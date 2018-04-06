April 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #442

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I just love how our El Presidente fights back! Truly Awesome VSGDJT!
Lisa Page was not one to take being thrown under the bus by her boss lying down
As most women know, you have survival techniques that automatically kick in.
Wonder how far Lisa’s goes?
As far as she has to go. She has two babies at home.
She just may have got caught up in all of this…….not making excuses for her
God Bless Our Very Stable Genius President Donald J Trump
Funny!
“Q” suggested some homework yesterday. Like many others I don’t know what to make of “Q” but I’m hooked, and i do pay attention.
So here’s an old link from 2007 about the evolving role of social media in politics, from searching a name that “Q” suggested we learn more about:
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/11/05/condis-party-starter
I like praying medic and dr Jerome Corsi to help with decoding q’s messages!
And both of them refer to CTH.
Rhodes Scholar and Oxford. That’s a HUGE red flag for me. The Kaposi’s sarcoma of communism. Same path as Beelzebubba and Susan Rice. The list of Rhodes Scholars is like a Who’s Who of Black Hats. Otherwise, his ventures look typically CIA. 😉
Add London School of Economics to your list.
Thanks for the tip!!! 😀
Pruitt’s biggest problem is not his alleged misdeeds. It’s his effectiveness and determination at rolling back the job-killing, regulatory bonanza of the Obama years.
The liberal media is now intentionally training its ire on Pruitt, because unlike some of the president’s former Cabinet officials who have recently been forced out, Pruitt is actually effectively prosecuting the president’s “America First” agenda.
https://amp.businessinsider.com/why-trump-should-keep-scott-pruitt-at-epa-2018-4
Let’s pray for Pruitt to hang tough and continue with his good work. It is so obvious what the media is trying to do to him. I pray they fail!!! He was pretty fiesty during his interview with Ed Henry, who, by the way, annoyed the hell out of me. Faux News, indeed!
I have liked Ed Henry, usually. Someone here called him a Never Trumper, but I obviously missed that because what I can remember of him in the Era of Trump he’s been pretty positive or even handed about Trump.
But he was really going for Pruitt’s jugular yesterday which frankly annoyed me because Pruitt is a warrior and we need him, and from what I can tell he hasn’t done anything wrong, it is just media spin.
So now Ed Henry is inching towards my Shovel Worthy list…
S.A.
Henry may just be following orders from above. I watched all of the Henry/Pruitt interview, and IMO that was not an interview. It was an interrogation.
Pruitt did extremely well during the interrogation. If it was me being interviewed I would have screwed up, and head butted Henry. Then as he was writhing on the floor with a fractured orbital bone, and bloodied face. Simply walk out.
These “ talking heads” are all pitiful bullies. Hiding behind their journalistic integrity.
Your shovel is effective, however a headbutt directed at a scumbags nose or orbital bone. Is very gratifying. Such a manoeuvre is known affectionately in Scotland as the “ Glasgow Kiss”
Stay safe, and shovel ready.
I have noticed a pattern. When the msm fails to damage the President with each of its fabricated accusations (the porn star being the latest), the target shifts to an advisor or family member, then back again to the President. Rinse and repeat, in spite of continuing failures.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The left always lies.
The left always doubles down.
The left always projects..
Fauxahontas having concerns about the
CFPB is too funny!
Mulvaney told Warren in a letter sent Wednesday that the structure of the agency, which she helped design, shields him from accountability.
“I encourage you to consider the possibility that the frustration you are experiencing now, and that which I had a few years back, are both inevitable consequences of the fact that the Dodd-Frank… Act insulates the Bureau from virtually any accountability to the American people through their elected representatives,” Mulvaney wrote.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/economy/mick-mulvaney-elizabeth-warren-cfpb-accountability
Now this is priceless!
Oh now *that* is Just.Beautiful.
Anyone who watched all the Congressional theatrics around the Meltdown, KNEW that the sellout of the American people was being spearheaded by Dodd, Frank, Schumer, and finally Ms. Hillary.
So when Dodd Frank wrote this act, it was a No.Brainer. whose “side” it would be on.
