this classical array to be really satisfying, it has a sort of quietness to it, despite the colorful detail everywhere.
      Components and scenery elements seems to fit together so nicely. Beautiful compositions, wonderful color relationships.
      Thank you so much for these glimpses into art I would perhaps never see, certainly not in this abundance.
      Much appreciated.

      Like

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    First?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Garrison Hall says:
    April 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. parteagirl says:
    April 6, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Joe Dan’s latest episode of Intellectual Froglegs is here 👇🏻

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. coeurdaleneman says:
    April 6, 2018 at 2:16 am

    This is to explain what special performances that you are about to watch.

    After Dire Straits and several movie scores, Mark Knopfler surrounded himself with genius musicians, mainly professional sessions players from Nashville (where he had worked before) plus keyboardist Jimmy Cox from LA. Google him to see what I mean.

    The guys delivering the bottom were Glenn Worf (bass), Richard Bennett (rhythm guitar) and Chad Cromwell (drums), guys who were precisionists who could absorb a country song and be able to record efficiently within a take or two. On the slide guitar was Sonny Landreth, the best in the business as you will see. Off to the side was pedal steel impresario Paul Franklin, another incomparable player. Other keyboardists were Brits Guy Fletcher, a Knopler sidekick on everything from 1983, and Jools Holland from Squeeze.

    This concert was one of the tightest and most creative that I have ever viewed, bar none.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Linnéa says:
    April 6, 2018 at 2:59 am

    I love this:

    Which I believe is based on this wonderful fiddle music from the 1800s:

    Like

    Reply
  12. Ben D says:
    April 6, 2018 at 3:59 am

    A very interesting thread going on here concerning exchanges going on with McCabe’s spook work. I agree that it was probably Alexander Downer who was the contact in London.
    ..
    https://twitter.com/search?q=mccabe%20in%20london&src=typd

    Like

    Reply
  13. Sepp says:
    April 6, 2018 at 4:03 am

    Great Thursday’s evening services in the Orthodox Church honored the Crucifixion of Christ. The Priest places an Icon of the crucified Lord on the Cross following procession with chanted hymns. There are readings from the 12 Passion Gospels that are interspersed with Psalms and hymns. All of which is done with immense dignity.

    The explanations translated into English from the Synaxaria of the Triodion, compiled several centuries ago by Nikephoros Kallistos Xanthopoulos, are so theologically and Scripturally profound that nothing I can type here would do them justice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s