But lying Fauxcahantas signed onto something that was clearly pro-Wall Street/ Big Banks, and anti We the People.
I Just.Love.It. that Mulvaney calls that lying b*tch out on this…Investment Banking/Big Bank whore that she is.
Thankyou, Mr. Mulvaney! Tell it like it is!
So very Trumpian!
PDJT wrote the book:
The Art of Beating Them at Their Own Game.
Oh, man! I love me some MM! He’s a feisty guy – just like our POTUS.
Hoisting on own petard is a ready description.
You may not know, but Pocahontas was in South Korea over Easter, talking to officials and then on to China. Looks like burnishing her creds for 2020 run.
Interestingly, her public statements to both were in line with the President’s positions.
I know, hard to believe, but I see this as positioning to the centre. The only hope the Demorats have for 2020 considering the lunacy on the left that has taken over their party. Just another politically motivated ruse. The Dems will not nor cannot change the trajectory of their ideological end points.
Interesting that she was parroting Trump over there.
She certainly knows which side her bread is buttered on.
Would not trust her as far as I could throw her, and this comment from Mulvaney just proves the point.
Keep this in mind so when she announces her candidacy, the inevitable question will be asked, You had said you weren’t going to run, what changed? and Lieawatha responds to say she has changed her mind, the follow-up question should be, When did you change your mind? And if she answers of a time anytime after April 2018, the public can be reminded of her visit to Asia.
LOLOL! Fauxahauntas should be used to eating cold crow … her ancestors did when the buffalo were massacred by the peltiers.
Schaudenfreude
Oh Mick Mulvaney, you dream boat you! I do love me a Warrior, whether their weapons are words, ledgers and eye shades, or rifles… Go get that phony feather freak!!!
And so it begins…I told ya so.
Oregon governor Kate Brown has refused to send any of Oregon’s National Guard to stop illegals (immigrants, drug/weapon smugglers, potential terrorists) using our southern border as a freeway. Waiting for Moonbeam and quite possibly Gov Inslee (WA-Rat) to join in. As far as strategy goes neither Brown nor Inslee’s Guard are as important as California’s as it’s the California Guard’s AOR and they could make other states’ Guards ‘uncomfortable’ were Moonbeam to decide to be obsterperous…or more so than usual.
It’s interesting how Trump did a Title 32 activation, putting the task squarely on any state’s governor to call out trhe Guard versus a Title 10 activation that would have Congress Federalize them, removing them from the governor’s contrtol. I’m wondering if he did that to put the governors right up front and in the lights about their feelings regarding the corrosive flood of illegals of all stripes? This forces them to put up or shut up, showing the electorate around the country how the Rats tread the line of treason as policy. It’s then up to Congress, were he to invoke Title 10, to put up or shut up – hello midterms.
I’m syure that there’s a stand-by order at some military post so that when/if the Rat governors decide to allow the caravans of illegals free access to more of our national treasure there will be a military presence at ther border, but it’s interesting to see this play out…though we don’t need more pool boys or Mexican restaurants.
I saw an article in Gateway Pundit a couple of days ago that Republican Sam Shepard is leading Kate Brown by 5 points in the polls. Her little stunt could put him even further ahead since he is running on President Trump’s issues. Even here in Oregon.
I have a dream that the whole West Coast – minus WA. perhaps- will be going red over this crap.
Can you imagine getting all those EC votes from CA.? (!!!)
She may have put het foot in her mouth, there was no reason to ever say what she said until Trump actually comes after her Guard. If she were looking for publicity and notoriety she may have found it.
The gov. is trying to embellish her “street cred” with the leftists, and I expect that she will refuse to comply/support a Title 10 pronouncement if it happens. She will shop some resistance judge and he/she will support a ridiculous legal assertion she makes to delay or derail use of her NG for border protection. She loves the limelight and won’t give it up willingly.
Thanks for that update. I live in OR and hadn’t heard that news, which apparently hasn’t received much publicity. Yes it would be wonderful to have control of the state government “balanced” for a change, it’s been too lopsided for way too long.
I had a feeling this was coming, by the busload:
“Defiant Central American migrants from the sprawling human ‘caravan’ snaking north through Mexico taunted President Trump and vowed to continue their push towards the US – declaring: ‘We’ll see you soon Mr President.’
And they told DailyMail.com about the reality of what Trump called ‘the strong immigration laws of Mexico’ revealing that in fact they were being given 20 or even 30-day passes to travel freely and told to report to immigration centers, which dot the U.S. border.”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5582733/amp/Well-soon-Mr-President-Immigrants-caravan-Mexico-taunt-Trump.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, taunting the President REALLY makes them seem like real refugees who, you would think, would only care about survival and acceptance and have no energy left for politics…
It certainly doesn’t make ME go all warm and squishy when I think about them and make me want to rush down there with teddy bears and soccer balls to greet them. Uh, no. More like send them flying back over the border with my best shovel work.
She needs to look up: George Wallace, 1963.
Well, that type of gamemanship is the hallmark of President Trump. However, it takes time to mobilize and time is short. The stakes are high so it makes for a dangerous ploy. I would not be surprised if men and material are already on the move or, if not yet, on shot notice. In fact, I would be looking for activity at NG posts.
I have to admit, I haven’t a clue why Rosenstein is still Deputy Attorney General. None, Zero.
Is Trump president or not? Does the DOJ report to him or not? Does Rosey work for him or not?
There is too much going on with trade, etc. for our president to have have back stabbers in his administration.
What does that say to China? China, going into this economic showdown made Xi Chairman for life. Trump has enemies that work for him openly trying to take him out. This puts America at a huge disadvantage. Huge.
Rosey and Mule are traitors to America and Americans.
You haven’t been reading then.
Actually, you haven’t been reading or understanding. And you did not read with understanding what I wrote.
Not very fair. It’s an honest question.
President Trump can fire Rosenstein. However, politicaly he really can’t. In an ideal world, both Sessions & Rosenstein would be fired. But again, politicaly it’s not possible at this time.
Earlier it was politically iffy, yes, but Rosey has been exposed with the memo to Mule, a **memo contrary to DOJ protocol**. The big issue I have is Why did Sessions not know of this memo earlier? Sessions is careful and that makes him slow and deadly. So, I can only believe Rosey did not tell him of this memo. Huge mistake for Rosey on both counts.
I am only totally pissed because it negatively intersects with the biggest economic issue facing us, trade with China and its negotiation. And I see no movement on this issue by Sessions, maybe it will happen soon, maybe with the IG report.
Anyway, it is what it is.
Trump needs to put it to Sessions. Clean up your mess or get out. Rosey is out of control. Mule has no statute of criminality he is pursuing that warrants a Special Counsel. Clean this charade up.
Okay, you definitely have not been reading.
T.I.M.I.N.G.
Yes. Timing. And I would agree except Trump is not doing negotiations with Japan or South Korea, or even MexiCanada. China is the big and toughest negotiation. Trump and team are good, but his own administration, top people in the Executive are disrespecting him. People that work for him.
So, explain it to the Chinese. Not me. This is hugely bad timing, and the China negotiations could not be put off. Timing. So, Timing is my whole point.
But it is Trump.
I agree curry, We have enough “leaks”….. SESSIONS doesnt have to tell us everything going on behind the scenes … I trust him like I do our President .. we will know when its time to know…… And we will know and it will ALL come out…..
Hey, take one of Dr Gunny’s melatonin tablets and get some sleep.
Mickey,
Thanks for taking care of that..
Was just about to reply….
Yawn….
Sleep good.
Golly, that sounds like a good idea. Why do I keep forgetting about the melatonin? I am sooooo tired. Sounds like just the ticket.
But don’t get me all revved up with some Zinke stuff…
Mickey Wasp,
Good advice. Maybe it will look better in the morning.
May have erred in my last post…forgive if repeated.
Mickey,
Thanks for taking care of this one…..
Good work…
Hope you sleep well
“I have to admit, I haven’t a clue ” You should have stopped right there.
Target Hit….nice…😎
With all that is coming out you’d think the “media” would be interested… But no, they’re all atwitter about the President denying he knew about the payment to the Porn “star”…You know real news…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The msm refuses to recognize the elephant in the room (See what I did there?) 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.yorbalindaca.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=28&ARC=86
LikeLiked by 13 people
Mayor of Escondido (a legal immigrant) was on Laura Ingraham tonite debating a Dem moron.
The vid should be good when it’s available. Didn’t get to see the whole thing on TV.
LOL. It’s on again. The “Dem moron” is another CA. Mayor. What a surprise. Not!
Mayor Abed is the Escondido Mayor.
Dem Moron Mayor calls illegals “Undocumented Residents”. Guess that’s the new Dem word for “Illegal”.
It’s so great that the legal immigrant Mayor has a foreign accent and the Dem Moron Mayor who WANTS illegals does not.
I believe there is a significant and growing disgust among Mexican American citizens, especially those who went through the legal immigration process, regarding the onslaught of and demands made by the illegals. I see immigration becoming a wedge issue between the Dems and their Hispanic base. Bring it on.
dallasdan, based on my personal experience, your belief is correct. Of the few legal citizens of Mexican ethnicity I’ve known, about ten, every one of them have been very vocal in expressing their disgust of the illegals. I mean, I despise the illegals but wow, I’m an amateur in comparison.
And forget the hyphenated stuff. It’s one or the other.
I absolutely love this. I feel like grabbing a flag, climbing on the roof of the county court house and shouting “WOLVERINES” at the top of my lungs.
I am so excited by CALIFORNIANS fighting back I could almost weep.
People are biased to think the days in which they live are the darkest hour. Yet history shows us that there have been times when it has been worse than it is now. In fact, far worse. History also shows us that before every revival are some of the darkest hours. However, it does not have to be the worst it can be before the people will begin to rise up against their supposed masters.
I think it a great time to be alive. We are witnessing a revival of the American spirit. Let us each to another edify but more so educate not with memes and soundbites but with facts which should stand the test of time. It is encouraging to see the people rise up but too often am I disappointed when one tries to make their point using emotion. (I’m speaking in general, not of any specific person)
The city councils of several cities in SoCal (Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego counties) have received petitions signed by residents demanding the respective city pass a resolution opposed to SB-54. Those petitions were read into the minutes during public comment period at regular council meetings. The current status is the various councils have taken the matter under consideration.
BOOM, your not hearing about this here..
THEFT, Just like VSGDJT said..
Chinese scientist gets 10 years in US prison for stealing engineered rice from research facility
Zhang Weiqiang was a rice breeder for Ventria Bioscience in Junction City, Kansas, which developed genetically engineered rice for therapeutic and medical fields..
http://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/2140353/chinese-scientist-gets-10-years-us-prison-stealing
That’s pretty interesting. Thanks.
The DOJ under AG Sessions has prosecuted many of these cases. But as you say, no one is paying attention.
Get going, California peeps. Time to take your state back:
I am in Orange County. I do not Twitter or FaceBook. How do I contact Scott Presler?
I’d like an opportunity to b*tch slap Ed Henry today. Such a gutless punk.
In regards to his underhanded interview with Scott Pruitt.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/04/04/watch-fncs-ed-henry-epas-scott-pruitt-face-off-contentious-interview/
I’m afraid he revealed himself.
I wanted to backhand him with my shovel. And I have liked Ed Henry. Not today. At all. Nasty, peevish, mean little sh*t.
Seems Fox people are in the habit of revealing themselves. Ed Henry, Judge Nap,
Breit Bair, Cavuto, Gasbagoino, the list keeps going…
Lou and Charles Payne seem the only ones remaining.
Difficult to trust any of them
I stated on another thread. My very wise spiritual teacher once stressed to me:
To get by in this world you must:
“Accept without accepting and believe without believing.”
This prevents becoming obsessed or disappointed with things or people.
Wise spiritual teacher.
I get a lot out of “ the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Heavy on the wisdom”
Another BOOM… Sundance is correct..
Trade-offs or trade war? China ‘could be forced to compromise’ with the US
Big concessions now could lead to more demands from Washington down the track, Chinese analyst says..
http://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy-defence/article/2140479/trade-offs-or-trade-war-china-could-be-forced
We will know by this afternoon Beijing time as promised by the editor of the Global Times (see my post on the tariff post). Should be revealing. Whether Emperor Xi is quite mad, or if he finally gets it; that the President is not backing down.
The DOJ arrests / convicts alot of U.S.-based chinese for serious stuff, mostly gov employee & espionage-involved cases.
This one is a first, a chinese student planned a school shooting; was on a school VISA.
DEPORTED!
No charges?
Mr. Mark Robinson gave a kick-a** impromptu speech re. the 2nd amendment to the City Council members of Greensboro, N.C.
I hope they all know how priveledged they were to hear it.
This is Must Watch:
We need to get that video to go viral. That man is the perfect spokesman for Americans.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Boy is he right on when he says “I am the Majority”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
nd as well as the gentleman speaking in California about what must happen to become a citizen. He is every bit as compelling as Mr. Robinson from North Carolina.
Well, that was one of the best 5 minutes I have ever spent watching someone speak! Mr. Robinson was eloquent and electrifying in his presentation. President Trump should contact him and thank him for being such a great representative of the “silent majority”. Awesome!
There are so many great moments in this speech, but the one that’s getting me right now is his succinct description of the infamous AR15.
“Anybody who’d go into battle with an AR15 is a FOOL”. !!!
This guy is awesome.
God bless this man. His heart is HUGE!
This is pretty sickening and it explains how difficult Obama has made it to enforce immigration laws say by a country such as Honduras which is a non contiguous country with US. Perhaps Obama should be arrested and jailed for impersonating a president.
https://rickwells.us/border-patrol-us-laws-impossible/
Texas lieutenant governor talks Trump’s border security plan
LikeLiked by 4 people
I adore Katie Pavlich.
Looks like there was some dude on the other side of the screen talking fast. 😉
THE DEEP STATE IS GOING DOWN!
RIGHT NOW!
The day we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pe-ng95yuek
Maybe we just can’t do business with China. If they insist on ripping us off, the hell with them.
Are we better off or worse off since we opened trade up with China? If we are worse off, why would we want it to continue, other than for the benefit of a relatively few investors? As far as I’m concerned, they made a bad investment. Boo freaking hoo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just like the Economy was better during WW2 with hundreds of thousands of American boys killed, brutal work weeks with extended hours, and severe food rationing with War Ration Books, Sugar Buying Cards, and Red Stamp rationing for meat and butter and Blue Stamp rationing for vegetables, dry beans, canned soups, and baby food.
Of course the war against the German Nazis and Imperial Japanese was just and right. The point I’m making is ‘the economy’ isn’t you. It’s not the boys or the labourers or the workers or the average family with children. My point is that ‘the economy’ is a metric outside the lives of real people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your wwii comparison is totally off the mark and your last sentence is a testament to a really, really bad education . Sad.
Agree…we do not need trade with China…”What is has been the actual benefit?…..
Crickets…….nothing but rip offs…cheap junk….buying off politicians…just keeps going..
Requests for bulletproof car, office and sound proofing are not unreasonable given the rabid hate by the media and libs against Pruitt. Isn’t being stuck in traffic bad for the ozone anyways?
Anyone recall DeBlasio NYPD chopper fights to beat traffic? He certainly didn’t reimburse the taxpayers— ever.
If the likely next President of Mexico is as dangerous as Sundance seems to think he is, then President Trump perhaps made a mistake by criticizing Mexico so publicly. Obrador’s popularity has a lot to do with the things President Trump has said over the past couple years.
Yeah, but then get your butt out to vote.
Not sure if this is On/T or Off/T. But the perp in the SoCal “Explosions” looks kinna O/T.
https://apnews.com/amp/dcfbe91319f746fb8ea52aed3d2c9348
They haven’t said yet if he’s legal or illegal.
Course, it’s California, so it’ll be a while before any news org admits it if he *is* illegal.
ie. If he’s not a citizen, they’ll call him an “immigrant”. At which point we can make the assumption that he probably IS an illegal, since they never make a distinction.
Sheesh. Fruitcakes.
Body Of Missing CDC Employee,Timothy Cunningham, Found Stuck In Mud Near Georgia River, No Foul Play Suspected
JESSICA SCHLADEBECK
Updated: Thursday, April 5, 2018, 3:45 PM
“A badly decomposed body found stuck in the mud near the Chattahoochee River has been identified as a Georgia Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee who vanished nearly two months ago.”
“Barring any new information we may never be able to tell you how he ended up in that river,” O’Connor added.
“A Morehouse College and Harvard University graduate, Cunningham has played a pivotal role in addressing past public health emergencies — including the Ebola and Zika viruses. He served in several leadership roles and his research was geared toward understanding health differences related to race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender and geography.”
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/body-missing-cdc-employee-found-river-georgia-article-1.3916259
I don’t buy it. Is it a coincidence that he worked in the National Immunization Program
where Rod Rosenstein’s sister, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, work/heads?
CDC – Preventing Chronic Disease: Editorial Board
https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/about_the_journal/associate_editors.htm
by L Barker – Related articles
Feb 22, 2018 – He was worked in the National Immunization Program (Data Management Division), the National Center for Injury Prevention in the Division of … Timothy Cunningham. Dr. Cunningham joined CDC in 2010 as part of its Epidemic Intelligence Service and worked in the Division of Reproductive Health.
https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/about_the_journal/associate_editors.htm
Dr. Nancy MessonnierVerified account
@DrNancyM_CDC
Director of National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Vaccine Expert.
Yes, very sketchy stuff. So sorry for his family.
Second vaccine expert connected to the black hats to die. This is getting weird.
THIS one worked for the Clinton Foundation, was involved with the Australian vaccine project with all the bad money, and died in that terrorist attack in KENYA where the terrorists CHECKED IDs.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2430448/Clinton-pays-tribute-brilliant-pregnant-Harvard-graduate-working-foundation-killed-Kenya-mall-massacre.html
101st DOCTOR RESEARCHING LINK BETWEEN VACCINES & CANCER FOUND DEAD IN RIVER….
POSTED BY: AMANDA-MARY 5TH APRIL 2018
101st Doctor Found Dead in GA River, CDC & Atlanta PD Give Conflicting Stories.
https://healingoracle.ch/2018/04/05/101st-doctor-researching-link-between-vaccines-cancer-found-dead-in-river/
On Watch: IMPORTANT UPDATE on the Awan Brothers/Democrat I.T. Scandal
This is a story that involves political corruption, alleged cybersecurity breaches, the potential sharing of private constituent info, possible large-scale fraud, cover-ups, and threats to our national security.
SEF1 posted an article about the Russiagate lie being started in UK. I found some more info about it & put it in a tweet to make it easier to post.
The info on Downer, the Australian ambassador to the UK, was eye opening. (He’s the one that our FBI says caused them to open the investigation).
Don’t know what happened but above tweet should have been a thread. I’ll try one more time.
^^^^
Click on the top of the tweet — Not where it says see other tweets.
That makes sense. It’s the UK gov that had a major global and EU interest in preventing Farage’s Brexit ally in the US from winning. Russia had no skin in the game as they say.
Australia, Downer, Papadopoulos, but ADD THIS CF GAL and her Aussie hubs to the list, because I’m SURE there is some connection!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2430448/Clinton-pays-tribute-brilliant-pregnant-Harvard-graduate-working-foundation-killed-Kenya-mall-massacre.html
https://www.libertyheadlines.com/fbi-investigation-clinton-foundation-expands-australia/
I image searched this to check its validity, the is a trove of good ammo under it!
Abe Lincoln has a lot more parallels to VSG Trump than I realized.
What a disgusting ad. Those Democrats have always been sickos.
Flashback!
January 18, 2017
It is very rewarding reading “old” news, being plugged in via Sundance’ well-oiled machine, simply known (by me) as, a beautiful mind!
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/article127231799.html
Congress … no, Nunes, should consider disseminating what was reportedly known “then”, and by whom.
Reading this article, I am able to fill in the blanks, and absolutely almost positively, wondering, IF the AWAN GANG are the “RUSSIAN HACKERS”?
READ IT!
Share your thoughts, please.
((Makes total sense to me, why congress, FBI, DOJ, wont acknowledge the “grave, grave national security”, ( -Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch), breach discovered by Luke Roziak on the AWANS.))
It wouldn’t surprise me if the breach – not hack – of the DNC servers involved the Awans. It would explain why they are doing everything possible to bury this story.
Also, not a coincidence is that one of the Awans was with Seth Rich at one of the bars he went to the night he was killed. There is a photo of the group of DNC staff with both of them and several others.
DWS, the Awans, Donna B and Seth Rich – connected to all.
Now this is an interesting turn of affairs:
Hungary Becomes First European Country To Ban Rothschild Banks
http://www.unseen-pedia.com/hungary-becomes-first-european-country-ban-rothschild-banks/
I can’t wait until we do it here.
One can dream…
Do we know how many Lisa/Pete texts Mueller has seen? I assume just the ones to remove Pete. What if the destruction of Mueller’s witch hunt is in the texts and they are letting Mueller play out and hammering every time he makes a move, picking up evidence on everybody on the way? Do him slowly. That would be nice to watch.
FBI corruption. China. See any connection???
http://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/1998049/fbi-employee-admits-spying-beijing-after-chinese
A few days ago, didn’t we lose some Marines in a helo crash here in the US? And then the USAF Thunderbird pilot crashed? And now this (it is like the nightmare of the USN ship crashes from last year):
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5584827/Flights-grounded-military-base-Africa-two-accidents.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is coming up in Q posts. Q is hinting that the Chinese satellite was the probable source of GPS spoofing that caused the ship wrecks. It appears that electronic warfare games are heating up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Q is on to something it should be noted that China and Russia signed an agreement to meld their military defensive capabilities including specifically satellite technology. The Chinese defense Minister said quite bluntly in Moscow in a joint statement, we are sending a message to the US (as I posted earlier).
The Russians are supplying China with their S-400 Trumf missile system. Evidently, most of the components have arrived, and some are delayed. With any tech transfers to China they will be reversed engineered, copied and Bob’s your uncle. When the inevitable falling out occurs, China will dump them, and I guess Siberia will soon join the ‘Greater China map’, though they already are claiming this, like the south China seas historical justifications for the ‘nine dash line’. Putin better pull his socks up. Xi is Emperor for life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This from an Op-Ed from the Global Times
“Trade counterstrikes give US painful lessons to learn”
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/5 6:11:13
(excerpt)
“If the trade war happens, China will show that it has just as many reserve plans as the US, if not more. Chinese experts suggest that China could even take actions to weaken the strength of its currency. Since China is the world’s largest trading economy and the largest buyer of commodities like oil products, China could use its influence to push its own currency, RMB, in global markets to reduce the dominance of the US dollar. That would be a heavy blow to Washington.
If this trade war comes to pass, it will be an evenly matched total war between China and the US economies, and not some small scuffle. It would be delusional for the US to think it will be victorious at the end of this trade war. China comes up with the conclusion in confidence, and will not shy away from letting Washington know in this situation.”
Lots of bluster. Still waiting for the latest response.
LikeLike
The next thing to watch with reference to the tariff tiff, is what Emperor Xi announces at the Boao forum, scheduled from April 8 to 11 in Boao, South China’s Hainan Province, and is themed “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Great Prosperity.”
Previous to recent events, China is expected to liberalize the rules for foreign investment in financial services and investment. Yes come to China we will make sure you have a CCP committee embedded in your company to ‘help’ you make the ‘correct’ decisions. LOL.
Some commentators are speculating that China will announce that WTO rules are anachronistic and announce they have substituted them with ‘rules’ with ‘Chinese characteristics’.
Yes, I’m being snarky, but it is hard to resist.
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1096434.shtml
